The annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament was held over the weekend. A number of top seniors went head to head with the primary goal to receive GLeague Combine invites based on a strong performance. Given the current stage of NCAA basketball due to the lost Covid season and additional year of eligibility rewarded to all, a majority of the players attending this event are older than 22 years of age, thus depreciating their upside and intrigue with NBA Scouts. However, there are always a handful who make their way onto NBA rosters even in their first season post NCAA, for example in 2023: Jamaree Bouyea, and Jared Rhoden made their NBA Debut.

Texas guard, Sir'Jabari Rice was outstanding throughout the tournament, earning the MVP award. The shooting guard measured out at 6’3.5 without shoes 170 lbs with a 6’9 wingspan and 27.5 measured vert. Had a strong camp, leading his team to an undefeated weekend and finishing the event with 19 points on 7/12 shooting.

Others who performed well primarily dominated the All-Tournament team:

Toumani Camara SF from Dayton was a top performer and all tournament team member. Measuring out at 6’6.75 and a 7’05 wingspan and a 29 inch vert. He posted career highs in all shooting numbers this season but still needs to perform better from the charity stripe and demonstrate his ability to get deflections on the defensive end. He will be 23 years of age in May.

KJ Williams power forward out of LSU. Measured at 6’7.75 without shoes, a solid 248 lbs and a 7 foot wingspan. Had a game of 17 rebounds including 7 on the offensive end. he’s an intriguing prospect as he shot 41% from 3 on 4.3 attempts per game and 79% from the charity stripe. Another 24 year old by the time he goes to training camp next season and had a disappointing vert at 24′.

Grant Sherfield PG Oklahoma measured out at 6’0.75 without shoes with a 6’6 wingspan and a 30 inch vertical. A deadly shooter from 3 and behind the line. But he’s almost 24 years old by next NBA season and the number of players currently in the NBA his size are limited

Nathan Mensah San Diego State. The only player that is on our list that did not make the all tournament team. Measured and played well. Averaged a double double for the tournament and nearly had a double double for all 3 games (had 9 rebounds on game 1). Measured at 6’9.75 without shoes, with a 7’5.5 wingspan and a 30 inch vert. Has the tools to be a prospect at the next level but needs to continue to work on his shooting and his pick and roll defense. At 25 years of age, he is older than many established NBA veterans.

D'Moi Hodge of Missouri. The shooting guard showed his fluid shooting motion and the ability to finish strong and had some great games early on and showed some elite athleticism on the defensive end with 3 blocks in one game. Measured 6’2.75 without shoes with only a 6’5.5 wingspan and is already on the older end of prospects at 24 years of age.

Tevian Jones from Southern Utah. The Chandler small forward measured at 6’5.5 without shoes, a 6’10 wingspan, and 28.5 Vert and had a game where he went 7/8 from three, 7/7 from the free throw line en route to a 36 point output. A good free throw shooter and took nearly as many 3s as 2s this season. Needs to improve inside of the arc. He will be nearly 24 years of age by draft day.

Tyger Campbell PG from UCLA. The UCLA standout demonstrated his ability to effectively run a team other than UCLA through the event with high assists numbers and very strong rebounding numbers for a player his height. Which comes to no surprise as he has been the captain of the UCLA ship the day he set foot on campus in 2019. But his measurements at 5’11 without shoes, wingspan of 6’2 and age of almost 24 when the next NBA season starts is going to make it difficult. He will have to demonstrate a “Jose Alvarado” like tenacity and belief in himself as the odds are heavily against him. He did not take the athletic testing.

Timmy Allen: The Texas Longhorn small forward measured 6’4.5 without shoes. His best performance was his second game where he had a double double and went 11/14 from the field for 25 points to add to his 10 rebounds. Has a 6’10.5 wingspan and tested well in the agility drills but poorly on the vert at 25.5′. He has not improved his shooting number metrics in the last 2 seasons and is 23 years old.

Jake Stephens, 23, is a Chattanooga center who made the All Tournament team, has 24.5 vert 6’10.75 height without shoes and an excellent wingspan 6’9. Shot the ball extremely well from deep from both the free throw line and beyond the arc this season.

Ed Croswell PF Providence another 24 year old who made the All Tournament team. At 6’7.5 without shoes, a 7’2 wingspan, and a 28′ vert. He needs to improve his shooting both from the line and from beyond the arc. But finished strong around the rim all weekend long.

Other players who made all tournament team:

Kendric Davis Memphis who averaged 15.3 points 6.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.7 rebounds Did not measure

Kevin Obanor Texas Tech All tournament 27.5 vert 6’6.25 height without shoes 6’10 wingspan

Tanner Groves Oklahoma All Tournament 27.5 6’7.75 height without shoes 6’11 wingspan