During the Final Four week in Phoenix, Arizona the USA Junior National Team held a Minicamp with 65 of the best class of 2025, 2026, and 2027 high school participating.

List of Interviews in order:

Day 1 & 2

Xavion Staton 6’11 C Sierra Vista HS, Las Vegas, NV Class of 2025

Alex Constanza 6’7 Forward Westminster Academy, Weston, FL Class of 2026

Hudson Greer 6’6 Wing Lake Travis HS, Austin, TX Class of 2025

Cam Holmes 6’5 Wing Millennium HS, Goodyear, AZ, Class of 2026

Meleek Thomas PG 6’3 Lincoln Park HS, Pittsburgh, PA Class of 2025

Mikel Brown Jr PG 6’2 OTE, Wichita KS, Class of 2025

Day 3:

Jalen Montonati Wing 6’6 Owasso HS, Owasso OK Class of 2026

Devin Cleveland PG 6’1 Kenwood Academy HS, Chicago IL, Class of 2027

Jayden Hodge Wing 6’6 St Rose HS Belmar, NJ Class of 2026

Davion Adkins C 6’8 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, Dallas, TX Class of 2026

Jordan Page CG 6’6 Broughton Magnet HS Raleigh NC, Class of 2027

Tajh Ariza Wing 6’8 St Bernard HS, Playa Del Rey, Class of 2026

USA MiniCamp Interview Snapshots Day 1 & Day 2:

Xavion Staton Interview

EG: How’s the camp gone so far?

Xavion Staton: I’m really enjoying it to be honest, you know. I’m getting to play against this high competition. You know, it’s making me better every single day.I’m enjoying the coaching, you know, I came here in October, but it’s completely different, you know, with a different group of guys, who have different skill sets. I’ve grown as a player, so it’s been fun.

EG: Who are you playing for this summer?

Xavion Staton: BTI Hoops

EG: What are you looking to accomplish in the next few months / over the summer?

Xavion Staton: I think I’ll say this a lot, but just grow, grow as a player to be honest. You know, I continue to develop my game, just staying on the ground, really like, you know, doing things outside that I normally do (on the court), being a big.

EG: Is there a particular skill set that you work on more than anything else right now?

Xavion Staton: Definitely getting comfortable with post shots, post, post anything like that, but also just guarding on the perimeter, you know, that’s something I could definitely get better at.

Alex Constanza interview:

EG: How has the USA Minicamp been so far for you?

Alex Constanza: Camp’s great, you know, this is my third time here, so it’s been a lot of experience, and I’m here to compete.

EG:You played at the BWB Global All Star weekend. How was that experience for you and what did you take away from it?

Alex Constanza: It was great, you know, it was a great experience,playing with different players from around the country and you know, the best of the best, from different countries, it was a good experience.

EG: What do you want to work on the most in the next six months?

Alex Constanza: I’ve been weightlifting. Getting a little bit stronger. I’ve been getting stronger, faster, stuff like that. You know, just working and getting better at everyday.

EG: Do you have a prediction for the final four and the final on Monday? Who’s your winner tonight?

Alex Constanza: UConn and NC State.

EG:Who wins the championship on Monday?

Alex Constanza: UConn.

Hudson Greer Interview:

EG: Hudson, what have you gotten from this USA Minicamp and experience so far?

Hudson Greer: I mean, just playing with some high level guys, just going up and down the floor, everything’s fast, which that’s the way I love to play. The way they’re sharing the ball has just been a great experience. (Interviewer note: brief interruption with ragging from teammates) Okay, but I mean, just the way we’re playing. Playing really fast and my team is sharing the ball and getting some wins. Hopefully we get to the championship, but we’re playing really well right now.

EG: Do you see yourself as a two guard?

Hudson Greer: Yeah.

EG:To get to the next level? What do you think you need to work on the most?

Hudson: I think, not, I won’t say handling pressure, but being able to handle pressure when I’m dribbling the ball for sure. Being able to get to my spots and also set up my teammates I think is the next part of my game. Kind of developing that combo guard kind of skill while also being able

EG: Who are you going to be playing with this summer?

Hudson: JL3

EG: Lastly, who do you have tonight for the games?

Hudson: UConn Purdue with UConn winning Championship

Cam Holmes Interview:

EG: I’m with Cam Holmes. We’re at the USA Junior National Team MiniCamp. First question, what have you gotten so far from this experience?

