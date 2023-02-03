As we near the All-Star break, we’d like to introduce a new issue of sophomore watch. Each of the players listed below was recently named to the NBA Rising

Stars Challenge, funny how that works. After nearly a month since our last ranking, there has been some shifting of the top 5 players. Two Houston Rockets players take the top spots of the ranking, with one jumping up four spots from outside of the top 5. Jonathan Kuminga remains a huge talent with plenty of upside to develop, but fell off the list due to the lack of games played over the last month, which in turn opened a spot for a new name on the list. There’s a lot of movement in this one, so pay attention.

10. Jose Alvarado – G – New Orleans Pelicans

Season Stats: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15 G, 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 38.5 FG%,

Last Ranking: N/R

Jose Alvarado was in and out of sophomore watch earlier on but finds his way back on the list after Jonathan Kuminga, who previously held the 10th spot, was unable to stay on the court for a substantial portion of January. Even if Kuminga had played in more games, Alvarado would’ve made it a tough choice at the 10 spot. The 24-year-old had nine double-digit games over his last 15, including an 18-point, 6-assist night in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks Since the last ranking, the Pelicans’ guard is up to 10.8 points per game and is shooting 38.5% from the field. It’s not eye-popping, but it’s enough to put him on the list.

9. Bones Hyland – G – Denver Nuggets

Season Stats: 12.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 13 G, 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 39.8 FG%, 31.9 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 9

Bones Hyland started off January with a bang. For the first five games, Hyland was averaging 16.0 points while shooting 50.9% from the field and 48.5% from 3-point land. Five-straight games with double-digit points were soon followed by six games where the Nuggets’ guard scored under 10 and picked up an inactive. If it wasn’t for his hot start, Hyland very well could’ve fallen off the list. But, his season averages are what kept him on here. 12.3 points and 40.0/37.9/86.3 are solid splits for the former All-Rookie selection, but he remains at the nine spot.

8. Quentin Grimes – G – New York Knicks

Season Stats: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 44.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 14 G, 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 41.9 FG%, 34.5 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 7

Quentin Grimes sort of came out of nowhere last ranking, which is good because it shows he’s improving during his rookie campaign. In Grimes’ last 14 games, he’s averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and is knocking in 34.5% of his 3-pointers. A slow start full of inactives and did not play turned into a season average of double-digit points. He’s a guard the fans of the New York Knicks can look forward to. I’m sure they enjoyed his 18-point, five-rebound performance in the Knicks win over the Indiana Pacers. He drops a spot in this ranking because everyone else below did as well.

7. Trey Murphy III – F – New Orleans Pelicans

Season Stats: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.8 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15 G, 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 8

Durham, North Carolina, native Trey Murphy III has been a sniper for the New Orleans Pelicans pretty much all year. Murphy III is one of the key pieces

that is helping New Orleans to an above .500 record so far this season. All he needs to do is shoot it, and well, he does, and does so efficiently. While his 33.3% on 3-pointers in his last 15 games has been a turn from what we’ve seen from the Pelican’s guard this season, we know what he’s capable of and the 39.8% season average from beyond the arc shows. He jumps a spot up from eight because despite a lower 3-point percentage, Murphy III is still averaging just under 12 points per game. He’s finding other ways to score and still has a clip that’s waiting for a reload.

6. Evan Mobley – F – Cleveland Cavaliers

Season Stats: 15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 BLK, 55.5 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 14 G, 16.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 BLK, 55.2 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 5

It seems weird having Evan Mobley at the No. 6 spot despite a strong month of games. It’s just that everyone else above him had a more consistent month.

Mobley, who recorded 12 double-digit games out of his last 14, stepped up this month. The center averaged 16.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cleveland Cavaliers for most of January. Mobley had two games this month where he was on fire. Literal flames. The first was an 18-point, 15-rebound performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Losing that probably didn’t sit well with the former third overall pick, so two games later against the Milwaukee Bucks, Mobley exploded for 38 points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers did end up winning that game. It’s tough dropping Mobley a spot, but it’s what needed to happen.

