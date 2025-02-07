Flyin’ to the Hoop brings in a combination of national powers and some of the top Ohio talent to create a high-level event. Here’s a rundown of some of the top players over the weekend.

Jaden Toombs 6’9 235 C, Dynamic Prep 2025 (SMU)

Toombs posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT) and 13 (5 offensive) rebounds in the 76-52 win against Richmond Heights. He stood out with his size as Richmond Heights’ tallest player is 6’5. He’s mobile with good touch and he shows some court vision, making cross-court passes on occasions and recording 4 assists. He can still be stronger with the ball and work on protecting it better, losing it at times when attacking against a considerably smaller team. He can also get more comfortable using his left hand. Overall, he played well to lead Dynamic to the win.

Chris Nwuli 6’7 200 PF – Dynamic Prep 2025 (Rutgers)

Dynamic’s newest addition brought energy and intensity on both ends of the floor. He scored well in the paint, sometimes in transition and other times in the half court. He’s a good athlete and pops off the ground quickly to dunk everything within close. There were times he was over aggressive defensively and it led to a foul, but he showed his worth with an efficient 17 points on 8-10 shooting against Richmond Heights.

Ryan Hampton 6’7 185 SF – Dynamic Prep 2027

Hampton didn’t play much in the second half but flashed his talent with 9 points (4-5 FG) in a little over 9 minutes of play against Richmond Heights. His wingspan pops out immediately and he covers ground well when attacking the rim. He can continue to tighten up as a ball-handler, but he has the foundation and plenty of talent to work with.

Dorian Jones 6’5 160 SG – Richmond Heights 2025 (Ohio State)

Jones contributed with 18 points and 6 rebounds against Dynamic Prep. He has long arms and is a good athlete. He hit some tough shots from distance, but he was a bit content shooting some quick ones, ultimately shooting 5-13 from 3PT range. His decision making and off-ball IQ can improve as well. He flashed some moments defensively and came away with 2 blocks.

Davis Fogle 6’7 185 PG/SG – AZ Compass Prep 2025 (Gonzaga)

Fogle was solid in Compass’ thrilling 66-64 win over Prolific Prep with 10 points (2-5 FG), 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. While he’s very lean, he’s also very fluid and shifty with the ball. His athleticism is exceptional too, especially from a run and jump standpoint. He shot 2-4 from 3PT range as a catch and shoot threat. Fogle’s a nice piece for the loaded Compass team, as he can impact the game with some variety offensively and has some defensive versatility as well.

Miikka Muurinen 6’11 185 PF – AZ Compass Prep 2026

Muurinen didn’t really stand out statistically with 10 points and 5 rebounds but it’s hard not to be in awe when watching him. He’s very skilled and athletic at his size. He’s a lethal 3PT shooter, knocking down 2 of his 4 attempts. He impressed on one of his dunks, covering ground and getting up higher than anyone else on the floor to contest. He also pinned a shot on the backboard that was near the top of the square on one play. Muurinen came up big tipping in his own miss at the buzzer to beat Prolific Prep.

Kaden House 6’3 175 PG/SG – AZ Compass Prep 2026

House had a huge game against Prolific, attacking the rim all game long. He’s very quick and stays under control at a high speed, making a lot of tough layups with either hand while taking contact and ending up on the ground, even collecting a few and-ones. He didn’t show any perimeter shooting in this one, but he played hard and showed a lot of competitiveness on both ends. He scored 22 points on 8-14 shooting and pulled down 8 rebounds in the win.

Darryn Peterson 6’6 195 PG/SG – Prolific Prep 2025 (Kansas)

Peterson ran the point and had the ball in his hands a lot. He’s typically concise with his dribble, not doing too much and made some nice reads/pick & roll passes ultimately recording 4 assists to 4 turnovers. He’s physical with the ball, sometimes looking for foul calls on midrange jumpers instead of the simpler shot, but he’s strong and plays well with contact, including a clutch left-handed and-one layup late in the game. He has an effortless demeanor and while he didn’t necessarily shoot well, it’s easy to see his talent as a shooter and scorer. Peterson finished with 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-7 FT) in Prolific’s only game against AZ Compass.

Niko Bundalo 6’11 215 PF – Prolific Prep 2025 (Washington)

Bundalo had some impressive moments with his coordination and skill at his size. He can put the ball on the floor and moves well with it to maneuver to the rim. He can face up and finishes well above the rim with good leaping ability. He’s aggressive but he does wear his emotions quite often. Whether he’s going to force his next shot or overplay his man when defending can be very predictable. He finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 FG) and 7 (3 offensive rebounds) against AZ Compass.

Winters Grady 6’6 185 SF – Prolific Prep 2025 (Michigan)

Grady hit some big shots, all from 3. He’s not the type to break down defenders or show a lot of creativity with the ball but he’s a big-time 3PT shooter. He has a quick release and ideal shot mechanics with deep range. He hit a long 3 with confidence to tie the game in the last 10 seconds of the game. He’s not real quick or explosive but there’s a lot of value in knowing his role and how he will fit in at the next level. Grady scored 15 points, going 5-7 from 3PT range against AZ Compass.

Marcus Johnson 6’1 175 PG – Garfield Heights 2026 (Ohio State)

Johnson’s a capable shooter and changes his speed well with the ball to stop on a dime to go into his shot. He hit some tough ones after getting to his spots but can be way too content settling for step backs and contested shots. He flashed some impressive court vision and had some good takes to the basket but his right hand finishing can improve. He doesn’t have a lot of athletic pop or get a lot of movement off the ball. Johnson finished with 36 points on a high-volume effort (15-32 FG, 3-12 3PT, 3-3 FT), 5 rebounds, and 1 assist to 3 turnovers in the 62-53 loss to Wayne.

