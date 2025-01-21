The EYBL Scholastic stopped in LaPorte, Indiana for the fourth year in a row. The league is strong and provided 3 days of high-level talent.

Ivan Juric 7’0 245 PF – 2025 Sunrise Christian Academy

Juric was a load in the paint with his size and strength. He’s not real quick or advanced offensively but he draws a lot of attention from the defense and is a great offensive rebounder. He played well in the 64-58 win against La Lumiere with 13 points (3-8 FG) and 10 (5 offensive) rebounds. He drew a lot of fouls and shot 7-9 from the free throw line. In Sunrise’s second game, he only scored 5 points but was good on the boards with 9, keeping a lot of possessions alive with 4 offensive rebounds. Sunrise beat Orangeville 62-50.

Chidi Nwigwe 6’7 205 SG/SF – 2026 Sunrise Christian Academy

Nwigwe wasn’t a huge factor against La Lumiere with 9 points (3-8 FG) but was the leading scorer against Orangeville with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-4 FT). He has a strong frame and some athletic ability but is still raw. He can also improve IQ on both ends, allowing his man to score an easy backdoor layup on one play and improving shot selection/playing within the flow. He didn’t contribute too heavily outside of scoring with a total of 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the 2 games.

Aidan Chronister 6’8 170 SG/SF – 2026 Sunrise Christian Academy

Chronister came up big to open the event with 17 points against La Lumiere. He shot 6-12 from the floor and was lights out behind the 3PT line, to go 5-9. He has a lot of confidence to hit big shots, and he wasn’t afraid to make the defense pay for not putting a hand up. He followed up with 15 points and 4 rebounds against Orangeville, with almost all his scoring coming from behind the arc, shooting 5-12 from the floor and 5-11 from 3PT.

Jalen Haralson 6’7 215 PG/SG – La Lumiere 2025 (Notre Dame)

Haralson’s best game was against Sunrise Christian Academy, they couldn’t come away with the win, but he was big in their late comeback attempt with 23 points (8-14 FG) and 9 rebounds. He played aggressively all weekend, taking it to the rim to hit difficult shots, and drew fouls at a good rate (5.7 free throws per game). He had some big dunks, including a tip-slam in traffic. He took advantage of his strength and size to score in the post, as well as defend multiple positions. He also made some nice passes in drive and kick situations throughout their 3 games but was turnover prone too with 4 assists to 4 turnovers per game. He really struggled shooting the ball and his shot wasn’t getting good rotation. His 3 game averages included 16 points (48.7% FG%, 0-10 3PT, 58.9% FT%) and 7.3 rebounds per game. La Lumiere lost to CIA Bella Vista 64-56 and Brewster Academy 62-51.

Darius Adams 6’5 185 PG/SG – La Lumiere 2025 (UConn)

Adams had a nice performance against Sunrise with 22 points. He and Haralson carried a load combining 45 of their team’s 58 points. There were times he struggled with contact, and it kept him from getting where he wanted with his dribble, but he had some good drives, using hesitations and staying aggressive, making all 6 of his free throws. He shot 6-12 FG and shot it well from outside to go 4-9 from 3. He struggled in his final 2 games, ultimately averaging 15 points (33.3% FG%, 36.8% 3PT%, 80% FT%), 4.3 rebounds, and 1 assist to 3 turnovers per game over their 3 games.

Melvin Bell 6’4 195 SG – La Lumiere 2025 (San Jose State)

Bell started slow with only 2 points and 3 rebounds against Sunrise Christian Academy but picked it up more in their second and third game. He had some strong drives to the rim and played physical to score in the paint. His game resembles more of an undersized forward than a guard as he doesn’t have a diverse perimeter game or great quickness, but he does have some touch on his shot. Bell averaged 9 points (56.3% FG%, 33.3% 3PT%, 88.9% FT%) and 5.7 rebounds per game

Sebastian Wilkins 6’7 200 SF – Brewster Academy 2026

Wilkins was solid in both games. He’s a threat to score from the perimeter and he’s a nice athlete, attacking the rim with a few impressive jams. He had impressive moments on the defensive end as well and spent time guarding a few different positions. He scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3PT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in the 66-50 win over Legacy Early College. He followed up with 9 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT) and 5 boards against La Lumiere to help Brewster to a 2-0 weekend.

CJ Ingram 6’6 195 SG – Montverde Academy 2025 (Florida)

Ingram didn’t have any luck shooting against Legacy Early College, going 0-5 from 3PT and 1-5 from FT but still scored 15 points (7-14 FG) and grabbed 14 rebounds. He scored well in transition and Montverde plays an up-tempo game with a lot of passes to eventually get an open look. He impressed defensively with 3 emphatic blocks where he came out of nowhere to erase the shot. He followed up in the 56-52 win against CIA Bella Vista with 12 points (4-8 FG) and 9 (4 offensive) rebounds. He had some strong takes to the basket and got to the foul line late in the game when they needed it.