Cam Holmes: You know playing with my level of players, this level type of players. Playing with great players, you know. When I play in high school, I play with people that are under me and I can get to the rim easily. But at USA, everybody is the same type of talent. So it’s not going to be easy. So that’s what I gained from this and from the coaches providing me with their experiences. What they have to say and I learned everything from them.

EG: You nearly won a state title this year. Uh, I’m sure that’s going to drive you for the summer. What are some of the things you’re going to work on this summer?

Cam Holmes: I’m going to work on being a better leader for my team. I feel like I let my team down. And also I feel like I need to be more confident when being guarded by bigger guys. Um, when Koa (Koa Peat) was guarding me, I mean, that’s, that’s like my best friend since we were kids. And when he was guarding me, I couldn’t really get to the rim because of his height and his wingspan and so on. I have to work on getting to the rim more, getting to my spot.

EG: what position do you see yourself at the next level?

Cam Holmes: I see myself as like a two or three, but I could definitely play multiple positions. I do a little bit of the one, but my main, my main position is a two.

EG: Who are you gonna be playing this summer? Uh.

Cam Holmes: AZ Unity

EG: Who do you have tonight for the games?

Cam Holmes: Okay, so I got, I got UConn for UConn Alabama, and then, uh, the other team, I got NC State.

EG And who’s gonna win it all?

Cam Holmes: I have UConn.

Meleek Thomas Interview:

EG: How has this experience been so far with you as a basketball player here at the USAJNT Minicamp?

Meleek Thomas: I mean, every, every, every U. S. A. B experience is just great to me. The level of competition, the level of professionalism, just how they run every game. They want you to be crisp, they want you to think the pass, or think the screen, or they want you to take it to a new level. Like, that, when you leave here, they want you to take something from here with you. I take a lot of things with me every single time I leave. So it’s just a great experience.

EG: What do you think you’re going to work on in the next four months or what do you want to add as part of your game?

Meleek Thomas: Just my strength, continuing to get my teammates involved, those things makes everything easier for me. And I feel like I’m doing a heck of a lot better job on my passing styles and getting the passes there. Just picking my spots and getting there every single time I want.I’d say that’s the biggest one.

EG: Do you have any particular summer goals?

Meleek Thomas: I was going to say, sinceI’m going to a few camps, I was going to try and incorporate them, but in my mind right now, it’s just a Peach Jam championship.

EG: Okay, okay. Who do you have winning tonight?

Meleek: Oh, man. I don’t know. I don’t think NC, I don’t think NC State could get Purdue. So I’m going to go with Purdue. And … I’m going to go with UConn.

EG: And who wins it all, Monday?

Meleek: UConn.

Mikel Brown Jr Interview:

EG: how has this experience been so far for you?

Mikel Brown: The experience has been great. You know for me this is my third time coming to this camp. It’s always a great camp. You know, we have high level athletes, high level players out here. Very skilled players, athletic players, you know, all around players I’d probably say.

And it’s just, definitely the competition is high level and it helps me bring my A game.

EG: How’s the experience been at OTE so far, after one year?

Mikel Brown:The experience has been great. It’s been a learning process for me. You know, going there it’s been a pro like, college like system… we stay in dorms. We have to wake ourselves up, we get the daily schedule. Having that schedule out definitely helps and it impacts me.

EG: What are you going to work on this summer?

Mikel Brown: I think it’s just going to be all aspects of my game, to be honest with you. I’m really not pinpointing one thing. I want to keep everything level. I want to be an all around player, so I’m just going to work on all aspects.

EG: Who are you going to be going with this summer?

Mikel Brown: in the circuit, in the AAU circuit? Team Loaded North Carolina.

EG: Final 4 games who do you have?

Mikel Brown: Alabama. I’m taking Alabama over UConn. And I’m taking, Purdue over NC State.

EG:who do you have winning it?

Mikel Brown: I don’t know.

USA MiniCamp Interview Snapshots Day 3:

Jalen Montonati Interview

EG: What kind of experience did you have here at the USA Basketball Junior Mini Camp?

Jalen Montonati: It’s a great experience every time I come here. You know, the best of the best in the nation all come here to compete. You know, to earn a spot, on one of the best, best groups in the nation. Yeah, it’s just good people,good competition, it’s a great weekend to get better and see what I need to improve on and, just trying to try and fit in here and see what I need to work on to go back home and just improve my game there.

EG: What are you thinking about working on the most over the summer?

Jalen Montonati: Probably strength and ball handling.I probably want to get to, like, around 195 by the end of the summer, just to try and turn into a more, like, stocky wing. I can guard a one through four, so yeah.

