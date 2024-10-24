Top 5 Prospects in the Big 10

Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

The Scarlet Knights managed to recruit two of the highest ranked basketball players in the class of 2024 and one of those players is 6’8” small forward Airious (Ace) Bailey (pictured). He ranked second in ESPN’s 2024 class rankings and when you watch his high school highlight tape, it’s pretty simple to see why he’s such a highly touted prospect. Bailey’s elite athleticism allows him to get to the rim and often throw down a thunderous slam or finish with an acrobatic layup at the glass. His vertical and agility also allows him to be a standout on the defensive end. If that wasn’t enough, his shot mechanics are smooth and the potential for him to become an elite stretch forward at the next level is sky high. During his senior year, Bailey was a top three finalist for the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 33 points and 16 rebounds a night. He took home the honor for the state of Georgia and even though the National Player of the Year went to Cooper Flagg, Bailey was right there. It would be nice to see him improve his playmaking a bit and open up opportunities for his teammates but if everything goes according to plan, Bailey projects as a top five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

Dylan Harper was rated slightly lower than his Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey in high school but anyone who paid attention to the class knew that this guy was a problem. Standing at 6’6” and leading Don Bosco Prep to a Non-Public State Championship in his senior year, Harper is a crafty point guard that doesn’t have trouble getting himself open or creating opportunities for his teammates. His father, Ron Harper, including with the Champion Bulls, played in the NBA for 15 seasons and he was known for his defensive abilities which is definitely similar to how his son plays the game of basketball. He’s a versatile defender who can switch onto bigger players and still be effective on that side of the ball. Stylistically, he reminds of a bigger Jalen Brunson, Harper has a smooth left handed jumper that he’s not afraid to use in catch and shoot situations or when he’s on the move, but he does have some limitations athletically. It shouldn’t be anything too concerning but it is worth noting that compared to some of his peers, Harper lacks in that department. Much like his teammate mentioned above, Harper can develop into a top 5 pick if he has a successful season running the Scarlet Knights offense.

Xavier Booker (Michigan State)

The Spartans are expected to be one of the better teams in the Big 10 and some of that preseason pressure comes because of big man Xavier Booker. Booker is a 6’11”, 240 pound sophomore who got limited playing time during his freshman year but still showed some promise throughout the season. He moves really well for his size which helps create lob opportunities for himself and helps Michigan State’s defense on fast breaks. Booker also showcased a quick and good looking jump shot during the season that indicated being a stretch big isn’t out of the picture. If Booker could improve as a rebounder and get a little more physical during the course of this college basketball season, he has a real chance to go in the first round.

Will Riley (Illinois)

The Illini had an impressive 2024 recruiting campaign that featured three different four star athletes committing to their program along with a three star but none were as big as the pickup of Will Riley. Riley ranked #12 in ESPN’s 2024 class rankings and this was mainly because of his offensive arsenal. On offense, he manages to find his shot no matter what whether it’s a normal, spot up three or unorthodox pull up mid range that has the crowd scratching their head. His game is very smooth and every move he makes with the ball looks like it was planned beforehand which seems like something small but with athletes his age, it’s one of the biggest indicators of success at the next level. Riley isn’t a lockdown defender but being 6’8” and quick on his feet unlocks an opportunity for him to improve and be serviceable at the collegiate level. At the moment, Riley projects as a bubble first round pick, who can really shoot it but will need to add strength and a floor game to hear his name called in the first round as a one and done. Keep an eye on Illinois bigman Carey Booth as well as a potential first round pick this season. i

Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)

We have another teammate pair on this prospects list because Kasparas Jakucionis is another Illini who has true NBA aspirations. Jakucionis is an 18 year old point guard who has a number of accolades playing for FC Barcelona which includes all-tournament honors at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament and winning the MVP of the event’s qualifying rounds. He’s 6’6” with a tight handle and great feel for the game which is a common trait amongst players who’ve participated in Eurobasket. Jakucionis doesn’t have top tier athleticism but when it comes to finishing at the rim, he could be one of the best in college basketball. His jump shot shows promise even though the efficiency from deep hasn’t been stellar but what really stands out is his playmaking ability. Jakucionis is very good at finding teammates before they even know they’re open and he uses his decisive dribbling to drive to the lane and kick out to shooters. Some sites have him going top 15 and it’s hard to disagree if he brings his high basketball IQ to Illinois.

