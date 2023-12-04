Down goes… everyone? After a defining week for many of the top teams to end November, chaos ensued as the calendar turned to its final month. With so many upsets and three of the top-five in the AP Poll going down, we have a new No. 1 team in college basketball. Read on to find out who it is, and who makes up the rest of the rankings, in our fourth edition of the NCAA Power 16 below.

1. Arizona (7-0)

There was an argument for the Wildcats to be on top from the first week until now, but there’s no denying them now after Purdue’s first loss of the season. That could change in a hurry with a four-game stretch of Wisconsin, Purdue, Alabama and FAU, but with Kylan Boswell running the show, Tommy Lloyd’s group is clearly the top team in college basketball, for now.

2. Purdue (7-1)

With several other teams also finding the upset bug, the Boilermakers only drop one spot this week. They lost on the road to Northwestern last year as well, which raises the question: will the Boilermakers suffer the same fate as last season because of the inability to step up around Zach Edey?

3. Marquette (6-2)

Even after an 11-point loss to Wisconsin, it’s hard to drop the Golden Eagles more than a spot as well this week. Especially considering they beat the team below and narrowly lost to the team above them. After cutting a 16-point deficit to one in the second half, Marquette couldn’t flip the score in their favor as the Badgers pulled away late. If the role players don’t bury their 3-pointers, the Golden Eagles will find themselves in trouble in March.

4. Kansas (7-1)

UConn were victims of the Bill Self bounce back Friday night in an epic game that epitomized what is so great about college hoops. A late surge propelled the Jayhawks past the defending national champions and gave them their third win over a top-12 team in four tries. These tests will only help Kansas form an identity that seems to be lacking outside of Hunter Dickinson.

5. UConn (7-1)

There are certainly worse ways to pick up your first loss of the season than dropping a nailbiter in Allen Fieldhouse without your star freshman guard. Just ask Purdue. The Huskies will need to respond quickly as they return to MSG to play a red-hot North Carolina team Tuesday night in a blockbuster matchup.

6. Houston (8-0)

The Cintas Center is one of the most underrated venues in college sports, which the Cougars found out the hard way in another tremendous game on Friday night. Kelvin Sampson counted on his talented guards and feisty defense to pull out a 66-60 win over Xavier and improve to 8-0 with just over a month to go until Big 12 play.

7. Baylor (8-0)

Baylor continues to win without much attention from the national media. That will change with Seton Hall, Michigan State and Duke forming a gauntlet three-game stretch in this young season. Talented freshmen Ja'Kobe Walter and Yves Missi are two players you need to see if you haven’t already.

8. Gonzaga (6-1)

As the Big 10 and ACC Championships in football lulled everyone to sleep, Gonzaga and USC were playing some aesthetically pleasing basketball to bring life to the night. The Zags had six of their seven players who played more than a minute reach double-figures including freshman guard Dusty Stromer who is starting to come on in Spokane.

9. North Carolina (7-1)

There might not be a college basketball team that looks as different this season than they did last season as North Carolina. Harrison Ingram has been a revelation on the wing as RJ Davis is blossoming in his role as the lead guard in Chapel Hill. Look out for the Tar Heels who should be undisputed ACC favorites after a rough week for Miami and Duke.

10. FAU (7-1)

The Owls demolished Liberty on Thursday night in an under-the-radar, high-caliber matchup in Boca Raton. Dusty May might just have the most backcourt depth in the country and it’ll help this team overcome nights when their stars struggle. The 83-58 win over the Flames was a perfect example as Johnell Davis failed to register a field goal despite the blowout win.

11. Kentucky (6-2)

Typically, a 22-point win over a top-10 team signifies a great week for any team in any sport. Not for the Wildcats. They followed it up with a home loss to UNC-Wilmington where they looked like a shell of themselves. The debut of Aaron Bradshaw was overshadowed by the absence of DJ Wagner and a frustrating upset after a monumental win earlier in the week.

12. Colorado State (8-0)

It’s time to give Colorado State their flowers. The Rams submit their Pac-12 application after beating No. 8 Creighton last week with a pair of high-scoring wins over Colorado and Washington this week. Isaiah Stevens should be on All-American watch with his outstanding start to the season as well.

13. Texas (6-1)

The Longhorns haven’t looked their best to start the season, but they’re still 6-1 with their only loss coming to No. 5 UConn. They face another test this week with a trip to No. 3 Marquette on Wednesday before an easy stretch heading into conference play.

14. Creighton (6-1)

The loss to Colorado State is looking better and better for Creighton who responded angrily this week with routs over Oklahoma State and Nebraska on the road. Look out for the Blue Jays who are real contenders in a loaded Big East conference this season.

15. Tennessee (4-3)

So much for defense being the identity of Tennessee. North Carolina stormed out of the gates to 61 points in the first half against the Vols and 100 for the game as they handed Tennessee their third loss in a row. A home clash with George Mason should get them back to winning ways on Tuesday, but another ranked matchup with Illinois awaits them on Saturday. Rick Barnes desperately needs a 2-0 week to get the season back on track.

16. Miami (6-1)

The problem with Miami’s “we’re not going to defend, we’re just going to outscore you” philosophy is that there are teams like Kentucky who have some of the most dynamic scorers in the country. Fortunately for the Canes, they don’t play a ranked team until February, although Clemson will most likely jump into the rankings on Monday.

Next 5: Clemson, Illinois, Texas A&M, Ohio State, James Madison

Players of the Week:

RJ Davis, No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

It’s safe to say both Davis and Caleb Love are happy to be leading their own teams this season. Love is a starter on the top team in the country and Davis is on a tear for the streaking Tar Heels. The senior guard has gone for 23 or more points in four straight games, including 27 in both wins this week against Tennessee and Florida State.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas Razorbacks

An ACL injury cut Brazile’s first season in Fayetteville short in 2022, but he is back and as athletic as ever for the Razorbacks this season. The wiry forward had his best game of the year with 19 points, 11 rebounds and some timely buckets to help Arkansas get their season back on track with an upset win over No. 7 Duke on Wednesday night.

Tristan Newton, No. 4 Connecticut Huskies

If Tristan Newton was still at East Carolina, there’s a good chance UConn doesn’t win the national championship last season and lose by 30 in Lawrence on Friday. Fortunately for Dan Hurley, the talented combo guard is emerging as a superstar in Storrs. His 31 points against the Jayhawks might not have been enough, but his development drastically raises the hopes for the Huskies who are looking to capture back-to-back championships.

Reed Sheppard, No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Even with a bumper crap of five-star freshmen and several experienced veterans, it’s been four-star homegrown star Reed Sheppard who is stealing the show in Lexington for the Cats.

The London, Ky. Native is the go-to guy so far for Kentucky and proved it with 21 points against Miami and 25 points and six assists in the loss to UNCW. His efforts are helping him climb into NBA Draft discussions, leapfrogging several of his more highly touted teammates.

Boo Buie, Northwestern Wildcats

It’s hard to believe Boo Buie is still at Northwestern, but the veteran guard led his Wildcats to another upset over No. 1 Purdue on Friday. Chris Collins turned to him in every big moment and Buie delivered every time with 31 points and nine assists to top the Boilermakers. The Cats could have their first All-American this century if Buie continues to dominate like he is now.

Play of the Week:

What was more surprising: Villanova finishing 6th in the Big 5 (yes, that happened), or Khalil Brantley banking in this half-court heave to bring home bronze for La Salle? See the incredible play for yourself in what turned out being a phenomenal finish at the Wells Fargo Center!

https://x.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1731106657784967171?s=20

Video Credit: @MarchMadnessMBB on Twitter