2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, Hungary, Top International Prospects

The FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup was played in Hungary from the 24th of June through July 2nd 2023. Team USA struggled throughout the tournament and never ended up medaling. Spain had the best overall team and a top prospect and won the gold while France had more overall talent in the front court, but had difficulties with ball pressure throughout the tournament that led to a 4th quarter collapse and championship loss. In addition, some higher profile prospects struggled and some others took advantage of the opportunity to emerge as prospects to monitor for the upcoming 2024 draft and beyond. On this list are players born in 2004, 2005, and some 2006. Here are the top international prospects:

Izan Almansa PF/C 6’9 Gleague Ignite Spain 2005 Born Highlights

Almansa averaged 16.9 points per game 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game leading Spain to a championship and MVP honors for the tournament. Blessed with a reported 7’4 wingspan Almansa is a force in the post both defensively and offensively. Strong with the ball and his hands and good footwork, he finishes plays off in the post with drop step dunks, pump fake up and under dunks, and baby hooks. On pick and role opportunities, he sets good screens and rolls hard to the basket for alley oop opportunities. He has a strong frame and good leaping ability to finish plays off and has a strong motor, making him a true menace on the offensive glass. When receiving the ball at the top of the key, he can face up his defender and blow by him. Still not a shooter but he has improved dramatically in that area. A season ago, he was a sub 50% free throw shooter when you combined U17 WC and U18 European Championships (over 50 attempts). For this event he went 17/19 from the free throw line, a significant improvement and a clear sign that over time he can become enough of an outside shooter to keep opponents honest. On the defensive end, he was the anchor of the Spanish team. He moves well laterally and uses his long wingspan well, giving him a fighters chance against quick NBA level athletes on pick and switch situations. His strength allows him to push opponents away from the basket when defending the post. He’s also roaming in the key looking to either block shot or deterring guards and wings to drive. He also has great intangibles as he understands his strengths and weaknesses well on offense (was reliable as he had 6 turnovers in 6 games while dishing 11 assists) and rotates well on the defensive end. An unlikely high scorer for the NBA level but has real potential as a low post option on offense and a defensive anchor on defense.

Zaccharie Risacher SF 6’9 JL Bourg France 2005 Born Highlights

Over the course of the tournament he lost playing time to Ajinca and never really got it going as he averaged 7.4 points and in 7 games made just 8 three pointers. While he is a year younger than many of the players at this event one would have expected more from him, after one year in pro and even playing some Euroleague minutes for ASVEL. Opponents played him physically and put constant pressure on him when he had the ball and he was never able to adjust leading to 17 turnovers. When taking his first dribble he tends to avoid contact by taking a back/ negative step on every opportunity. Opponents seemed to know that he was seeking space in that manner only. Opponents took advantage of both his lack of strength and his lack of aggressiveness when the ball was in his hands. Hopefully he will address this issue in Pro B with JL Bourg as he has a beautiful effortless stroke with a quick release that would make the majority of NBA players envious. He demonstrates good cutting ability and spacing knowledge. He has a long wingspan that could allow him to defend post players if he develops better strength. He shows flashes of handles with behind the back dribbles and crossovers but has issues when opponents bump him and double team him on high pick and rolls. He has good lateral quickness and can defend guards and forwards. While he didn’t look good here at this event, it doesn’t mean he can’t turn it around. A year ago Bilal Coulibaly was coming off the bench with France (behind Cissoko and Rupert) and we all know where he ended up in the draft.