Top 5 Projected Teams in the Big 10

Purdue Boilermakers

We can’t ignore the elephant in the room when it comes to Purdue and that’s the loss of two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. He’s one of the best college basketball players of all-time and replacing someone of that stature is never easy. Luckily, the Boilermakers enter a year in the Big 10 where the competition isn’t fierce. Even with teams like USC and Oregon joining the conference, there isn’t a clear cut favorite in the playing field. This works in Purdue’s favor because not only do they have one of the best coaches in college basketball with Matt Painter, they have some key pieces returning to the squad. Braden Smith was amazing last year, shooting 43.1% from deep and capitalizing on every offensive possession that didn’t end in a Edey post-up. Guys like Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn are also returning to Purdue which brings some stability to the starting five and much needed experience. Even though they don’t have their star center anymore, Daniel Jacobson is a 7’4” freshman who won’t replace Edey but can certainly be developed into a similar player. Jacobson was great with USA Basketball’s 18U team and showed promise that he can be impactful as early as this year. It’s probably not going to be another season where Purdue ends up in the NCAA Championship but a Big 10 title and NCAA tournament run is definitely not out of the picture.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers have the most talented roster in the Big 10 and that’s mainly because of the transfer portal. In the offseason, Indiana picked up Myles Rice from Washington State who averaged 15 points a night last year, Oumar Ballo from Arizona who’s considered by many to be one of the best big men in college basketball and they added Kanaan Carlyle from Stanford. Sophomore Mackenzie Mgbako didn’t have the breakout season he had hoped after switching his commitment from the Blue Devils last year but there were definitely flashes of potential. If Mike Woodson can get this new roster to gel quickly, they’re going to be a threat to a lot of teams.

UCLA Bruins

Excellence has been the Bruin standard for as long as the program has been established but last year, they definitely didn’t live up to that. UCLA finished 16-17, suffering losses to their Pac-12 counterparts on the regular. Maybe a conference switch was exactly what they needed because this season, they’re expected to be a much tougher team to beat. Mick Cronin is still one of the best coaches in college basketball and they returned their backcourt of Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack. Much like Indiana, the Bruins also had some fun in the transfer portal with the addition of senior Kobe Johnson, William Kyle III, and Skyy Clark. The cherry on top was flipping the commitment of Trent Perry from being a Trojan to a Bruin. The four-star guard may need some time to develop but there’s a real chance he could be a key piece off the bench for a Big 10 title contender.

Michigan State

Tom Izzo is one of the only coaches that could single-handedly have a team projected top five in their respective conference. To put it simply, this team was disappointing last year. They started off the season as one of the highest ranked teams in all of college basketball only to finish with a mediocre 20-15 record that included going 10-10 in conference play, They snuck into the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round to UNC. Now with a Pac-12 merger, it’s hard to say where Michigan State could end up next year but I have faith in Izzo’s gameplan. Developing the guys they have was a big emphasis in the offseason for the Spartans and I expect to see this especially with Xavier Booker. If Booker can figure it out with more playing time in his sophomore season, he can easily be one of the best big men in the Big 10. Another key piece will be Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler who averaged 20 points last season with only 1.6 turnovers per game. The roster isn’t in the greatest place ever but Izzo has been to 26 straight NCAA Tournaments so betting against him doesn’t seem like a smart move.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

This team is the definition of boom or bust and to put them over Illinois is definitely risky but the talent is certainly there for them to finish as one of the best teams in the Big 10. The obvious reason for this choice is the freshman tandem of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. In the past, people have said that teams need experience to win in college basketball and for the most part, that’s definitely true but when you can hoop, you can hoop. Harper is one of the more impressive guard prospects in recent memory with an ability to play at his own pace and create for others while Bailey is an athletic monster who would’ve ranked number one in any other class but Cooper Flagg does exist. Rutgers also has Jeremiah Williams who will be a senior this year and a key piece of the backcourt. They might have some trouble in the paint throughout the season but this team could give anyone trouble.

Surprise Team in the Big 10

Oregon Ducks

When Big 10 conversation is brought up, most people think straight to football when the Oregon Ducks are mentioned. That might be a mistake by the half-way point of this upcoming season. The sophomore duo of Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr. could turn out to be one of the best in the Big 10 since they both have breakout potential in 2025. The Ducks depth is also underrated because with the addition of TJ Bamba, their backcourt has a trio of Shelstad, Bamba and Keeshawn Barthelemy, a solid three-point threat and low turnover guy. They also acquired Brandon Angel from Stanford who had a great season last year and helps their big man situation underneath. This team has the potential to be one of the best in the Big 10 and should be a tournament team come March.