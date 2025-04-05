Endurance Aiyamenkhue 6’10 200 C (Netherlands) Ratiopharm Ulm, Germany (June 1, 2007)

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Ulm – 4 games )

MPG: 26:37

PIR: 25.8

PPG: 16.0

RPG: 11.8

APG: 0.5

SPG: /

TPG: 1.0

BPG: 1.2

2FG: 78.1 % ( 25/32 )

3FG: /

FT: 73.7 % ( 14/19 )

Tournament report:

Member of the “starting five” of the ANGT Ulm and Endurance was clearly one of the best bigs. His size, wingspan and athleticism sets him apart from other players. His game is based on playing around the basket or in pick and roll situations, where he goes strong for the dunk every time. For his size, he is fast in transition, both on offense and defense, where he has a good timing for blocked shots. He needs improvement in his low post game and shooting betting on the perimeter. Defensively his potential is huge, he is active on every rebounds, can switch and defend guards with his long wingspan and has solid footwork. His body looks skinny, but for sure in the future on a higher level must be stronger and gain a few pounds.

Davi Remagen 6’3 194 PG/SG (Germany) Next Gen Team Ulm July 9, 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Ulm – 4 games

MPG: 27:05

PIR: 17.2

PPG: 15.8

RPG: 3.2

APG: 3.0

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 0.8

BPG: /

2FG: 51.7 % ( 15/29 )

3FG: 53.8 % ( 7/13 )

FT: 80% ( 12/15 )

Tournament report:

Davi was one of the most consistent players, considering his stats, his role and the impact on his team. Playing at the combo position, he is more of a scorer type guard than assist one, even though he showed sufficient court vision. He is most comfortable playing in one on one situations, going both left and right and creating shots for himself. His shooting form off the dribble looks very smooth, as layups and floaters are his focus, but he could be more efficient. Defensively, for his size, he is strong, athletic, aggressive, active on rebounds and good in transition. Finally, he led his team to a fourth place finish and earned a spot in the starting five of the tournament.

Dovydas Buika 6’6 204 SG/SF Lithuania Zalgiris Kaunas ( Lithuania ) January 3, 2007

Tournament stats ( ANGT Ulm – 4 games )

MPG: 29:52

PIR: 22.2

PPG: 20.2

RPG: 5.2

APG: 4.2

SPG: 1.8

TPG: 2.2

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 46.5 % ( 20/43 )

3FG: 33.3 % ( 8/24 )

FT: 81 % ( 17/21 )

Tournament report:

Dovydas was for sure the best player on his Lithuanian team, leading them to second place, losing in a very close game in the final against Barcelona. His offensive game is resourceful, he is a scorer, can create for himself, score in many ways where most of his shots come from off the dribble. He has good handles and uses his body and athleticism well to draw fouls and play through contact. His court vision is decent, but he has to focus on scoring. His energy and activity on a rebound is unquestionable. He uses more his right ( dominant ) side when going to the rim where from the left usually stops for a pull up. Has a great footwork and shooting form looks pretty smooth. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions with his size,plays with contact , sometimes overaggressive or late for rotations. He clearly deserved to be included in the starting five of the tournament.

Mathieu Grujicic 6’5 200 SG/SF (Germany) FC Barcelona ( Spain ) June 2, 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Ulm – 4 games )

MIP: 22:28

PIR: 19.8

PPG: 18.5

RPG: 2.5

APG: 2.0

SPG: 2.2

TPG: 1.5

BPG: /

2FG: 53.6 % ( 15/28 )

3FG: 47.4 % ( 9/19 )

FT: 77.3 % ( 17/22 )

Tournament report:

This tournament’s MVP was Mathieu, leading team Barcelona to first place at Ulm, scoring some of the most important points in the second half of the final game. He was a consistent player for his team, with solid percentages and showing his talent and potential in all four games he played. With his size, wingspan and speed, he looks powerful in the open court where he is going all the way to the rim, but also has a decent court vision. In one on one, or the pick and roll game he ends up usually going to the right where he finishes with layups more than pull up shots. He can improve defensively and be more aggressive on rebounds, especially with his size and athleticism, where he can guard more than one position.

Adam Atamna 6’5 180 PG/SG (France) LDLC Asvel ( France ) December, 6 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Ulm – 4 games )

MPG: 36:40

PIR: 36.8

PPG: 33.0

RPG: 7.0

APG: 2.8

SPG: 3.2

TPG: 2.8

BPG: /

2FG: 62.7 % ( 32/51 )

3FG: 48.6 % ( 18/37 )

FT: 93.3 % ( 14/15 )

Tournament report:

The player whose high potential,talent and numbers this weekend in Ulm make his performances, if not the best in history of euroleague U18 tournaments, then one of the best. His game and stats were on another level compared to everyone else’s. Adam was scoring from every position on the court, shooting spot up shots, off the dribble ones, going both sides of the rim with diverse finishes, showing great ball control, creating for himself more often than for his teammates. He played with a lot of confidence, where most of the time he looked like a veteran. He lead his team in the last game, scoring 36 points in about 30 min on the floor and his impact was unquestionable. Defensively, he was decent, has solid body and athleticism for his size, looking in a few situations a bit lazy. He can guard multiple positions, and is not afraid of contact. His shooting form looks smooth, maybe a bit slower and lower at the higher level. In the end, even though he did not win the MVP award, he was member of the starting five of the tournament.

