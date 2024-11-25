The early season tournaments started this week, but the better ones are coming up next week as the Maui Invitational and Battle 4 Atlantis headline a big week in college hoops. Enjoy the holiday week and the March Madness appetizers that come with it in a terrific week for sports and especially college basketball.

Here’s our latest power rankings:

1. UConn (4-0)

The Huskies will fix their attention on the Maui Invitational and their opening matchup with Memphis to kick off the tournament. They won their Multi-Team Event (MTE) last season at the Empire Classic and will be the favorites this week in Maui as well.

2. Kansas (5-0)

It might not be a traditional MTE like the Maui Invitational that Kansas has been accustomed to playing in, but I don’t think anyone will complain about a matchup with Duke on Tuesday in Las Vegas. I’ve got the Jayhawks as an early favorite but excitement and talent will ooze through the screen nonetheless.

3. Auburn (4-0)

The Tigers will also be featured in a stacked Maui field and if the bracket leads to a UConn-Auburn showdown, it’ll be must-watch TV on Wednesday night. Bruce Pearl’s group will be well rested heading into the week and an opening matchup with Iowa State will be a top-five matchup.

4. Gonzaga (5-0)

The Zags kept it rolling this week with an impressive road win over San Diego State and it’s off to Atlantis in a fascinating tournament set to begin on Wednesday. With every major conference represented by a top contender, both team and conference bragging rights will be established.

5. Kentucky (5-0)

Kentucky typically doesn’t get involved in Feast Week and this year will be no different. The Wildcats will look to stay hot at home with Western Kentucky and Georgia State on the schedule before a big week on the road with trips to Clemson and Spokane to begin December.

6. Duke (4-1)

Holding Arizona to 55 points is impressive enough and doing so on the road this early in the season just adds to the hype that the Blue Devils will receive for such a big win. It doesn’t get any easier this week with a showdown with Kansas, but this was a massive first step for a young and inexperienced Duke squad.

7. Houston (3-1)

Nobody humiliates inferior opponents quite like Houston and this year is no different. Three mid-majors are averaging 43 points against the Cougars this year, but that excellent defense will be put to the test against Alabama in Las Vegas on Tuesday. I’ve got the Cougars winning a nail-biter and staying ahead in the rankings.

8. Marquette (6-0)

Hello, Marquette. It appears we’ve undervalued the Golden Eagles so far this season after they handled Purdue 76-58 in a top-15 contest on Tuesday. Things are looking up for Shaka Smart despite losing some terrific players to the NBA this offseason.

9. Purdue (5-1)

Speaking of Purdue, we’re not hitting the panic button just yet, especially after its win over Alabama last week. The Boilermakers will play in a mini tournament at the end of the week, starting with a Final Four rematch against NC State on Thanksgiving Day.

10. Alabama (4-1)

Now speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide bounced back from their loss against another Big Ten team in Illinois. A stretch of six straight games against ranked opponents will continue with matchups against No. 7 Houston and No. 24 Rutgers on the schedule this week.

10. North Carolina (3-1)

The Tar Heels are no stranger to Maui and will kick off a campaign for their fifth championship in program history in Monday’s nightcap against Dayton. Their only blemish in the early season is a 3-point loss at Allen Fieldhouse, so it’s safe to say they’re one of the favorites heading into the most prestigious MTE in the sport.

11. Tennessee (6-0)

Tennessee became the beasts of the Bahamas this weekend with blowout wins over Virginia and Baylor to take home the title of the four-team tournament. It was quite the statement for the Vols who destroyed the Bears 47-20 in the first half of the championship game.

12. Indiana (4-0)

The Battle 4 Atlantis could be the most exciting MTE of the week, and the new-look Hoosiers are perhaps the most intriguing team participating. Mike Woodson’s team looks sharp so far and with the Big Ten as wide open as ever, this could be the year for Indiana to get back on top after a difficult stretch for the program.

13. Iowa State (3-0)

After sleepwalking to a 3-0 start against three horrific teams, things are about to get a lot more difficult for the Cyclones in Maui. It starts with a top-five bout against Auburn and only promises to get more difficult with several other top teams headlining a stacked field.

14. Wisconsin (7-0)

One of the top games of the first three weeks of the season slipped under the radar Sunday night as Wisconsin took on Pittsburgh in a battle between two unbeatens. Another big performance from John Tonje lifted the Badgers to a comeback victory and their first 7-0 start since 2014-15 when they advanced to the national championship.

15. Florida (6-0)

Despite a scandal with coach Todd Golden early on, the Gators look unphased and motivated to play for their coach and are off to a 6-0 start to show for it. Anything other than a championship at the ESPN Events Invitational will be disappointing for Golden’s group.

16. Pittsburgh (6-1)

The Panthers might have blown a 14-point first-half lead against Wisconsin, but it’s still a positive start for the team at 6-1. Jeff Capel’s team looks dangerous early on and will have three more road tests coming up against Big Ten, SEC and ACC foes to prove it.

Next 5: Baylor, St. John’s, Arizona, Illinois, Arkansas

Players of the Week:

Johni Broome, No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Broome’s development from an elite shot blocker to a spectacular all-around player has been a treat to watch and he only continues to improve under Bruce Pearl. The fifth-year senior dropped 30 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and a 3-pointer against North Alabama and should be one of the players to watch in Maui this week.

Kam Jones, No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

First, Jones was shining without really impacting the stat sheet and then all of a sudden the 6’5 senior had a triple-double to lead the Golden Eagles past No. 6 Purdue. He’s truly one of the best players in the nation and building a case as a potential first round pick this summer.

Eric Dixon, Villanova Wildcats

It’s been a miserable start to the season for Villanova, but Eric Dixon is as far removed from it as anyone on the Wildcats. Even his 38 points weren’t enough to take down Maryland on Sunday, but the senior still ranks third in the nation in points per game and looks to be an intriguing prospect to watch once again in 2024-25.

Chaz Lanier, No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

The movement for Lanier as a draft prospect has begun and a big week in the Bahamas is a big reason why. The North Florida transfer drilled 13 triples in two games on incredible efficiency (13-22) and was easily the top player in the four-team field as he led the Volunteers to the title.

Adou Thiero, No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Kentucky fans fell in love with Thiero fast and now Arkansas fans are starting to see why. The 6’8 junior is an incredible athlete with improving skills and he showed off both in back-to-back 23-point performances this week for the Razorbacks. NBA teams looking for an elite athlete with a strong work ethic and a high ceiling will find it easy to take a chance on the still 20-year-old junior.

Play of the Week

Getting used to seeing Jeremy Roach in a Baylor uniform might take a while but getting used to finishes like this is a whole lot easier. In a double-overtime classic against St. John’s roached delivered the biggest play of his young Baylor career with a buzzer-beater that got the MTE season off to a flying start. Check it out below!

Video Credit: Big 12 Conference YouTube