Team USA edged out the World Select Team in a thrilling 124–117 overtime victory at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. In a game loaded with future NBA talent, the Americans relied on clutch shot-making, physicality on the glass, and timely execution down the stretch. AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr. led the way with 24 points each, while Cameron Boozer posted a dominant double-double. The game capped off a competitive week of practices in which USA players showcased their talent, chemistry, and long-term potential. Below is a full breakdown of Team USA’s roster with individual notes from both practice sessions and in-game performances.

AJ Dybantsa

6-9 210 | Jan 29, 2007 | Utah Prep Academy (UT) | Brigham Young | Brockton, MA

Practice and general:

Dybantsa validated his top overall billing in the 2026 class. Vocal and intense throughout the week, he brought energy and focus on both ends. Defended multiple positions with active hands and consistently beat defenders off the dribble. Mid-post game was polished; flashed a smooth fadeaway. Defensively disruptive with full-court pressure. Shot looked flat at times but didn’t deter his assertiveness. Showed strong effort and instincts in all drills. Was consistently engaged in competitive settings and played with the mentality of a leader. Looked physically ready for the next level and embraced every matchup challenge.

Game notes:

Played a team-high 35 minutes and was a force throughout. Recorded 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-10 FT), 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Excelled in transition and scored through contact. Delivered key buckets in crunch time, including a spinning mid-range jumper and an and-1 fadeaway. Was a tone-setter early and brought steady energy into overtime. Created for others with poise and impacted the game across all categories. Didn’t dominate the ball but still left a major imprint on both ends.

Cameron Boozer

6-9 235 | Jul 18, 2007 | Columbus High School (FL) | Duke | Miami, FL

Practice and general:

Boozer was as steady and polished as ever. He dominated the glass, made smart reads, and picked his spots offensively. Not overly explosive but extremely skilled. Shot has a mechanical look but goes in. Took charges, communicated well, and scored efficiently on post touches. Played with focus and maturity. Displayed elite feel as a big, with patient footwork and a willingness to pass out of doubles. Doesn’t force his game and consistently made winning plays. Physically strong and uses his body to carve out space.

Game notes:

Produced a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double in 38 minutes (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT). Also added 6 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Finished tough plays at the rim, drilled a clutch three, and had a momentum-shifting block. Controlled the paint and tempo in the second half and OT. Delivered in every facet — passing, rebounding, defending — and was a key presence down the stretch. Combined toughness and IQ to consistently make the right play.

Mikel Brown Jr.

6-2 175 | Apr 3, 2006 | Overtime Elite (GA) | Louisville | Orlando, FL

Practice and general:

Showed dazzling ball-handling and creative vision. Though he struggled finishing through contact, he displayed elite shooting mechanics during scrimmages. Has the best pure shooting stroke on the team, but can be streaky. Huge hands, quick handle, but lacks physicality. Struggled with consistency on drives. Was vocal and confident during halfcourt sets. Good feel for pace but needs to improve finishing around length. Ran the offense well during practice but had occasional lapses when pressure increased. Confident scorer when in rhythm.

Game notes:

Shot just 1-9 (0-7 3PT) but made 15 of 18 free throws for 17 points in 24 minutes. Added 3 assists and 3 steals. Stayed aggressive despite early misses. Showed shifty footwork on a creative baseline score. Created separation with hesitations and delivered strong moments as a lead guard. Though his shot wasn’t falling, found other ways to contribute and showed mental toughness. Flashed a few moments of brilliance in pick-and-roll reads despite the inefficiency.

Darius Acuff Jr.

6-2 180 | Nov 16, 2006 | IMG Academy (FL) | Arkansas | Detroit, MI

Practice and general:

Strong, aggressive combo guard who thrives in open space. Plays with emotion and edge. Excelled in attacking downhill and knocked down a few tough pull-ups. Point guard reads still developing — occasionally missed opportunities on drive-and-kicks. Flashes as a scorer more than a facilitator, but dangerous in transition. Brings real toughness and swagger to the backcourt. When locked in, plays with a fearlessness that energizes teammates. Still needs polish as a decision-maker, but makes up for it with high-level shotmaking ability.

Game notes:

Scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) in 29 minutes with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Made difficult shots, including a deep pull-up three and a crafty lefty finish over Ariza. Tossed a key lob to Boozer in OT. Scored at all three levels, though his PG instincts remain raw. Delivered under pressure and looked like a primary option late. Consistently hunted mismatches and converted tough shots with confidence. Played a fearless, attacking style.

Nate Ament

6-9 185 | Dec 10, 2006 | Highland (VA) | Undecided | Manassas, VA

Practice and general:

Looked fluid and skilled with a promising shooting stroke. Created deflections with active hands and showed flashes of offensive upside. Nice spin move in drills, good second jump, but lacked strength when driving into contact. Jumper looks polished but needs more assertiveness. Showed natural instincts as a help defender and rim challenger. One of the smoother forwards in drills, with great touch and feel in spot-up situations. Looked confident taking threes and moved well off the ball.

Game notes:

Played 11 minutes without taking a shot. Contributed 2 assists and 1 rebound. Struggled to create space or impact the flow of the game. Quiet outing despite strong practice showings. Got lost in the shuffle a bit but didn’t force anything. The tools are there — needs to be more aggressive in game settings. Will benefit from a program that encourages his skill set to flourish.

