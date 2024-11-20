Who’s Hot

Nolan Traore (6-4, PG, 2006, Saint Quentin)

The French phenom leads a class of international players having proven himself as one of the top over prospects in the Nike Hoop Summit, against the top US players of this draft class. He started to make some noise at the end of last season in France, as he got significant playing time at the age of 17, generating some buzz for what he could become this season, and generally considered as a potential high to mid-lottery pick. Thus far this season, he has had his ups and downs, but generally he is having a solid season.

Traore is a big lead guard. He is explosive, he can play the Pick and Roll at a very high level (he can make almost every pass already) and has 3-level scorer potential. His shooting release is smooth and his Pull Up game looks promising. Saying all that, shooting just 71% from the free throw line, 30% from the 3-point line and 50% at the rim so far begins to be a little worrisome. He’s actually off his pace of a year ago at just 10.7 ppg, (12.3) but there’s a lot of season left, and he’s starting to show flashes with two 20 point games already (Nancy and Nanterre). At just 18 years old, he is playing in two competitive leagues (French League and Basketball Champions League). His time will come.

Noa Essengue (6-10, PF, 2006, Ratiopharm Ulm)

Dropping down one position – from center, where he played a lot at youth level, to power forward – was essential for the French prospect to be able to improve his stock. It has been challenging. But it certainly looks promising after almost two months of action at senior level, with Essengue looking better and better with each game.

Essengue is an athletic big. He runs the floor extremely well, he is not afraid to get physical, a good finisher at the rim, and he draws fouls like a magnet, also showing the potential to guard 1-through-5 on defense. He is also already a great cutter, can bring the ball down the court in transition, and has made strides as a passer. But he needs to bulk up. And – more importantly – he will need to improve as a shooter. He has shown some signs this season, but has a long way to go. If he manages to improve as a shooter, this will be a game changer for him.

Bogoljub Markovic (6-11, PF, 2005, Mega Mis)

Mega Mis has been producing NBA prospects for years and it looks like the team will continue doing that this season too, with Bogoljub Markovic being the next in line, having a season where he averages almost a double-double (13 and 9), plus 3 assists per game.

The Serbian prospect is long, fluid, and fairly athletic. More importantly, he has shown potential as a Stretch-4, shooting 47.6% from the 3-point line. Despite the fact that the sample is small (just 2 attempts per game), his almost 84% from the free throw line is encouraging. The same applies to the way he runs the floor, goes hard on the offensive glass and the way he reads the game, having solid court vision for a big

Markovic has a lot to work on, starting at the defense end and his Post Up game. He has to cut down on his turnovers. But he has potential.

Johann Grunloh (6-11, C, 2005, Rasta Vechta)

The German prospect is having a very good season, playing in a really competitive environment, which has lead to some buzz. And rightfully so, since he has shown impressive improvement.

Grunloh has the tools to become a new era big. A center who can play the Pick and Roll and the Pick and Pop equally well, who at the same time protects the rim. That’s actually his role this season, with the German prospects showcasing his skills on both ends of the floor as a Stretch Big/Rim protector. His mobility is also pretty good for a player his size – he has even shown potential in switches in Pick and Rolls and is already good at playing Flat/Drop defense. He is far from a finished product, of course. His Post Up game and passing needs work, has problems against physical opponents and Stretch Bigs could cause him problems. But he definitely has put himself in the NBA Draft picture.

Noah Penda (6-7, F, 2005, Le Mans)

Winner. That’s probably the word that best describes the French prospect. One season ago, Noah Penda was playing in France’s 2nd division, being a solid role player. After an amazing summer, where he lead a depleted – missing 9 (!) NBA prospects, including Wembanyama, Risacher and Coulibaly – French team to the gold medal in FIBA’s EuroBasket U20, everything has changed.

Noah Penda just makes winning plays. He is a two-way combo forward with high basketball I.Q, who stretches the floor, is a good passer and can support switch-everything defense, averaging a hair above one steal and one block per game. Penda does nothing flashy. He is an average athlete and has to prove that he is a consistent 3-point shooter. But he is someone to keep an eye on.

Neoklis Avdalas (6-9, G/F, 2006, Peristeri)

The Greek prospect has been in a lot of scouts’ notes for years, since he has an interesting skill set, as a playmaking wing, who can also create his own shot and show versatility on defense. Truth to be told, Avdalas has been underwhelming at times on the big stage, mainly in FIBA’s Youth level games. But something just has clicked differently this year.

Playing on loan with Peristeri, Avdalas has shown promise again. He looks more confident, makes good decisions with the ball in his hands in Pick and Roll actions, he is more decisive when he attacks the basket, has shown his versatility on defense, guarding all perimeter positions. He still has his ups and downs and his Spot up shooting needs work. But he has improved considerably. There are reports that he has also grown and is closer to 6-10. He is just 18 years old. Things are looking up for him.

