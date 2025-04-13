The World Select Team pushed Team USA to overtime in a thrilling 124–117 contest at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. While they ultimately fell short, several international prospects boosted their stock with strong performances and highlight moments. Tounde Yessoufou, Tajh Ariza and Bogoljub Markovic led the way with physical scoring and rebounding, while guards like Dame Sarr and Ikenna Alozie had flashes of brilliance. Many scouts had predicted a blowout in favor of the USA, but the World Team came ready, with excellent coaching, competing with grit, athleticism, and skill. The Nike Hoop Summit carries more weight than other high school showcases like the McDonald’s All-American Game or Jordan Brand Classic, as it pits national pride on the line in a true USA vs. World battle — with real schemes, team bonding, and competitive stakes. Below is a full breakdown of each World Team player with notes from practices and the April 12th game.

6-5.25 216 | SF/SG | Benin | Wingspan: 6-8.5

Practice and general:

The World Team’s most physically imposing perimeter player. Yessoufou brings an NFL-linebacker build, elite defensive energy, and relentless effort to every rep. His versatility on the defensive end stood out in drills, as he comfortably switched across three positions, closed out with discipline, and provided vocal leadership. A strong character individual, he competes with mature focus and physicality that suggest experience beyond his listed age. Offensively, he looked more polished than expected, especially in his shooting mechanics and decision-making in halfcourt sets. The pull-up jumper has clearly improved, and he continues to evolve into a more complete offensive threat. Yessoufou recently set the all-time California high school scoring record at St. Joseph, with 3,467 career points. Won’t be confused for a point guard but has the size and length to thrive as an undersized wing.

Game notes:

Shined as one of the World Team’s best long-term prospects. Finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), 3 assists, and 2 steals in 29 minutes. His ability to score at all three levels and initiate offensive flow has taken a real leap. Showed advanced self-creation with multiple confident pull-up jumpers — a shot that’s fast becoming a real weapon in his arsenal. Hit a beautiful mid-range fade, slashed aggressively to the rim, and converted in traffic. Delivered the game’s most electric moment with a coast-to-coast layup at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Tough, efficient, and productive — a major stock booster.

6-8.25 196 | Japan | Wingspan: unknown

Practice and general:

One of the most explosive athletes on either team. Representing Japan, Ariza consistently made his presence felt with his energy, vertical pop, and defensive motor. He threw down several jaw-dropping dunks during drills and scrimmages, and his physical tools jump off the page. Active hands and a long frame make him a menace on defense, constantly tipping passes and disrupting opposing guards. Plays with a high motor and competes on every possession. Body type, effort, and defensive instincts remind scouts of a young Tari Eason. He was arguably the best perimeter defender on the World squad and brought a contagious level of hustle. Wingspan officially measured at 6’9.75″, though it appears closer to 7′ and has been recorded as such at other events.

Game notes:

Delivered 11 points (4-10 FG), 2 steals, a block, and 3 turnovers in 12 high-energy minutes. Consistently attacked the rim and blew past defenders with long, explosive strides. Highlight moment came on a lightning-quick baseline drive and up-and-under finish. Also made a fantastic block on a Boozer layup attempt, though was controversially whistled for a foul. Brings a disruptive defensive presence and has the tools to guard multiple positions. Played with great energy and flashed real upside as a transition weapon and defensive specialist.

6-7.5 189 | Italy | Wingspan: 6-11.75

Practice and general:

One of the more intriguing wings on the World team. Solid tools with flashes of creativity. Has a 7-foot wingspan and is learning how to harness his physical gifts. Handle has improved and he’s becoming more confident creating in the half court. Long release on his jumper but the mechanics have clearly improved. Physically resembles a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, though he lacks the same shiftiness and downhill pop. Rumored to be headed to Illinois. Played with improved focus and effort throughout the week.

