The 2025 NBA Extended Mock Draft 4.0 arrives with all eyes on the “Capture the Flagg” sweepstakes, as teams await the May 12 NBA Draft Lottery to determine who lands the coveted No. 1 pick. In a year headlined by generational talent at the top, several franchises have gone all-in to position themselves for a franchise-altering selection — knowing that landing Cooper Flagg could reshape their trajectory for the next decade. This updated 30-team mock projects all first-round selections, complete with in-depth analysis of each prospect and team-specific reasoning behind every pick. With rising talent, shifting boards, and high-stakes lottery implications, the 2025 draft class is loaded with intrigue.

1. Utah Jazz

Cooper Flagg

6-8 205 SF/PF Duke Fr.

Cooper Flagg enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most complete and sought-after prospects in recent memory. At 6’8” with elite two-way versatility, Flagg was the driving force behind Duke’s run to the Final Four, where they narrowly fell to Houston in a high-level, back-and-forth contest. Rather than dimming his spotlight, the loss only underscored Flagg’s competitive fire — and could fuel his motivation as he transitions to the next level. He averaged 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4.2 APG with an impressive 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, while showing major growth as a shooter — improving from just 27% from three over his first 13 games to a scorching 45% over his final 24. That development, paired with increasingly confident isolation scoring and advanced creation off the bounce, has begun to shift his NBA comparison from a versatile glue-guy in the Scottie Pippen mold to a true offensive engine in the vein of Jayson Tatum. On defense, Flagg’s timing, instincts, and ability to guard multiple positions project him as a future All-Defensive cornerstone. With a mature approach, polished fundamentals, and relentless work ethic, Flagg has no glaring weaknesses. His combination of skill, IQ, and intensity gives him legitimate franchise-altering potential. At this point, only a handful of teams wouldn’t trade their current star for a chance to “Capture the Flagg.”

Why the Jazz Select Cooper Flagg: If the Utah Jazz land the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery on May 12th, there might as well be a ticker-tape parade down Main Street in Salt Lake City the next day. Cooper Flagg is that level of prospect — a generational cornerstone with elite two-way upside and, when factoring in injury risk, an even higher floor than Victor Wembanyama. Ever since Danny Ainge took over the front office, Utah has operated with a long-term vision — and positioning themselves for a shot at Flagg (or 2026 phenom AJ Dybantsa) has been central to that plan. Call it tanking, call it calculated roster management — either way, the Jazz are poised to reap the rewards. Flagg gives Utah the kind of blue-chip centerpiece franchises spend decades chasing — a fearless competitor, charismatic and extremely marketable, versatile defender, and rapidly evolving offensive weapon. If their lottery ball comes up first, the Jazz might just sprint faster than Usain Bolt to submit his name on draft night.

NBA Comparison: Jayson Tatum

2. Washington Wizards

Dylan Harper

6-6 215 | PG/SG | Rutgers | Fr.

Dylan Harper enters the draft as the top backcourt prospect and a proven, physically dominant lead guard. At 6’6″, 215 pounds, Harper uses his frame and feel to command the offense and impose his will against smaller, quicker guards. Despite an inconsistent team season at Rutgers, Harper’s production remained elite — averaging 19.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 4.0 APG while knocking down 33% from beyond the arc. What makes Harper special is his control of pace, ability to absorb contact, and manipulate defenses with angles, strength, and patience. He isn’t a bursty athlete, but makes up for it with advanced footwork, deliberate pacing, and a knack for keeping defenders on his hip. He reads the floor extremely well, especially in the pick-and-roll, and makes high-level passing decisions with regularity. Harper draws natural comparisons to James Harden-lite in terms of scoring and facilitation, but his temperament and strength more closely mirror Cade Cunningham. While he’ll need to improve his outside shot to fully unlock his ceiling, Harper is widely viewed as one of the safest bets in this class to become a starting-caliber NBA guard for years to come.

Why the Wizards Select Dylan Harper:

The Wizards need a franchise cornerstone in the backcourt, and Harper fits the bill as a polished, physically ready lead guard with star upside. His strength, poise, and IQ provide a foundational piece for Washington’s rebuild, especially alongside young wings like Bilal Coulibaly. While the Wizards have lacked direction in recent years, Harper gives them a steady hand, a true initiator, and someone who can elevate the roster on both ends with his leadership and offensive versatility. He may not have Cooper Flagg’s flash, but Harper projects as an NBA-ready engine the Wizards can build around immediately.

NBA Comparison: Cade Cunningham

3. Charlotte Hornets

VJ Edgecombe

6’5″ 190 | SG/PG | Baylor | Freshman

VJ Edgecombe has skyrocketed into top-5 territory in the 2025 NBA Draft after a breakout freshman season, capping off a rapid rise from under-the-radar recruit to elite prospect. Originally from the Bahamas, Edgecombe wasn’t on most recruiting radars until his junior year, but his combination of athleticism, motor, and upside quickly made him a coveted name. He averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.2 APG to 1.9 TO while shooting 34% from three, steadily improving throughout the season after a slow start. A jaw-dropping athlete, Edgecombe plays above the rim with ease and regularly finishes through contact and over defenders. His physical tools jump off the screen — long arms, explosive leaping ability, and fast-twitch reactions give him rare upside on both ends of the floor. Though still raw, he’s flashed intriguing point guard potential, showing growth as a secondary ball handler. However, he still needs refinement as a pick-and-roll facilitator and struggles at times to create clean looks in isolation. Some scouts are skeptical of his long-term fit as a lead guard — if ultimately viewed as a pure two-guard, he would likely project lower than No. 3. Defensively, his tools are elite, but he must become more consistent with his focus and effort. Edgecombe’s ceiling is among the highest in the draft. If he continues to polish his skill set, he has All-Star potential as a dynamic two-way perimeter weapon.

Why the Hornets Select VJ Edgecombe:

Charlotte enters the 2025 draft looking for a long-term backcourt partner for LaMelo Ball — or potentially his eventual replacement, depending on how the franchise evaluates its stalled trajectory. What they unquestionably need is a high-upside, two-way presence to help anchor a rebuild, and VJ Edgecombe fits both objectives. While taking him at No. 3 may be a slight reach compared to current consensus boards, his meteoric rise, elite athleticism, and positional versatility make him a justifiable swing for the fences. With Ball as a high-usage initiator, Edgecombe’s ability to defend opposing guards, run the floor, and thrive off the ball creates a natural fit. He brings burst, length, and intensity — all traits the Hornets lack — and injects immediate energy on both ends. Though still developing as a creator, Edgecombe owns one of the highest athletic ceilings in the class. Charlotte isn’t built to contend yet, so they can afford to be patient while his handle and reads evolve. If he hits, the Hornets walk away with an explosive two-way wing capable of becoming an All-Star — a defensive tone-setter and slashing scorer who could thrive alongside a young core still finding its identity.

