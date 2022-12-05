There wasn’t the same level of total anarchy that we enjoyed last week, but this week’s slate of games definitely delivered for college basketball fans. The ACC took home their challenge with the Big Ten and a rematch of the 2020 National Championship took place in South Dakota of all places. That’s college basketball for you and here are this week’s rankings for you!

1. Texas (6-0)

The Longhorns slayed Gonzaga and Creighton at home in their first six games, but they’ll have to take down No. 16 Illinois in their first game outside of their home state on Tuesday. If they win that one, it’s hard to picture them losing until New Year’s Eve when they face their only true road game of 2022 against Oklahoma.

2. Houston (8-0)

There is a long list of teams that are more exciting to watch than the Cougars, but the list of teams who would willingly want to play them is close to zero. They only allow 48 points per game and their combination of size, athleticism and physicality would make any team struggle to score more than 50.

3. Virginia (7-0)

Another week and another big win for the Cavaliers, who took down Michigan in one of the toughest atmospheres in the sport. A well-deserved rest is on the way, but when we see them again, they’ll be taking on No. 1 Houston in the best game of the season so far.

4. Purdue (8-0)

I can’t say much else about this team other than Zach Edey is the most dominant player in college basketball and a clear Wooden Award favorite if the season ended today. They won’t lose until 2023 so get used to them at the top of these rankings.

5. Connecticut (9-0)

Sophomore Jordan Hawkins went for a career high 26 in the Huskies win over Oklahoma State, Thursday. They stay undefeated and move up to our 5th spot with Coach Danny Hurley beginning to evoke memories of the Calhoun UConn glory days of the 90s and 2000’s.

6. Arkansas (7-1)

Nick Smith is back and he makes the Razorbacks the team to beat in a loaded SEC. All five starters are projected first-round draft picks, so NBA and college fans alike will love tuning in and grabbing a seat on the Muss Bus.

7. Tennessee (7-1)

I’m ready to brush off the upset loss to Colorado as a complete fluke seeing that they’re conceding just 47 points per game outside of that loss. Matchups with Maryland and Arizona the next two weekends will be the ultimate tests, however.

8. Arizona (7-1)

An unlikely loss to Utah is the lone blemish on an otherwise elite resume for the Wildcats, but I’m not ready to panic unless these lapses become consistent, which I highly doubt with Tommy Lloyd at the helm.

9. Baylor (6-2)

Speaking of inexplicable losses, what happened to Baylor against Marquette. A 26-point loss to the Golden Eagles shocked all of us early in the week, but the Bears were back to elite form on Friday night, knocking off Gonzaga in a thriller in South Dakota.

10. Iowa State (7-1)

It’s a re-run of last season with the Cyclones stealing the spotlight as one of the surprise teams in the nation. They lost the Big-12 Freshman of the Year in Tyrese Hunter, but the 7-1 Cyclones haven’t skipped a beat in year two of the Otzelberger era.

11. Kansas (8-1)

The Jayhawks throttled Seton Hall on Thursday night, which is a welcome sign for Bill Self after his team’s struggles in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Taking down a solid team like the Pirates in that fashion will be a confidence boost that his team will take into a huge matchup with Indiana in two weeks.

12. Maryland (8-0)

Like Iowa State, Kevin Willard and the Terps are stealing the spotlight with an impressive start to the season. Wins over Saint Louis and Miami were no flukes, but they now have a statement win over Illinois to boost them into the top 16.

13. Indiana (7-1)

If there’s one thing we know about the Big Ten, it’s that road games are always difficult no matter who you play. That is especially true at the RAC. This week’s loss is nothing to be ashamed of for the Hoosiers, especially after they outplayed the preseason No. 1 in North Carolina.

14. Gonzaga (5-3)

The point guard play just isn’t the same this year for the Zags, which is usually the one thing Coach Few can rely on with his roster. I can’t see this team going very far unless someone steps up in a hurry in Spokane.

15. Alabama (7-1)

Houston, Memphis and Gonzaga are the next three teams up for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. This is certainly a top team as things stand now, but we’ll learn a lot more in the next two weeks. Especially on Saturday afternoon against the top-ranked Cougars.

16. Illinois (6-2)

All eyes will be on Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night when the Illini take on Texas in a fascinating early season matchup. Shaking off a road loss to Maryland will be a whole lot easier if Brad Underwood’s squad can pull off the upset over the Longhorns this week.

Next 5: Creighton, Kentucky, Duke, Auburn, UCLA

Players of the Week:

Zach Edey, C, No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Like I said above, Edey is the most dominant player in the sport right now. With 31 points and 22 rebounds against Minnesota, Edey is now averaging 23 and 13 on the season while staying out of foul trouble and shooting 61% from the field. Nobody has figured out how to guard the monster center yet and I have a feeling that will continue for as long as he is suiting up for Matt Painter.

Yuri Collins, PG, Saint Louis Billikens

It must be extremely difficult to tally 20 assists in a basketball game at any level, but I can’t imagine how much more difficult it is to do it while only committing one turnover. That’s what Collins did on Wednesday and he followed it up with 14 more assists in his next game. We have a new top playmaker in college basketball and boy, is he fun to watch.

Kris Murray, SF/PF, Iowa Hawkeyes

Zach Edey posting a 30-point, 20-rebound game is one thing, but Kris Murray doing it is an entirely different thing. The twin brother of Keegan is filling his shoes better than anyone could have imagined and it has him in the lottery of our most recent 2023 mock draft.

Ricky Council, SG, No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks

I mentioned that Arkansas has five projected first-round picks in their starting lineup and Council’s performances this week are the reason why. The Wichita State transfer is now projected to go in the first round because of a week of domination in the midst of a season of domination.

Noah Clowney, PF, No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Not many 6-10 college players can knock down 3-pointers, but even less can confidently attempt 12 in a game and knock down five. That’s Nate Oats basketball for you and if Clowney can emerge as a high-volume threat from the perimeter, I can’t imagine any big man will enjoy lining up against him for the Tide. It’s also a telling reason why he’s in the first round of our latest mock draft as well.

Play of the Week:

Judah Mintz is one of the more underrated draft prospects in the country, but I can no longer say that nobody has heard of him. That all changed when he put Skyy Clark on a poster to open up a B1G/ACC Challenge clash on Tuesday night. Check out the punishing slam below!