5. Scottie Barnes – F – Toronto Raptors

Season Stats: 15.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 46.5 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 16 G, 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 4

Scottie Barnes dropped down one spot for the same reasons as Evan Mobley. The Raptors’ forward is having a much more consistent series of games in comparison to the start of the season. Over Barnes’ last 16 games, he’s scored 10 points or more in 13 games and 20 or more in seven. The 6’9”, 227-pound West Palm Beach, Florida, native stuffed the stat sheet against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 19. Barnes scored 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists. When he wasn’t scoring in a game against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25, Barnes found himself with 10 assists and six rebounds. I questioned earlier if Barnes was really improving from his Rookie of the Year season, and this stretch of games clearly demonstrates he steadily is.

4. Franz Wagner – F – Orlando Magic

Season Stats: 19.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 49.1 FG%, 37.3 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 13 G, 19.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 52.5 FG%, 44.6 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 2

After being ranked No. 2, Franz Wagner drops two spots to fourth in the sophomore rankings. Scoring wise, Wagner is statistically the second-best in the class. What makes him drop a few spots is the other stats he produces in. A four-rebound and three-assist average is fine for the Magic’s forward, it’s just that others above him are creeping up on his scoring while average far more rebounds and assists. It’s nothing to dwell on though, Wagner is one of the top scoring sophomores and fights Jalen Green for the No. 1 spot. Over his last 13 games, Wagner had six where he scored 20 or more, including a 30-piece with nine assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner is a scorer, but he’s less of an all-around player than those above him.

3. Josh Giddey – G/F – Oklahoma City Thunder

Season Stats: 16.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 48.5 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 14 G, 18.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 51.8 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 3

Josh Giddey had a strong January where he averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field. On Jan. 10 in Miami, Giddey torched Heat for 18 points, 15 rebounds (!) and 10 assists triple double. In all 14 games, Giddey scored in double-figures and helped Oklahoma City see a 9-5 record. Giddey’s playmaking is everything you would want and then some. The Melbourne native is having a terrific season and would’ve been No. 2 in the ranking if the next player didn’t pop off so much.

2. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets

Season Stats: 15.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 BLK, 57.5 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 13 G, 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 62.4 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 6

When someone really goes off, this is what it looks like. Over his last 13 games, Alperen Sengun 9pictured) showed he is a dominant center offensively. His scoring,his rebound, his ability to pass, he has it all, which the Houston Rockets front office is salivating over after stealing him with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. A center with a 6.2 assist average over the last 13 games? I mean come on. In this past month, Sengun secured the first two triple-doubles of his career. The first was a 10-point, 10 rebound and 10-assist night against the Sacramento Kings. The next one was on Jan. 25, where Sengun scored 21 points and completed his night with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Sengun’s monstrous January didn’t just stop at triple-doubles, he tormented the Los Angeles Lakers for 33 points and 15 rebounds. Overall, Sengun scored in double-digits across all 13 games recorded in this ranking. He’s really starting to turn a page and could threaten the top spot next time we check in on the sophomore class.

1. Jalen Green – G – Houston Rockets

Season Stats: 21.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 41.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 12 G, 22.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 39.6 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 1

What a ranking for the Rockets. Two in the top 2. Jalen Green is still at a 20-point average for the season and had a very impressive last 12 games. For starters, he dropped 40+ points on two separate occasions. One was a 41-point, five-rebound and seven-assist masterclass against the Charlotte Hornets. The Merced, California, native shot 4-for-10 from 3-point range in the contest, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets buzzed them out of Houston. After a 10-point stinker in his next game, Green followed with a 42-point bomb where he shot 50% from beyond the arc and walked away with the win. Green, the former second overall pick, rounds out the top 10 for the sophomore class again, though it’s much closer than last time with Rockets teammate Alperen Sengun trailing not so far behind.