Alexandre Sarr PF/C 7’1 Perth France 2005 Born Highlights

Sarr averaged 7.4 points and had 14 blocks in 7 games. Blessed with a 7’5 wingspan, good athleticism and range past the three point line, he could potentially be the best long term prospect at this event. His biggest drawback as a prospect is his lack of weight / strength and the fact that his older brother, former Kentucky Wildcat, Olivier Sarr had the same issue. His lack of strength and weight often gets him pushed around out of the post on offense and pushed out of the way in the post on defense. However, on defense he is an excellent helpside defender getting many of his block shots that way. Has a quick secondary jump allowing him to get many contested rebounds. Has huge length getting him deflections and steals. And has agility and lateral speed allowing him to move with defenders on the perimeter. On offense he is a very good ghost screener, a good option on alley oops and is also a good pick and pop option. Has a go to spin move when he receives the ball at the top of the key on offense that surprises opponents and allows him to get a free path to the basket. While he shows potential as a shooter he did not shoot the ball well at the line (8/14) nor did we get enough of a sample size from three point range (2/7). Sarr will be playing for Perth in the NBL next star program next season after playing for OTE he is a likely 2024 NBA draft pick but his improvements in shooting and strength will determine if he goes lotto or mid second round.

Baba Miller SF/PF 6’11 Florida State Spain 2004 Born

Miller averaged 9.4 points per game going 19/25 from 2 and 8/28 from three for the tournament. He was an integral contributor in the championship game against France as in the last couple minutes in regulation he first makes a three on one possession then in the next he drives to the hole scoring the lay-in to keep Spain within striking distance. And finally, he gets the biggest offensive rebound of the tournament, then passes it to Jordi Rodriguez in the corner for the game tying outside jumper with 18 seconds left in regulation giving Spain the opportunity to win the game in overtime. His contributions in the championship game and tournament should help rebuild his confidence after a less than stellar Freshman season at Florida State which was partially due to the early season hold out by the NCAA. Miller has great length and has the coveted skill set the NBA is looking for a forward: the ability to shoot the three and finish strong while going downhill. He’s further down the rankings because he still showed some inconsistency in his performances from game to game and it still shows some rawness in terms of seeing the plays develop and as a shooter.

Melvin Ajinca SF 6’8 Saint Quentin France 2004 Born Highlights

Ajinca, a southpaw, had a great tournament and put himself in a position where NBA scouts and media will be watching him play all season long for Saint Quentin. He averaged 19.3 points per game on 53.2 % from the field for the event and evenly distributed his points throughout as he scored no more than 23 and no less than 16 in his 7 games. He was integral to France’s success as he was the only guard or wing who seemed to make good decisions for France when pressure was put on the ball. Ajinca has a strong frame and long wingspan that allows him to be a menace on fast breaks finishing plays off with powerful dunks. He demonstrated good maturity in his offensive game which shouldn’t have been a surprise as he had an underrated season for Saint Quentin helping the team ascend from pro B to Pro A (Betclic) next season. How did he display this: by being aggressive but yet taking what the defense was giving him. Keeping good spacing by reading defenses and moving from the corner to the wing to be an offensive option on catch and shoots which allowed him to take 6.4 3 point attempts per game and shoot 48.9% from 3. Reading defenses that closed out too hard by either pump faking and driving to the hole or pump faking and making a side step three. In addition he shot 82.9% from the free throw line which is ideal as he likes to create contact and can draw fouls. On defense took it upon himself to often guard the best offensive perimeter player using his strength and wingspan to his advantage. May have potential as a 3 and D player but there are some questions from scouts if he has the lateral speed to stay in front of the quicker guards in the NBA. His game is completely predicated to his ability to make 3s and will need to continue to show this next season in a larger sample size. He’s most likely a role player for the NBA but was the most NBA ready player at this event and given this weak draft could play himself all the way into the first round for a playoff team seeking to add depth to their bench. Voted All Second team for this event

Berke Buyuktuncel SF/PF 6’9 Tofas Bursa Turkey 2004 Born

Buyuktuncel helped lead Turkey to a 3rd place finish by beating team USA in the consolation game. The southpaw averaged 11.4 points per game and was seventh in rebounds (8.3) and eighth in block shots at (1.6 blocks). He is a deadly corner three point shooter and is able to make them even with a defender in his face from both corners. On the wing, he looks to pass or drive. Not the fleetest of footed, he uses his length to get down hill and is crafty by creating space with his body or finishing with a floater. A good passer, he can often visualize the play as it’s developing. Will finish plays off with dunks. On defense he has good strength and isn’t afraid to challenge shots in the post but he is not an elite athlete and there will be some questions how he will defend other forwards on the wing. He is a very cerebral player that should help him at the pro level. Was All First team for this event.

