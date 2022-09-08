The Pangos All American Festival 4 was held in Long Beach on August 27-28 with 4 teams divided into East, Midwest, South, and West played 2 games each. Here were some of the top prospects from this event:

Pangos All American Festival 4 Statistics

Class of 2023

Mookie Cook 6’7 Small Guard class of 2023: The Oregon commit was our top rated prospect leading up to this event and didn’t do anything to disrupt that status despite letting other players take center stage. The wing was able to consistently attack the rim with some athletic moves and thunderous dunks. For the event he averaged 14 ppg at 42% FG (13/31) 9 rebs and 6 assists. He went only 2/8 from beyond the arc but showed good form in this showcase event.

Sam Walters 6’8 Forward class of 2023. The University of Alabama commit averaged 17.5 ppg per game in the tournament and shot 7/13 from 3. He showed good fluidity and explosiveness on the fast break and very nice touch. He has a smooth, quick release and great shooting form from beyond the arc. With his shot and height and skillset, he is an intriguing player.

Jeremy Fears 6’2 Point Guard class of 2023: The Michigan State commit helped lead his team to an undefeated record and was voted co- MVP for the event. He led the tournament in assists at 8.5 often providing his teammates with perfect placed alley oops. He also averaged 3.5 steals per game and on the second day had a game high 5 steals making it uncomfortable for both Yates and Miller to bring the ball up the floor and second handle swaying the game in team Midwest’s favor.

Wesley Yates 6’4 Combo Guard class of 2023: The Texas native averaged 16.5 ppg while shooting 14/30 from the field (47%). He was very aggressive in the first game in the head to head matchup versus Cook even nearly dunking on him, (made the 2 points but as he passed Cook’s extended arm the ball skimmed the rim making him let go of the ball briefly before it went in). He can easily break opponents and get to the rim. He also displayed an impressive first step.

Garwey Dual 6’4 Combo Guard class of 2023: Dual had an impressive two days at Pangos. The Providence commit averaged 27.5 ppg and showed standout athleticism both on offense and defense. A strong rebounder, on defense, he and Fears were considered the two best on the perimeter. Did not shoot the ball much from beyond the arc.

Tru Washington 6’4 Combo Guard class of 2023: Washington was the second leading scorer at this event averaging 29 ppg. He shot 8/17 from 3 for the two days. He displayed much more of a scorers mentality than a point guard mentality over the two days. During the second half of the second day he had spectacular dunks on 3 consecutive possessions.

Drew Fielder 6’10 Center class of 2023: Fielder showed some fluidity for a big man and a little from the outside going 5/8 from 3 for the 2 games, averaging 25 ppg for the event. He needs to continue to work on his footwork as the refs were a little lenient with him taking an extra step or shuffling his feet at times but he was a load for the other bigs at this event and has some touch.

Carey Booth 6’9 Forward class of 2023: The recent Penn State commit had a much better day 2 after a so so first day versus Team Midwest. Quick, long, and athletic he is tough around the rim or on the fast break. Needs to continue to work on his frame and extend his range. Son of former NBA player and current president of basketball operations Calvin Booth, who was on hand to watch his son play on both days.

Gehrig Normand 6’5 Small Guard class of 2023: The Michigan State commit had a really nice alley top reverse dunk on day 1 of the event averaging 20 ppg. Did not shoot particularly well from 3 for the event 5/16 but was good from the line. His shoulders appear to lack great flexibility but perhaps that something he can work on with a better training and stretching program.

Jayden Hastings 6’9 Power Forward class of 2023: Hastings led the tournament in blocks (5.5) and had a really nice dunk on day 1of the tournament.

Jazz Gardner 7’0 Center class of 2023: Has a good frame and some shooting touch. A willing passer who needs to work on securing the ball better in the post or on the fast break and lacks some agility and quickness. When the French international is well balanced did some nice things both as a passer at the top of the key and when he caught the ball in the post.

Class of 2024

Carter Bryant 6’8 Forward Class of 2024: Bryant (pictured) showed strong vertical ability and good mechanics on his outside jump shot. He shot 3/8 from 3 for the tournament and averaged 16 ppg. With his athleticism and measurables, he is a player to continue to monitor and may be a little underrated at this point. He most needs to develop his handles as he’s a little mechanical off the dribble, in order to create separation with his first step.

Mercy Miller 6’4 Point Guard class of 2024. The University of Houston signee led the tournament in scoring at 31.5 ppg while having great shooting numbers from beyond the three point line (8/16). Has good height for a lead guard and did well to showcase himself at this event. Miller outplayed teammate Yates and was the most consistent guard for team South. And yes, rap legend Master P was in attendance to watch and support his son.

Flory Bidunga 6’9 Power Forward class of 2024. Bidunga was Co-MVP for the event averaging 17.5 ppg 9 rebs and 3 blocks and helped lead his team to an undefeated weekend. Bidunga has the build of a prototype big. Long wingspan and a well chiseled body that can run up and down the court well. He finishes strong around the rim and is a strong lob and put back threat. Needs to work on his shooting and handles to develop into the modern big that NBA teams are now looking for. Shot 3/7 from the free throw line for the tournament and wasn’t a real threat from the outside at this event.

Dylan Harper 6’4 Small Guard class of 2024. Harper averaged 14.5 ppg and 5 assists for the tournament like the rest of the competition played better when he did not face Fears and the Midwest defense. Shot 5/12 from 3 in the two days. Harper is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper.

Robert Hinton 6’4 Combo Guard class of 2024. A late addition to the event he made his mark with a huge dunk in the championship game and by going 6 for 6 from the field including 3/3 from downtown.

Pharaoh Compton 6’6 Power Forward: Compton is an undersized big that counters his lack of height with a huge (7-5) wingspan. He looks to dunk everything strong and hard. He was 10/13 in the first game and 5/6 in game 2. He needs to continue to work on his range and body. He is one of several players from this event that are part of AZ Compass who have among the most overall talent in high school this year.

Quinfang Peng 6’9 Small Forward class of 2024: Peng was often going head to head versus the bigger names in the tournament. He has a strong body and has the prototype skill set of a small forward. Not particularly quick for the professional level, he needs to continue to refine his outside shooting as his shot, when rushed, can come out a little flat.

Pangos All American Festival 4 Statistics