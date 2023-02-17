Hot & Cold is one of my favorite articles to write because we get to see under-the-radar players who are putting up statistics above or below their averages. In this week’s article, we have a few fresh faces on the list who are making it hard for coaches to not raise their playing time. We also have a few players making a return to the list, for better or for worse. Read on and find out how some of the non-spotlight players are doing. Here’s another edition of Hot & Cold: Rookies.

Hot:

3. Mark Williams – C – Charlotte Hornets

Last 5 Games: 9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 BLK, 70.4 FG%

Season Averages: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%

21-year-old Mark Williams was inactive for much of the earlier part of this season, but once he started to hit the floor, he began to make an impact for the Hornets. In his last five contests, Williams is up to 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and is a tick under two blocks per game. The former 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft had two double-digit scoring nights in this stretch of games. The first was against the Boston Celtics where he scored 11 points and brought in 12 rebounds, signaling the second double-double of his young career. Against Atlanta on Feb. 13, Williams accounted for 15 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Charlotte may have found its future big to pair alongside LaMelo Ball.

2. Christian Braun – G – Denver Nuggets

Last 5 Games: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 64.5 FG%

Season Averages: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 49.2 FG%

Christian Braun is a catalyst for the hot & cold list. A player with low averages exploding for a five-game stretch that deserves recognition. From his 4.4-point, 49.2 field goal percentage, Braun balled out in his last five games. The Burlington, Kansas, native dropped 9.6 points and shot a more than efficient 64.5% from the field. On Feb. 5 against Minnesota, Braun scored a season-high 19 points and nabbed five rebounds. Three of Braun’s eight total games with double-digit scoring have come within the last five. He’s starting to heat up and with the departure of Bones Hyland, Braun may see more minutes in Denver’s rotation and more appearances on this list.

1. Malaki Branham – F – San Antonio Spurs

Last 5 Games: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 40.6 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Season Averages: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.8 3P%

Spurs’ forward Malaki Branham is starting to turn the heads of NBA fans despite the major struggles of the San Antonio squad. Over his last five games, Branham is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, both of which are up nearly double from season averages, while shooting 40.6% from the floor. Branham made the hot & cold list for rookies last time around, coming in second to Walker Kessler’s strong five-game stretch. This time, Branham sits alone at the top. The 14-44 Spurs may be one of the leading candidates in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but Branham could turn out to be a bright spot for them as well. Maybe not to Wembanyama’s degree if they happen to land him, but Branham certainly has the bag to turn out fine for San Antonio. Keep an eye out for Branham on the next edition of rookie watch.

Cold:

2. Andrew Nembhard – G – Indiana Pacers

Last 5 Games: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 37.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Season Averages: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 42.2 FG%, 34.1 3P%

Andrew Nembhard is in a tough scoring stretch despite dropping 10 points in the span of games we use for this list. Nembhard’s averages are down from 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds to 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds. While he’s shooting 37.0% on his field goals, he’s keeping his assist averages up to above four a game. That’s one of the main reasons the Aurora, Ontario, native isn’t at first on the cold portion of the list. Nembhard scored zero in 26 minutes of play against Phoenix on Feb. 10. During the game, he went 0-for-5 from the field but managed to account for 10 assists. Let’s see if he can turn the scoring around while maintaining a high assist average.

1. AJ Griffin – F – Atlanta Hawks

Last 5 Games: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3P%

Season Averages: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 47.6 FG%, 39.8 3P%

6’6” Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is yet another player who found themselves on both ends of this list. Previously, Griffin was selected for the hot side after he averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and shot 52.5% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range over a five-game stretch. Now, the former 16th overall pick is in the freezer after a rough shooting stretch. Griffin is down to 6.8 points and 2.0 rebounds. It’s his shooting percentages that are killing him. Over the last five games, Griffin shot 37.8% from the floor and 18.2% from beyond the arc. In back-to-back games, Griffin went 3-for-14 from the field. Yikes. We know he can score and shoot the heck out of the ball, but for now, he’s the leading cold candidate.

…