Zach Perrin PF 6’9 Antibes France 2004 Born Highlights

Perrin averaged a double double, scoring 15.4 points and leading the FIBA u19 in rebounds at 10.9 rebounds per game. At this event, he reestablished himself as a prospect after minimally contributing last season in games after leaving the University of Illinois after just two months. He was one of the few French players who withstood the physicality of opponents and thrived when pressured. He was able to navigate pressure as a post player contributing 19 assists to 12 turnovers and punishing opponents in the post with dunks. Showed a good spin move at the free throw line extended to get to the hole but mostly used his legs to shed opponents in the post creating space so he could finish strong. Showed good hands catching the ball on lobs and fast break opportunities. Showed good body control and even a Euro step to avoid charges. When opportunity arises showed the ability to get to the hole when on the wing and space is available. Shot 66% from the field. Did not demonstrate any pick and pop or outside shooting prowess at this event going 18/28 from the free throw line and going 0/1 from three. Voted All First Team for this event

Lee Aaliya PF 6’9 Gimnasia y Esgrima la Plata Argentina 2004 Born Highlights

Aaliya, a relatively unknown player, was the 4th leading scorer at 17.1 points, the 4th rebounder at 9 rebounds and the 4th in blocks at 2.1 per game at this event. A good athlete, he showed a soft touch around the rim even while absorbing contact. He runs the court well both as a lead runner and trail runner on fast break opportunities. Enjoys the physicality of the game as he is a relentless offensive rebounder and a good screener. This allowed him to shoot 59.5% from 2. Shot 4/12 from three showing he may have some ability to expand his range as his game matures but given the small sample size and his dreadful numbers shooting from the free throw line (8/26) it’s something still to be determined. While his shot was flat he did have proper shooting mechanics. Showed some potential as a good decision maker in dribble handoffs from a post player. Has some intrigue as a long term prospect. Was voted to the All Tournament Second team.

Reynan dos Santos SG 6’4 Franca Brazil 2004 Born Highlights

Reynan Santos has already been on NBA Draft radar as an early entrant withdrawal candidate. He averaged 16.6 points per game displaying a very attacking offensive style and a scorer mentality. Using his good speed and a very direct plan of attack to get to the rack and finish with a dunk or lay-in. Good athlete, he was a recipient of a few half court set dunks at this event. A lefty, he is a willing mid range shooter if there is no space to get to the rack, which led to 51% from 2 (32/63). Was a good rebounder for a guard averaging 5.6 per game at the event. Shot 36% from three, but just 66% from the charity stripe. Needs to work on reducing his turnovers as he can get out of control from time to time given his all attacking style (8 turnovers against Slovenia). On defense goes for the steal instead of staying in front of his opponent or leaks out a little early to offense. While at 6’4, he has the wingspan and athleticism to be a better defender than he showed at this event. Has some scoring ability, but he will need to expand his game other than just scoring to improve his chances for the NBA.

Jordi Rodriguez SG/SF 6’6 Joventut Badalona Spain 2004 Born

Rodriguez averaged 13.6 points per game and went 18/46 from three (39.1%). A good outside shooter, he showed a quick release and a nice and fluid motion and made nearly 40% from three at a high volume. Showed some ability as a passer and is a good floor spacer. Went to the free throw line a few times just through his movement on offense without the ball. As he was scouted as a good catch and shoot player and would catch screens from the post and just stop and have the trailing defender run him over. Has the ability to reload on strong closeouts as he did in game tying shot in the 4th quarter of the championship game against France. Has good feel and will make the right pass giving him 2.6 assists per game. A bit of a flopper, was able to get to the line some despite not having great ability to go downhill but only made a puzzling 11/21 from the free throw line. Another concern on the offensive end is he only shot 39.5% (15?38) from 2 and doesn’t possess strong athleticism or strength for an NBA wing. Has sound fundamentals but is he athletic enough to defend? Has good height for a SG and has some handles this in his elite outside shooting ability will keep him on the radar as a prospect given the premium to shooting at the elite level. Was voted to the All Tournament First team for this event