NBA Comparison: Paul George

4. New Orleans Pelicans

Ace Bailey

6’8″ 200 | SF | Rutgers | Freshman

Ace Bailey is one of the most intriguing and high-upside prospects, projected firmly within the top five of this year’s draft. A humble, soft-spoken kid from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bailey rose to prominence playing prominence playing for McEachern High School in the state of Georgia and finished as a consensus top-three recruit in the 2024 high school class. While his unpolished interviews may not fully capture it, Bailey is known behind the scenes as being passionate about the game and driven to succeed. In a turbulent season for Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG while shooting 33.4% from three. He missed multiple games due to nagging injuries, including a mid-season ankle sprain that slowed his rhythm. His elite combination of length, athleticism, and shooting touch makes him a prototypical modern wing with two-way potential. The key debate surrounding Bailey’s draft range — potentially No. 2 or sliding slightly lower — will center on how much of Rutgers’ underwhelming season is placed on his shoulders. He remains the draft’s ultimate swing-for-the-fences pick: massive upside as a star-caliber wing, but with a slightly lower floor than some of the class’s more polished prospects.

Why the Pelicans Select Ace Bailey:

The Pelicans already have a dynamic frontcourt headed by Zion Williamson, but his future with the team remains uncertain — and Bailey offers a potential long-term replacement or complement. With his size, athleticism, and perimeter scoring upside, Bailey fits the mold of a modern NBA wing who can guard multiple positions and space the floor. His high ceiling aligns with New Orleans’ desire to remain competitive while building for the future, and his versatility could thrive next to playmakers like CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III. Even if it takes time for him to develop, Bailey gives the Pelicans a potential All-Star wing with tools that few players in this class can match.

NBA Comparison: Paul George

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Jeremiah Fears

6’3″ 190 | PG | Oklahoma | Freshman

With his stock steadily rising and a legitimate shot to crack the top five, Jeremiah Fears has emerged as one of the biggest climbers in the 2025 NBA Draft class. A native of Joliet, Illinois, Fears made his name on the EYBL circuit and finished as a top-30 recruit out of Compass Prep (AZ). The younger brother of Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., Jeremiah chose to carve his own path at Oklahoma, where he embraced the challenge of being “the man” from day one. He responded with an impressive freshman campaign, averaging 17.6 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 3.9 RPG while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Fears stood out for his leadership, toughness, and maturity—rare traits for a freshman guard. He consistently beat defenders off the dribble with his elite burst, showcasing an advanced handle and the ability to create offense both in isolation and transition. A fierce competitor, he thrived in big moments and saved some of his best basketball for the postseason, where he showed noticeable growth as a shooter and decision-maker. With his blend of scoring, playmaking, and intangibles, Fears profiles as one of the most dynamic and competitive lead guards in the class.

Why the 76ers Select Jeremiah Fears:

With Tyrese Maxey blossoming into an All-Star and Joel Embiid anchoring the paint, Philadelphia needs a steady third option who can initiate offense, provide scoring, and bring toughness to the backcourt. Fears fits that mold perfectly. His ability to break down defenses, play with pace, and stretch the floor gives the Sixers another weapon in both halfcourt and transition settings. He’s also a strong complement to Maxey as a combo guard who can share ball-handling duties while defending opposing ones. With James Harden long gone and the team in need of more youth and upside, Fears brings a competitive edge and long-term potential that align with Philadelphia’s timeline and identity.

NBA Comparison: John Wall

6. Brooklyn Nets

Tre Johnson

6’6″ 190 | SG | Texas | Freshman

Tre Johnson, a polished scoring guard from Dallas, Texas, enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a projected lottery pick after a strong and somewhat surprising freshman season at Texas. A former top-5 high school prospect out of Link Academy, Johnson starred on the AAU circuit with Team Griffin, averaging 23.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.3 APG in his senior year. At Texas, he posted 19.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.7 APG while posting a 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%, 87.1 FT% shooting split. With a 6’6” frame, 6’9” wingspan, and a 35-inch vertical, Johnson blends positional size with a high skill level. His smooth jumper, advanced footwork, and ability to create in the pick-and-roll make him one of the more refined offensive guards in the draft. He’s also an underrated passer, showing good vision when drawing help, though not always fully consistent as a decision-maker. His father played college ball at Baylor, and Johnson chose Texas to stay close to home, but scouts have quietly raised questions about his maturity at times. Still, his scoring instincts and upside as a three-level threat make him a potential steal in the mid-lottery.

Why the Nets Select Tre Johnson:

Brooklyn enters the 2025 draft in search of scoring punch and perimeter creativity, and Tre Johnson checks both boxes. With Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas in place as off-ball scorers, Johnson brings a high-level shot creation component that can elevate the offense. His ability to get buckets at all three levels, work out of the pick-and-roll, and stretch the floor makes him a plug-and-play scoring option. While the Nets are still rebuilding, Johnson fits their young core and timeline. His smooth mechanics and natural feel as a scorer give Brooklyn a potential future 20-point-per-game option, with the versatility to play alongside multiple backcourt partners. This also marks a major moment for the franchise — the Nets are making their first lottery pick since 2010, a rare opportunity to inject high-end talent through the draft. With continued maturity and growth, Johnson could become a foundational piece on the wing and one of the cornerstones of Brooklyn’s rebuild.

NBA Comparison: Brad Beal

7. Toronto Raptors

Nolan Traore

6’4″ 185 | PG | Saint-Quentin (France) | 2006

Nolan Traoré is a long, crafty lead guard with intriguing long-term upside and mid-lottery potential in the 2025 NBA Draft. Hailing from Lyon, France, Traoré boasts excellent positional size at 6’5” with a 6’8” wingspan and an 8’6.25” standing reach—ideal measurables for an NBA point guard. Though still physically developing at just 185 pounds, added strength should elevate his game on both ends. Traoré averaged 11.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season for Saint-Quentin in France’s top league, showing flashes of elite playmaking and court vision. A natural facilitator, he thrives in transition and pick-and-roll situations, consistently making high-level reads. However, his shooting efficiency remains a concern. He connected on just 27% from three and 68% from the free-throw line, limiting his scoring impact. After a breakout 18-point performance at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, expectations skyrocketed—but his inconsistency this season cooled some of that hype. Still, his feel for the game, length, and ability to create offense are enticing. If he can improve his jumper and add strength, Traoré has the tools to be a high-level NBA guard. He could become one of the draft’s bigger steals if he slips outside the lottery.

Why the Raptors Select Nolan Traoré:

With Toronto shifting into a longer-term rebuild centered around Scottie Barnes, the Raptors are prioritizing upside and versatility at every position. Traoré fits that vision perfectly. While still raw, his blend of size, vision, and natural point guard instincts gives Toronto a potential long-term lead ball handler to groom behind or alongside Immanuel Quickley. He brings a level of playmaking and transition flair that the current roster lacks, and the Raptors have a strong track record of international development. His lack of shooting may limit his short-term impact, but with time and physical growth, he could be a high-reward investment — especially for a team comfortable with long-term development arcs.

