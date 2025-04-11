The top 10 high school basketball teams squared off in the Chipotle Nationals tournament in Indianapolis. There was a lot of talent on display and some intense matchups over four days of action. Here’s a look at how the top talent performed.

Champions

Cayden Boozer 6’6 205 PG – Columbus 2025 (Duke)

Boozer had strong moments in the opener against Wasatch, posting 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT). He handled physical full-court pressure with poise but finished with a 4:5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Boozer attacked the rim effectively off the bounce, added 7 rebounds, and provided strong perimeter defense with 3 steals. Against Brewster in the semis, he wasn’t dominant scoring-wise with 9 points (4-7 FG) but hit the game-winner and delivered a sharp 9-assist, 1-turnover game, leading in transition and breaking down the defense. He capped off the event with a standout MVP performance: 27 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-7 FT) in the title win over Dynamic.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 235 SG/SF – Columbus 2025 (Duke)

Cameron started hot with 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3PT) and 9 rebounds in the win over Wasatch. He showed great rhythm from deep, stepping confidently into pull-ups and catch-and-shoot looks. His passing was productive (7 assists) but also led to 7 turnovers due to some risk-taking. In the semis, he contributed 15 points (6-13 FG), 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks, showing his versatility as a help defender and post passer. He was less efficient in the final (5-13 FG), but his physical presence was key defensively, including switching onto Toombs.

Caleb Gaskins 6’9 210 SG/SF – Columbus 2026

Gaskins thrived in clean-up scoring and midrange pull-ups. He’s a long, disruptive defender but raw with the ball—he recorded 5 turnovers in the opener vs Wasatch (10 points, 9 rebounds). Against Brewster, he added 9 points and 7 boards but struggled with contact and ball control. His length was a factor defensively (3 blocks). In the title game, he chipped in 8 points, 5 boards, and 3 assists. While still unrefined offensively, his athletic tools and energy were vital against Dynamic’s frontline.

Jaxon Richardson 6’7 200 SG/SF – Columbus 2026

Richardson had flashes of explosiveness. In the opener, he scored 7 points with 8 rebounds (4 offensive), showing great timing as a cutter and rebounder. He was quiet vs Brewster (2 points, early foul trouble), but made a major impact in the final with 9 points (3-5 FG), 12 rebounds (5 offensive), and 5 assists to 1 turnover. He played with relentless effort, giving Columbus crucial second chances and helping on switches defensively.

Runner Up

Jaden Toombs 6’9 230 C – Dynamic Prep 2025 (SMU)

Toombs was dominant in the paint all weekend. He opened with 18 points (7-10 FG) and 12 rebounds against Montverde, overpowering defenders on the block. He continued against Link with 22 points (9-15 FG) and 7 rebounds, showcasing soft touch and great positioning on second-chance plays. His 17-point, 14-rebound semifinal performance included 6 offensive boards and 4 assists. He played hard in the final but was contained by Columbus’ size, finishing with 14 points (7-13 FG) and 8 rebounds.

Jermaine ONeal Jr. 6’5 165 SG/SF – Dynamic Prep 2025 (SMU)

O’Neal slashed hard and embraced contact, finishing with and-ones and crafty layups. His 9 points and 7 boards in the opener were crucial. He bounced back in the second game with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3PT), then posted 8 points and 4 assists in the semifinals. His pull-up game faltered in the final, struggling to get clean looks (1-6 FG), finishing with 3 points and 3 assists. His athleticism stood out but consistency as a scorer remains an area for growth.

Chris Nwuli 6’8 200 PF – Dynamic Prep 2025 (Rutgers)

Nwuli brought nonstop hustle. He scored 11 and grabbed 8 rebounds vs Montverde, then put up 8 and 11 in the win over Link. His energy helped set the tone in the semifinal—20 points (8-12 FG), 6 rebounds, 2 blocks. Though less effective in the final (7 points, 5 rebounds), his rebounding and motor were vital all tournament. He excelled in transition, crashed the glass relentlessly, and held his own defensively against bigger matchups.

Semifinalists

Darryn Peterson 6’5 195 PG/SG – Prolific Prep 2025 (Kansas)

Peterson (pictured) was Prolific’s heartbeat. He exploded for 28 points (10-22 FG), 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in the OT win vs LuHi. Though he shot just 1-7 from three, he compensated with drives, drawing fouls, and highlight-reel dunks. His feel in the pick-and-roll, composure attacking closeouts, and ability to pass on the move were excellent. In the semifinals vs Dynamic, he battled double teams and physical defense, scoring 24 (9-27 FG, 4-14 3PT), with 7 rebounds and multiple tough finishes. He played with edge and leadership, handling adversity and maintaining offensive pressure all tournament long.

Mazi Mosley 6’5 165 SG – Prolific Prep 2025 (LSU)

Mosley impressed early with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT) off the bench against LuHi. His shooting stroke was smooth and his defensive activity stood out. Against Dynamic, however, he couldn’t get going offensively, going scoreless in limited minutes but still made an impact defensively. He’ll need to develop a more consistent all-around scoring package.

Winters Grady 6’6 185 SG – Prolific Prep 2025 (Michigan)

Grady played a key role in Prolific’s run. He scored 21 points vs LuHi (7-16 FG), attacking closeouts and scoring at the rim more than expected. Free throw struggles (5-11 FT) limited his impact. In the semifinal loss, he had 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3PT), battling through tight defense but forced into tough shots. His quick trigger from deep is a weapon, but shot selection and decision-making under pressure are next steps.

