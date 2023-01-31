Rookie Watch (12/26 – 1/23)

This edition of Rookie Watch, dating back to Dec. 26, is subject to a ton of movement. Since our last ranking, two players have departed from the list

which opened the spot for two additional players, both deserving of recognition due to their contributions to their respective teams. Two players jump up three spots while two others fall back on the list. There’s also a shakeup within the top three spots.

Who is it? Well, you’ll just have to read on to find out. Or just scroll to the bottom, you could do that too, I guess. Either way, here’s the latest edition of Rookie Watch.

10. Andrew Nembhard – G – Indiana Pacers

Season Stats: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 42.9 FG%

Averages Since Last List: 15 G, 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 8

The last spot on this ranking was a tough decision. Between Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and at least three other players who have been playing

well, the decision came down to all-around play. That’s what Nembhard brings to the table. Since the last ranking, Nembhard is averaging 4.5 assists per game, which ranks second only to Jaden Ivey since Dec. 26 (the last ranking). Nembhard, like a few other players, floats close to double-figures in points, but he separates from the pack with his ability to pass the ball and grab a few rebounds in the 27.3 minutes he receives a night. The former second-round pick drops a few spots to No. 10 due to better performances above him, but remains cemented on the list.

9. Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

Season Stats: 7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 BLK, 71.0 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15 G, 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 65.2 FG%

Last Ranking: N/A

Walker Kessler really started to step onto the stage in December and established himself as a top rookie through consistent play ever since. Since our

last ranking, which the center was not a part of, Kessler is averaging a smooth 9.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. On Jan. 16 against Minnesota, Kessler had a career night with a 20-point, 21-rebound showcase. Oh, he’s also swatting away balls at a 2.0 block-per-game mark over his last 15. For a Utah Jazz team that departed with its 3x Defensive Player of the Year center, Rudy Gobert, last offseason, churning out another defensive anchor this quickly is extraordinary. Though Kessler is still in his rookie season, the Georgia native is a bright spot for the rebuilding Jazz.

8. Jeremy Sochan – F – San Antonio Spurs

Season Stats: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 46.2 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15 G, 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 46.0 FG%

Last Ranking: N/A

Jeremy Sochan is having a rollercoaster of a season. Luckily, it’s trending upward now. After an injury sidelined him for five games, Sochan came back

and eventually adjusted his free throw mechanics. Prior to his injury, Sochan shot 55.0% from the charity stripe. After the tweak to a one-handed form, Sochan’s free throw percentage sits just under 70.0% at 69.1%. Aside from his improved free throws, the ninth overall pick is averaging 11.1 points across the last 13 games. He’s also contributing on the glass with his 5.5-rebound average. The Spurs forward made our other list, which highlights players who are hot and cold, due to his quality performances over a week’s worth of games.

7. Jabari Smith Jr. – F – Houston Rockets

Season Stats: 12.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 39.1 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 13 G, 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 40.1 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 4

Jabari Smith Jr. just got hit with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, but his last 13 games have been admirable. He’s down a bit in points production and shooting efficiency, but the damage is not that noticeable. Smith Jr. fell from fourth in our last ranking to seventh due to being outperformed. Again, like Andrew Nembhand’s drop, this isn’t negative, other players just played better. Unlike others who fell off the list due to lackluster performances, such as AJ Griffin and Tari Eason, Smith Jr’s. stat lines remained well enough to keep him on the list. The Rockets forward had a 27-point outing against Sacramento on Jan. 13, which is the highlight of his last 13. In eight of the last 13 games, Smith Jr. has scored in double figures while shooting close to 40.0%. He might not be where many scouts and team officials envisioned as the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but Smith Jr. is still a promising building block for a struggling Houston Rockets franchise.

6. Jalen Duren – C – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 8.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 64.4 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 9 G, 10.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 68.3 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 9

Despite playing in the fewest games since the last ranking, Jalen Duren still appears on this list and jumps up three spots from No. 9. Why? Well, averaging

a double-double over nine games will get you there. As a rookie, Duren already has ten double-doubles which includes a 23-point, 15-rebound game against Milwaukee on Jan. 23. Duren also had an 18-rebound night in a blowout win against Orlando on Dec. 28. Detroit has itself a budding center that’s surrounded by a young, well-oiled squad with more to learn. So far, the 19-year-old is having a strong rookie year, we’ll check back in with him next ranking.

