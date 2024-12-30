This week was the calm before the storm that will be the college basketball schedule once conference play comes around next week around the country. Many of the top ranked teams enjoyed an idle week during the holidays or simply a cupcake matchup to wrap up their non-conference schedules.

Enjoy the rest at the conclusion of 2024 because a wild ride in the new year is right around the corner in another fascinating season of college hoops. Here’s what to know ahead of that big shift!

1. Tennessee (12-0)

It was supposed to be a relaxing week for Tennessee fans with just one game against Middle Tennessee State at home, but the Blue Raiders provided quite the scare while holding a six-point halftime lead. The Volunteers coasted in the second half to stave off the upset bid and pull one step closer to a perfect record heading into the new year.

2. Auburn (11-1)

An argument can easily be made for Auburn to be in the top spot with their dominance in nearly every game and an impressive haul of ranked victories to go with it. A loss in Cameron Indoor is the only blemish on the Tigers’ resume and it’s just enough to keep them below the Vols until they go down.

3. Iowa State (10-1)

Like the Tigers, Iowa State enjoyed its holiday without any games this week after a terrific 10-1 performance in non-conference play. A strong start has the Cyclones as one of the top favorites in a tremendous Big 12. Keshon Gilbert, pictured, continues to lead the charge.

4. Kansas (9-2)

The Jayhawks, as always, will be right there with Iowa State in the Big 12 as the Jayhawks seem to be hitting their stride will receiving some rest before the conference schedule begins this week. It’s not the same outstanding Big 12, but it’s still formidable with a handful of ranked teams.

5. Duke (10-2)

Jon Scheyer’s group surely enjoyed the week off, although with how the Blue Devils were rolling, they might’ve wanted to keep things rolling instead. However, a favorable start to ACC play should allow them to pick up right where they left off.

6. Florida (13-0)

It’s been a remarkable start to the season for the Gators who are one of four unbeaten teams remaining with three coming from the SEC. A win over Stetson capped off their non-conference schedule and a trip to Lexington followed by a date with No. 1 Tennessee present quite the challenge to keep that undefeated season alive.

7. Alabama (10-2)

The Crimson Tide enjoyed another ridiculous offensive output on Sunday, putting up 57 points in the first half on their way to a dominant victory over South Dakota State. So many different players can get it done for this squad, which is what made them so tough to beat in March last season and could do the same in just a few months.

8. Oklahoma (13-0)

The Sooners are the third and final unbeaten in the SEC and they’ll have an equally challenging start to conference play with a road contest in Tuscaloosa and a matchup with No. 13 Texas A&M to kick things off. There aren’t any easy games in this conference, but it doesn’t get much more difficult than that.

9. Marquette (11-2)

There was no action for the Golden Eagles this past week, but Shaka Smart is likely content with that after a physical road win over Xavier the previous weekend. It’s been a solid start for his group that he’ll hope will only continue in a down year for the Big East.

10. Oregon (12-1)

Oregon is one of the biggest surprises of the first two months of the season, completely shifting the dwindling momentum that had occupied the latter part of the Dana Altman era in Eugene. The Ducks are rolling at 12-1 heading into the new year and a major player in the Big Ten in their first season.

11. Michigan State (10-2)

Tom Izzo’s team is being lifted up more by the quality of its losses than its wins, which will change after many opportunities for big wins in the Big Ten. The Spartans are one of the more underrated teams in the country and we’re trying to remedy that in our rankings here.

12. Kentucky (10-2)

The Wildcats needed a break after a shocking loss to Ohio State at the CBS Classic last week. One final easy matchup against Brown should allow Mark Pope’s squad to get back on track before SEC play challenges them each and every night.

13. Houston (8-3)

No games for Houston this week who will be hoping to challenge for another Big 12 title after asserting its dominance in its debut season last year. They should be able to get some momentum rolling with seven consecutive unranked opponents to kick off their schedule.

14. UConn (10-3)

Outside of a trip to Hawaii, the Huskies are undefeated this year and clearly still one of the nation’s top teams with a good chunk of impressive wins. There’s still no team I’d fear more in March with how they’ve dominated the last two tournaments, so count them out at your own peril.

15. Texas A&M (10-2)

The Aggies looked sharp in their only action of the week, routing Abilene Christian to finish off 2024 at 11-2. It’ll be a chore to face this physical and athletic team in what’s easily the nation’s most difficult conference.

16. Mississippi State (11-1)

There’s plenty of similarities in the styles of play between the Bulldogs and Aggies with both teams threatening to be major players in the SEC title race. A win in Memphis was the latest statement from Chris Jans’ team as they prepare for a defining stretch of their season.

Next 5: Purdue, Maryland, Memphis, UCLA, Illinois

Players of the Week:

Braden Smith, No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers

The best individual performance of the week came late Sunday night as Braden Smith dismantled Toledo with 34 points and 12 assists to lead the Boilermakers to a 19-point victory. It’s one of the best displays of Smith’s remarkable career in West Lafayette and a testament to the work the 6-0 point guard has put in to improve his skills.

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes

Thornton followed up his big game against Kentucky with another as the junior roughed up Indiana State with 33 points Sunday afternoon. He’s got a case to be in the Big Ten Player of the Year conversation and will be critical to the Buckeyes turning things around and fighting to get into the Big Dance.

Zakai Zeigler, No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

The 5-9 senior is known for his defense more than anything, but it was Zeigler’s playmaking (15 assists) against Middle Tennessee State that stole the show. He raised his average to 8.2 assists per game, which is now in the top five in all of college basketball.

Brice Williams, Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Diamond Head Classic brought some thrilling games and even better performances with none better than Brice Williams’ 32-point performance in the semifinal against Hawaii. He added to his big week with 25 more points against Oregon State to lead his team to the tournament championship as well.

Deivon Smith, St. John’s Red Storm

Smith always looked to be a smooth, slippery athlete in his limited minutes at Georgia Tech to begin his career and a larger role with Utah last season gave him the time he needed to prove it. A year later with Rick Pitino, smith is thriving with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists per game and a near triple-double against Delaware on Saturday was likely his top performance with his new team.

Play of the Week

It appeared the days of sweating out games against inferior non-conference opponents were behind Louisville, but Saturday’s matchup with Eastern Kentucky provided the Cardinals with all the pressure they could handle. Fortunately for the home crowd, Noah Waterman came through with a last-second layup to prevent the upset and enter the new year on a positive note. Here’s the dramatic near buzzer-beater finish that sent the Cardinals to 8-5.

Video Credit: ACC Digital Network