Mohamed Dabone 6’10 PF/C (Burkina Faso) FC Barcelona ( Spain ), October 21, 2011

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Ulm – 2 games )

MPG: 13:33

PIR: 11.0

PPG: 8.5

RPG: 7.5

APG: 0.5

SPG: 0.5

TPG: 0.5

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 50% ( 6/12 )

3FG: 33.3% ( 1/3 )

FT: 100% ( 2/2 )

Tournament report:

Being only 13 years old and playing two games in this tournament was enough for Mohamed to get everyone’s attention In Ulm. His size, long wingspan, athleticism, energy, impact on the team but also understanding the game and feel is what you see when he is on a court. Even though he did not play many minutes, he showed a bit of everything. Offensively, he can shoot and play on a low post, pick and roll, and around the basket still lacks finesse, but he is efficient. Defensively, he can be if he already is not great rim protector, can switch and defend guards or any other defense coach wants him to play. He looks very skinny now, but given that he is still a kid, his body should improve in the upcoming years.

Other players to watch ( ANGT Ulm )

Niko Jerkic 6’7 (Croatia) Ratiopharm Ulm ( Germany ) September 13, 2007

Tournament stats:

MPG: 25:30

PIR: 13.5

PPG: 18.2

RPG: 4.5

APG: 0.8

SPG: 0.2

TPG: 2.0

BPG: /

2FG: 48.1 % ( 13/27 )

3FG: 43.3 % ( 13/30 )

FT: 88.9 % ( 8/9 )

Niko played his best game in final one, winning 3rd place and scoring 6 threes as he showed his offensive potential. He has solid size and can defend more than one position. Could be in a future 3 and D player.

Ignas Stombergas 6’10 PF/C Lithuania, Team: Zalgiris Kaunas ( Lithuania ) February 21, 2008

Tournament stats:

MPG: 17:49

PIR: 19.0

PPG: 13.5

RPG: 8.8

APG: 0.5

SPG: 0.5

TPG: 1.2

BPG: 1.2

2FG: 72.4% ( 21/29 )

3FG: 0

FT: 42.9 % ( 12/28 )

Ignas was one of the key players for Zalgiris this weekend in Ulm winning second place. He showed great energy, and offensive potential, which is based around the basket and on a low post game, where he is resourceful and efficient mostly from right side. He is always active on a rebound, defensively solid. His court vision, positioning and IQ is satisfactory. His shooting, especially free throws needs improvement.

Theodoros Pavlopoulos 6’5 PG (Greece) Olympiacos Piraeus ( Greece ) August 6, 2007

Tournament stats:

MPG: 29:21

PIR: 13.8

PPG: 15.0

RPG: 5.2

APG: 3.2

SPG: 1.8

TPG: 2.8

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 50% ( 12/24 )

3FG: 34.5 % ( 10/29 )

FT: 85.7 % ( 6/7 )

Theodoros was a starting point guard for Olympiacos and one of the best player on his team. He has a great handles, loves to play in the open court, has solid finishing ability and court vision. His pick and roll game is decent, going to the rim and stopping for a pull up equally well. His main flaw is on defense where he looks bit lazy and often late on closeout situations and rotations. For the higher level, he needs more strength.

Lucas Klein 6’11 C Germany Alba Berlin ( Germany ) October 6, 2008

Tournament stats:

MPG: 14:08

PIR: 6.2

PPG: 7.5

RPG: 5.2

APG: 1.8

SPG: 0.2

TPG: 3.8

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 56.5% ( 13/23 )

3FG: 0% ( 0/4 )

FT: 57.1 % ( 4/7 )

Even though the big man did not play much, he got a chance and more minutes in the last game and used it very well, scoring 16 points in the first half, showing his offensive potential. His IQ, court vision, and low post game is terrific, using both hands around the basket. Defensively he needs to be quicker, stronger and more physical for the senior level.

Samu Adler 6’6 PG/SG (Finland) Next Gen Team Ulm, August 10, 2007

Tournament stats:

MPG: 27:41

PIR: 10.0

PPG: 12.8

RPG: 3.8

APG: 2.0

SPG: 0.2

TPG: 1.O

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 38.9 % ( 7/18 )

3FG: 37% ( 10/27 )

FT: 87.5 % ( 7/8 )

Finish guard who showed a lot during the event. He is a strong, athletic guard with solid size and great at reading situations on the floor. He can shoot off the dribble or go all the way to the basket, rather than find his teammates, even though he knows that too. He was probably one of the best defending guards for this tournament, and very aggressive with quick footwork. He was one of the top performers for his team.