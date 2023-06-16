“Situational Analysis” is a series of articles that seeks to examine the circumstances that most often influence an NBA prospect’s success. Each player will be scored on a scale from 1-10 in four different categories: NBA-specific skill(s), flaw(s), collegiate/overseas/pre-NBA environment, and ideal NBA ecosystem.

Cam Whitmore is an 18-year-old (nearly 19) power wing from Severn, Maryland, who averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Villanova Wildcats. He is expected to be selected in the middle of the lottery in this year’s draft. NBADraft.net currently has him projected at No. 5.

NBA-Specific Skills

Cam Whitmore is a tank.

At 6-6, 230 pounds, Whitmore is already built like a fully grown adult. The terrifying part? He is one of the younger players available in this year’s draft, as he doesn’t turn 19 until July 8.

It’s not surprising he looked like a man among boys in his lone season at Villanova. He is a powerful, punishing wing who can get anywhere he wants with a jab step and a lowered shoulder. Put it this way – we don’t see too many players eager to step in front of Whitmore to take a charge.

He isn’t just a football player masquerading as a small forward, either. Whitmore has great feet and nice hands to go along with an emerging jump shot (34% on 4.2 attempts per game) and a craftiness that we don’t often see in players this stout.

Whitmore plays with tremendous energy on both ends, and truly enjoys mixing it up with post brutes on the interior. If a taller player thinks he can exploit Whitmore on a post mismatch, he’ll think again after trying to back into Whitmore.

His best potential asset is his defensive versatility, as we don’t see many prospects who can wreak equal havoc on the perimeter and in the paint.

Whitmore is still a work in progress, but his developmental arrow is steeply pointing upward.

On a scale from 1-10, Whitmore’s physical strength and energy check in at a 9.

Flaws

Whitmore may be a diamond in the rough, but at this point, there is still plenty of emphasis on the word “rough.”

He can get into the lane awfully easily, but he doesn’t always quite know what he wants to do when he gets there. He is not a playmaker (0.7 assists to 1.6 turnovers) and he has yet to show the ability to make more than just the simple read on the pick and roll. Teams will collapse on Whitmore’s drives until he proves he can hit open spot-up shooters.

While he has shown decent touch on this jumper, he still struggles a bit at the line (just 70%), which could be a major hindrance for someone who could draw a lot of fouls.

Defensively, he offers no rim protection and he can get a bit out of sorts, especially against quicker, jitterbug-type guards.

The tools are there, but Whitmore is still a year or two away from organizing the toolbox.

On a scale from 1 (not a concern) to 10 (serious hindrance), Whitmore’s raw floor game rates at an 8.

Pre-NBA Setting

Whitmore has been a fixture on the elite AAU/tournament circles since he burst onto the Maryland high school scene a few years ago.

His best non-Nova performance came in the FIBA U18s, where Whitmore was named the tourney MVP after Team USA captured the gold over Brazil. When Whitmore has it going, he looks every bit like a high-level NBA starter.

He earned 5-star ratings from all the major recruiting services and chose to play for Villanova. After missing the first handful of games with an injured thumb, Whitmore eventually found his footing and strung together some impressive individual efforts in what was otherwise a disappointing Villanova campaign. Whitmore and the Wildcats didn’t participate in the NCAA Tournament, but he had shown more than enough to declare for the NBA draft.

On a scale of 1-10, Whitmore’s pre-NBA career rates at an 8 – a 10 for his overseas play, but a 6 for Villanova’s up-and-down season.

Ideal NBA Ecosystem

Is Cam Whitmore the next Miles Bridges (on-court comparison only!) or the next Isaac Okoro?

Whitmore is far from a finished product, but his motor and potential defensive versatility would slot in nicely with the Orlando Magic at either of their lottery picks. Whitmore is one of the draft’s steady risers, so Orlando might have to spend the No. 6 pick on him (a little high) instead of the No. 11 (unlikely he would still be there). Orlando needs an enforcer on the wing alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and if Whitmore can knock down enough shots to justify his spot in the lineup, he could be the ideal glue guy for this up-and-coming roster.

Elsewhere in the lottery, the Washington Wizards could use a jolt of physicality and youth, as the Wiz had little problem scoring points, but struggled to stop anybody. Plus, the Wizards are still a few years away from making a dent in the Eastern Conference, which would line up with Whitmore’s extended timetable.

However, the best spot for him could be Utah, where their stellar coaching staff could work on honing his all-around floor game and their talented offensive players could allow Whitmore to develop at his own pace in a steady environment.

On a scale from 1-10, Whitmore’s situational dependence is a 9. He possesses all the measurables, attributes, athleticism, and attitude a team would want, but it might be a year or two before we see what Whitmore’s game really looks like.