NBA Comparison: Tony Parker

8. San Antonio Spurs

Thomas Sorber

6’10” 230 | C/PF | Georgetown | Fr.

Thomas Sorber is a skilled, high-upside big man with a real shot at cracking the mid-to-late lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft. Originally from Trenton, New Jersey, Sorber turned heads as a freshman with his well-rounded production, averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 2.9 APG, while adding 1.9 blocks per game and shooting 72.4% from the line. Though he connected on just 16% from three, his touch and form suggest room for growth as a floor spacer. What Sorber lacks in vertical pop or top-end athleticism, he makes up for with length, footwork, and basketball IQ. He has a great sense for positioning and timing, particularly as a rim protector and help-side defender. Offensively, he’s one of the most advanced passing bigs in the class, showing comfort facilitating from the high post and making quick reads. His vision and decision-making allow him to keep the offense flowing without needing high usage. While his body still needs refining — especially in terms of strength and conditioning — Sorber’s blend of size, instincts, and playmaking give him strong long-term upside. With proper development, he projects as a modern 4/5 who can develop into a high level starter, with All Star potential.

Why the Spurs Select Thomas Sorber:

San Antonio has the luxury of building slowly around Victor Wembanyama, and a complementary post player like Sorber fits their forward-thinking vision. With this pick, the Spurs add a high-IQ, passing-savvy frontcourt partner who can operate from the high post and allow Wemby to float more freely as a weak-side disruptor. Sorber’s game is predicated on feel and decision-making — both key traits in San Antonio’s system. While not a jump out of the gym athlete, he brings a mature, team-oriented skill set and should benefit tremendously from the Spurs’ world-class development infrastructure. A long-term frontcourt pairing of Sorber and Wembanyama could be a high-IQ, playmaking duo that gives Gregg Popovich plenty of creative lineup options.

NBA Comparison: Vin Baker

9. Houston Rockets

Kon Knueppel

6’6″ 220 | SF/SG | Duke | Fr.

Knueppel is one of the most skilled and mentally tough prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and is drawing serious lottery consideration. A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Knueppel played for Phenom University on the EYBL circuit, where he led all scorers with 22.5 PPG while shooting a blistering 47.5% from three. A high school legend in Wisconsin, Knueppel dominated the national scene and carried that poise into his freshman season at Duke. At 6’6” with a 6’9” wingspan and a 30-inch vertical, Knueppel may lack elite quickness, but he compensates with exceptional footwork, elite feel, and basketball IQ. He averaged 14.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.7 APG while shooting 40.6% from three and 91.4% from the line, helping guide Duke to the Final Four. A fierce competitor with high-level decision-making and underrated physical strength, Knueppel has been described by Coach Jon Scheyer as the “ultimate warrior.” Even if his athletic limitations hold him back defensively, his worst-case outcome is a high-level shooting specialist. His skill, toughness, and proven winning résumé give him a high floor and strong long-term value.

Why the Rockets Select Kon Knueppel:

Houston continues to reshape its identity under head coach Ime Udoka, placing a premium on toughness, discipline, and players who can think the game. Kon Knueppel checks all those boxes. His elite shooting stroke, high basketball IQ, and willingness to embrace a team-first role make him an ideal cultural and schematic fit. With dynamic guards like Jalen Green and Amen Thompson already in place, Knueppel’s ability to space the floor, make quick decisions, and bring physicality on both ends offers valuable balance. While he’s not an elite athlete, his toughness and competitive edge will resonate with Udoka, and his mature, plug-and-play profile makes him a strong addition to Houston’s rising young core.

NBA Comparison: Chris Mullin

10. Portland Trail Blazers

Derik Queen

6’10” 260 | C | Maryland | Fr.

Queen, a highly skilled and physical big man from Baltimore, Maryland, has emerged as a possible lottery pick after a standout freshman season at Maryland. Measuring 6’10” with a 7’1” wingspan, Queen compensates for below-the-rim athleticism with excellent footwork, strong hands, and a great feel for the game. He chose Maryland to stay close to home and quickly became the heart of the team. Queen was a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American who dominated at Montverde Academy. A feisty, high-level competitor with advanced face-up skills and soft touch, Queen thrives in the mid-post and is a skilled passer for his position, consistently reading doubles and hitting cutters. He showed big-moment confidence, drilling a game-winning shot in the NCAA Tournament to knock out Colorado State. At Maryland, he averaged 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 1.9 APG while shooting 76.6% from the line and 20% from three. While not the most explosive athlete, his IQ, determination, toughness, and offensive polish give him a high floor and the potential to be a long-term NBA starter.

Why the Trail Blazers Select Derik Queen:

Portland selected Donovan Clingan in a similar draft range (8th) in 2024, and while the massive 7’2” center has shown real promise as a rim protector and defensive anchor, the jury is still out on his long-term offensive ceiling. Queen would complement Clingan by bolstering Portland’s low-post scoring and adding a high-IQ passing big who can operate from the elbows or mid-post. His advanced footwork and soft touch could give the Blazers a unique offensive wrinkle, potentially unlocking twin-tower lineups where Queen serves as the offensive hub and Clingan holds down the paint on defense. With Portland’s backcourt set, adding a versatile interior scorer and facilitator like Queen gives them flexibility and balance in their frontcourt rotation — and a more dynamic long-term vision in the frontcourt.

NBA Comparison: Brad Miller

11. Miami Heat

Rasheer Fleming

6’9″ 230 | PF | St. Joseph’s | Jr. Rasheer Fleming, a versatile power forward, has emerged as a first round prospect thanks to a strong junior campaign and major improvement in his perimeter shooting. The Camden, New Jersey product averaged 14.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, and 1.4 SPG—impressive numbers, especially the steals for a frontcourt player, showcasing his defensive activity and awareness. The biggest development in Fleming’s game has been his three-point shot. After inconsistent shooting in previous seasons, he knocked down 62 of 159 from deep this year—good for 39% on high volume (nearly two makes per game). That shooting surge, combined with his athletic 6’9” frame, well over 7-foot wingspan, and strong physical tools, makes him an intriguing modern stretch-four prospect. However, there are concerns. His scoring tapered off late in the season, and while productive, his numbers came against Atlantic 10 competition, which may slightly deflate how scouts project his impact at the next level. Still, his size, strength, defensive instincts, and reliable shooting from beyond the arc give him translatable traits for today’s NBA. Fleming brings real two-way potential and appears to still be imroving.. If the shot continues to hold, he could outperform his draft slot as a valuable rotation forward. Why the Heat Select Rasheer Fleming:

At No. 11, Fleming might raise some eyebrows, but Miami has never been afraid to go against consensus when they find a culture fit. The Heat value defensive toughness, shooting, and positional versatility — three traits Fleming brings in spades. His 7’2″ wingspan and ability to stretch the floor make him a fascinating developmental partner alongside Bam Adebayo. Miami’s frontcourt rotation needs size, activity, and offensive spacing, and Fleming checks each of those boxes. With his defensive tools and reliable jumper, he profiles as a player who can contribute early and grow into a valuable two-way piece in Miami’s system. NBA Comparison: Obi Toppin

12. Dallas Mavericks

Asa Newell

6’9″ 220 | PF | Georgia | Fr.

