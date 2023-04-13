This year’s senior class is one of the weakest in recent memory with neither standout talent nor depth in relation to previous years. A concerning outlook for the 2024 NBA Draft, especially for teams that are in rebuidling mode. Here is a look at the USA prospects that participated in this year’s Nike Hoop Summit, from an NBA Draft perspective.

Isaiah Collier 6’3 PG (Wheeler HS) Marietta, GA *USC

Collier performed as he did all season, showing that he’s the most dynamic point guard in the class, with break neck speed to create separation plus the strength to initiate contact on drives. He is also very strong in isolation, utilizing his elusiveness and speed attacking the rim. He showed his incredible athleticism with acrobatic finishes, in practices and in the scrimmage at Lake Oswego High School. He did however show inconsistency during the week with his long range jump shot as well as his free throw shooting. His form isn’t awful but in need of some tweaking as he has a tendency to flick the ball on the release instead of a clean fluid follow through. Regardless, he should hit the ground running at USC and be one of the nation’s most productive freshmen. When locked in on defense, he can be a monster. His Hoop Summit was decent, as he helped the Team USA get the win. He could have been more efficient, as he was 3-for-7 from the line with 3 turnovers. But on the positive side he was 4-for-7 from the floor, had 3 steals and 3 assists, and made some impressive plays.

Ron Holland 6’7 F (Duncanville High) Duncanville, TX *Texas

Holland was the big winner from the Hoop Summit, with a team high 15 points and showing his high motor and energy in the game with a jam packed stat line. Despite hitting just 3-for-9 from the floor, he knocked down 9-of-10 from the line and had the dunk of the game driving by an opponent and getting up for a two handed flush. He also had a game high 9 rebounds (5 offensive). His 5 assist and 6 steals also illustrate his high effort level and versatility. He’s one of the most polished players coming into college. When his jump-shot was on, he was unstoppable. A good run jump athlete, though he’s not the smoothest with his offensive game or his movements. He appears to be closer to 6’7, having measured 6’6 1/4 previously and likely ends up a wing. He projects as a top 10 pick for the 2024 NBA draft.

Omaha Biliew 6’8 F (Waukee HS) Omaha, NE *Iowa State

Omaha became the first player in the history of the event to switch teams, as Biliew played for the International team last year, which is perhaps a sign of how weak this class of high school players is. Biliew was far more impressive in the practices a year ago. In practices he seemed to be resigned to being a PF, where last year he was showing more versatility to play as a wing. Perhaps that had something to do with filling the role being asked of him. He displayed his versatility with the ability to guard multiple positions. He showed that can play with physicality or with finesse. It would be nice to see him play more assertively on the offensive end, but he shot the ball from deep with more confidence and consistency than ever before. Despite having a positive week over in practice, he got a quick hook in the game after two quick ball handling errors. He totaled just 2 points in 8 minutes on 1-for-2 shooting.

Blake Buchanan 6’10 C (Lake City High) Coeur d’Alene, ID *Virginia

Buchanan had a very solid week. The Virginia recruit is an undersized center with a developing skill set. There’s no complication to his game. He is who he is, and he plays to his strengths. He’s a banger in the middle that’s always going to give you a 110%. He’s limited athletically, but will crash the boards on both ends. He showed off his rebounding prowess in the game with 5 offensive boards and 8 overall. He’s effective scoring around the basket with a good feel for playing in the post. When he moves outside the paint that’s when he gets in trouble, as his foot speed and lack of outside shooting become a detriment. Buchanan finished with 8 points on a solid 3-for-6 from the floor, going 2-for-2 from the line and missed the one three pointer he attempted.

Eric Dailey Jr. 6’7 F (IMG Post Grad) Tampa, FL *Oklahoma

The one potentially draft eligible player at the event had a solid showing in the practices. He’s has had a heck of a journey from oversees to finishing at IMG Academy. He’s strong and it’s clear his body and game are more mature then most of the players participating. He played with good physicality and consistently knocked down the mid-range jumper. He also showed on occasions that he could knock down the 3 ball. He’s not the most fluid athlete, but has the toughness and length to make up for his lack of ideal height. Dailey should look to tighten up his ball handling skills.

Justin Edwards 6’7 F (Imhotep) Philadelphia, PA *Kentucky

Edwards is a long, lanky wing with a smooth jumper. He’s not the most fluid of athletes but he can explode at the rim when he gets an opening. Edwards week was decent but not standout and in the game he finished with 10 points on 4-11 shooting. He didn’t impact the game a ton outside of his scoring with 5 boards and no assists or steals. He should look to add strength, which would allow him to play more physical. Already 19, he’s one of the older kids in the class. The lefty brings solid energy on the offensive end. He’s either attacking the rim are pulling up with a sweet mid-range jump shot. He was just as intense and aggressive on the defensive end. When he stepped behind the international 3 point line, he struggled some. But he shows promise as a 3 point shooter in the league.