Jalen Haralson

6-7 210 | Apr 30, 2007 | La Lumiere (IN) | Notre Dame | Fishers, IN

Practice and general:

Played with poise and impressive court vision throughout the week. Showed advanced passing ability for his size and was comfortable operating as a secondary creator. Consistently made the right read and didn’t force offense. Shot mechanics looked cleaner than advertised, especially in spot-up situations. Provided steady communication and leadership in drills. Flashed potential to be a multi-positional wing facilitator and brought physicality on defense.

Game notes:

Went 0-3 from the field in 10 minutes but grabbed 4 rebounds and held his own defensively. Didn’t look to force the action, but moved the ball and stayed active. Gave solid minutes as a physical presence on the wing and contributed to team energy despite a quiet stat line.

Cayden Boozer

6-4 205 | Jul 18, 2007 | Columbus High School (FL) | Duke | Miami, FL

Practice and general:

Smart, tough guard with a strong frame and natural leadership traits. Hit threes consistently in practice and thrived in structured, team-oriented drills. Resembles Tyus and Tre Jones in his composed play style — not flashy, but very effective. Made quick reads, took care of the ball, and communicated constantly. Provided steady backcourt minutes and served as a calming presence in scrimmages. Very few mistakes, very high floor.

Game notes:

In 13 minutes, tallied 4 points (1-3 FG), 2 assists, and a block. Stayed within his role and made timely decisions. Played strong positional defense and helped organize the offense. Excellent tempo and discipline in transition — a dependable contributor who did all the little things right.

Chris Cenac Jr.

6-10 233 | Jan 31, 2007 | Link Year Prep (MO) | Houston | LaPlace, LA

Practice and general:

Impressive frame and fluid mobility for a young big. Showed intriguing flashes handling the ball and making reads on the move. Shot it well in drills and played with energy in transition. Still developing consistency, but his tools stand out. Defended with effort and showed good timing around the rim. Soft hands, willing passer, and looked comfortable switching onto smaller players.

Game notes:

Scored 6 points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT) in just 7 minutes. Added 3 rebounds, a block, and a strong defensive stop on Mirkovic. Showed polish in limited time and looked poised on both ends. Efficient and active — made the most of his role off the bench.

Nikolas Khamenia

6-8 210 | Dec 27, 2006 | Harvard-Westlake (CA) | Duke | Los Angeles, CA

Practice and general:

Polished, high-IQ forward who consistently played within himself. Knocked down shots in drills, read the game well, and made sharp passes. Doesn’t rely on athleticism, but wins with skill and positioning. Known for his basketball IQ and team-first approach. Communicated well in defensive sets and never tried to do too much. A safe, dependable rotation piece.

Game notes:

Scored 5 points (2-5 FG) with 2 rebounds in 20 minutes. Missed all 3 of his threes but spaced the floor effectively and played with energy. Stayed engaged defensively and made good off-ball cuts. Provided solid, unspectacular minutes in a glue-guy role.

Trey McKenney

6-4 225 | Sept 6, 2006 | St. Mary’s Prep (MI) | Michigan | Flint, MI

Practice and general:

Strong, physical wing who impressed throughout the week as both a scorer and facilitator. Bully-ball mentality with touch and vision. Midrange jumper was automatic during drills and he brought a defensive edge. Made sharp outlet passes and proved he could be a versatile scoring threat. Showed toughness on both ends, and wasn’t shy about mixing it up inside. A stock-riser.

Game notes:

One of the breakout performers of the game: 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), 4 rebounds, and an assist in 20 minutes. Scored through contact and delivered a powerful and-one against Dame Sarr. Played with confidence, poise, and strength — his shot was falling and his motor didn’t quit. Big-time impact.

Jasper Johnson

6-5 175 | Mar 25, 2006 | Link Year Prep (MO) | Kentucky | Versailles, KY

Practice and general:

Smooth, left-handed shotmaker with legit scoring instincts. Looked sharp early in the week, especially shooting off movement and creating in rhythm. But faded later in practice sessions. Needs to be more physical and consistent — struggles when chased off the line. Has scoring tools but must expand his game and toughness to reach next level.

Game notes:

Scoreless in 5 minutes (0-4 FG). Struggled to find rhythm and didn’t get clean looks. Seemed tentative and rushed a few opportunities. Couldn’t establish any offensive momentum and had a quiet outing. Still a talented shooter, but consistency and confidence were lacking here.

Malachi Moreno

6-11 230 | Oct 24, 2006 | Great Crossing High School (KY) | Kentucky | Georgetown, KY

Practice and general:

Traditional big with soft hands and good timing as a rim protector. Limited range — jump shot breaks down outside the paint. Played physical inside and showed solid defensive instincts in scrimmage settings. Not flashy, but understands positioning and box-out fundamentals. Still raw offensively, but embraces his role as a paint presence.

Game notes:

In 8 minutes, grabbed 3 rebounds and recorded a steal. Didn’t attempt a shot but held his ground defensively and protected the rim. Showed potential as a drop-coverage big. Quiet statistically, but played within his role and gave solid interior minutes.