Asa Newell is a long, fluid forward with a high ceiling who could hear his name called in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft. A former top-15 prospect in the 2024 class out of powerhouse Montverde Academy, Newell made an immediate impact as a freshman at Georgia. He averaged 15.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 0.9 APG while shooting 29.2% from three and 74.8% from the free-throw line — both solid indicators of long-term shooting potential. With a 7’1” wingspan and impressive leaping ability, Newell brings the kind of switchable length and athleticism that NBA teams covet in modern forwards. Though still developing physically, he’s made noticeable strides in his strength and willingness to rebound and absorb contact. While his production hasn’t always matched his talent level, Newell’s long-term tools are undeniable. If he continues to fill out his frame, play with greater assertiveness, and expand his offensive game, he has the potential to become a two-way impact player at the next level — and one of the more underrated prospects in the class heading into the pre-draft process.

Why the Mavericks Select Asa Newell:

In the aftermath of trading away Luka Dončić—a move that will haunt the franchise for years—Dallas is desperately searching for a new identity. With Anthony Davis battling injuries and nearing the twilight of his career, the Mavericks’ front office, led by embattled GM Nico Harrison, faces intense pressure to get this pick right. Asa Newell offers a glimmer of hope. His length, athleticism, and two-way potential give Dallas a modern frontcourt piece to begin rebuilding around. While still raw, Newell brings the kind of defensive versatility and stretch upside that fits today’s game. He’s far from a finished product, but his timeline aligns with a team clearly entering a new era. If developed properly, Newell could become a cornerstone in Dallas’s long climb back to relevance—and help restore some credibility to a front office in need of redemption.

NBA Comparison: Drew Gooden

13. Chicago Bulls

Noa Essengue

6’10” 200 | SF/PF | ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) | France | 2006-born

Noa Essengue is a versatile combo forward with long-term upside and is generally seen as a potential mid-first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Hailing from Orléans, France, and currently playing for ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, Essengue has impressed with his length, versatility, and a developing offensive game. At 6’10”, 200 pounds with a 9’3.25” standing reach, he possesses elite measurables for a modern forward. At just 18 years old (born December 18, 2006), Essengue averaged 12.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 APG, and 1.6 SPG in pro competition — impressive for his age. While his three-point shooting remains a work in progress (29.4%), he’s shown steady improvement and knocked down 73% from the free-throw line, a promising indicator for future development. Essengue stands out for his ball-handling ability at his size, allowing him to initiate in transition and attack closeouts. Defensively, he’s switchable with quick feet and active hands, generating steals and disrupting passing lanes. While still raw in areas — particularly strength and shot selection — his fluid athleticism, frame, and two-way potential are hard to ignore. With continued skill development, Essengue projects as a high-ceiling forward who can impact the game on both ends. He’s one of the most intriguing international names in the draft class.

Why the Bulls Select Noa Essengue:

With their frontcourt still taking shape and the franchise seeking long-term upside, the Bulls swing on one of the most intriguing international prospects in the class. Noa Essengue offers a stark contrast to 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis, who profiles more as a scorer and offensive shot creator. Essengue, on the other hand, brings elite defensive tools, positional size, and connective traits as a ball mover and transition playmaker. His combination of length, foot speed, and instincts gives Chicago a potential defensive anchor at the forward spot — someone who complements Buzelis rather than overlaps. Still raw physically and offensively, Essengue’s professional experience at ratiopharm Ulm provides a valuable foundation as he adapts to NBA speed and strength. The Bulls can afford to be patient, and if he develops as hoped, Essengue could form a high-upside forward tandem with Buzelis, offering two-way versatility and long-term potential in Chicago’s evolving core.

NBA Comparison: Donyell Marshall

14. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)

Egor Demin

6’8″ 200 | SF | BYU | Fr. | Russia Egor Demin is one of the most intriguing international prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and is firmly on the radar as a mid-first-round pick. Originally from Moscow, Russia, Demin played for the Russian national youth teams and Real Madrid’s junior squad (for three seasons). At BYU, he struggled at times with consistency as a freshman, averaging 10.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 5.5 APG while shooting 27.3% from three and 69.5% from the line. With a 6’9” frame and a 7’0” wingspan, he offers a rare combination of size and perimeter skills. Demin brings advanced ball-handling and playmaking ability for his size — essentially a point guard in a small forward’s body. His court vision and passing, both in transition and the halfcourt, stand out, and he’s capable of initiating offense or thriving as a secondary creator. His father, Vladimir, played professionally in Russia, and that pedigree shows in Demin’s feel and instincts. He chose BYU to grow under head coach Kevin Young in an NBA-style system. To reach his potential, Demin must improve his outside shooting and play with more consistency. Still, his unique skill set as a jumbo creator makes him one of the higher-upside swing prospects in this draft. Why the Hawks Select Egor Demin:

With a roster in transition and long-term questions surrounding Trae Young’s future, Atlanta takes a swing on high-upside playmaking and positional size with Egor Demin. The 6’8” Russian guard offers rare versatility as a secondary creator with advanced feel, passing vision, and the ability to initiate offense in spurts. His pace and unselfish style fit well alongside Dejounte Murray and Atlanta’s developing wing core. While Demin’s shooting needs refinement, his defensive tools and basketball IQ give him a strong developmental foundation. For a Hawks team potentially retooling on the fly, Demin offers long-term upside as a jumbo playmaker who can fit a variety of lineup structures and evolve into a high-level connective piece.

NBA Comparison: Josh Giddey

15. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta)

Kasparas Jakucionis

6-5 190 SG/PG | Illinois | Fr.

Jakucionis (pronounced yah-KOO-cho-nis) is a skilled, shot-making combo guard with an international pedigree and lottery potential. Originally from Vilnius, Lithuania, Jakucionis joined Illinois after starting his career in the FC Barcelona system, spending time with both the junior and senior club. He averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG while shooting 31.8% from three and 84.5% from the free-throw line during his freshman campaign. He started the year on fire, showcasing advanced shot-making and positional versatility, before his shooting numbers cooled late in the season. Jakucionis measured with a 6’5.5” frame, 6’6” wingspan, and 8’3.5″ standing reach at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit. Jakucionis plays with strong fundamentals and a mature approach. Though he played stretches at point guard in both Europe and college, he projects more as a combo or two-guard at the NBA level due to his scoring instincts and limited speed to defend ones. A high-level shooter with deep range and confident mechanics, he must improve at generating separation and creating quality looks off the bounce. Still, his feel, scoring ability, and adaptability in different systems make him one of the more polished international guards in the class with lottery upside.

