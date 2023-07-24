Each day of the 2023 NBA Summer League was hot — Las Vegas was first approaching, then reaching, and ultimately exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Here’s a look at who was even hotter. Presenting your 2023 NBA Summer League Rookie Standouts.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs — #1 pick— 2 G — 18.0 PTS — 10.0 REBS —1.5 ASTS — 4.0 BLK — 0.5 STL

As anyone who is reading this article already likely knows, all eyes were on the tall, lanky Frenchman this summer league. And the “greatest sports prospect of all time,” (depending on who you talk to), had an uneven showing at Summer League.

With his nearly 8-foot wingspan and 7’3.5″ (barefoot) frame, he becomes an elite defender nearly just by standing on the floor with his arms up. Am I exaggerating? Honestly, barely. It is incredible just how much the opposition changes its offensive decision making what Victor is on vs. off.

Wemby really struggled in his debut, shooting just 2-13 and getting poterized by Kai Jones on a play in which Wemby seemed to lose his balance and get knocked off his center of gravity. he would bounce back in his second game flashing his ridiculous rim protection potential with his length as well as intriguing touch and shooting ability.

He showed more than just defensive. He also has decent mobility offensively, a very impressive handle (but the question is, how often will it be wise for him to utilize his iso-off-the-dribble package?), and decent shooting touch (though it is not always reflected yet in his percentages).

On the other side of the equation are the questions: At his unique height and proportions, can he stay healthy? Is he in fact, too tall? In addition, from watching live, what stands out is that Victor is truly a feather. Opponents are able to move him significant amounts of space off his spot (without fouling) by just getting a little elbow into his hip and applying pressure. This doesn’t evoke confidence, you don’t like to see your star get pushed around like that. In terms of how it translates to his effectiveness on the floor, it remains to be seen just how important this point becomes. Overall, even if he never quite figures out the strength part of his game, he is primed to be, at minimum, an elite shot blocker.

Also worth noting is his decision making — he made a remarkably odd decision to take a one-footed runner from a few feet behind the three point line toward the end of a close game. Perhaps he will need to keep in check the, “I can do anything I want on the basketball floor” mindset, as many people around him no doubt are preaching that exact message to him. Regardless, he is in the optimum situation to realize his immense potential. Health and an optimum playing weight will be key variables.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder — #2 pick in 2022 Draft —2 G — 20.5 PTS — 9.5 REBS —2.5 ASTS — 3.5 BLK — 1.0 STL

Chet was a member of the 2022 draft class (not 2023, as everyone else mentioned in this article), he is still considered a rookie. He did not play a single NBA regular season game last year (due to a foot injury suffered at the Crawsover Summer League tournament in Seattle in Summer 2022).

There were some concerning signs at Summer League for Chet — he often tried to force a dribble drive, starting from the top of the key. And I lost count of how often he got stripped by a smaller, stronger defender — both on and off ball.

But assuming that part of his game develops significantly, or is eliminated entirely from his arsenal, there was also plenty to like. In some ways, Chet could be thought of as a mini-Wembenyama. The write ups will look similar — there is injury risk due to lack of strength and size. Their defensive impact, due to incredible length, and decent mobility, is a “high-floor” skill. Offensively, Chet gets above the rim quickly and with ease (again, due to his length) and has a soft enough touch that you can expect he will be catching lobs and hot potatoes from his guards and effectively transferring them to dunks, lay ups, and baby jump hooks close to the basket.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz — #16 pick — 3 G — 21.7 PTS — 2.7 REBS —6.3 ASTS — 0.3 BLK — 1.3 STL

George was one of the more surprising standouts from Summer League. He ended up the top scoring rookie in the summer league at nearly 22 ppg. And he was the only 2023 Draft Class member to make it to the Summer League’s top 15 scorers list.

On display was the combo guard’s deep bag of tricks and shooting touch — he knocked down 4 three pointers per game at an impressive 44%. More shifty and clever than athletic, George appears to already have a mature offensive game, where he can get to his chosen spots when he wants.

