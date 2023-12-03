One of the most exciting parts of following a sport is following the incoming rookie class. Sports fans are quite literally fanatics when it comes to following rookies. NBA fans are no different than other sports fans – countless mock drafts are made, hours of college and professional film are watched, and jersey swaps are photo shopped. To get your NBA rookie fix, here is a list of the top-performing rookies of the 2023-2024 NBA class thus far.

10. Marcus Sasser – Guard – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 46.3 FG%

Marcus Sasser played four years in college for the Houston Cougars. Sasser is only 6-foot-2 but can still compete at a high level. In his junior and senior seasons, Sasser averaged 17.7 and 16.8 points per game respectively. He was drafted at number 25 by the Detroit Pistons. At times this season, Sasser has shown flashes. His best game was a 26 points and 6 rebound game. He also has games of 22,19, and 17. Despite these successful games, they were his double-digit games this year in a total of 19 played. As a later draft pick, Sasser has impressed so far in the NBA.

9. Scoot Henderson – Point Guard – Portland Trailblazers

Season Stats: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 33.3 FG%

Scoot Henderson is one of the youngest players in the NBA. Like Lively II, he is only 19 years old, so it is hard to expect big things from Henderson. That being said, Henderson is starting to catch his stride. The 6-foot-3 point guard has only played in 9 games this season due to a sprained right ankle. Henderson has games of 13, 17, and 22 this season despite not starting every game and dealing with an injury. Improvement is needed with his field goal percentage, but Henderson has shown that he can be a crafty scorer and talented passer.

8. Keyonte George – Point Guard – Utah Jazz

Season Stats: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 34.1 FG%

Keyonte George could very well end up higher on this list later this season. The 6-foot-4-inch point guard from Baylor is heating up for the Utah Jazz. George needs to improve his field goal percentage. That being said, he does not lack talent. The 20-year-old is starting to get more playing time; he has taken advantage of the opportunity and is starting to consistently put up double digits. George’s numbers have been impressive from the 16th pick and a higher field goal percentage will make him one of the best rookies in the class.

7. Dereck Lively II – Center – Dallas Mavericks

Season Stats: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 69.1 FG%

Dereck Lively II is a 7-foot-1-inch center from Bellefonte, PA. The number one-ranked center in the class of 2022 picked Duke. With the Blue Devils, Lively II averaged a mere 5.2 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. But, his size was intriguing for an NBA team. The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on Lively II and so far he has looked good. Lively II’s best game was against the Thunder where he had 20 points and 16 rebounds. Additionally, Lively II was 100% from the floor. If Lively II can play anywhere near this level, he is a force to be reckoned with.

6. Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Guard – Miami Heat

Season Stats: 12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 52.9 FG%

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been an under-the-radar rookie. Jaquez Jr. was a four-star recruit from California. The 6-foot-6-inch guard stayed in-state and committed to UCLA. Jaquez Jr. played four seasons at UCLA and averaged 17.8 points per game as a senior. He played well enough to get drafted at pick 18 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. So far Jaquez Jr. has shown ability both in the paint and from three (shooting 39%).

5. Jordan Hawkins – Shooting Guard – New Orleans Pelicans

Season Stats: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 39.5 FG%

Hawkins could be higher on this list. The UConn product has had some of the best games of any rookie – a game of 31 points, two at 25, and several other double-digit games. Where he falls short is his consistency. While the 6-foot-5 guard has plenty of talent, his numbers this season have been all over the place. For instance, after a game of 25, he followed it up with 7. Hawkins will probably move up the list later in the season. But for now, the consistency of others on the list has them higher. Keeping his three-point percentage high while improving his overall field goal percentage will see Hawkins ascend the list.

4. Ausar Thompson – Forward – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 11.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 46.5 FG%

The 2023 NBA Draft saw the first siblings drafted in the top ten in the same draft. Amen and Ausar Thompson were drafted at four and five respectively. Thus far, one brother has stood out more than the other. While Amen’s injury makes this an unfair comparison, Ausar has certainly stood out. The 20-year-old Ausar played two seasons in Overtime Elite before entering the NBA Draft. This season, Ausar is averaging close to a double-double and has been a solid weapon for the Pistons. Thompson’s best game was a 21-point, 8-rebound game against the Hawks. Despite the Pistons being the worst team in the NBA (2-18 as of writing), Thompson has looked good for them.

3. Brandon Miller – Forward – Charlotte Hornets

Season Stats: 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 46.4 FG%

Brandon Miller has faced a lot of controversy in his short career. Miller allegedly gave a gun to an Alabama teammate that was used in a fatal shooting. That being said, Miller was not charged for the incident. While the situation was controversial, Miller’s playing has not been. The 6-foot-7 guard is averaging over 14 points per game this season while shooting 37.3% from three. Miller played one season at Alabama where he scored 18.8 points per game and secured 8.2 rebounds per game. Understandably, Miller was taken second overall by the Hornets. The rookie has taken some pressure off of star LaMelo Ball.

2. Victor Wenbanyama – Center – San Antonio Spurs

Season Stats: 19.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 43.7 FG%

It is impossible to write about the 2023-2024 NBA rookie class without talking about Victor Wenbanyama. The 7-foot-4-inch center from France was dubbed one of the greatest prospects ever to enter the NBA Draft. “Wemby” is not just a weapon in the paint; the talented center’s rare athleticism allows him to play all over the floor. Wenbanyama is the lone bright spot on a dismal Spurs team – as of writing this, San Antonio has lost 14 straight (sitting at 3-16 on the season). That being said, Wenbanyama is sixth in the NBA in points per game by a center this season. Additionally, the young Frenchman is nearly averaging a double-double and has eight of them in 18 games. The future is incredibly bright for the tallest player in the NBA.

1. Chet Holmgren – Power Forward – Oklahoma City Thunder

Season Stats: 17.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 53.7 FG%

While Chet Holmgren, was not drafted this year, he is still an NBA rookie. Holmgren’s career has been interesting so far. The five-star high school prospect was ranked number one in the country and committed to Gonzaga. In his lone year with the Bulldogs, the Minneapolis native averaged 14.1 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game. Holmgren entered the 2022 NBA Draft after the season. The 7-foot-1-inch power forward was selected second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury before the season and had to miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. In his first NBA season, Holmgren is scoring 17.9 points per game. The 21-year-old has six double-doubles this season and has been a huge bright spot for the Thunder. If Chet can maintain the efficiency edge, he can give Victor a run for Rookie of the year.