5. Keegan Murray – F – Sacramento Kings

Season Stats: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 45.1 FG%, 42.1 3P%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15 G, 13.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 51.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%

Last Ranking: No. 5

At 50.0% on 3-pointers over his last 15 games, Kings forward Keegan Murray is establishing himself as one of the best shooters in the 2022 NBA Draft class.

Murray is lights out from beyond the arc and from the field, with season averages above 40.0% in both categories and 50.0% or better in both over the last 15. Murray is lights out. Threegan Murray. Among qualified shooters, Murray is 15th in the entire league in 3-point percentage as a rookie. He’s averaging 12.3 points per game and grabbing 4.3 rebounds this season, both of which are up from his averages during our last ranking, which was 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Murray keeps improving and the 27-19 Sacramento Kings, who just extended their general manager, keep on winning. It’s a perfect combination.

4. Jalen Williams – G – Oklahoma City Thunder

Season Stats: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 50.3 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 14 G, 12.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.7 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 7

21-year-old Jalen Williams (pictured) was the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since our last ranking, he’s showing that maybe he should’ve gone a bit higher, though I’m sure the Thunder aren’t complaining. Over his last 14 games, the 6’6” Denver, Colorado, native is averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, just under 2.0 steals and is shooting 49.7% from the field. To summarize, Williams is stuffing the stat sheet. Eleven of the prior 14 games saw Williams score in double figures, reaching 20 or more points on two occasions. Williams has been consistent all year, so his rise to fourth place on this ranking from being seventh is deserving.

3. Bennedict Mathurin – F – Indiana Pacers

Season Stats: 17.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 42.1 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 15 G, 17.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 44.3 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 2

Bennedict Mathurin drops one spot since our last ranking because of No. 2’s ability to contribute all-around. Mathurin is easily the second-best scorer

in this draft behind Paolo Banchero, and got within reach of surpassing him in scoring since Dec. 26. Mathurin’s 17.3 points per game this season is second among rookies, as well as his field goals made and attempted. Since Dec. 26, the Pacers forward has had 14 games where he scored in double-figures out of 15 games played. Five of those 14 saw Mathurin score 20-plus. A lottery pick is a lottery pick at the end of the day, but I’m not sure if many predicted Mathurin to be one of the best scorers in this draft class. If so, then I digress.

2. Jaden Ivey – G – Detroit Pistons

Season Stats: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 41.2 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 14 G, 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 39.8 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 3

I thought about leaving the top three alone in this edition of Rookie Watch, but with Jaden Ivey’s ability to collect assists and grab rebounds, especially

with rebound machine in Jalen Duren on his team, I had to move him up a spot. Yes, he doesn’t grab a ton of rebounds, but Ivey is 10th among rookies in the category with another player on his team who’s first, so I thought that was notable. Since Dec. 26, Iveyhas been dishing out an average of 5.6 assists per game to go along with the 14.1 points he scores per night. On Jan. 23, Ivey had a double-double through assists after a 12-point, 11-assist night against Milwaukee. While Mathurin beats out Ivey in points, they are even in other statistical categories. Where Ivey gets him is in assists. He averages significantly more and leads all rookies in the category. Ivey deserved some love, so he jumped to the second spot.

1. Paolo Banchero – F – Orlando Magic

Season Stats: 20.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 43.9 FG%

Averages Since Last Ranking: 13 G, 18.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%

Last Ranking: No. 1

While no one has taken the crown that is the No. 1 spot on Rookie Watch from Paolo Banchero, this list is one of the closer rankings we’ve had due to

Banchero’s decrease in points since Dec. 26. Still, the 6’10” Magic forward remains at the top and continues to lead all rookies in points at 20.7 per game. He’s also third in assists and fourth in rebound averages. The Seattle, Washington, native had 12 double-figure scoring games in his last 13 played, including a 30-point, nine-rebound night in 35 minutes of court action in a close loss to Memphis. The first overall pick is the total package and stays put at No. 1, go figure.