Hudson Greer 6’6 190 SG/SF – Montverde Academy 2025 (Creighton)

Greer was solid with 10 points in each game. He has a nice shot and most of his baskets came from 3s, going 5-10 from distance and 7-15 overall combining both games. He’s very fluid and a bouncy athlete, although he didn’t land any dunks in the event. He ended up fouling out in Montverde’s second game but was able to flash his talent in the event.

Dante Allen 6’4 220 SG – Montverde Academy 2025 (Villanova)

In the game against Legacy Early College, Allen didn’t have any highlight plays or do anything to jump off the page, but he provided plenty of contribution with 8 points (4-6 FG), 9 rebounds, and 8 assists to no turnovers. He pushed the ball in the open floor, made solid reads, and had some strong takes to the basket to get to the rim well in half-court sets. He didn’t make the same impact in Montverde’s second game against CIA Bella Vista with 2 points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT) and 2 rebounds.

Trent Sisley 6’8 205 PF – Montverde Academy 2025 (Indiana)

Sisley led Montverde in scoring in the game against Legacy with 16 points. He played well off the ball as an effective cutter for some finishes and showed a strong/improved left hand when scoring. He was very good rebounding on both ends with 11 (4 offensive) boards. He showed his athleticism in the game as well, including a tip-slam on the first possession of the game. Sisley only had 6 points and 6 rebounds in their final game but came up with some big offensive boards late in the game as Bella Vista was putting pressure on a once comfortable lead.

Dhani Miller 6’3 185 PG/SG – Montverde Academy 2026

Miller provided 12 points against Legacy with all his shots from the 3PT line, going 3-5 and 3-4 on free throws. He also provided 6 assists with no turnovers, showing an efficient contribution in 14 minutes of play. Miller went scoreless in his 8 minutes against Bella Vista. With a nice shot, court vision, and dribble-drive ability, Miller looks a bit underrated looking at his offers.

King Gibson 6’5 185 SG – Montverde Academy 2027

Gibson was efficient with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists against Legacy. The sophomore shot 4-4 from the floor, including 3-3 from 3PT. Gibson had some nice drives to the basket and showed some ability to handle the ball under pressure, but he couldn’t replicate his performance the next day against Bella Vista with 6 points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) and 4 rebounds. Only a sophomore, Gibson showed solid ability serving as a scorer and is looking comfortable with his new team.

Kayden Mingo 6’3 180 PG – Long Island Lutheran 2025 (Penn State)

LuHi opened up against Veritas, winning 61-53 but Mingo didn’t shoot too well, missing all 4 of his 3PT attempts but still scored 15 points. He shot 3-10 from the floor but where he got the job done was getting to the free throw line and taking advantage of the opportunities, going 9-10. He also wasn’t as effective breaking down defenders with his dribble as we’re used to seeing in this game. He shot it better in the 68-52 win against Orangeville with 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3PT), including 9 in the first quarter, playing more in rhythm and looking more comfortable in general.

Nigel James 6’0 180 PG – Long Island Lutheran 2025 (Marquette)

James was solid in both games with 13 points (5-10 FG) against Veritas and 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT) against Orangeville. He’s quick and he’s not only strong physically but how he plays with the ball, bringing consistent effort and aggression. He got to his spots as a ball-handler and had 6 assists to 3 turnovers over the 2 games. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and stood out on defense, consistently harassing the ball, being quick and physical, coming away with 4 steals in each game.

Dylan Mingo 6’5 180 PG/SG – Long Island Lutheran 2026

Mingo impacted both games but wasn’t as efficient against Veritas with 13 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3PT). He did rebound well with 13 but looked much better overall against Orangeville with 16 points, while shooting it well (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT). He played well defensively to record 3 steals in each game. He can create offensive for himself in the half-court, has a sound shot, and although he’s not explosive, he’s a crafty finisher when getting into the paint with finishes at various angles while jumping off either foot.

Jaion Pitt 6’9 220 SF/PF – CIA Bella Vista 2025

Pitt was uncharacteristically nearly non-existent against La Lumiere with only 3 points (1-4 FG) and 5 rebounds. However, he brought his usual production and toughness against Montverde with 10 points (4-9 FG), 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. He was a monster on the offensive glass with 7 offensive boards, securing everything with two hands and unfazed by contact in the crowded paint. He scored in traffic and made the defense work as his style of play can wear out opponents.

Miles Sadler 6’0 165 PG – CIA Bella Vista 2026

Sadler is a bit undersized but he’s quick and makes things happen. He’s a good ball-handler and can penetrate off the dribble, staying low to the ground at a high speed. He can get into the paint and shot it well from the perimeter to go 3-7 from 3PT against La Lumiere. He scored 19 points on 7-14 shooting and passed out 3 assists to 5 turnovers. He made things uncomfortable for La Lu’s offense and came away with 5 steals in the win. While the effort was there in the second game against Montverde, the production didn’t match, struggling to connect on his shots to finish with 5 points (1-13 FG, 0-6 3PT, 3-6 FT), 7 rebounds, 6 assists to 3 turnovers, and 2 steals.