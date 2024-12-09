Look out for the SEC. The conference posted a 14-2 record in the ACC/SEC challenge and both of its losers are still ranked in our top four due to a well-rounded body of work. The top contenders are starting to take shape and emerge while stars are doing the same with more consistency and time in the spotlight.

Who knows what the next few months will bring, but as always, it’s looking like college hoops will be as unpredictable and exciting as ever this season. Here’s our latest look at the top 16 teams and players of the week:

1. Tennessee (8-0)

Only eight unbeaten teams remain, and Tennessee is the most talented of them all. The Vols still haven’t played a game closer than 15 points and it starts with their defense and depth. It’s why they’ve soared to the top of the NET rankings and now our rankings as well.

2. Auburn (8-1)

Although they lost in Cameron Indoor Stadium this week, the Tigers looked impressive, and the fan base is rallying around this special group. It’s rare to hear a visiting crowd as loud as Auburn’s was on Wednesday and it’s a big reason why they don’t drop in our rankings.

3. Iowa State (7-1)

The Cyclones kept the momentum rolling from Maui with a big top-five win over Marquette 81-70 on Wednesday. Keshon Gilbert continues to shine as one of the top guards in the country for one of the best teams.

4. Kentucky (8-1)

A loss to Clemson on Tuesday and a 16-point halftime deficit to Gonzaga on Saturday had Kentucky’s week off to a miserable start. The Cats showed resiliency with a huge comeback and overtime victory over the Zags to salvage their week and show they’re a true contender once again.

5. Kansas (7-2)

Losing streaks, even of only two games, don’t come around very often for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. A week spent in the Midwest turned miserable as Kansas watched Creighton and Missouri storm their home floors, giving Kansas plenty to think about as the new year approaches.

6. Duke (6-2)

I’d count a win over No. 2 Auburn and a road win to open conference play against Louisville as a pretty good week for the Blue Devils. Their team defense is impressive, and the new faces are starting to get their footing, especially Cooper Flagg who recorded a pair of 20-point double-doubles for the Dukies.

7. Marquette (9-1)

The Golden Eagles captured the battle for Wisconsin with an 88-74 win over the Badgers to bounce back from a loss to Iowa State earlier in the week. Marquette has faced some of the toughest competition in the country and have just one blemish on its record to show for it.

8. Alabama (7-2)

The football team was left disappointed by an ACC team on Sunday, but Alabama basketball and most of the SEC got the better of the coastal conference this week. The Crimson Tide dominated UNC in Chapel Hill and added another quality win to an impressive resume.

9. Gonzaga (7-2)

Both losses for Gonzaga have now come in overtime after a nail-biting loss to Kentucky in Seattle on Saturday night. The Zags are legit, and their final nonconference challenge will come this weekend with a matchup against UConn at MSG.

10. Florida (9-0)

Another unbeaten resides in the SEC as Florida improved to 9-0 with a late surge against Virginia. The Gators could be another major player in the nation’s top conference at this rate.

11. Oregon (9-1)

A last-second 3-pointer by Dylan Andrews handed the Ducks their first loss of the season, but I think Dana Altman would have taken a 9-1 record through five weeks if you offered it to him in October. His team has an easy slate to regroup before the new year and should still be on people’s radars despite the loss.

12. Memphis (7-2)

A shocking loss to Arkansas State to cap off the week is not what Penny Hardaway and the Tigers had in mind. There’s no time to dwell on it as four high-major opponents are on the docket in the next two weeks.

13. Michigan State (8-2)

Conference play began for the Spartans this week and they went 2-0 with big wins over Minnesota and Nebraska. Tom Izzo’s team is rolling early in the season and looks like one of the top contenders in the Big Ten this season.

14. San Diego State (6-2)

The Aztecs challenged themselves in non-conference play and as one of the favorites in the Mountain West this season, the wins should keep on coming. They’ve been one of the most underrated teams in the nation the last two seasons and shouldn’t be slept on again this season.

15. Houston (5-3)

The Cougars have dropped all three of their true tests this season, but the quality of those losses makes them far more impressive than their record. A blowout win over a solid Butler team is just another sign of that fact.

16. Purdue (8-2)

A loss in State College was a bad beginning to the week but things could’ve got a lot worse with Maryland pushing the Boilermakers to the brink on Sunday. Purdue escaped Mackey with the win and got into the Big Ten win column.

Next 5: Oklahoma, Maryland, UConn, Texas, Michigan

Players of the Week:

Kam Jones, No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles

Jones posted his second 30-point performance of the season in a win over No. 11 Wisconsin and raised his scoring average above 20 points per game with the effort. The senior guard is thriving in his new role as the star and his draft stock is benefitting because of it.

Pop Isaacs, Creighton Blue Jays

A season-ending hip injury turned out to be devastating news for Isaacs, especially after playing such a huge role in Creighton knocking off No. 1 Kansas on Wednesday. The 6’2 junior led all scorers with 27 points and buried six of his nine 3-point attempts.

Eric Dixon, Villanova Wildcats

Dixon continues to be one of the few bright spots for Villanova and he’s starting to help the Wildcats turn things around. They took down No. 14 Cincinnati thanks to his 31 points and added another win over Tempe on Saturday to make it three wins in a row. Perhaps the tide is starting to turn under Kyle Neptune thanks to the standout senior.

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern Wildcats

Junior Nick Martinelli is one of the most improved players in the nation, improving his scoring average from 8.8 points to 20.8 through 10 games this season. None were more important than the 27 he tallied in an overtime upset over No. 19 Illinois on Friday to get the Wildcats back on track.

Walter Clayton, No. 13 Florida Gators

One of the newer entries to our 2025 mock (52nd overall pick), Walter Clayton showed why with a huge 27-point effort against Virginia with five triples. The 6’4 senior is averaging over 18 points this season on 48/37/91 splits and is one of the top shot makers among upperclassmen who could test the draft waters this summer.

Play of the Week

Everyone loves a good buzzer-beater. Iowa junior Josh Dix delivered one of the best of the early season on Tuesday to break Northwestern’s hearts in its Big Ten opener. Shots don’t get any more difficult than this, but Dix was able to drain it without any doubt as it ripped through the net. Check out the top play of the week below!

Video Credit: NBC Sports Youtube