Lucas Giovannetti SF 6’7 Estudiantes Argentina 2005 Born

Giovannetti averaged 15 points per game showing some strong shooting splits (51.2% from 2, 37% from three, and 84% from the free throw line). Those numbers are sure to intrigue the analytical department of teams. He has a nice stroke and can handle the rock with either hand on offense. Getting downhill, using a crossover. He has good height as a forward and is a good offensive player, the question for him is on the defensive end of the ball. Can he gain strength and can he develop a little bit more resistance for offensive players to not blow by him. As with Jordi Rodriguez and Risacher, shooters are going to get ample opportunities to round out the rest of their games.

Jan Vide CG 6’5 UCLA Slovenia 2005 Born

Vide averaged 17.9 points per game which was the third highest at this event and almost led to a surprise victory against team USA on day 2. Vide has a great ability to get to the hole and score near the basket. He is a deadly free throw line in, and is crafty creating space for himself. shooting splits. A good athlete on defense he gets in passing lanes and was able to average 1.6 steals per game. Has good height for a combo guard and has the ability to self create or create for others. However he was a very inefficient player at this tournament (42 % from 2, 23% from 3, 67 % from the free throw line) while dishing out 14 assists but giving up 20 turnovers. The biggest concern for him as a prospect is his unusual shooting form. His shot at the free throw line is anything but fluid as he pauses at the top of his head and then continues on with the motion. This can be explained as his set shot starts at the top of his head and tends to try to release the ball while he is at the top of his shot. This makes it very difficult to have range and can easily lead to miss timing of the release of his shot. It also explains how he often shoots the shot short. He will need to iron those things out to become more of a consistent shooter and to increase his chances for the pro level.

Samis Calderon SF 6’7 NBA Academy Latin America Brazil 2004 Born

Calderon averaged 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds at this event. He has great length and athleticism. He finishes plays hard with dunks and was a strong offensive rebounder at this event. He needs to work on his handles as they can get a little loose trying to drive to the middle. Has potential as a 3 and D but was not making the corner 3s at the rate necessary in Hungary (8/29). He tended to be short. On defense has potential due to his athleticism and wingspan but doesn’t always use proper footwork on closeouts. Still raw, does not have the feel or consistency that some of the prospects ranked higher displayed but has the measurements that pro teams will be intrigued with.

Sergej Macura PF 6’9 Baskonia Slovenia 2004 Born

Macura averaged 12.4 points and 7 rebounds per game and had his best game against team USA with 19 points. Well filled out and an offensive player who is strong around the basket 58% from 2. He may be a little undersized for the NBA if he does not continue to improve his efficiency both from three and from the line.

Mathias M'Madi CG 6’4 Chalons Madagascar 2004 Born

M’Madi led the event in scoring at 24.1 points per game and helped lead Madagascar to their best ever finish. Has a 6’8.5 wingspan 8’0.75 standing reach with a 35 inch max vert (measurements from BWB Salt Lake City). M’Madi is a slashing guard who has a good ability to get to the basket and or draw fouls e where he shot nearly 10 shots per game and shot at a high percentage(58/67 or 87%). He can rush his shots shooting 5/31 from three and tends to be turnover prone. Granted the overall talent for Madagascar may not be as good as some other teams but his turnover and 3 point % inefficiencies have also been an issue for him on the Chalons espoir team these last two seasons

Honorable Mention

Karahan Efeoglu SF 6’8 Anadolu Efes Turkey 2004 Born

11.6 point per game 44% from three (11/25)

Leandro Cardoso Inacio PF 6’8 Club Athletico Paulistano Brazil 2004 Born

9.7 point per game 7.7 rebounds 2.7 blocks 78% FT

Michael Nwoko PF 6’10 Miami Canada 2004 Born

12.4 points per game

Jaion Pitt SF 6’6 Dream City Christian Canada 2006 Born

Top ten with 1.6 block per game

Hansen Yang C 7’1 Qingdao Eagles China 2005 Born

12.6 points per game 10.4 rebounds 5 blocks per game