A question will be related to whether he can thrive off the ball, or will he truly stand out enough to take on lead-guard responsibilities in his NBA career.

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets — #20 pick — 6 G — 19.3 PTS — 5.2 REBS — 2.0 ASTS — 0.5 BLK —2.5 STL

After dropping well below his expected draft position all the way down to 20th (where the Rockets gladly scooped him up) on draft night, Whitmore entered Summer League with a noticeable chip on his shoulder. The powerful combo forward definitely did what he could to prove doubters wrong. He was the second leading scorer among the 2023 Draft Class at 19.3 ppg. He took home the Tournament MVP. And he led his Rockets team to the Summer League title game (where they would ultimately fall to an impressive Cleveland Cavaliers squad).

Teams reportedly had questions about Whitmore’s “attitude” in draft interviews, which is (again, reportedly) what led to him dropping on draft night. He does indeed play with a sort of scowl and arguably unique body language. That said, there are no definite flags in terms of how he presents as a teammate and most importantly, certified baller. What does stand out is his incredible combination of power, smarts, toughness, and touch. He is one of these guys who you do not want to be standing in his way when he puts his head down and goes to the basket.

Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics — #38 pick — 5 G — 16.0 PTS —4.2 REBS — 1.6 ASTS — 0.2 BLK — 1.0 STL

Above all other players, Jordan Walsh could be called *the* surprise of Summer League.

To those not familiar with his game, let me provide a story: You started hearing rumblings in the Thomas & Mack arena / Cox Pavilion about similarities between Walsh and senior Celtics teammate and perennial MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. Before we get ahead of ourselves, we can simply acknowledge that they are of a similar size and do have a certain resemblance to one another in terms of style. Beyond that, this second round pick has a long way to go to establish himself first as a rotation player in the league.

Walsh’s Summer League performance was consistent. He showed great effort and score-from-all-levels ability. The highlight was a 25 point, 8 rebound win against the Lakers in which he also knocked down 2 three-pointers.

Emoni Bates, Cleveland Cavaliers — #49 pick — 6 G — 17.2 PTS — 6.0 REBS — 1.2 ASTS — 0.8 BLK — 0.8 STL

The story of Bates, one of the most hyped High School prospects of recent memory, is known by many. And despite him falling in rankings and failing to prove the detractors (completely) wrong in a mixed-results college career, Bates appeared to enter the Draft and Summer League in great spirits.

Bates has a smooth offensive game in a long frame. While his outside shooting form is somewhat non-traditional (he sort of flicks the ball with no follow through), he has shown an ability to score in nearly every way you could picture. He was consistent throughout Summer League and ultimately played a key role in the Cavs’ tournament title performance. He hit 3 three-pointers per game at an impressive 40%.

Bates will likely prove to be a great example of a player who, when put in exactly the right situation to highlight his strengths (scoring), and not asked to do much of the other things (distributing, elite defense, etc.), will shine.

Honorable Mention

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trailblazers — #3 pick— Only half of one game played due to injury

Scoot’s Summer League was short and perhaps bittersweet. He suffered a shoulder injury that should not have fans overly concerned long term. But perhaps out of an abundance of caution, he was immediately shut down. In the half of game that he did play, he showed well. His athletic and physical tools and both truly top notch. His leadership ability and court vision are both quite good.

In just 21 minutes of play, he filled up the box score with 15 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and a steal. Scoot should definitely stay on Rookie of the Year Watch this season.

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder — #10 pick — 5 G — 11.0 PTS — 2.6 REBS — 2.6 ASTS — 0.2 BLK — 1.4 STL

For a guy who makes his mark on the defensive end, with an incredible wingspan and excellent strength, it could be considered nothing other than very exciting that Cason showed off a silky smooth stroke from deep, one day going 6/10 from three point range, and shooting 39% from three overall in the Summer League. His release looked very comfortable. And if he is able to replicate this, he could do some real damage even just in season one. He takes care of the ball well enough, and shows real ability defensively due to his physical tools, smarts, tenacity, and motor.