The 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, held Friday night in Washington, D.C., featured a high-profile high school showcase filled with athleticism, energy, and future NBA potential. Team Air pulled away for a 141–124 win in a high-scoring affair, with several prospects leaving strong impressions on scouts in attendance. This is part one of a two-part breakdown, focusing on the NBA prospects from Team Air.

Caleb Wilson 6’9 205 PF – North Carolina

Wilson led all scorers with 28 points on a blistering 13–14 from the field. He dominated the paint with cuts, putbacks, and transition finishes. Though most of his buckets came inside, he flashed an elbow jumper and showed high-level timing and awareness around the rim. Wilson ran the floor hard, made himself available in scoring positions, and played with a sense of purpose on both ends. His length and mobility give him real upside as a two-way big at the next level. He also contributed 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Kiyan Anthony 6’5 185 SG – Syracuse

Anthony was named MVP and gave the crowd what they came to see. He scored 26 points on 11–15 shooting and hit 3–5 from beyond the arc, showing great feel and shot-making confidence. He attacked the rim using hesitations and craft to finish with his strong left hand. In the second half, Anthony delivered a personal scoring run, using an array of dribble moves to exploit switches and hit back-to-back deep threes over Chris Cenac. He looked comfortable in isolation and handled pressure well, flashing improved pace and body control. He also added 5 rebounds. He still needs to focus on adding weight. He shined in an all-star setting, but there’s less resistance than in normal competition.

Nate Ament 6’9 195 PF – Tennessee

Ament (pictured) committed to Tennessee today, giving his development path clarity. The SEC should offer a competitive environment to refine his strength and expand his skillset. Ament impressed with his versatility and feel for the game. He scored 10 points (2–4 FG, 5–5 FT), attacked from the perimeter, and showed touch around the rim. He handled contact well, made instinctive decisions with the ball, and passed effectively—dishing 3 assists including outlet passes and transition dimes. Ament also grabbed 5 rebounds and displayed a confident, aggressive mentality throughout. He moves well laterally, has intriguing length, and looked capable of guarding multiple positions. Long term, he projects as a modern face-up four who can stretch the floor, handle in space, and defend across multiple actions.

Tounde Yessoufou 6’6 210 SF – Baylor

[Tounde Yessoufou] continues to impress as his offensive creation ability develops to match his signature physicality and motor. He finished with 19 points on 9–14 shooting, routinely getting buckets through hustle—running the floor, crashing the glass, and moving without the ball. He had a couple of strong finishes in traffic and played with force every possession. He hit 1–4 from three, including a confident step-back, and looked versatile on defense, capable of matching up with stronger or bigger wings. He’s a tone-setter with intensity that should translate well at Baylor.

Jamier Jones 6’6 210 PF – Providence

Jones scored 12 points (5–8 FG) and brought strong finishes in transition and off quick rolls to the rim. He had a highlight coast-to-coast move with a spin and layup after grabbing a board. He plays through contact and has great strength, using his body to carve out space. He’s a plus athlete with real downhill force, but his half-court game remains limited in terms of shooting and decision-making. He added 4 rebounds but committed 7 turnovers, a number he’ll need to cut down as he polishes his offensive game.

Alex Lloyd 6’3 165 SG – Florida

Lloyd scored 11 points on 5–6 shooting, including a pull-up transition three. All of his scoring came in transition, where he excelled with his quickness and athleticism. He didn’t do much creating in the half court but flashed enough off-ball movement and shooting touch to remain efficient. Lloyd also plays with pace and confidence, though his impact in other areas was minimal, as he finished with just 1 rebound and 1 assist.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 235 PF – Duke

Boozer played a quiet but efficient game, finishing with 10 points (3–5 FG), 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. He hit a midrange step-back early and went 4–4 at the line, staying within the flow of the offense. Though he missed both of his three-point attempts, his feel, passing, and ability to play mistake-free basketball stood out. Boozer didn’t force the issue and was effective playing within himself, showing maturity and poise that will serve him well at Duke.

Trey McKenney 6’4 225 SG – Michigan

McKenney scored 7 points on 3–6 FG, flashing his shot creation ability with a jab-step drive for a left-handed scoop layup and a midrange jumper. He also hit a transition three, continuing to show he can score at all three levels. While his strength and scoring tools are appealing, he was quiet otherwise—finishing with just 1 rebound and no assists.

Acaden Lewis 6’2 170 PG – Undecided

Lewis had one of the best passing performances of the game. He scored 6 points on 3–8 FG and went 0–4 from deep, but his 8 assists to 1 turnover ratio stood out. He consistently pushed the tempo, delivered transition lobs, and made plays in both open floor and half-court situations. His decision-making and vision were impressive. He also grabbed 8 rebounds, showing he can contribute in multiple ways even without scoring.

Jaden Toombs 6’9 230 C – SMU

Toombs finished with 4 points and tied for the team lead with 8 rebounds. He scored on a jump hook and went 2–2 from the line. He used his frame well to carve out space and blocked 2 shots, anchoring the defense with his size and touch. While not flashy, Toombs plays his role well and has the size and hands to develop into a productive college big at SMU.

Cayden Boozer 6’4 205 PG – Duke

Cayden Boozer scored 4 points on 2–5 shooting and added 3 assists and 2 rebounds. He hit a pull-up midrange shot and scored off a backdoor cut but was generally subdued in this one. He did a nice job keeping the offense organized and showed good poise and unselfishness, even if the box score impact was limited.

Brayden Burries 6’4 200 PG/SG – Arizona

Burries struggled to find his shot, scoring just 2 points on 1–6 FG and missing all 5 of his three-point attempts. However, he showed impressive effort in other areas, grabbing 7 rebounds and recording 6 assists to 3 turnovers. His ability to stay involved without scoring was encouraging. He plays with great pace and awareness, even when his jumper isn’t falling.

Kingston Flemings 6’3 175 PG – Houston

Flemings had a quiet scoring day with 2 points on 1–2 FG. He threw down a strong baseline dunk, attacking a closeout, and added 3 rebounds and 3 assists. His quick first step and vertical pop were on display in flashes. He played with energy and gave quality minutes as a backup guard.