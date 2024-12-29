As the high school basketball season reaches its midpoint, the 51st annual City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, FL, showcased some of the top high school players and teams in the country just before the holiday season. With an abundance of elite talent on display, several prospects separated themselves from the rest.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 245 PF – Christopher Columbus 2025 (Duke)

Cameron Boozer (pictured) was the standout player in the 2024 City of Palms Classic, serving as the driving force behind his team’s tournament victory. He utilized his size and strength to make a significant impact in games. Boozer is a physical player who excels in the paint, relying heavily on his physical attributes. While his shooting and athleticism has raised concerns throughout his high school career, he demonstrated improvement during the tournament, shooting 29 for 47 from the field and hitting 7 for 17 from three-point range, including several shots beyond the college three-point line. His performance in the championship game was not his best, but his physicality and hustle resulted in a line of 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, helping lead Columbus to the title. Over the course of the tournament, Boozer averaged 20.25 points, 9.25 rebounds, and 2.75 assists, earning him recognition as Co-MVP.

Darius Acuff 6’2 175 PG – IMG Academy (Arkansas)

During the City of Palms Classic, Darius Acuff reinforced his reputation as the #1 point guard in the class of 2025, showcasing his scoring and playmaking skills. Acuff significantly impacted the game and demonstrated his ability to take control when needed. He was instrumental in two double-digit comebacks for IMG, particularly in game one of the tournament, where he helped his team overcome a 16-point deficit. Acuff finished game 1 with 38 points on 15 shots and hit a deep three-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining, leading to an overtime victory. Acuff exhibited the capacity to score at all three levels and proved to be a dynamic player throughout the tournament, shooting 51.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc across four games. For the tournament, Acuff finished with averages of 31.5 points, 6.25 assists, and 3.75 rebounds per game, earning him a share of the Co-MVP award.

Jalen Haralson 6’7 215 SF – La Lumiere (Notre Dame)

Haralson is ranked among the top 15 recruits in the class of 2025, showcasing his potential even as his team faced challenges. La Lumiere finished the week with a 1-2 record, suffering an upset in game three against Owasso from Oklahoma. Haralson is a strong-bodied small forward who demonstrated his ability to run the offense and handle the ball effectively. With a high motor and energy, he made impactful plays and setup his teammates throughout the week. However, his inconsistent shooting was a setback, as he ended the week with a shooting percentage of just over 41% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc on 20 attempts. Despite this, his tenacity and physicality allowed him to average 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and three assists over the three games.

Caleb Holt 6’5 200 CG -Grayson (Uncommitted)

Holt was the highest-rated junior at the City of Palms and lived up to the bill. Holt was vital to his team’s success, leading to a 3-1 record and a 5th-place finish. Holt had solid averages of 16.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.75 assists per game, resulting in an All-Tournament team bid. Holt showed promise playing on and off the ball with his ability to move the ball, find his teammates, and rebound in bunches from the guard spot. Holt must continue to work on his outside shooting as he shot just over 40% from the floor and went 2 of 12 from beyond the arc. Holt was at his best getting downhill and in the mid-range. Holt was able to impact games using his size and athleticism, finishing at the basket using his physical frame and getting to the line at will, where he finished 17-22 in the tournament.

Jalen Montonati 6’7 185 SF/PF – Owasso (Uncommitted)

Montonati is widely regarded as a top 20 player in the class of 2026 and showcased his scoring ability at the City of Palms tournament. His play led his team to a sixth-place finish, achieving upset victories against several top 10 teams nationally. Montonati averaged 26.25 points and 4.5 rebounds per game throughout the tournament, demonstrating an impressive shooting percentage of 48.6% from the floor and 47.2% from beyond the arc on 36 attempts. As he continues to develop, adding weight and increasing his athleticism will be beneficial, as a significant portion of his scoring came from jump shots. With his size and length, he has the potential to become a more effective slasher, capable of finishing around the rim and over defenders.

Sadiq White 6’8 200 PF – IMG (Syracuse)

White emerged as one of the top prospects in high school basketball during the 2024 calendar year, earning a fifth star and transferring to National Powerhouse IMG Academy. He played a key role at the City of Palms Tournament, helping his team overcome several double-digit deficits, which ultimately led them to a third-place finish. Throughout the tournament, White averaged 14.5 points and 7.75 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 68.5% from the floor. However, adding a long-range shooting threat would help expand the floor, as he made only 2 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc. His athleticism and speed enable him to get past bigger defenders and effectively guard smaller players. Still, it will be crucial for him to add strength to his game, as his lowest rebounding output was just two, and he struggled with physicality around the rim.

Jaxon Richardson 6’5 185 SF – Columbus (Uncommitted)

Jaxon Richardson emerged as an unsung hero for his team, helping lead Columbus to the City of Palms title. Richardson has gritty toughness, making him a pesky defender willing to mix it up with various players. Throughout the tournament, he showcased a diverse skill set, highlighted by his explosive athleticism and impressive leaping ability, finishing above the rim multiple times. Standing at a true 6’5″ with a wingspan close to 6’10”, Richardson gained a significant defensive edge, disrupting the opposing team’s all week. His scoring ability was a key factor for Columbus, as he averaged 18.5 points and three rebounds per game, shooting 73.3% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc on 13 attempts.

Dante Allen 6’3 215 SG – Montverde (Villanova)

Allen proved to be a vital piece for Montverde at the City of Palms, leading his team to a 2nd place finish. He is a score-first guard who excelled at all three scoring levels throughout four games. With a quick-release shot, Allen hit deep three-pointers, effectively drove to the basket, and utilized a variety of floaters in traffic. Allen had some defensive struggles at times due to being a mediocre athlete, he excelled in straight-line drives and frequently finished above the rim with impressive dunks in transition. Overall, it was a solid performance for the Villanova commit, as he averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds, and 4.25 assists for the tournament, shooting 57.1% from the field and 45.1% from three-point range on 31 attempts over four games.

Cayden Boozer 6’4 208 PG – Columbus (Duke)

Cayden Boozer possesses excellent size for a point guard and demonstrates complete control of the game. He plays to his strengths, using a remarkable pace and a strong understanding of the game to consistently put his team in positions to win. Throughout the tournament, Boozer showcased his scoring ability, making timely baskets when necessary. He also utilized his vision and intangibles to set up his teammates for success. Boozer effectively managed the offense in the half court, leading to scores off set plays, and he excelled in transition, making the right decisions that resulted in easy buckets. By the end of the tournament, he averaged 11.25 points and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 52.7% overall and 50% from beyond the arc on six attempts.

Jamier Jones 6’6 220 SF – Oak Ridge (Providence)

Jones had a solid showing throughout the week as he was at the core of his team’s 4th-place finish. A strong athletic forward willing to mix it up in and around the paint, using his strength often put him in a position for success. Jones can rebound in traffic and is strong enough with the ball to make plays for himself or his teammates. He uses his athleticism to score against more prominent defenders and strength against smaller guards. Jones constantly uses his frame in traffic as he spent a ton of time at the line going 30-38 in the tournament. It was a productive week, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Adding a more consistent jumper will only expand his game, as he shot 46% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc on 16 attempts.