Obinna Ekezie Jr. 7’0 220 C – Prolific Prep 2027

Ekezie wasn’t a volume scorer but showed upside as a screen-setter, rebounder, and rim protector. He had 4 points and 7 rebounds vs LuHi, then tallied 11 points and 8 boards (4 offensive) vs Dynamic, also making 7-8 FT. He fouled out in the first game but showed good instincts blocking shots (4 total). He’s a name to track going forward as his role expands.

First Round

Isiah Harwell 6’5 205 SG – Wasatch Academy 2025 (Houston)

Harwell tallied 15 points (3-9 FG) as Wasatch beat IMG Academy 75-57 and followed with 14 points (5-18 FG) in the loss to Columbus. He’s physically matured and noticeably stronger since last year. He converted 11-12 from the line over the two games and showed a smooth shooting stroke, though he struggled from deep, going 2-9 from 3PT overall. Harwell isn’t overly creative off the bounce and can get stagnant in the half court, but he uses his frame well to carve space and knock down midrange jumpers. Defensively, he was active and averaged 3.5 steals per game, along with 3 assists and 4.5 turnovers.

Kiyan Anthony 6’5 185 SG – Long Island Lutheran 2025 (Syracuse)

Anthony hit big shots and drew contact early against Prolific Prep, including multiple and-ones on jumpers. He created for himself in iso settings, handling pressure well and getting his shot off with minimal space. He finished with 22 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 9-12 FT) and 3 rebounds. His scoring instincts continue to develop, especially in tough late-clock situations.

Kayden Mingo 6’3 180 PG – Long Island Lutheran 2025 (Penn State)

Mingo struggled shooting the ball, going 3-12 FG and 1-6 from three, but he stayed productive in other areas. He recorded 9 rebounds and had 6 assists to just 3 turnovers. He had moments getting into the lane and hitting pull-ups but didn’t provide the usual scoring impact. Still, his energy, playmaking, and rebounding helped LuHi stay close.

Dylan Mingo 6’5 180 PG/SG – Long Island Lutheran 2026

Dylan made two clutch free throws to force overtime against Prolific and was strong on both ends. He scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-8 FT), attacked with poise, and showed solid off-ball movement. His defense stood out—he used his length to frustrate Darryn Peterson, came up with 2 blocks and 2 steals, and added 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Chris Cenac 7’0 230 PF – Link Academy 2025 (Houston)

Cenac struggled to finish against Jaden Toombs and turned it over 5 times in the loss to Dynamic. He wasn’t able to impose his usual athletic edge, but he still contributed with 8 points (3-7 FG) and 11 rebounds. He needs to improve his strength and ball security to handle high-level post defenders more effectively.

Legend Smiley 6’5 175 SG – Link Academy 2025

Smiley was a bright spot for Link, scoring 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3PT). He hit shots early, using his quick release and confident stroke to keep things close in the first half. As Dynamic’s defense tightened, he had fewer clean looks but continued to space the floor well and added 4 rebounds.

Miles Sadler 6’0 165 PG – CIA Bella Vista 2026

Sadler played with relentless speed and creativity, constantly slicing through defenses and keeping pressure on. He scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), dished out 4 assists, and nabbed 3 steals. Though his lack of size is a limitation long-term, he’s fearless attacking the rim and consistently breaks down defenders. He also plays with an edge defensively, using his quickness to disrupt ball-handlers.

Rokiem Green 6’2 170 SG – CIA Bella Vista 2026

Green had a hot start, scoring in bunches early and finishing with 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-6 FT). He was active both on and off the ball, showing a quick first step and solid spot-up ability. He also had 3 steals and showed some defensive chops. While less involved late, his scoring gave Bella Vista a spark.

Play-In

CJ Ingram 6’6 195 SF – Montverde Academy 2025 (Florida)

Ingram struggled with efficiency, scoring 10 points on 4-16 FG (1-7 3PT) in the loss to Dynamic. He showed flashes in the midrange, using footwork and touch to create shots, but couldn’t string together enough makes. He added 6 rebounds and has the tools, but needs more consistency in shot-making and decision-making (4 turnovers).

Dante Allen 6’4 220 SG – Montverde Academy 2025

Allen was aggressive, attacking the rim and initiating contact. He scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) and was physical defensively. He had some forced shots but played with confidence and contributed as a secondary playmaker with 4 assists. His strength and effort showed on both ends.

Hudson Greer 6’6 190 SG/SF – Montverde Academy 2025 (Creighton)

Greer shot just 5-18 from the floor (3-12 3PT) and finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds. He thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat but lacks versatility in his offensive game. Still, he spaces the floor well and nearly had a highlight dunk on Jaden Toombs, showing some burst. He’ll need to improve his shot selection and off-the-dribble creativity.

Darius Acuff 6’3 180 PG – IMG Academy 2025 (Arkansas)

Acuff had a volume-heavy outing with 23 points (8-23 FG, 3-10 3PT), 5 assists, and 5 turnovers. He made several tough shots in isolation and displayed flashes of elite creation. However, he forced the issue at times and lacked explosion around the rim. He showed poise against pressure but didn’t elevate the offense consistently. Acuff’s ceiling remains high, but he’ll need to refine his decision-making and consistency.

Sadiq White 6’8 195 SF – IMG Academy 2025 (Syracuse)

White was one of IMG’s most active players, finishing with 9 points (4-8 FG), 12 rebounds (6 offensive), and 2 blocks. He showed nice touch near the rim and used his athleticism well on the glass. He’s not much of a creator but played with high energy and physicality. He’ll benefit from improved strength and an expanded offensive role in the half court.