Ben Saraf (6-5, PG/SG, 2006, Ratiopharm Ulm)

After dominating FIBA’s Youth Level competition in two different competitions – especially this past summer, where he averaged 28.1 points, 5 rebounds, 5.3 asists and 4 steals per game, leading Israel to semifinals in FIBA’ U18 EuroBasket – the Israeli prospect decided to join Ratiopharm Ulm, a team that is known for producing NBA Draft prospects (Killian Hayes, Juan Nunez). And he definitely has delivered, having until now the most productive season of any international prospect of this year’s class, with some great games in German League and in EuroCup.

Saraf is talented. A lefty 6-6 foot playmaker, who plays the game at his own pace. He is already very good in Pick and Roll actions, since he can either score or pass, thanks to his great court vision (his size helps him there). His mid-range game is fine for now and his Pull Up game has potential to go all the way to the 3-point line. He lacks athleticism and his defense surely needs some work, but it’s difficult not to be impressed when you watch him play.

Mohamed Diawara (6-8, PF/SF, 2005, Cholet Basket)

Diawara is an athletic specimen playing for Cholet. He had a solid showing at this year’s adidas Eurocamp showcasing his great athletic abilities and length. He’s still a bit of a work in progress from a skill standpoint but continues to make steps in the right direction. While his feel for the game remains in the beginning stages, he shows solid effort and it’s important to remember he’s only 19 years of age and has a 7’3 wingspan. He’s currently averaging 6.4 points per game and has shown some added range knocking down three point shots at a good rate. Scouts have their eyes on him as a potential draft pick in 2025.

Neutral

Mouhamed Faye (6-10, C, 2005, Reggio Emilia)

The Senegalese center showed some promise last season and this year has been even better, drawing some interest from the scouts, due to his skill set and development, as he averages almost a double-double (10.6 points and 9 rebounds) along with almost 2 blocks in the competitive Italian League.

Faye is a typical athletic big. A solid screener and good diver in Pick and Roll actions, who depends on his teammates and offensive rebounds to do most of his damage on offense. At the same time, he protects the rim, thanks to his length, athleticism and instincts. He is still raw offensively, has no shooting range and needs some polishing on the defensive end. But he has some interesting tools to work with.

Ben Henshall (6-5, G, 2004, Perth Wildcats)

The Australian prospect is having a solid season, gaining some ground in the NBA Draft conversation. His numbers don’t really jump off the page (almost 10 points with 38% in 3s, with 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game), but there is something more there.

Henshall is an interesting player. A combo guard with good size, who can shoot off the dribble, make his Spot Ups and play the Pick and Roll as a secondary creator, thanks to his solid court vision. He is not a great athlete and has problems against explosive guards, but he makes up for it with his physicality and motor. There are a lot worse things a team can do than draft a player with his profile in the second round.

Alex Toohey (6-8, G/F, 2004, Sydney Kings)

The Australian wing continues to have some fans around the scouting circles. His fan base though has shrunk after his showing this season, since he hasn’t looked that much different from last year.

Toohey is a physical wing with high basketball I.Q. He can do a little bit of everything on the floor, he moves the ball well, he is a very good cutter. He has shown some potential with the ball in his hands, he is versatile on defense. But he doesn’t have one elite skill and his shot is still not falling. All around wings with good size are always welcomed in the NBA, but if Toohey doesn’t improve as a shooter soon, it will be difficult to hear his name coming Draft day.

Ivan Kharchenkov (6-6, G/F, 2006, Bayern Munich)

Earning playing time as a teenager in a EuroLeague team is no easy task. Kharchenkov knows that, but this hasn’t been a problem for him. If there’s one thing Kharchenkov doesn’t lack, it is confidence and he has shown that already, since he has managed to have a limited role in Bayern. Even that limited role might not be available though following the addition of (former Chicago Bull) Onuralp Bitim.

The German prospect will have to wait his turn before becoming a regular in Bayern’s rotation, although he could have some sporadic chances in the German League. His size, motor, solid athleticism, shot making ability and playmaking potential have been displayed in FIBA’s youth level, as also his streaky shooting. There is something there, even if it is for a future draft.

Michael Ruzic (6-10, PF, 2006, Joventut Badalona)

Before the beginning of the season, the Croatian prospect looked primed to have a breakout year after his very good showing last season. Things didn’t go as planned. Ruzic struggled at first and then he had an injury (he ruptured a tendon on his right thumb – his shooting hand) that will keep him away from the court for quite some time.

Ruzic is definitely intriguing. A 6-10 Stretch-4, who can put the ball on the floor and has nice agility, that could even help him slide down to small forward position eventually. He sure has to bulk up and improve his decisions with the ball, but has an interesting skill set. All he has to do is stay healthy and show if he can actually reach his ceiling.

