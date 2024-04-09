The 2026 and 2027 high school classes represented the Underclassman All-American Game with plenty of shooters, scorers, and shot blockers. The game never fails to bring high-level underclass talent. The White Team beat the Red 110-93.

White Team

Maximo Adams 6’6 180 SF – 2026

Adams earned Co-MVP and led the winning White Team with 18 points. He mixed it up with his scoring; dunking in the open floor, hitting contested shots at the rim, and showing a perimeter shot as well. He also scored a few after crashing the offensive glass. The wired-to-score wing has an impressive combination of skill and athleticism. Adams will be a name we hear much more of over the next few years.

Jayden Wilkins 6’1 160 PG – 2027

Wilkins scored all of his 15 points from the perimeter. He shot well as I don’t remember him missing too many. He hit from different spots as well as showing deep range and with a hand in his face. At 6’1, he didn’t initiate much offense and seemed more comfortable playing off the ball. The son of Damien Wilkins and a few relatives that played in the league, he provides positive genetics and an already sound jump shot.

Chris Washington 6’7 175 SF – 2026

Washington (pictured) has high-level length and athleticism. He covers ground well on both ends, demonstrating when taking it to the rim as well as on chase down blocks. He gets to the basket and plays well off the dribble. Although he could use a wider base on his jump shot, he scored 6 of his 12 points from the perimeter. Washington showed intrigue as a long-term prospect in this game.

Donovan Williams 6’3 180 PG/SG – 2026

Williams has some flair to his game. He scored well from midrange with jump shots as well as a floater and showed much comfort hitting step-back/contested 3s on occasions. Williams also showed the ability to lead and see the floor with his passing, including a steal then behind the back pass to Maximo Adams for the bucket. Williams finished with 12 points.

Moustapha Diop 6’10 215 PF – 2026

Diop contributed with 11 points. While he intrigues on both ends long-term, he currently has more value defensively, coming away with a few blocks. The foundation is present offensively, showing shooting ability to the 3PT line but he can work on handling double-teams better and moving the ball quicker in general, as well as being a bit too iso heavy. With that said, Diop had plenty of positive moments in the game, showing good athleticism on a few plays, including a dunk on big-time shot blocker Keiner Asprilla for an and-one.

Manny Green 6’6 185 SF – 2026

Green was solid with 10 points. He had some nice takes to the rim and showed comfort scoring from 3PT range, even with a defender in his face. He’s a good athlete and looks to create well for himself, scoring from a few different spots on the floor.

Josiah Nance 6’4 175 SG – 2027

Nance gave good effort and impressed in a variety of ways. He started the game with a strong and-one take after absorbing contact to finish. While he wouldn’t score any more at the rim, he showed strength using ball screens to step into his shot, from both midrange and 3PT. Nance scored 10 points, but it didn’t end with his scoring, he had great effort defensively with two plays coming to mind. The first he blocked a dunk attempt to take the ball to the other end to step into a 3, the other he showed good recover to fight over the screen to block a shot from midrange.

Red Team

Scottie Adkinson 6’2 170 PG – 2027

Adkinson is a shifty lefty who can hit shots off tough angles while contested at the rim or light it up from 3PT. He’s quick and can create well off the dribble, while knowing where his teammates are to drop a dime. He didn’t look to be real explosive but capable of finishing above the rim when given the opportunity. Adkinson led the game with 21 points.

Babatunde Oladotun 6’8 160 SF – 2027

Oladotun impressed with his showing to score 13 points. He has room to clean up as a finisher and tighten up as a ball-handler, but he showed some nice scoring ability as well as creating in isolation. With good instincts, he’s adept at hitting contested shots off step-backs and fadeaways as well as impressive shots at the rim. As expected, there’s plenty of room to fill out his body frame along with time to develop.

TreVaun Clark 6’7 180 PF – 2026

Clark has a good body for a young wing. He didn’t make any 3PTers, but he showed a solid middle game with pull-ups and a floater. He was very good scoring around the rim, hitting a contested reverse layup on one play and selling a creative euro-step on another. He’s a good athlete and I like his potential defensively, showing quick elevation and instincts as a shot blocker.

Josh Leonard 6’5 195 SG – 2027

Leonard is a nice athlete and sees the floor well. He scored 8 points, all at the rim, showing athleticism on two dunks and hitting some tough layups using either hand for another 4 points. He moves the ball well, knowing where he’s passing before he receives the ball and can lead in transition as well as facilitate in the half-court. He defended a few different positions as well, sometimes sticking to guards or defending the post, even blocking one of Moustapha Diop’s fadeaways on one play.

Keiner Asprilla 7-1 235 PF – 2026

Asprilla only scored 4 points in the game, 2 from the free throw line and another 2 on a dunk. He has a way to go, struggling to catch the ball at times and lacks technique overall. However, he’s a huge impact defensively. His rim protection was high-level, I counted 7 blocks with 3 being dunk attempts. His mobility and effort were very positive, and his development will be interesting to track.