Game notes:

One of the World team’s standouts. Played 25 minutes and scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT) in an efficient outing. Showed advanced shot-making with a smooth catch-and-shoot three from NBA range and a polished pull-up jumper off the glass. Displayed the ability to create for himself and played within the flow of the offense. Also used his length well defensively and played unselfishly. Did miss a late dunk in traffic, but overall looked like a confident scorer with strong upside on both ends.

6-1 194 | Nigeria | Wingspan: 6-6

Practice and general:

Though short for a guard at 6’1″, Alozie plays much bigger thanks to his strength, toughness, and elite athleticism. Measured with an impressive 6’6” wingspan and was a standout in scrimmage sessions with his motor and intensity. Explosive in the open floor and showed solid shooting touch in warmups. Brings a fearless, physical approach and consistently plays with energy.

Game notes:

Finished with 9 points (2-9 FG), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in 31 minutes. Threw down a crowd-pleasing breakaway dunk off a steal and brought nonstop defensive activity. Exploded off two feet with power, making plays on both ends. Struggled at times with shot selection (0-3 3PT) and had 4 turnovers, but his physical tools and effort stood out throughout.

6-6 180 | Puerto Rico | Wingspan: 6-8

Practice and general:

Appeared fluid and athletic in warmups with a smooth shooting stroke. Legit 6’6” with solid length, but still quite lean — questions remain about whether he can add the necessary strength. Flashed bounce and clean mechanics, though he struggled to make an impact during scrimmage play. Decision-making and shot selection are still developing, but his strength, toughness and determination have shown noticeable improvement. With his high-profile father — legendary NBA forward Carmelo Anthony — watching closely, all eyes were on Kiyan throughout the week.

Game notes:

Logged 9 minutes and scored 1 point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT), adding 2 assists. Had a difficult time finding rhythm offensively but showed poise and made a couple of good reads. His jumper looked technically sound, even if the results weren’t there. A quiet performance, but flashes of offensive feel and growth are evident.

6-11 216 | Serbia | Wingspan: 6-11

Practice and general:

Impressed throughout the week with his combination of size, touch, and shooting range. Was a bright spot at the 2024 Eurocamp and brought the same energy and swagger to Portland. Plays with a bit of flair — enjoys the moment and isn’t afraid to show emotion. Has legitimate perimeter skill for a player his size, with a smooth release and comfort stepping out beyond the arc. Has good leg strength but is still in need of adding more upper-body muscle to handle physicality at higher levels. Strong personality and vocal in drills — carries a bit of a “class clown” vibe that kept teammates loose.

Game notes:

One of the World Team’s most productive and efficient performers. Finished with 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3PT), 10 rebounds, and 2 assists in 25 minutes. Doesn’t need much time to create rhythm on his shot — gathers quickly and gets into a clean, high release with accuracy. Showcased his range with confidence, knocking down threes off smooth footwork. Also threw down an explosive two-hand dunk in transition. With a wingspan equal to his height, he still plays tall due to timing and touch. Created matchup problems with his floor spacing and activity on the glass. A clear stock booster from the event.

6-8 255 | Montenegro | Wingspan: 6-11

Practice and general:

Late addition to the roster, replacing Michael Ruzic, and brought a strong, physically mature presence. Not the most fluid or explosive athlete, but plays within himself and understands his role. Showed solid hands and decent touch in drills, though he didn’t particularly stand out in a practice setting. Projects more as a high-level college contributor than a long-term NBA prospect. Mature physically and mentally — focused and coachable with a no-nonsense approach.

Game notes:

Turned in a very solid 15-minute performance, finishing with 8 points (3-5 FG), 3 rebounds, a block, and a steal. Converted a post-up opportunity with soft touch and shed a defender to finish inside. Looked more comfortable in-game than in drills, making the most of his minutes. Scored off effort plays and showed composure around the rim. While he may not have NBA athletic tools, he was effective, efficient, and reliable in his role — a player whose impact is felt more in structured, team-oriented environments.

6-6 227 | Canada | Wingspan: 7-0

Practice and general:

Possesses a strong, well-built frame with a massive 7-foot wingspan that stands out immediately. Shows a physical style of play and embraces contact, but lacks quick-twitch athleticism and vertical pop. Moved well in drills but didn’t separate himself from the pack during scrimmage settings. Still figuring out how to consistently impact the game at both ends. Has the physical tools but needs to improve mobility and skill level to match.