Why the Spurs Select Kasparas Jakucionis:

With their second pick in the top 15, the Spurs pivot to the backcourt and land one of the most polished international guards in the class. Jakucionis brings poise, maturity, and floor-spacing ability — all traits that complement San Antonio’s existing young core, particularly Victor Wembanyama. His skill set also fits seamlessly alongside athletic, defensive-minded guard Stephon Castle, giving the Spurs a balanced duo in the backcourt. While Tre Jones offers steady point guard play, Jakucionis adds long-term value as a combo guard who can play on or off the ball, stretch the floor, and make sound decisions. His international pedigree and feel for the game align perfectly with the Spurs’ track record of developing overseas talent. As San Antonio builds out a modern, unselfish offense, Jakucionis could emerge as a key piece who brings shooting, versatility, and steady two-way play.

NBA Comparison: Bogdan Bogdanovic

16. Orlando Magic

Nique Clifford

6-6 200 SG | Colorado State | Sr.

A late bloomer and native of Colorado Springs, Nique Clifford has emerged as a potential mid to late first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after a breakout senior season. The 6’6” wing posted impressive all-around numbers: 18.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.4 APG, and 0.8 SPG to 1.9 turnovers per game, while shooting 49.6% from the field, 37.7% from three, and 77.7% from the line. Clifford is an explosive leaper and finishes well at the rim. He is effective attacking off the dribble and thrives in pick-and-roll situations, showing impressive vision as a passer and comfort as a secondary ball-handler. Defensively, he’s a strong on-ball presence with the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions. Though he was once considered a role player, Clifford has steadily developed into a legitimate offensive focal point and reliable floor spacer. His 3-point shooting has come a long way, adding another dimension to his game. Born February 9, 2002, Clifford is already 23, which may limit his perceived upside compared to younger prospects. Still, his athleticism, versatility, and late-career growth suggest he could carve out a valuable role early at the next level.

Why the Magic Select Nique Clifford:

With an already solid defensive foundation in place, Orlando continues to prioritize length, versatility, and maturity on the wing — and Nique Clifford fits that mold perfectly. The Magic are still seeking consistent production from their perimeter rotation, and Clifford brings a reliable all-around game: he can shoot, rebound, defend multiple positions, and create in secondary actions. His high IQ and unselfish approach fit well alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, allowing him to contribute without needing high usage. Though he’s one of the older prospects in the class, Clifford’s trajectory is clearly upward after a breakout senior year. For a playoff-hopeful team like Orlando, he offers immediate depth, toughness, and two-way impact in a rotation-ready role.

NBA Comparison: Eddie Jones

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit)

Boogie Fland

6-2 180 PG | Arkansas | Fr.

Johnuel “Boogie” Fland, a dynamic point guard hailing from the “Boogie Down” Bronx, New York, entered the college season with mid-lottery-level buzz but saw his draft stock dip due to an injury that sidelined him for half the year. Once he returned, he struggled to find rhythm, though the flashes of elite playmaking remained evident. Despite his struggles, Fland still managed to average 13.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 5.1 APG, showing his ability to control the game as a lead guard. A former AAU standout, Fland built a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed competitor with excellent instincts and feel for the game. His electric quickness and natural wiggle make him a difficult cover in isolation, and he’s one of the best passers in the class when fully healthy. He also has a reliable floater game, and his quick hands on defense lead to deflections and steals. At 6’2”, he lacks elite size, but his instincts and toughness help compensate. Whether he stays in this year’s draft or returns for another season, Fland still carries NBA starter potential. If a team takes a chance on him in the mid-to-late first round, he could end up one of the steals of the draft class.

Why the Timberwolves Select Boogie Fland:

Minnesota acquired Rob Dillingham with the 8th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but with veteran Mike Conley aging and the long-term point guard spot still unsettled, adding more competition and depth at the position makes sense. Boogie Fland gives the Timberwolves another young option in the backcourt — one with big-game pedigree, quickness, and a high feel for the game. A Bronx native, Fland brings toughness and confidence that fits well in a gritty, defense-first system. He has the tools to push Dillingham and eventually emerge as either a lead creator or a reliable second-unit playmaker. If his shot stabilizes post-injury, Fland could become a valuable piece in Minnesota’s evolving guard rotation.

NBA Comparison: Cameron Payne

18. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Jase Richardson

6-3 180 SG/PG | Michigan State | Fr.

Richardson, a talented lefty combo guard out of Las Vegas, is trending toward potential lottery status in the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive freshman season at Michigan State. The son of former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, Jase overcame a knee injury in high school but made a quick and impressive recovery, regaining his explosiveness and athleticism without missing a beat. Measuring 6’3” with a 6’8” wingspan, Richardson is an underrated athlete who flashes some of the same bounce and finishing ability that made his father a household name. While primarily playing off the ball in high school and college, he’s shown improvement as a passer and decision-maker, though still needs to refine his floor general skills to take on full-time lead guard duties. At MSU, he posted 12.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 1.9 APG while shooting 41.2% from three and 83.8% from the free-throw line. He’s proven to be a clutch performer, knocking down big shots in the NCAA Tournament. Richardson’s scoring, athleticism, and basketball pedigree give him real two-way NBA intrigue.

Why the Heat Select Jase Richardson:

With an aging backcourt, Miami looks to inject youth, toughness, and upside into its guard rotation. Jase Richardson fits the Heat Culture mold — he’s explosive, competitive, and battle-tested. While not a pure point guard, his athleticism, shooting touch, and defensive potential give the Heat a versatile combo guard to groom behind their veteran core. His NBA bloodlines and resilience following a knee injury in high school show the type of character Miami covets. Richardson’s ability to play on or off the ball adds valuable flexibility, and his two-way potential could blossom in Miami’s development system. He gives the Heat a long-term weapon in the backcourt who can grow into a key contributor.

NBA Comparison: Monta Ellis

19. Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Will Riley

6-8 190 SG | Illinois | Fr.

Will Riley, a smooth-scoring wing from Canada, is one of the more intriguing long-term prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft class. A late reclass from the 2025 to 2024 high school class, Riley committed to Illinois and maintained draft eligibility, though there’s still a chance he returns to school depending on team feedback. At 6’8” with a wiry 190-pound frame, he boasts impressive positional size and a polished shooting stroke that has drawn early comparisons to NBA wings like Gradey Dick. In limited action as a freshman, Riley averaged 8.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and shot 36.9% from three, mostly in a spot-up or secondary role. His game stands out due to his off-ball movement, clean footwork into jumpers, and touch from midrange and beyond the arc. Riley needs to add significant strength to handle the physicality of the NBA, and he’s still learning how to impact games when his shot isn’t falling. Defensively, he has the length to be disruptive, but he lacks the strength and lateral quickness right now to guard top scorers. Still, teams love his demeanor, shooting potential, and frame — all signs point to him becoming a valuable long-term asset once he matures physically and gains experience.

Why the Wizards Select Will Riley:

Washington remains in the early stages of a full rebuild, and they’ve prioritized high-upside, developmental prospects who can grow into long-term standouts. Will Riley fits that timeline perfectly. A smooth-shooting wing with excellent positional size, Riley gives the Wizards a potential future floor spacer and off-ball scorer to pair with their young backcourt. His shooting mechanics, feel, and length align with Washington’s desire to surround their core with versatile scorers who can stretch the floor. While he may need time in the G League to add strength and adjust to NBA speed, Riley offers strong long-term value. For a franchise playing the long game, he’s the kind of bet that could pay major dividends.

