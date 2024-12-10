This morning, blue chip recruit AJ Dybantsa chose BYU as his college destination for next season. We had the chance to catch up with the Boston native in Portland at the Nike Hoop Summit earlier this year. He’s one of the top prospects to emerge at the high school level in a number of seasons. During the interview, I mentioned to Dybantsa that he is reminiscent of Tracy McGrady, a multi-skilled forward with elite shot creation and ball skills along with size, fluidity and athleticism.

NBADraft.net: Okay, so you’ve been to Portland before, or is this the first time in Portland?

AJ Dybantsa: I’ve been here before.

NBADraft.net: You’ve been here before. How’s the experience been so far for you this time?

AJ Dybantsa: I mean, it’s been great. Obviously, representing both countries, my mom and my dad, and being able to play with other guys from different parts of the world is a good experience, not just playing with guys from the U.S. My dad’s from Congo and my mom’s from Jamaica.

NBADraft.net: Have you been to either of those places?

AJ Dybantsa: I’ve been to both, yeah.

NBADraft.net: What’s your impression of those places?

AJ Dybantsa: I mean, my dad’s family is really poor, so it’s rough going back and seeing it, but my mom’s from Jamaica, so it’s like a vacation spot.

NBADraft.net: Did you go to Kingston?

AJ Dybantsa: I went to Kingston to go get my citizenship. My mom’s from Montego Bay, where the scenery is.

NBADraft.net: Okay. So you spent a little time there and got to experience the culture there. You’re a reggae fan?

AJ Dybantsa: I’m not a big reggae fan, but I’ve listened to it before.

NBADraft.net: What do you hope to get out of this Hoop Summit event?

AJ Dybantsa: I’ll just learn how to play with other guys. I mean, definitely learning from them, because, like, the FIBA games, overseas basketball is way different than here, so if I can take some of their game and implement it to my game.

NBADraft.net: You transitioned to a new school playing in Napa at Prolific. What was that transition like?

AJ Dybantsa: Definitely different compared to my other old school. Playing a national schedule, playing with better players, so definitely got me better.

NBADraft.net: And was it an adjustment just being in different place, was that difficult?

AJ Dybantsa: I mean, it wasn’t difficult for me, because I live with a host family, and they just welcomed me in, but, I mean, obviously, being away from my family for the first time and my sisters for the first time was definitely difficult.

NBADraft.net: What kind of stuff do you like to do off the court? What do you enjoy in your free time?

AJ Dybantsa: Nothing. I just hoop. I don’t do anything else. I don’t play video games.

NBADraft.net: Everyone’s gotten to know your game, but are there players that you kind of model your game after?

AJ Dybantsa: Yeah. I watch a lot of Jordan, a lot of Tatum, a lot of Ingram, Brandon Miller, Kawhi, a lot of those type of players, and Long wings.

NBADraft.net: Anyone ever bring up McGrady?

AJ Dybantsa: No, no one brought him up.

NBADraft.net: I see a little McGrady in your game.

NBADraft.net: How much of your basketball ability is hard work, and how much is just innate, born with it?

AJ Dybantsa: I think, if I’m being completely honest, I was born with some talent, so I would say like 30% talent, 70% hard work.

NBADraft.net: At this point, what are you trying to prove upon what part of your game?

AJ Dybantsa: Just getting stronger, obviously being able to take the bump, knocking down the shot. Obviously, I’m extending this line. It’s way farther, so just knocking down this shot and being a playmaker.

NBADraft.net: Your shot’s, I mean, a beautiful shot for your age and everything.

AJ Dybantsa: My mechanics are there, just getting reps up now.

NBADraft.net: What’s your view on social media. It’s obviously a marketing tool but do you try not to focus on it too much?

AJ Dybantsa: Yeah. I mean, I’m on it, but if there’s any hate or slander, I don’t pay attention to it, but I’m on it.

NBADraft.net: Yeah. Yeah, that’s important. And let’s see, How important is it to win the Hoop Summit this year?

AJ Dybantsa: Very important. I mean, I played for USA before. I’m familiar with their game, but obviously if I’m on the opposite team, I want to win. I mean, being able to win and represent my two countries, my two countries, it would be big.

NBADraft.net: Who do you consider the best player in high school other than yourself?

AJ Dybantsa: A lot of players. I like Coop. I like Ace. I like Dylan. There’s a lot of players.

NBADraft.net: Are you the best in high school?

AJ Dybantsa: I mean, in my opinion, I’m the best player.

NBADraft.net: Is being the number one pick important to you?

AJ Dybantsa: No.

NBADraft.net: No?

AJ Dybantsa: No.

NBADraft.net: Who’s going to win the NBA title this year?

AJ Dybantsa: Celtics.

NBADraft.net: Celtics. Are you a Celtic fan?

AJ Dybantsa: Yeah, I’m from Boston.

NBADraft.net: Appreciate it. Nice to Meet you, man.

AJ Dybantsa: Thank you.