EG: And what do you weigh now?

Jalen Montonati: I weigh 180. So yeah, trying to put on 15-20 pounds by the end of the summer.

EG: A lot of protein shakes, it sounds like?

Jalen Montonati: Yes, sir. Yes, sir.

EG: For someone that hasn’t ever seen you play, how would you describe your game?

Jalen Montonati: A three level scorer. I like to call myself one of the best shooters in the country, regardless of class. You know, I feel like, in past EYBL sessions, I’ve shot 55 percent from the three. Um, so, yeah, just a really good shooter. I’m a leader. Every team that I’ve been on, you know, I’ve led and I’m just a winner. I’ve been on winning programs like MoKan Elite and my high school recently won a state championship. So everywhere I go, I win.

EG: Is that who you are going to play with again this summer?

Jalen Montonati: Yes, sir.

Devin Cleveland Interview

EG: How has the experience been so far?

Devin Cleveland: It’s been great. You know, a lot of energy in the USA camp. This is my first time coming. It lived up to the expectations that, um, I expected. Because, you know, there’s a lot of great talent out here. But, yeah, you gotta separate yourself by doing the little things out here.

And that’s really what it is. Defense, small things. You don’t, everything doesn’t have to be like getting a bucket or a two or three point shot. As a point guard you just have to get your team involved. That’s what I am. I am a point guard, so I try to get my team involved first before me because I know I’m gonna have the ball and regardless of the points that I win for the team.EG: What is something you want to work on this summer? Um,

Devin Cleveland: I want to work on getting stronger. My right hand. I’m kind of like a lefty a little bit, but I feel like I could get stronger with my right hand and my defense, defensive skills.

EG: What team are you going to run with this summer?

Devin Cleveland: Mac Irvin Fire, EYBL U15.

EG: Who do you have winning tomorrow night?

Devin Cleveland: For men’s? Oh, I’m taking UConn again, back to back.

Jayden Hodge Interview

EG: How’s the USA Mini Camp been so far for you?

Jayden Hodge: It’s been amazing, you know, just my first time. I think it was a great experience just being able to compete with the best. It was just amazing.

EG: What are some things you’re going to work on this summer?

Jayden Hodge: I’m definitely going to work on consistency in my shot. Just also outside of basketball, my athleticism, my speed., and definitely my body as well.

EG: I know you are a dual citizen, and that you also played on the Belgian national team youth teams. Are you going to be playing with them this summer?

Jayden Hodge: It all depends. I’m not sure. if USA takes me, then, uh, it will be, like, I will decide then. I’m not worried.

EG: How has the experience of playing both FIBA and US helped you?

Jayden Hodge: Oh, it’s been amazing. It’s a high, it’s a high level competition and it just makes you better, you know? And you just gotta come out and do your thing.

EG: Who are you playing for in AAU this summer?

Jayden Hodge: Yeah, for PSA Cardinals.

Davion Adkins Interview:

EG: How was your experience at USABJNT?

Davion Adkins: It’s been great. I love how everybody competed. The effort was through the roof. The energy was amazing.

EG: What are some things that you’re working on this summer?

Davion Adkins: Definitely, my shot, space creator, everything, IQ, passing, a lot of things.

EG: What team are you going with this summer?

Davion Adkins: SOH Elite.

Jordan Page Interview

EG: How would you assess this minicamp for you? How do you feel you did and what did you get from it?

Jordan Page: I felt it was a great experience. It shows me what level I’m on. Competing against great talent.

EG: What team are you going with this summer?

Jordan Page: I’m playing for Garner Road .

EG: What do you see yourself working on the most and getting better at this summer?

Jordan Page: Get better? I want to transition more to a point guard. Getting other players involved in the game. As well as creating for myself and continuing to hit shots.

Tajh Ariza Interview

EG: How has the experience been so far in the court, been for you at the U. S. A. Minicamp?

Tajh Ariza: It’s been great. You know, it’s like a family. All the coaches, they’re cool, they just want the best for you. They try to push you and develop you as best as possible.

EG: What are you thinking of working on the most this summer?

Tajh Ariza: Probably playing off the ball because this season I played on the ball a lot, so I need to work on my game, playing off the ball as well. Affecting the game, just not by having the ball in my hand and scoring, you know. Doing the little things, like playing defense, getting steals, rebounds, you know.

EG: Who are you playing with this summer?

Tajh Ariza: Team Why Not.

