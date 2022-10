From August 28 -31 Basketball without Borders was held in Cairo, Egypt. Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria), Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey, Los Angeles Clippers scout Lance Blanks represented front office personnel and were camp directors while Steve Kerr, Willie Green and Chauncey Billups represented the NBA from the coaching side and provided tutelage to the young basketball prospects.

Thierry Darlan, a 6’6 Shooting Guard with a 7’2 wingspan from the Central Republic of Africa, showed an effortless jump shot and was voted MVP of the camp. Ulrich Chomche, a 6’11 Center from Cameroun, who played in the Bal pro league at 16 years of age, was voted best defensive player. Both of these players are part of the NBA Academy Africa developmental program. Mathias M'Madi, the combo guard from Madagascar who was coming off his MVP performance in FIBAu18 Africa (recap here: https://www.nbadraft.net/fiba-u18-africa-top-prospects/ ), was voted Most Improved Player. Elton da Silva Mangueira, a 5’9 point guard from Angola, won the 3 point contest.

All Stars for the event were as followed:

Mathias M'Madi Combo Guard 6’4 Born June 2, 2005 (Madagascar),

Modou Fall Thiam Center 6’9 Born 2005 (Senegal),

Thierry Darlan 6’6 Born Feb 3, 2004 (Central African Republic)*

Daniel Quentin Akoue Power Forward 6’8 Nov 18, 2005 (Gabon)*

Parby Kabamba Musongela Guard 6’5 (DRC)*

Belal Elshakery Power Forward 6’7 Born May 24, 2004 (Egypt)

Dominique Diomande Small Forward 6’7 Born June 20, 2005 (Côte d’Ivoire)*

Seifeldin Hendawy Forward 6’6 Born Sep 5, 2005 (Egypt)*

Ulrich Chomche Center 6’11 Born: Dec 30, 2005 (Cameroon) *

Paul Kabenga Mbiya Center 6’10 Born Apr 11, 2005 (DR Congo)*

* Indicates being part of NBA Africa Academy

Some of the above mentioned players will take part of the Global BWB games All Star weekend 2023.

Complete Roster is below:

Zakariya Khodja Point Guard 6’0 Born 10 May 2005 Algeria

Chakib Sedoud Forward 6’7 Born 15 Oct 2004 Algeria

Elton da Silva Mangueira Point Guard 5’9 Born 02 Feb 2004 Angola

Mora Lafia Zime Nazif Point Guard Born 22 Jun 2005 Benin

Laonkila Yannick Archad Drabo Point Guard 6’2 Born Feb 18, 2004 Burkina Faso

Ulrich Chomche Center 6’11 Born: Dec 30, 2005 Cameroon *

Gabriel Correia Guard 6’3 Born: 2006 Cape Verde

Thierry Darlan Forward 6’6 Born FEB 3, 2004 Central African Republic *

Gildas Elvis Mbesse Congo

Paul Kabenga Mbyia Center 6’10 Born Apr 11, 2005 Democratic Republic of the Congo *

Parby Kabamba Musongela* Guard 6’5 Democratic Republic of the Congo

Adam Elhalawany 6’3 Guard Born April 9, 2005 Egypt

Belal Elshakery 6’7 Born May 24, 2004 Egypt

Seifeldin Hendawy Forward 6’6 Born Sep 5, 2005 Egypt*

Hassan Amer Wing 6’2 Born Nov 11, 2005 Egypt

Daniel Quentin Akoue Power Forward 6’8 Nov 18, 2005 Gabon*

Emmanuel Kanga Lendouga Forward 6’8 Born Aug 5, 2005 Gabon

Aly Tounkara Center Center 6’11 Born Jan 19, 2005 Guinea*

Cheick Mouhamed Tidjane Diaby Center 6’10 Born April 16, 2005 Ivory Coast*

Dominique Diomande Small Forward 6’7 Born June 20, 2005 Ivory Coast

Lavasoa Ny Aina Andyerson Andriatsarafara Center 6’9 Born Jan 17, 2004 Madagascar

Mathias M’Madi Combo Guard 6’4 Born June 2, 2005 Madagascar

Marwan Alioiu Diallo Point Guard 5’11 Born Sep 9, 2004 Mali

Abdramane Kanoute Small Guard Born 6’5 Mar 21, 2004 Mali

Cheick Tidiane Keita Center 6’10 Born Nov 28, 2005 Mali

Uwami Nashe Chongo Forward 6’7 Born Sep 9, 2004 Mozambique

Segun Ezekiel Obe* Nigeria

Emmanuel Oluwatobi Stephen* Nigeria

Lukwanga Mike Mugalu Center 6’9 Born Mar 26, 2005 Rwanda

Abdou Aziz Yadd Center 6’9 Born 2005 Senegal

Modou Fall Thiam Center 6’9 Born 2005 Senegal

Matar Wade 6’6 Guard Senegal*

Kenneth Thomas Samuels Small Guard 6’5 Feb 3, 2005 Sierra Leone

Connor Gray Liebenberg Forward 6’6 May 7, 2005 South Africa*

Deng Kuot Deng Kuot Forward 6’7 Nov 28, 2005 South Sudan

Mabilmawut Mabil Center 6’9 Sep 5, 2005 South Sudan*

Makoi Mabor Marier Makoi Center 6’10 Jun 14,2005 South Sudan

Mbatian Odupoi Sikar Forward 6’7 Jun 13, 2005 Tanzania

Steven Lionel Aboky Center 6’11 Nov 17, 2005 Togo*

Fedi Ben Abdallah Small Guard 6’4 Feb 1, 2005 Tunisia

Wissem El Kissi Small Guard 6’3 Feb 15, 2004 Tunisia