NBA Comparison: Gradey Dick

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee)

Walter Clayton

6-2 190 PG/SG | Florida | Sr.

Walter Clayton Jr., a native of Lake Wales, Florida, proved himself as one of college basketball’s premier closers during Florida’s run to the national championship. The 6’2” guard earned Most Outstanding Player honors after guiding the Gators with clutch scoring, poise, and leadership in key moments. He averaged 18.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 4.1 APG, with 0.8 SPG and just 1.9 turnovers per game—showcasing efficiency and control as a combo guard. Clayton is a fearless late-game performer with a polished scoring package. He shot 45.1% from the field, an elite 39.2% from three, and 87.1% at the free-throw line—proving himself as a high-level shot-maker at all three levels. Whether pulling up from deep or attacking closeouts, Clayton thrives under pressure and consistently hits big shots. While he brings toughness, confidence, and winning intangibles, there are questions about his fit at the next level. He lacks ideal size for a traditional point guard and will need to improve his decision-making and overall command of the offense to thrive in a lead role. Still, his elite shooting, clutch gene, and scoring instincts make him a strong candidate for teams in need of backcourt firepower in the 20–25 range of the first round.

Why the Nets Select Walter Clayton:

With a young core still forming and the franchise seeking stability after years of roster turnover, the Nets grab one of the most experienced and efficient guards in the class. Walter Clayton brings elite shooting, toughness, and late-game poise — traits Brooklyn sorely needs in its backcourt. While Cam Thomas and Dennis Schröder provide scoring in spurts, neither offers the dependable shooting or clutch shot-making Clayton brings. Though not a big guard, he makes up for it with feel, maturity, and competitive fire. As the Nets look to build a more balanced and structured offense, Clayton gives them a low-maintenance, plug-and-play contributor who fits well alongside high-usage wings and provides spacing, control, and clutch production.

NBA Comparison: Fred VanVleet

21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)

Tahaad Pettiford

6-1 180 PG | Auburn | Fr.

Tahaad Pettiford, a dynamic point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, made a major impact in his freshman season at Auburn, helping lead the Tigers to a No. 1 overall seed and a Final Four appearance. Though he came off the bench, Pettiford quickly emerged as one of the most dangerous instant-offense guards in the country. He averaged 11.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, and 0.9 SPG while shooting 42.1% from the field, 36.6% from three, and 80.4% from the line—efficient numbers for a freshman playing a key role on a loaded roster. Pettiford plays with jitterbug speed and elite shiftiness, using his quick first step and advanced ball-handling to break down defenders. He has a ton of “wiggle” to his game and thrives in space, both as a scorer and facilitator. A fearless competitor, Pettiford doesn’t shy away from big moments and brought a spark every time he stepped on the floor. At just 6’1”, size and defensive efficiency are concerns at the next level, but his quickness, shot-making, and creativity give him real NBA value. Projected as a late first-rounder, Pettiford is one of the top freshmen in the nation and a potential steal if his game continues to evolve. His body type and skill set compares to a smaller Jeff Teague or Brandon Jennings type for the NBA level.

Why the Jazz Select Tahaad Pettiford:

With this pick via Minnesota, the Jazz add some much-needed pace and shot creation to their backcourt by selecting one of the most electric freshman guards in the country. Tahaad Pettiford’s lightning-quick first step and microwave scoring ability offer something Utah currently lacks — a change-of-pace playmaker who can pressure defenses off the dribble. While his 6’1” frame may limit his defensive upside, his speed, flair, and shooting range give him real value as a sparkplug off the bench or potential long-term scoring guard. With isaiah Collier entrenched as the current starter and Collin Sexton’s role uncertain and Keyonte George still developing, Pettiford gives the Jazz another young option to energize their offense behind and push tempo. If he continues to grow as a decision-maker, he could become a dynamic contributor in Utah’s evolving backcourt rotation.

NBA Comparison: Jeff Teague

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LA Lakers)

Liam McNeeley

6-7 210 SF | UConn | Fr.

Liam McNeeley, a skilled forward from Richardson, Texas, enters the 2025 NBA Draft conversation as a potential late first-round pick thanks to his high basketball IQ, toughness, shooting mechanics, and feel for the game. In his freshman season, McNeeley averaged 14.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG, along with 0.8 SPG and 1.9 turnovers per game. He shot 31.7% from three, 86.6% from the line, and 38.1% from the field. McNeeley’s greatest strength lies in his spot-up shooting and floor spacing. Despite underwhelming percentages, his smooth mechanics and free throw accuracy suggest he projects as a reliable shooter at the next level. He overcomes a glaring lack of foot speed and vertical burst with strong fundamentals, high-level decision-making, and the ability to play within an offense. His limitations become more apparent when attacking the rim or playing in transition, where his athleticism doesn’t allow him to finish consistently or separate from defenders. A lack of a standout point guard teammate at the college level also hindered his efficiency, often forcing him into contested shots. While McNeeley isn’t a flashy prospect, his toughness, intelligence, and shooting give him a high floor as a rotational wing who can contribute in a structured NBA system.

Why the Hawks Select Liam McNeeley:

With this pick via the Lakers, Atlanta takes a swing on one of the smartest and most system-ready wings in the draft. Liam McNeeley may not be a high-flying athlete, but his basketball IQ, unselfish play, and shooting mechanics make him a strong fit alongside a young core that includes Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin. With the Hawks potentially pivoting toward a more balanced and development-focused roster, McNeeley offers a plug-and-play option who won’t demand touches to be effective. His ability to stretch the floor, play within structure, and make sound reads adds depth and spacing to Atlanta’s wing rotation. If his shooting percentages improve with better shot quality, he could become a steady, high-floor contributor in the years ahead.

