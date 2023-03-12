Welcome back to another edition of NBA Rookie Watch, where we showcase the top-performing players in the rookie class. It’s been a while since our last official ranking in late January, so, there’s a ton of movement on this list. A previous low-ranked rookie jumped all the way up to the No. 3 spot and we also welcome a new name onto the list. So, sit back and read about some of the best players out of the 2022 draft. Enjoy!

10. Malaki Branham – F – San Antonio Spurs

Season Stats: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 44.7 FG%

Averages Since Last List: 13.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 47.6 FG%

Last Ranking: N/A

Malaki Branham is a first timer on this edition of Rookie Watch. Since our last ranking, Branham appeared on our Hot & Cold: Rookie article and worked his way onto the main list after a scoring frenzy, well, at least in rookie terms. Branham was the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He found a role in San Antonio and is currently averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season. The 6’5” forward posted five 20-point games since our last ranking, including a 27-point, five-rebound night against Detroit. This was Branham’s career-high to date, but don’t expect that to stay that way for long. With Branham and fellow rookie Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs have a lot to look forward to in the future.

9. Jalen Duren – C – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 8.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 64.5 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 11.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 BLK, 1.3 AST, 65.5 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 6

The Jalen Duren club gifts members with solid scoring nights and high-rebound totals. It’s what he does. Duren grabs boards unlike any other rookie, aside from Walker Kessler. The New Castle, Delaware, native is up to 8.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and a 64.5 field goal percentage this season. Since the last ranking, Duren raised his statistics to 11.1 points and 9.2 rebounds, just shy of a double-double. The 6’10” center has been dominant on the glass recently with four nights of 10 or more rebounds. Not only that, Duren also had a career night after posting 30 points and 17 rebounds during a win against San Antonio. Duren, along with Kessler, are two of the bigs in this class everyone needs to watch moving forward.

8. Jeremy Sochan – F – San Antonio Spurs

Season Stats: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 44.4 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 41.0 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 8

Jeremy Sochan has come a long way since early season endeavors. That’s pretty much what you want from a rookie, constant improvement. And that’s all Sochan has done. The 6’9” forward has a season average of 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 44.4. As of recent, Sochan is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41% from the floor. Sochan had a career-high 30 points against Phoenix on Jan. 28. To go along with eight rebounds and five assists, Sochan shot 11-for-25 from the field. And in his last seven games, he’s scored in double-digits in all but one.

7. Jabari Smith Jr. – F – Houston Rockets

Season Stats: 11.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 38.7 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 11.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 37.8 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 7

Jabari Smith Jr. was the third overall pick in last summer’s draft. He remains in the No. 7 spot just as he was in the previous ranking. The Houston Rockets spent big on the Auburn product and his contributions have been solid thus far. It might not be quite the statistics you’d expect from a top three draft selection, but the Rockets have a surplus of young talent and only one ball to swing around. Still, 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and a 38.7 field goal percentage are good for the number of times the ball is in Smith Jr’s possession. Since the last ranking, Smith Jr is closely resembling his season averages. His best night since then was a 22-point outing against the Miami Heat where the forward also had eight rebounds.

6. Jalen Williams – G – Oklahoma City Thunder

Season Stats: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 52.1 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 17.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 55.5 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 4

I feel like Jalen Williams is one of the more underrated players that came out of the 2022 NBA Draft class. Or he’s not appreciated as much as he should be. The Oklahoma City guard is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting 52.1% from the field. Particularly in his last five games, Williams has been a menace. The Denver native had four nights with 20-plus points including a 27-point, five-rebound and eight-assist night in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. On March 5, Williams scored a career-high 32 points against Utah while tacking on five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. It was an electric performance for the 21-year-old and there’s plenty to come. Keep an eye on this one.

5. Keegan Murray – F – Sacramento Kings

Season Stats: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 44.7 FG%, 40.9 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 44.9 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 5

Keegan Murray checks in at the No. 5 spot in this edition of Rookie Watch. 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds are what the forward is averaging this season. The third-seeded Western Conference Kings are enjoying the production they are receiving from Murray after spending the fourth overall pick on him in the 2022 NBA Draft, especially from 3-point range. On the year, Murray is hitting 40.9% of his shots from behind the arc. That ranks 20th in the league. Murray had a stellar 30-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6 where he shot 8-for-12 from deep. He also had two double-doubles in points and rebounds since the last ranking. Murray is making it rain and the city of Sacramento is appreciating every second as they aim for their first playoff appearance since 2006.

4. Jaden Ivey – G – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 15.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 41.7 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.0 AST, 43.0 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 2

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Jaden Ivey didn’t expect to be the main lead of the Detroit Pistons offense. With the unfortunate departure of Cade Cunningham for the season due to injury, Ivey, fresh from the draft as the fifth overall selection, became Detroit’s go-to guard. It was a big role to fill for a rookie, but Ivey has done a terrific job adjusting so far. The 21-year-old is up to 15.2 points this season while shooting 41.7% from the field. While Ivey is a solid shooter, he also takes the ball off the glass at a 3.9 average and dishes the ball out an average of 4.7 times a game. Ivey only fell a few spots due to some high risers. He’s still one of the best players in the class even though the Pistons are a struggling team. Ivey deserves some respect.

3. Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

Season Stats: 8.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 11.1 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 0.9 AST, 72.9 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 9

Walker Kessler (pictured) burst onto the scene right around the time the last ranking was released. It earned him the No. 9 spot. He’s now slotted at No. 3. The Jazz center probably should’ve been higher on our list a bit earlier in these rankings, but better late than never. Kessler is up to 8.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and a 71.4 field goal percentage this season. On Feb. 1, the Atlanta native recorded seven blocks along with 17 points and 14 rebounds in a win against the Toronto Raptors. Kessler is a block machine. He averages 2.3 blocks per game, which is fifth best in the NBA and is up to 3.1 blocks in games since our last ranking on Jan. 23. Kessler scores efficiently, grabs boards and swats opponents’ field goals. He’s legit.

2. Bennedict Mathurin – F – Indiana Pacers

Season Stats: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 42.9 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 45.1 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 3

Bennedict Mathurin is the biggest threat to Banchero’s Rookie of the Year chase. To many, Mathurin is the favorite and has his own case for the nod. To me, he’s not quite there but is closing in. The Montreal, Quebec, native is as gifted as it comes when it comes to scoring. Since the last ranking, Mathurin had six 20-point games including four-straight nights with 20 or more. The highlight game was a 27-point, eight-rebound outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s going to take a little more to pass Banchero, but with the current tear Mathurin is on, it’s certainly possible it can occur.

1. Paolo Banchero – F – Orlando Magic

Season Stats: 20.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 42.3 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 39.7 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 1

Paolo Banchero has been the Rookie of the Year favorite for most of the season. In my book, he’s still the favorite and is cemented in the No. 1 spot until further notice. The Seattle native is still going strong and is averaging 20.0 points per game. The 6’10” forward had a few big scoring nights since the previous ranking including a 29-point, nine-rebound performance in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Banchero’s shooting could still use some improvement, but 20 a night along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists are enough to compensate for now. There’s still a surplus of talent behind Banchero that can threaten him for the top spot, so, he can’t fully take his foot off the game just yet.