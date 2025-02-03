This week had it all. Another iteration of Duke-North Carolina that was taken over by a five-star freshman. An ejection of a top prospect in JT Toppin that no one in the arena could believe.

But nothing stole the spotlight quite like John Calipari returning to Rupp Arena and handing his former team a shocking loss that they won’t soon forget. Saturday was college basketball at its finest and a true testament to how it’s thriving in 2025.

Here’s the latest set of power rankings as we head into the final month of the regular season:

1. Duke (19-2)

College basketball’s greatest rivalry wasn’t even a contest from the opening tip as Duke dismantled its Tobacco Road rival in humiliating fashion at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils, along with Auburn, are simply a cut above the rest of the country as evidenced by another week of dominance.

2..Auburn (20-1)

To be undefeated at this stage of the SEC season is an accomplishment that’s hard to quantify. The Tigers are elevated to 1b this week because it seems unjust to leave one of these two teams without a one next to their name.

3. Alabama (19-3)

The Crimson Tide remained unbeaten on the road in SEC play this week, improving to 4-0 with an impressive win over No. 14 Mississippi State. Additionally, everything appears to be fine with Mark Sears who was spectacular in both Alabama wins this week after the drama that ensued with his benching in the second half against LSU.

4. Houston (17-4)

The Cougars have now lost four games this season with three coming in overtime and the fourth coming at the hands of No. 1 Auburn. That’s a difficult resume to argue against when looking for the top four teams in the nation. Still, a home loss to Texas Tech raises concern as their Big 12 schedule heats up in February.

5. Iowa State (17-4)

Luckily for the Cyclones, just about every other team in the Top 10 lost this week to cover up their home loss to Kansas State on Saturday and an 0-2 week as a whole after dropping a thriller against Arizona on Monday.

6. Tennessee (18-2)

One way to quickly erase a home loss to Kentucky is to avenge a previous 30-point loss without two starters in convincing fashion. Saturday’s version of the Vols is a national championship contender but has been more of an anomaly than the alternative since SEC play began.

7. Florida (18-3)

After beating Tennessee by 30 earlier in the season, the Gators will be kicking themselves for spoiling the regular season sweep with an overdue dud in Knoxville. Not one player shot over 50 percent from the field and next week won’t get any easier with a matchup against Vanderbilt and a trip to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

8. Marquette (18-4)

The puzzling rollercoaster ride of Marquette basketball continued this week as the Golden Eagles struggled against 9-13 Butler and looked even worse in a home loss to No. 25 UConn on Saturday. Even in a weak Big East conference this season, nothing has come easily for Shaka Smart’s group who look little like the group that shined against a tough non-conference schedule.

9. Michigan State (18-3)

Not many teams can go toe-to-toe with Auburn, especially on the road, which is why the Volunteers got a boost in our rankings despite the loss. Getting the offense going in these big games continues to be the issue and until that changes the ceiling in Knoxville will stay exactly where it’s at.

10. Kentucky (15-6)

The wins are becoming just as confusing as the losses in Lexington where the Cats dropped one of the most anticipated games in the history of Rupp Arena in John Calipari’s return to town. However, the fanbase’s problem with their legendary coach was never the big wins in February, but the head-scratching losses in March. This group could be headed toward a similar fate with its inconsistency against inferior opponents.

11. Texas A&M (17-5)

The Aggies are quietly hanging around in the SEC standings with heroic finishes in some nail-biting wins over the last few weeks. They’re winners of four out of five with just a one-point loss at Texas sandwiched in the middle after holding off Oklahoma and South Carolina this week.

12. Purdue (17-5)

Another historic rivalry flew under the radar Friday night as the Boilermakers welcomed Indiana to Mackey Arena and prevailed in a terrific contest. They’ve won nine out of 10 with the only blemish coming at home in a stunner to Ohio State last week.

13. Texas Tech (17-4)

Four losses by a combined 11 points and now an overtime road victory over No. 4 Houston without its best player and Texas Tech leaps into our power rankings. An inexplicable ejection of JT Toppin electrified the Red Raiders into pulling off a major upset to hand Houston its first Big 12 loss of the season.

14. Kansas (13-5)

Kansas led Baylor by 19 at half, trailed within seven minutes of the second half starting, led by double digits once again just minutes later and still managed to lose by 11. I’m not sure there’s been a game with that many dramatic swings all year, but it epitomizes the kind of season Kansas is having. Getting back on track won’t be easy with a rematch against Iowa State coming on Big Monday.

15. St. John’s (16-4)

Year Two Rick Pitino is striking again as he’s completely turned around St. John’s in his second season at the helm. The Red Storm currently lead the Big East with their eight-game winning streak punctuated by a late game-winner by Kadary Richmond on Saturday. That streak will be put to the test with matchups against Marquette and UConn coming up this week.

16. Memphis (17-3)

The American Athletic Conference doesn’t provide much resistance, but the Tigers are struggling with even that right now. Despite that, their peaks and overall resume still signal a top team capable of making a run past the second weekend in March Madness. That’s why they remain in our Top 16 for at least another week.

Next 5: Missouri, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arizona

Players of the Week:

Cooper Flagg, No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

The best player in college basketball lived up to his status once again this week by dismantling his archrival with as balanced of an effort as you can have at the age of 18. The most impressive part is that his stat line of 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists was just another day in the office for the star freshman. He’s almost certainly locked up the No. 1 overall pick this summer with a spectacular debut season.

Johni Broome, No. 1 Auburn Tigers

The only threat to Flagg’s NPOY case is Auburn star Johni Broome who looks sharp after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. He’s posted three double-doubles in a row and even drilled a pair of step back 3-pointers to end the first half on Saturday against Ole Miss. It’s a remarkable skill to have as an elite 6-10 shot blocker, but that’s why the Morehead State transfer is among the best in the nation.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton Blue Jays

Kalkbrenner was spectacular in two narrow victories for the Blue Jays this week, averaging 25.5 points to help his team get past Xavier and Villanova. The seven-footer is one of the best paint defenders in America, but his expanding offensive arsenal continues to raise his draft stock in year five in Omaha.

Josh Hubbard, No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Not many players whose team went winless can crack into the players of the week list, but Josh Hubbard’s brilliance was undeniable. First, he nearly put up a 40-burger to push No. 4 Alabama to the brink, then he was one of the lone bright spots of a blowout loss to No. 20 Missouri with 24 points on 6-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Solo Ball, No. 25 UConn Huskies

UConn pulled off the upset in Milwaukee and an electric performance from beyond the arc by Ball was the catalyst. The star sophomore poured in seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25-point effort that handed the Huskies their biggest win in months. The Brewster Academy product is a projected second round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and his stock is rising as the leading scorer for the two-time defending national champions.

Play of the Week

The play of the week also sparked one of the upsets of the week as Caleb Love heaved up a prayer at the buzzer to send Arizona’s contest with No. 3 Iowa State to overtime. Love’s never seen a shot he didn’t like and moments like this make it hard to blame him. Take a look at one of the biggest shots of the season that could very well punch Arizona’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

Video Credit: Big 12 Conference YouTube