Bronny James 6’2 G (Sierra Canyon) Los Angeles, CA *Undecided

Bronny had a very solid showing in Portland. He may catch some criticism because of his lineage, but that’s not his fault. While some of the projections may be highly optimistic, he shows great intangibles with being an excellent teammate all week and producing when called upon. He played within himself and didn’t force much. He’s extremely bouncy and shows a nice shot from the perimeter. He was also definitely one of the hardest working kids all week. Bronny should look to further develop his playmaking skills from the point position. He’s more of a catch and shoot threat at this point which makes him undersized until he rounds out more of his game. He may not have the ceiling of some of the other kids at the event but he seems to shine bright when the lights are on him, similar to another famous James.

Jared McCain 6’3 CG (Centennial High) Corona, CA *Duke

McCain came off the bench but logged more minutes (21) than all but two of the starters. He finished with 10 points on a solid 5-for-9 shooting, McCain may be the hardest working kid in the entire class. He was often asking coaches questions during drills, showing his intelligence and assertiveness to make sure he understood exactly what was expected. He has a very strong frame and really shoots it well from the perimeter. He’s more of a scoring guard than a true point, so it will be imperative that he learn to become more adept at running the pick and roll. He’s a combo that can play on and off the ball. He can shoot from deep and is deadly when he’s left open. He very patient with the ball and seems to get to the basket at will. He struggles when he over penetrates as he’s less able to explode off of one foot and gets into trouble when he tries to make plays around the rim.

Jackson Shelstad 6’1 PG (West Linn HS) West Linn, OR *Oregon

Shelstad helped his cause, making a very good impression in front of NBA scouts with his attitude, energy and work ethic in practice all week. While clearly undersized for the NBA point guard position in today’s game, he shows a real high basketball IQ and is bouncy. In the Hoop Summit game his numbers were modest with 8 points on just 3-9 from the floor. On the positive side, he knocked down 2-for-4 from three and was a team high +16 plus/minus when he was on the floor. He’s jet quick with excellent handles and always has his head up. He proved to be one of the best shooters at the event in practices with great range and also gave great effort on the defensive end. He inevitably will remind some of former four year Oregon standout and NBA first rounder Payton Prichard.

Sean Stewart 6’8 PF (Montverde Academy) Windermere, FL *Duke

Stewart showed good focus and energy in the practices. He was playing with way more confidence than during high school season. He was aggressive around the basket and showed consistency knocking down the mid-range shot. It would be nice to see him become more proficient with the three point shot. Stewart has insane leaping ability but didn’t seem to be showcasing his full scope of athleticism in Portland. He got the start and ended up playing just under 10 minutes, he finished with 2 points on 1-4 shooting and 4 rebounds.

DJ Wagner Jr. 6’3 CG (Camden High) Camden, NJ *Kentucky

After a strong McDonald’s game performance in which scouts came away very impressed with his shooting, Wagner regressed a bit, struggling mightily with his shot in practices and in the game. He finished with 10 points on 4-14 shooting and missed on all three of his shots from deep. Wagner plays with a lot of polish and confidence when he’s on his game. While not an above the rim athlete, he’s quick and crafty and loves attacking the basket. He’s developed his body and is not bothered by contact. He showed that when he wants to be he can be an effective defender. He’s not really the best facilitator for others, but he’s developed his isolation game well. Becoming a more consistent shooter will really boost his draft stock.

Cody Williams 6’8 F (Perry High) Gilbert, AZ *Colorado

If Ron Holland was the big winner of the Hoop Summit than Cody WIlliams was the big loser. Coming into the event as our top rated prospect for the 2024 draft, it’s safe to say Williams did not meet expectations. Apparently he did not impress head coach Williams with a perceived lack of urgency and effort in practices, and the Lake Oswego high scrimmage, as the Colorado commit only logged 3 and half minutes in the game and had no points and essentially a blank stat line. Critics will say he lacks toughness, competitiveness and wasted a great opportunity. While proponents will defend him with the fact that he’s still establishing himself at this level, needs more body strength, and it’s difficult to shine for 5 straight days under the scrutiny of a gym filled with NBA scouts. He’s a smart kid, who perhaps needed this wake up call to understand what it takes to compete at an event like the Hoop Summit. While he struggled to keep up with the demands of the week. look for him to bounce back next season as a freshman at Colorado. Jalen Williams, his big brother is still improving at a high rate at 22 years of age with the OKC Thunder. Cody is another late bloomer who has shown incredible improvement in the past year, yet remains more prospect than player at this point. He has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this class with his facilitating, shooting and first step, but still must develop more of a killer instinct.

Ja'Kobe Walter 6’5 SG (Link Year Prep) McKinley, TX *Baylor

Walter, similar to Cody, is one of our favorite long term prospects in the class. But with 13 kids on the roster, he was another victim of numbers and failed to see much action with just 2 points in 8 minutes. On the bright side, he was consistent all week. He knocked down open jumpers. He put the ball on the floor and attacked the basket. He never seemed to get rattled, and just stayed within himself. There were other higher profile guards on the team that got more minutes in the game, but that doesn’t mean they are better long term prospects, just more established at this point. Walter has prototypical size and skill set at the shooting guard position and should be able develop his game at Baylor, similar to Keyonte George.

*Darnell “Tate” Johnson contributed to this report.