NBA Comparison: Corey Kispert

23. Indiana Pacers

Khaman Maluach

7-2 260 C | Duke | Fr. Khaman Maluach, a 7’2” center from South Sudan, is one of the most fascinating long-term prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and could hear his name called in the lottery. A product of the NBA Academy, his age is listed as just 18, and he measured with a 7’6” wingspan and 9’6.5” standing reach at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit — making him one of the most physically imposing players in the class. While the 1.3 blocks per game stat doesn’t leap off the page, it fails to capture his game-changing impact as a rim protector. His length, instincts, and vertical timing consistently alter shots and disrupt opponents’ decision-making around the rim. Offensively, his fluid free throw motion hints at long-term shooting potential, though most of his current production comes via alley-oops, drop-offs, and clean-up plays around the basket. He struggled in the Final Four, including a zero-rebound game against Houston — a red flag for someone with his physical tools — and still needs refinement defending in space and against switches. Balance and strength remain issues, and he’ll need to improve his core strength to hold position against NBA bigs and finish through contact. Still, Maluach’s ceiling is tantalizing, and his tools, youth, and defensive upside make him a classic swing-for-the-fences pick with legit starter potential. Why the Pacers Select Khaman Maluach:

With Tyrese Haliburton locked in as the franchise cornerstone, Indiana uses this pick to invest in a long-term rim protector who could anchor their defense for years to come. While Myles Turner continues to be productive, his future in Indiana is uncertain, and Maluach provides a potential successor with a completely different physical profile. At 7’2″ with a 7’6″ wingspan, Maluach has the elite length and defensive instincts to grow into a game-changing interior presence. Though still raw offensively, his touch at the free-throw line hints at future stretch potential. The Pacers don’t need an immediate contributor here — making this the perfect spot to take a high-upside swing on a player who, if developed properly, could become the defensive backbone of a playoff team. NBA Comparison: Jakob Poeltl

24. Orlando Magix (via Denver)

Hugo Gonzalez

6-6 200 SG | Real Madrid | 2006 | Spain

Hugo González is a talented Spanish wing with long-term lottery potential, though he currently projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Born February 5, 2006, in Madrid, Spain, González has been a standout in his age group for years, earning recognition for his smooth offensive game and ability to create in isolation. At 6’7” with a reported 6’10” wingspan and a 36-inch vertical, González has the physical tools to thrive on the wing at the next level. Playing limited minutes (12.6 MPG) for Real Madrid’s powerhouse senior team, he averaged 4.6 PPG while shooting just 27% from three on low volume—highlighting the need for continued development and confidence in his perimeter shot. Despite the numbers, his flashes are undeniable. González is fluid with the ball, has a creative handle, and plays with a flair that’s rare for his age. His father Paco González played professionally in Spain, and that basketball background is evident in his court awareness and natural feel. Still just 18 years old, he remains a high-upside international prospect. Whether he keeps his name in the draft or returns for further seasoning, González is viewed as a long-term investment who could reward patience with real two-way potential.

Why the Magic Select Hugo González:

With a deep and versatile core already in place, Orlando uses this pick to take a long-view swing on one of the most naturally gifted international wings in the class. González brings length, fluidity, and on-ball creativity — traits that could eventually add a dynamic layer to the Magic’s wing rotation behind Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. While his outside shot is still developing, his ability to handle in space, make instinctive reads, and contribute defensively gives him intriguing long-term value. Coming from Real Madrid’s elite development system, González has been battle-tested in a high-level pro environment. With Orlando in no rush, this is an ideal landing spot for him to grow at his own pace while providing flashes of upside off the bench.

NBA Comparison: Rudy Fernandez

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (From LA Clippers)

Yaxel Lendeborg

6-9 240 PF/C | UAB | Sr. | Puerto Rico Hailing from Pennsauken, New Jersey, and born in Puerto Rico, Yaxel Lendeborg has turned heads with his versatile stat line this past season: 17.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG, coupled with 1.7 SPG to just 2.2 turnovers. Despite not being especially fast or explosive, Lendeborg uses his impressive 7’2” wingspan to snare rebounds, disrupt passing lanes, and generate steals. He shot 52.2% from the field, 35.7% from three, and 75.7% at the foul line — solid numbers that indicate both efficiency and shooting potential. A high-IQ passer, Lendeborg excels in finding open teammates, particularly from the high post or off dribble handoffs. His length also makes him a threat in transition, where he can finish above defenders or initiate offense on the move. However, questions remain about how his game will translate against elite-level athletes. He occasionally goes cold from the perimeter and must perform well in workouts to solidify his draft stock. Despite being 22 years of age, Lendeborg’s length and skill set give him intriguing upside, but scouts will want to see him prove that he can handle more physical, fast-paced competition. He faces a pivotal decision: return to college and showcase his development at his new transfer destination, Michigan, or keep his name in the draft and pursue a potential long-term guaranteed NBA contract. If he can show consistency and maintain focus on both ends, he has the tools to emerge as a valuable, do-it-all forward at the next level. Why the Thunder Select Yaxel Lendeborg:

Oklahoma City continues to prioritize versatility, length, and basketball IQ — and Yaxel Lendeborg checks all those boxes. A do-it-all forward with rebounding instincts, passing chops, and defensive versatility, Lendeborg gives the Thunder another connective piece who can thrive in multiple roles without dominating touches. His ability to defend multiple positions, operate from the high post, and push the pace fits seamlessly into OKC’s modern, free-flowing system. While he may not be a knockdown shooter or rim protector, his feel, activity, and toughness make him an ideal depth piece behind Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. At this stage in the draft, OKC bets on basketball substance and system fit over flash. NBA Comparison: Kyle Anderson 26. Brooklyn Nets {via New York}

Joan Beringer

6-10 230 C | France | 2006 Joan Beringer, a promising young center from Montpellier, France, has steadily gained buzz as a potential first-rounder in the 2025 NBA Draft due to his tools, mobility, and interior presence. At 6’10” with a 7’2” wingspan and a projectable frame, Beringer has impressed scouts with his motor, rebounding, and shot-blocking ability in French junior league and U21 competition. This past season, he averaged 10.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 1.9 BPG in 22 minutes per game while shooting 58% from the field, primarily scoring off putbacks, dump-offs, and rim rolls. His physical traits and defensive timing pop on film — he alters shots, slides well for his size, and plays with high energy. Offensively, however, Beringer remains limited. He lacks a reliable jumper and has yet to show advanced touch or feel on post-ups. There’s skepticism in scouting circles that the international hype surrounding him may be a bit premature. While he flashes some short roll passing and has decent hands, his ability to develop into a dependable scoring option is still a question mark. Still, for teams like the Knicks seeking athletic, defensive-minded bigs with upside, Beringer offers long-term potential if given time and structure to grow. Why the Nets Select Joan Beringer: With their third first-round pick, the Brooklyn Nets continue their youth-focused rebuild by selecting French center Joan Beringer. At 6’11” with a 7’3″ wingspan, Beringer offers elite physical tools and defensive upside that align with Brooklyn’s long-term vision. His mobility and rim protection abilities make him a promising fit in the Nets’ switch-heavy defensive schemes. While his offensive game is still developing, his high motor and rebounding instincts provide immediate value. Given the Nets’ depth in draft assets and commitment to player development, they can afford to be patient with Beringer, allowing him to grow into a potential rotational anchor in the frontcourt. This selection underscores Brooklyn’s strategy of investing in high-upside talent to build a sustainable and competitive roster for the future.​ NBA Comparison: Yves Missi

