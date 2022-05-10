On Monday May 9th, the NBA G League announced the field of 44 prospects for the NBA Draft 2022 who will attend the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 16 and 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Roster



Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

James Akinjo (Baylor)

Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech)

Jules Bernard (UCLA)

Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse)

Jamaree Bouyea (San Francisco) -pictured

Eli Brooks (Michigan)

Keion Brooks Jr. (Kentucky)

Tevin Brown (Murray State)

Gabe Brown (Michigan State)

Tyler Burton (Richmond)

Darius Days (LSU)

Michael Devoe (Georgia Tech)

Allen Flanigan (Auburn)

Kyle Foster (Howard)

Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul)

Kellan Grady (Kentucky)

AJ Green (Northern Iowa)

Brison Gresham (Texas Southern)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Jordan Hall (St. Joseph’s)

Quenton Jackson (Texas A&M)

Hyunjung Lee (Davidson)

Kenneth Lofton Jr., (Louisiana Tech)

Brady Manek (North Carolina)

Tyrese Martin (Connecticut)

David McCormack (Kansas)

Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech)

Kameron McGusty (Miami)

Pete Nance (Northwestern)

JD Notae (Arkansas)

Shareef O'Neal (LSU)

MJ Randolph (Florida A&M)

Jared Rhoden (Seton Hall)

Jermaine Samuels (Villanova)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Baylor Scheierman (South Dakota State)

Luke Travers (Perth Wildcats)

Ryan Turell (Yeshiva University)

Fabian White Jr., (Houston)

Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)

Vince Williams Jr., (VCU)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Kok Yat (Overtime Elite)”

