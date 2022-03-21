The Flyin’ to the Hoop staff did an excellent job of putting together a two-day showcase featuring high-level prep schools with competitive matchups. It was a nice event as the season wraps up and we head into All-American and AAU season.

Jordan Walsh 6’7 195 SF – Link Academy 2022 (Arkansas)

Walsh (pictured) made his presence felt when he was on the floor as he’s active and a high-level talent. He changes speed and direction well, has long strides, and great confidence. There were times he got to the rim and failed to convert, but he showed the ability to score with either hand and earned a lot of trips to the foul line. He can thread the needle as a passer but can get ahead of himself and tries to do too much at times as well. He can be expressive and wear his emotions a bit, but it’s not a bad thing as he consistently shows passion and effort. Defensively, he has the length and ability but leaves his feet a bit too often and picks up fouls he’ll need to work on limiting moving forward. Walsh scored 11 points while scoring eight on free throws in the 59-55 victory over AZ Compass Prep and 17 points with nine free throws to defeat Huntington Prep.

Tarris Reed 6’8 220 C – Link Academy 2022 (Michigan)

Reed was great in both games. Consistently working inside; showing toughness, skill, and ability to balance strength vs. finesse at the rim when appropriate. He’s a good roll man in the pick & roll and was too much for the defense to handle anytime he was within 15 feet of the rim. He’s got a strong base and gets up quicker than you’d expect, as he showed on multiple blocks and rebounds. In a game where everyone seemed to be sped up against AZ Compass, Reed battled and was consistently a force, doing a tremendous job of converting offensive rebounds into points and had three stolen passes he jumped to take it to the other end for a jam. Reed scored 26 points in the highly anticipated matchup against Compass and 17 against Huntington.

Michael Sharavjamts 6’8 180 PF – ISA Andrews Osborne 2022 (Dayton)

Sharavjamts displayed his offensive brilliance for ISA with his no look passing, hitting teammates in stride before they even realize they’re open, and making the right play out of the pick and roll. He hit from outside with three 3PTers in their first game and four in the second, sometimes in the face of the defense. He’s a good offensive initiator but can play off the ball as well. Getting stronger and handling contact better should be a focal point as he prepares for the next level. Mongolian Mike scored 13 points in the 71-68 win over The Skill Factory and 17 points in the 60-58 loss to Southern California Academy.

Jared Frey 6’4 180 SG – ISA Andrews Osborne 2022

Frey was the best shooter in the event with two lights out performances. His six 3PTers and 35-point game against The Skill Factory was followed up with seven 3PTers and 25 points against SoCal Academy. His ridiculous range was consistent, and he let it fly with confidence, showing ability off the dribble, catch, and on the move. The lefty guard unfortunately got injured and missed some time at the end of the SoCal game as they ended up falling short. In addition to his shooting, Frey showed solid passing ability and understanding of his team’s personnel.

Kaden Cooper 6’5 180 SF – The Skill Factory 2023

Cooper’s very explosive with multiple dunks in the event. He has a quick first step but needs to add to his offensive perimeter game, as he can improve /playing off the dribble and ball handling in general. He can improve his shooting consistency as well; he tends to drift when he shoots on the move rather than jumping straight up. His quick twitch athleticism allowed him to block jump shots on more than one occasion. Cooper has a strong frame and already noted high-level athleticism, if he can develop more consistent ways to score, he’ll be a tough cover. Cooper scored 14 points against ISA and eight in the 53-49 win against Keystone Academy.

Jaxon Kohler 6’9 225 C – Southern California Academy 2022 (Michigan State)

Kohler shot very well in the first game against Hillcrest, hitting five 3’s, sometimes over the bigger defender while utilizing his high release on his way to 26 points in the 72-59 win. As usual, he displayed his advanced pivots, footwork, and fadeaways to score around the rim. He wasn’t as much of a factor in the second game against ISA with only five points, struggling to connect on his shots inside and out, but they still pulled out the win for an undefeated weekend.

Jaylen Thompson 6’7 180 SF – Southern California Academy 2022 (Stanford)

Thompson scored six and 14 points in Southern California Academy’s games respectively. He has ability to hit from the perimeter but leans forward a bit on his shot. He’s a good athlete, as he showed on both ends, with a nice tip slam and chase down block at different times over the weekend. He’s much more comfortable shooting off the catch, as well as playing off the ball in general as he doesn’t make many plays off the bounce.

Amaree Abram 6’4 175 SG – Southern California Academy 2022 (Ole Miss)

Abram was Southern California’s most consistent player. He’s all left hand right now but his strength, physicality, and speed make him effective as a slasher. He can improve as a jump shooter, as he’s more effective catching rhythm off the dribble rather than a knock down and didn’t make a 3Pter in either game. Abram does a nice job passing the ball and can defend as well. He scored 17 points against Hillcrest Prep and 21 against ISA.

Oziyah Sellers 6’5 175 SG – Southern California Academy 2022 (USC)

Sellers is a very good shooter with proper mechanics and perfect arc. His best showing was his 18 points against Hillcrest with 6 3PTers. He’s better shooting and playing off the catch, as he doesn’t initiate or beat his man off the dribble. In addition to playing off the ball in the half court, he finished with a few runout dunks on the break with solid athleticism. Sellers also scored 10 points in the win over ISA.

Jason Asemota 6’9 205 SF – Hillcrest Prep 2024

Hillcrest lost both of their games, but Asemota was big in both. He showed his shooting ability from both midrange and 3PT, but rarely looked to get all the way to the rim as he would often stop to pull-up. He did, however, show ability to hit contested layups at the rim on occasions. He can tighten up as a ball-handler and improve creating but he’s only a sophomore and showed solid athleticism and good rebounding ability for position. Asemota scored 22 points while making four 3Pters in the loss to Southern California Academy and scored 18 points while losing AZ Compass Prep 73-63.

Cruz Davis 6’2 160 PG – Huntington Prep 2022

Davis was solid in the 68-48 win against Keystone Academy with 14 points but completely showed out in the 63-54 loss to Link Academy with 26 points while knocking down 5 3’s, showing ability to catch rhythm from outside. He’s a tight ball-handler, keeping his dribble and posture while taking contact. He plays very well off the dribble and hit difficult shots at the rim. The scrappy left-handed guard showed toughness all weekend and impressed as a passer as well.

Maki Johnson 6’4 180 SG – Huntington Prep 2023

Johnson had a steady pair of performances. He hit two 3’s to score 12 points against Keystone but he shot it even better with 4 3’s to score 14 points against Link. You could see the confidence come on stronger as he was lighting it up. Playing off the ball and not scoring much inside the perimeter hinders him, but he doesn’t fail to contribute.

Lamar Washington 6’4 200 SG – AZ Compass Prep 2022 (Texas Tech)

Washington was one of Compass’ more consistent players. He didn’t show a lot of shooting but was solid getting to the rim and showed offensive ability against a set defense. He made some nice passes and ability as a pick & roll ball handler. Washington scored seven points against Link Academy and 12 points against Hillcrest Prep.

Kylan Boswell 6’2 180 PG – AZ Compass Prep 2023 (Arizona)

Boswell shared time playing on and off the ball. He’s got a strong base and is well balanced, handling the ball well under pressure with either hand. He can stop on a dime and shoot from 3PT range. Boswell was solid all-around scoring 14 points against Link Academy and seven against Hillcrest.