Cedric Taylor 6’9 200 PF – Huntington Prep 2025

Taylor is mobile with a strong frame and base. He didn’t show much jump shooting, but he was alert and effective keeping it simple to score around the basket. He’s a nice athlete with some aggressive jams and a very good rebounder, especially on the offensive end. Taylor finished with 19 points (9-11 FG) and 9 (7 offensive) rebounds in the 72-65 win over Lutheran East.

Braydon Hawthorne 6’8 175 SF – Huntington Prep 2025 (West Virginia)

Hawthorne has a very lean upper and lower body. He has long arms and shoots a very comfortable 3-ball (4-9 3PT). He’s a solid athlete to finish with a few dunks. He flashed some court vision and made a few nice passes, playing well within the flow of the offense. Hawthorne ended the game with 19 points (7-13 FG), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks against Lutheran East.

Kameron Mercer 6’4 180 SG – Huntington Prep 2028

Mercer has a strong frame and long arms that allows him to play physical on both ends. He did a solid job handling and passing the ball with 4 assists and no turnovers. His jump shot gets good arc and ball rotation, shooting 2-5 from 3 but his misses were different each time. Only a freshman, Mercer was solid with 8 points (3-10 FG) and 6 rebounds against Lutheran East.

Dylan Zeigler 6’2 160 PG – Lutheran East 2028

Only a freshman, Zeigler is still maturing physically and was overwhelmed with Huntington’s size early on but as the game progressed, he showed good instincts and confidence, never second guessing himself. He’s quick and hit a lot of big shots with a defender in his face using his quick release. He had a nice play shaking his man from the top of the key to get into the paint and throw down the dunk in a half court set. Lutheran East couldn’t come away with the win, but Ziegler put on a show in a nice effort. He finished with 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3PT, 4-4 FT) and 6 boards against Huntington Prep.

King Grace 6’5 205 SG – Faith Family Academy 2025 (Mississippi State)

Grace scored well in the first half but slowed down a bit in the second as Brunswick made their run. He scored 22 points on 9-17 shooting. He can shoot it from 3, making for 4 of his 10 3PT attempts but he has almost a one-hand shot and he’s going to need to speed it up at the next level, getting it blocked on one play. He doesn’t get much movement off the ball, typically spotting up on the wing and he didn’t contribute too much outside of scoring with 1 rebound and 2 assists to 2 turnovers. He does have a strong frame and is a solid athlete with a nice baseline jam in the 63-56 loss to Brunswick.

Davion Adkins 6’9 215 PF – Faith Family Academy 2026

Adkins stayed around the basket but got limited touches. He scored well when he got the ball, having the mismatch, he was able to dunk off the vert without gathering too much, but he has to have teammates get him the ball on the low block to really be effective offensively. Adkins scored 16 points on 7-9 shooting and grabbed 3 rebounds against Brunswick.

Jaion Pitt 6’8 220 SF/PF, CIA Bella Vista 2025

Pitt was his typical self against Olentangy Orange, 1 rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points (5-7 FG) and 9 (3 offensive rebounds). He did his damage in the paint and absorbed contact on a few finishes. He did a solid job defensively on the perimeter and low block, blocking a few shots in their second game. CIA Bella Vista beat Olentangy 61-56. He scored well in the post against Combine Academy initiating contact and connecting fadeaways to give another efficient outing with 18 points (8-11 FG), 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots to win 75-71.

Miles Sadler 6’1 165 PG, CIA Bella Vista 2026

Sadler was successful with his dribble-drive, getting into the paint to score at the rim or to make the right pass to the open teammate. He occasionally makes questionable decisions; attacking multiple defenders at the rim, attempting to the needle instead of a simpler pass, or just questionable shot selection at times. He did a good job drawing fouls to go 4-5 from the foul line and finish with 13 points (4-11 FG) against Olentangy. He also came away with 3 steals in the win. He hit some big shots against Combine Academy to score 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3PT) and passed out 4 assists to 3 turnovers.

Anthony Thompson 6’8 185 SF, Western Reserve Academy 2026

Thompson is a talented lefty with some impressive shooting and a high release. He wasn’t fazed with a hand in his face and he also scored in the post using his size and touch to shoot over the top of the defender. He has some length and natural athleticism too, finishing with a few dunks and blocking 2 shots. He lacked intensity though, not moving much off the ball – standing on the wing or sitting in the post a lot. On one turnover he made no attempt to chase down the ball-handler that he should have been able to contest. He made all 7 of his 2PT attempts but shot 2-9 on 3s to score 20 points (9-16 FG) along with 6 rebounds in the 73-64 loss to Delaware Hayes.

Kaden Magwood 6’3 170 PG, Combine Academy 2025 (Auburn)

Magwood hit tough and contested pull-ups from 3 per usual. He settled for a few but still made some big ones. He had some nice takes to the rim on occasions, including a big dunk driving down the middle on one play against Bella Vista. He plays with a lot of confidence and tenacity, looking to go at his opponent each and every play. His elevated jumper was working for him to score 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3PT) against CIA Bella Vista and 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3PT) in the 67-64 win over Whitmer. Magwood only recorded 1 assist to 3 turnovers in the 2 games combined.

Yohance Connor 6’3 170 PG/SG, Combine Academy 2026

Connor had a good showing for Combine. He has good speed and is unafraid of physicality, getting into the paint well to finish some tough layups at the rim. He shoots a balanced jumper from 3 to go 3-8 from distance against Bella Vista and 2-5 against Whitmer. He also did a nice job of getting to the free throw line, going 6-7 combining both games. He recorded 19 points (6-14 FG) and 5 rebounds against Bella Vista and 12 points (4-7 FG) and 8 rebounds against Whitmer. In addition to his offense, he was active defensively with good hands recording 2 steals in each game to turn defense into offense.