27. Brooklyn Nets (From Houston)

Collin Murray-Boyles

6-7 250 PF | South Carolina | So. A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Collin Murray-Boyles has garnered significant attention after a highly productive sophomore season at South Carolina. The 6’7” forward averaged 16.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.5 SPG while shooting an impressive 58.6% from the field. However, his outside shot remains a question mark—he connected on just 26.5% from three and 70.7% from the free-throw line. Murray-Boyles plays with a physical, bully-ball style on offense, using his 7’0” wingspan to create space and finish around the rim. He’s effective in isolation, often taking advantage of slower or undersized defenders with powerful drives and crafty footwork. In the post, he’s tough to move and shows strong touch despite lacking high-end explosiveness. Defensively, he’s solid but not a standout. His speed and lateral quickness are average, limiting his versatility on that end despite his wingspan. At 6’7”, he’s somewhat of a tweener who doesn’t yet have the shooting consistency to stretch the floor or the quickness to guard wings full-time. Born June 10, 2005, he’s still young and has room to grow, but questions about his positional fit and lack of elite physical tools make his first-round status curious without further development. Why the Nets Select Collin Murray-Boyles: With their fourth first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets continue to prioritize versatility and high-upside talent by selecting Collin Murray-Boyles. The 6’7″ forward from South Carolina brings a unique blend of strength, touch, and finishing ability around the rim, providing an interior scoring presence to complement the Nets’ perimeter-oriented attack. His physicality and high-efficiency finishing could be especially valuable off the bench in playoff settings where toughness is paramount. While not yet a floor-spacing threat, Murray-Boyles’ potential to develop a reliable outside shot makes him an intriguing project. Given Brooklyn’s depth of draft assets and commitment to player development, they can afford to be patient, banking on internal growth to turn him into a versatile rotation piece who can play alongside or behind their existing frontcourt options. NBA Comparison: Grant Williams 28. Boston Celtics

Carter Bryant

6-8 220 SF | Arizona | Fr. Bryant, a high-upside wing from Riverside, California, is one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft class. As a freshman, he averaged 6.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.0 APG, along with 0.9 SPG while shooting 46.0% from the field, 37.1% from three, and 69.5% from the line. His stats reflect both his promise and his rawness—he flashes NBA-level tools but has yet to show the ability to impact consistently in a bigger role. An explosive above-the-rim athlete, Bryant passes the eye test with flying colors. His long frame and leaping ability make him a prototypical NBA wing, and his shooting mechanics and 3-point efficiency—albeit on limited attempts—suggest real potential as a floor spacer. However, questions remain about his overall focus, toughness, and motor, as he struggled to earn consistent minutes and often faded in physical matchups. Bryant projects as a swing-for-the-fences prospect with coveted 3-and-D upside. His high ceiling is evident, but so is the risk. With limited freshman production, he’s not a finished product, but there’s a growing consensus he’ll land in the 20s if he declares. If he puts it all together, Bryant could end up as a late-blooming steal at the next level. Why the Celtics Select Carter Bryant:

Boston is in win-now mode but has a deep enough roster to take a flier on a high-upside project like Bryant. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked into long-term deals, the Celtics can afford to develop a raw wing behind them. Bryant’s elite athleticism, frame, and promising shooting touch give him real long-term upside as a two-way contributor. In the short term, he can learn under veteran wings and play a limited role. In the long term, Boston hopes his physical tools and skill set evolve into a valuable rotational piece. He’s a classic late-first-round swing on tools and potential. NBA Comparison: Peyton Watson

29. Phoenix Suns (From Cleveland)

Chaz Lanier

6-5 200 SG | Tennessee | Sr.

Lanier has emerged as a potential first-round pick thanks to his great scoring ability, maturity, and elite shooting touch. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Lanier played for Team CP3 on the AAU circuit and was lightly recruited out of high school before his college career at North Florida. After transferring to Tennessee, as a fifth-year senior, he quickly became one of the most efficient perimeter scorers in the SEC. Lanier averaged 18.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.1 APG while shooting 39.5% from three and 75.8% from the free-throw line. A knockdown shooter with deep range and supreme confidence, Lanier thrives in catch-and-shoot situations and moves well without the ball. His shot features an unorthodox, low release, but it’s quick and consistent enough to make it effective at the next level. At 6’4”, he has decent but not ideal size for an NBA shooting guard and isn’t a natural shot creator or playmaker. His age—already 23—also caps his long-term upside. He struggled with efficiency during the NCAA Tournament against high-level defenders, which raised some concerns. Still, Lanier’s leadership, focus, and toughness stand out. He profiles as an immediate bench scorer who can stretch the floor, play within a system, and provide reliable shooting in a modern NBA offense.

Why the Suns Select Chaz Lanier:

After a disappointing 36–46 season that saw Phoenix miss the playoffs despite a record-setting payroll, the Suns are in dire need of cost-effective contributors who can make an immediate impact. With limited draft capital due to previous trades, they utilize this late first-round pick to secure Chaz Lanier, a mature and efficient scorer from Tennessee. Lanier averaged 18.0 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from three-point range and over 75% from the free-throw line, showcasing his ability to stretch the floor and provide consistent scoring. His off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot proficiency make him an ideal fit alongside high-usage stars like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, offering the Suns a reliable perimeter threat who doesn’t require the ball to be effective. While Lanier may not possess the highest ceiling compared to other prospects, his polished game, toughness, and basketball IQ align well with Phoenix’s immediate needs. His addition could help stabilize the Suns’ rotation and provide valuable bench scoring, addressing one of the team’s critical weaknesses from the previous season.

NBA Comparison: Chris Duarte

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Noah Penda

6-6 215 SF | France | 2005

Penda, a versatile combo forward born in Paris and raised in Bondy, France, has emerged as a possible first-round pick. A high-IQ, unselfish player, Penda is averaging 10.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.4 SPG while shooting 51.7% from the field, 29.2% from three, and 75.3% from the free-throw line. Penda thrives in the “connector” role—he’s not a primary scorer, but he makes winning plays, keeps the ball moving, and finds ways to contribute on both ends. Defensively, he’s one of the better perimeter-stopping forwards in his class, with the strength and foot speed to guard multiple positions. His versatility and motor make him a high-floor prospect, particularly appealing to playoff teams in need of energetic role players who understand their role. Offensively, he’s still developing as a shooter, and his perimeter shot remains inconsistent. However, his passing and ability to make reads on the move help him to contribute even when he’s not scoring. Born January 7, 2005, Penda still has room to grow, but his ceiling isn’t as high as some of the flashier prospects. Still, his defensive upside and team-first mentality make him an attractive late-first or early second-round target.

Why the Clippers Select Noah Penda:

With James Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the Clippers into the postseason, Los Angeles seeks a complementary piece who can contribute immediately without requiring high usage. Noah Penda, a 6’8″ forward from France, fits this mold perfectly. Renowned for his defensive versatility and high basketball IQ, Penda excels in off-ball defense, using smart positioning and anticipation to disrupt opposing offenses. Offensively, he offers connective playmaking and effective cutting, though his three-point shooting remains inconsistent. His experience in France’s top league with Le Mans Sarthe Basket has prepared him for the NBA’s physicality and pace. Given the Clippers’ need for cost-effective, high-floor players, Penda presents a low-maintenance option who aligns with their emphasis on switchable defense and unselfish play, making him a strategic addition to a contending roster.

NBA Comparison: Boris Diaw