Game notes:

Went scoreless in 15 minutes (0-2 FG), grabbing 3 rebounds but struggling to make a sustained impact. Picked up 4 fouls and had trouble defending without getting whistled. Flashed effort, but the lack of top-end explosiveness limited his ability to finish or contest at a high level. Still has potential, but looked more like a long-term project than an immediate contributor.

Omer Mayer

6-3.5 215 | Israel | Wingspan: 6-6

Practice and general:

Possesses a sturdy, compact frame and impressive ball-handling ability. Showed comfort running the offense and displayed strong instincts as a facilitator. Crafty in pick-and-roll situations and reads the floor well. Though not a high-level athlete, Mayer is highly skilled and poised with the ball. Lacks elite quickness and vertical pop, but compensates with savvy and control. Doesn’t overwhelm physically but plays with maturity and confidence in a lead guard role.

Game notes:

Went scoreless in 19 minutes (0-3 FG), but made a strong impact as a distributor with a game-high 7 assists. Operated calmly in half-court sets, especially out of pick-and-rolls, where he consistently made the right reads. Showed great timing on passes and set up teammates cleanly. Decent size for the NBA lead guard mold — his IQ, toughness, and playmaking ability are clear. One of the steadiest decision-makers on either team. Must develop better scoring ability.

6-8 208 | China | Wingspan: 6-10

Practice and general:

Polished lefty with a smooth shooting stroke and high basketball IQ. Played within himself during practices and showed strong decision-making under pressure. Demonstrated good vision and timing, particularly when making reads against defensive pressure. Not flashy, but effective — rarely forced the issue. Moves well off the ball and has a composed, patient approach. Showed that he understands spacing and how to get to his spots without needing high usage.

Game notes:

Made a strong impression in limited minutes, scoring 6 points (2-3 FG) in just 7 minutes. Hit a confident midrange jumper and threw down a breakaway dunk in transition. Also made a smart pass to break USA’s press, showing poise under pressure. Showed the kind of efficient, team-first play that coaches value — a solid performance from a low-usage, high-IQ prospect.

6-11.75 247 | Germany | Wingspan: 7-1

Practice and general:

UConn commit with a strong frame, impressive size, and a smooth lefty touch. Showed glimpses of floor-spacing potential with soft mechanics from midrange and beyond. Still developing mobility and balance — typical of young bigs still growing into their bodies — but moved better than expected in game than in drills. Quiet demeanor but focused and coachable. Flashed the ability to catch in traffic, seal, and finish. High ceiling if his body, mobility and footwork continue to progress.

Game notes:

A steady presence inside for the World Team, finishing with 11 points (5-7 FG), 8 rebounds, and just 1 turnover in 25 minutes. Finished well around the rim, showed patience in the paint, and converted a putback off the glass. Didn’t force anything — let the game come to him and played within the system. Poised and productive outing from one of the team’s true 5s. Plenty of upside if the shooting range and mobility keep improving.

6-6 | Israel | Wingspan: Unknown

Practice and general:

Late addition to the roster, replacing injured Dash Daniels. Lefty wing with bounce and a confident, unorthodox offensive style. Possesses a smooth shooting touch despite unconventional mechanics and brings visible swagger to the floor. High-energy player who competes on both ends and isn’t afraid to take tough shots. Moved well without the ball and showed a natural feel for getting into scoring spots. Plays with edge and enthusiasm, standing out with his competitive fire in a short window.

Game notes:

Made the most of limited minutes, scoring 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT) in just 7 minutes. Highlighted his performance with a four-point play — drilling a deep three over McKenney and converting the free throw. Active off the ball, found cutting lanes, and didn’t hesitate to fire when open. A spark plug who brought instant offense and confidence off the bench. Showed enough to intrigue scouts as a crafty scorer with personality and fearlessness.