Who’s Cold

Hugo Gonzalez (6-6, SF, 2006, Real Madrid)

The Spanish project is having the same problem every Real Madrid (not named Luka Doncic and at times Usman Garuba in the past) project had in the past: Find consistent playing time. Real Madrid is a team full of veterans and has big goals every year. There is no room for development anymore in Real Madrid and as good as Gonzalez is – and he is actually one of the best players of his generation in Europe – it looks almost impossible to find a consistent role as a teenager with his team, despite various injuries on the team.

With all that said, Gonzalez is still someone to keep an eye on. His athleticism, relentless motor on both ends of the floor and style of play have drawn serious attention, to a degree that – before the start of the season – he was considered a potential lottery pick. But if he doesn’t play at all this year – either in Real Madrid, or in another team on loan – his stock will not be able to withstand it.

Izan Almansa (6-10, F/C, 2005, Perth Wildcats)

The Spanish prospect actually has a case to be considered the most successful youth player in FIBA’s history, having earned two MVP Trophies in U17 (2022) and U19 (2023) World championships and one more MVP trophy in EuroBasket U18 (2022).

Playing at the senior level though is another thing, as he realized last season playing in the G-League, where he had a so-so season, which forced him to sign with Perth Wildcats and play in NBL this season. Thus far, things aren’t exactly great for him this year also, with him averaging just 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes, for a veteran team that plays below expectations and has small room for mistakes.

Almansa is a forward/center with solid size, athleticism and length. Has good basketball I.Q and is a great cutter, a solid big in Pick and Roll actions (with an interesting floater in his arsenal), a good playmaker for his size and a very good rebounder. But he doesn’t protect the rim and is not big or physical enough to play as a 5, while he doesn’t stretch the floor to be used as a 4. He is just 19, he is smart and has room for improvement. But he has to show something different.

Rocco Zikarsky (7-2, C, 2006, Brisbane Bullets)

It has been a difficult season for the Australian prospect, since he has been unable to find consistent playing time for his team. Zikarsky plays just 11 minutes per game and hasn’t been really able to show anything, even on the defensive end, since he only averages 0.4 blocks per game.

Zikarsky is projected to become a Pick and Roll big, with nice rolls to the basket and a rim protector. For all these to happen though, he has to actually have playing time. Zikarsky is still young and scouts have his name circled in their notebooks. But eventually he will have to show something.

Eli John Ndiaye (6-9, F/C, 2004, Real Madrid)

It’s like groundhog day for the Senegalese forward/center. For the 3rd season in a row nothing has changed for Ndiaye in Real Madrid, with him having the same role he had two years ago, when he burst onto the scene as a teenager, earning playing time for the European powerhouse. Which is probably telling about his lack of improvement all these years.

Ndiaye is the same player he was last year and the year before. A versatile, athletic big, who can guard multiple positions, attack the boards and score an occasional 3-point in Spot Ups, mainly because the opposite team wants him to take that shot. There is always a place for blue collar guys at the next level, but something has to change dramatically for Ndiaye to be considered an NBA prospect again any time soon.

Zacharie Perrin (6-10, F/C, 2004, Nancy)

After a superb summer, where he earned MVP honors in FIBA’s EuroBasket U20 with France, the French prospect was brought back to earth when the season began and the same happened to his stock. Perrin has had consistent playing time in the competitive French League, playing almost 19 minutes, but has been underwhelming.

Perrin has been used more as a power forward – a necessary move for him to play at the next level – and is asked to stretch the floor. But he is 0/16 from the 3-point line. He is a fluid athlete, he runs the floor well, he has potential in defense, he is a good rebounder. But he definitely isn’t a stretch big at this stage of his development and is questionable if he will ever be, considering he is a bad free throw shooter. There is a world where Perrin brings everything together and he becomes a solid power forward. But he is already 20 years old. This could better happen sooner rather than later.

Lefteris Mantzoukas (6-10, PF, 2003, Maroussi)

It’s the last year of eligibility for the Greek prospect, who several years ago was considered an intriguing prospect, since he has been in the spotlight for almost 6 years now. The truth is that it will be a major surprise if anything changes for Mantzoukas this year, who started the season playing on loan to Aris from Panathinaikos and then left after just a month and went on loan to Maroussi.

Mantzoukas is a Stretch-4. A solid Spot Up Shooter, with some sporadic Catch and Drives, who can also defend at a good level in the Post and grab some rebounds. But he has stalled. He hasn’t become an elite shooter, can’t guard perimeter players consistently and has a lot of ups and downs. And it’s because of all this that he is almost never mentioned as an NBA prospect anymore.