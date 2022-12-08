In this first batch of NBA sophomore rankings, we will look at which players from the 2021 NBA Draft are trending upward after this week’s performances. The first few draft selections round out the top of the list, three players from outside the draft lottery crack the list and two undrafted sophomores make the mark. The former Rookie of the Year has taken a bit of a step back in the rankings as other draftees have expanded their game to new levels after their rookie season. In a week that saw solid performances from the sophomore class, here at the rankings for Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

Injury Mention: Cade Cunningham – G – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 6.0 AST, 41.5 FG%

Cunningham would have rounded out the top of the list if he were still playing. After missing 13 games due to a lingering shin injury that may require surgery, the former first-overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft had to be left off the list in fairness to other players who are playing. Prior to the injury, Cunningham was playing well and even had a four-game 20+ point streak in late October. The Pistons’ guard was up in points, assists and rebounds from his rookie year and was beginning to take the next step as the focal point of Detroit’s offense. Until Cunningham hits the court again, he will remain off the list.

10. Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers

Season Stats: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 53.4 FG%

Week Stats: 4 G, 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 56.5 FG%, 41.7 3P%

Austin Reaves slips into the top 10 after a solid week of games that saw him, and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates go 3-1 in games. Reaves shot the ball well, giving him an 11.8-point average over four games. The 24-year-old sophomore shot 56.5% from the field and buried 41.7% of his 3-pointers. As Reaves carves out a larger role on an up-and-down Lakers offense, he continues to show teammates that he’ll sink the ball when it swings over to his side of the court.

9. Bones Hyland – G – Denver Nuggets

Season Stats: 14.1 PTS, 3.3 AST, 43.5 3P%

Week Stats: 2 G, 8.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Bones Hyland tops the list for the best nickname in the class, maybe even the entire league. In 15 games this season for the Denver Nuggets, the 22-year-old is up to 14.1 points per game and 3.3 assists. This slate of games wasn’t the best for Hyland, who averaged 8.0 points in limited minutes. Hyland was inactive for Denver’s Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 games, but the trend is the more minutes he receives, the better he performs. Expect a better performance from the Nuggets guard in the next rankings.

8. Jose Alvarado – G – New Orleans Pelicans

Season Stats: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40.4 3P%

Week Stats: 4 G, 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.0 FG%, 51.9 3P%

There was no way Jose Alvarado wouldn’t make the list for this week’s edition. After a 38-point night against the Denver Nuggets where he shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc, the former undrafted Alvarado had himself a week. In the game against the Nuggets, Alvarado’s shooting splits were 63.2-72.7-85.7. Compared to his season statistics, the Pelicans guard is up a staggering eight points, nearly an entire assist and steal and is shooting lights out on his 3-pointers. If the sophomore continues this play, he could easily find himself higher in rankings that are tight on the backend.

7. Trey Murphy III – F – New Orleans Pelicans

Season Stats: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 48.2 FG%, 41.1 3P%

Week Stats: 4 G, 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.2 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Arguably, Trey Murphy III has improved the most out of all sophomores since his rookie season. The Durham, North Carolina, native went from 5.4 points a game in 13.9 minutes to scoring 13.2 points in 28.4 minutes per game. Murphy III is also shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.1% from three. Over the last week of games, Murphy III has stepped up his game significantly with 18.8 points per game on 47.2% shooting and 2 steals a game. Murphy III is slowly turning into a great investment as the 17th overall pick for New Orleans.

6. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets

Season Stats: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 BLK, 56.0 FG%

Week Stats: 4 G, 15.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 61.9 FG%

Alperen Sengun is making strides as the Rockets center so far in his two-year career. After posting averages of 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 47.4% shooting from the field, the 6’9”, 235-pound Sengun has upped his averages to 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 56.0 field goal percentage. Coming from Giresun, Turkey, Sengun is a future double-double candidate like the player above him in the rankings. Over the four games Sengun appeared in this week, Sengun made 61.9% of the shots he took while keeping up with his averages at 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds, including an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Denver Nuggets.

5. Scottie Barnes – F – Toronto Raptors

Season Stats: 14.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 44.6 FG%

Week Stats: 4 G, 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.8 FG%

Scottie Barnes is having a similar season to his rookie campaign last year, which isn’t bad at all given he won Rookie of the Year over the rest of the guys on this list. It shouldn’t be too concerning since this is Barnes’ floor with a ton of room to expand. Compared to last year, the Raptors forward is averaging more assists and shooting better from the arc and while he is a small amount in other areas, it isn’t a significant regression. This week, Barnes is grabbing seven rebounds and averaging a block and a steal. Other sophomores may have jumped ahead of the 21-year-old, but Barnes still has all the tools to be one of the better all around players in this class.

4. Josh Giddey – G/F – Oklahoma City Thunder

Season Stats: 14.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 45.6 FG%

Week Stats: 3 G, 14.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 41.9 FG%

Josh Giddey suited up in just three games this week, which was the second-lowest number of games for the sophomore class, however, each was a spectacular outing. During Oklahoma City’s win over San Antonio on Nov. 30, Giddey posted 14 points and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes. Three days later, the Melbourne, Australia, native put up 21 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals. Giddey is a young stat-sheet stuffer that could eventually reach double-double and even triple-double averages in the future. With an All-Rookie selection in year one, and a great opportunity to play, Giddey has the potential to become the better all-around players in the sophomore class with his ability to score, grab rebounds and dish out the ball.

3. Franz Wagner – F – Orlando Magic

Season Stats: 19.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 49.1 FG%

Week Stats: 5 G, 17.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 46.4 FG%

As the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Franz Wagner joined a youthful Orlando Magic team and quickly established himself as a scoring threat. Now, with leading rookie candidate Paolo Banchero by his side, some may have thought Wagner would take a step back from his strong 15.2-point rookie season, but he hasn’t. At a tick under 20, the German product expanded his scoring through more attempted field goals and 3-pointers. Although there is a dip in his averages this week, Wagner is still one of the top sophomores in his class.

2. Evan Mobley – F – Cleveland Cavaliers

Season Stats: 15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 BLK, 56.4 FG%

Week Stats: 5 G, 16.8 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 BLK, 65.5 FG%

Evan Mobley was widely considered one of the best bigs in the 2021 NBA Draft class, and after a third overall selection by the Cleveland Cavaliers and a strong rookie season that saw him selected to the 2021-22 All-Rookie first-team, Mobley is living up to those expectations, with some competition, of course. The former USC Spartan is shooting the ball a little less this season, which was expected with the addition of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, however, Mobley is becoming more efficient on his lesser attempts. This week, Mobley played in five games averaging 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 65.5%. Another strong week and Mobley could propel himself even higher in the rankings.

1. Jalen Green – G – Houston Rockets

Season Stats: 21.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 41.3 FG%

Week Stats: 4 G, 19.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 33.8 FG%

Jalen Green has started separating himself as one of the best scorers in the 2021 NBA Draft class. As the only sophomore 20-point per game scorer, though Cunningham and Wagner follow close behind, the former G League Ignite guard added three points to his scoring average from his rookie campaign. Since Nov. 28, the Merced, California, product has a 30-point game under his belt and is averaging 19.0 points despite poor shooting splits from the field. Over the last four games, Green is dishing out 3.8 assists in just over 33 minutes of court time as he rounds out the top of the rankings.