In what’s become a post holiday tradition, the top high school players and teams gathered in Springfield Massachusetts, for the Hoop Hall Classic. Many standout players from the junior and senior classes participated, showcasing the skills that have earned them high-profile recognition and make them . With so much talent on display, several players stood out from the rest.

AJ Dybantsa 6’9 200 SF – Utah Prep 2025 (BYU)

AJ Dybantsa is the top-ranked player in high school basketball, regardless of class. Despite the loss to Montverde, he delivered an impressive performance. Standing at 6’9”, Dybantsa is a guard/forward combo with a 7-foot wingspan, who showcased his versatility at the Hoop Hall Classic. His progression with his outside shooting was evident as he hit three three-pointers, including a four-point play in the first half from beyond the NBA line. With a relentless motor, Dybantsa demonstrated his skills on both sides of the ball, scoring from all three levels and excelling in transition, thanks to his defensive abilities. In the matchup against Montverde, he finished with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in 30 minutes of play.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 245 PF – Columbus High School 2025 (Duke)

Cameron Boozer once again showcased his dominance at the Hoop Hall, leading his team to a 2-0 record over the weekend. His size and strength were evident in both games as he effectively maneuvered in and around the basket, utilizing a variety of moves to score effortlessly. Boozer capitalized on mismatches against other big men and wings, demonstrating his consistent shooting ability from beyond the arc, finishing the weekend with a 3-of-8 shooting performance from outside. He shot 60% from the field on 35 attempts in two games.. For the weekend, Cam earned 2 MVP awards, averaging 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in two double-digit victories.

Darryn Peterson 6’6 185 SG – Prolific Prep (Kansas)

Despite the loss in the game, Darryn Peterson showcased his exceptional talent as one of the top scorers and overall players in the country. He displayed a quick first step and the ability to create his own shot against the Highland School. As a big-bodied guard, Peterson effectively utilized his size and strength on both ends of the court, leading his team in rebounds from the guard position. Peterson had multiple fast-break opportunities, resulting in impressive finishes above the rim. His elite ball handling allowed him to reach his scoring spots easily and set up his teammates using his great vision. Peterson was a challenging matchup for defenders, drawing fouls consistently and finishing a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Overall, Peterson dominated the game for Prolific Prep, finishing with 31 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Nate Ament 6’9 185 SF – Highland School (Undecided)

Ament delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend, showcasing his skills on both offense and defense. Ament is a two-way player with a wingspan exceeding 7 feet, allowing him to significantly impact the game on both ends of the court. With a quick first step and the ability to score from all three levels, he served as the cornerstone for his team against one of the top programs in the nation. He demonstrated versatility by playing both on and off the ball, occasionally bringing the ball up the court and working effectively from the low post with his back to the basket. The most notable aspect of his performance was his defensive prowess; Ament guarded multiple players and spent a majority of the fourth quarter defending Darryn Peterson, which was crucial to his team making a comeback from a 7-point deficit. In the final minute, Nate made two critical free throws that gave his team the lead and drew an offensive foul against Peterson to secure the victory. Ament finished the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, shooting 5 for 11 from the field and a perfect 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Tyran Stokes 6’7 230 PF – Notre Dame High School (Undecided)

Stokes is currently ranked as the number one player in the class of 2026, and he certainly has the physical build of an NBA prospect. Although he wasn’t very productive scoring at the Hoop Hall event, this was largely due to the Columbus defense focusing their efforts on limiting his production. Nevertheless, Stokes demonstrated his potential with a quick first step and a willingness to play physical around the basket. He has a commanding presence that helps him direct his teammates on the court. In the game, he finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds on 12 shot attempts. The standout aspect of his performance was his 6 assists, which highlighted his ability to handle the ball effectively and make good passes under pressure from the opposing defenses.

Caleb Wilson 6’9 205 PF – Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Undecided)

Wilson is regarded as one of the top undecided seniors in the nation, and he showcased his talent against a strong St. Joseph’s team. Wilson demonstrated his skills all over the court, utilizing his speed to outmaneuver larger defenders, while leveraging his size and length against smaller opponents. He exhibited quick footwork and exceptional scoring ability. Although his team lost the game, Wilson made a significant impact, finishing with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Tounde Yessoufou 6’5 215 SF – Saint Joseph High School (Baylor)

Tounde Yessoufou had an impressive performance against a top-10 tanked player at the Hoop Hall. He showed great poise and was a driving force behind his team’s victory. Although his long-range shooting was off, finishing just 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, his size and athleticism had a significant impact on the game. At times, he was matched up against Caleb Wilson and ultimately finished with 23 points on 15 shots, along with eight rebounds and five steals, earning the game’s MVP award.

Jordan Smith 6’2 195 SG -Paul VI (Undecided)

Jordan Smith is a powerful and elite-level athlete who is currently ranked among the top 10 players in the 2026 class. He displays a relentless motor during games, consistently putting pressure on the defense, driving into the paint, and finishing at the basket, all while defending effectively against a variety of opponents. As a strong, lengthy guard, Smith showcased his athleticism multiple times at Hoop Hall, completing impressive dunks in transition and on put backs of missed shots. Jordan has improved his ball handling, often taking on point guard responsibilities against St. John Bosco while seeking scoring opportunities for himself and creating plays for his teammates. Smith earned MVP honors in the win, posting a stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Darius Acuff 6’2 175 PG – IMG (Arkansas)

Acuff is currently regarded as the #1 point guard in the country, showcasing his impressive skill set at Hoop Hall. He is a quick, explosive athlete with an elite first step that allows him to navigate the court effectively. Acuff has exceptional ball-handling skills, enabling him to reach his desired spots and score from all three levels. Throughout the Hoop Hall event, Acuff demonstrated a solid ability to distribute the ball, but he maintained a score-first mentality, as his team unfortunately lost both games. Despite this, he showed flashes of brilliance, averaging 19 points and 7.5 assists over the two games. However, his shooting performance was inconsistent, as he made only 17 of 47 attempts from the field and just 3 of 15 from three-point range.

Cayden Boozer 6’4 208 PG – Columbus (Duke)

Cayden Boozer is one of the most consistent point guards in the country, and he demonstrated this at the Hoop Hall. Boozer was in complete control throughout both games, leading his team to two victories. He is a strong point guard who effectively uses his speed and quickness against taller defenders, while also having the pace and strength to dominate against smaller opponents. During the Hoop Hall tournament, Boozer showcased his full skill set, displaying an impressive ball-handling ability and the talent to pass with both hands. He recorded several left-handed assists, including a standout back-to-the-basket, cross-court pass for a corner three-pointer. Over the course of the tournament, Boozer averaged 15 points, 7.5 assists, and four rebounds, shooting over 76% from the field and 33% from three-point range. The most notable aspect of Boozer’s performance at the Hoop Hall was his low turnover rate, with only three total turnovers across two games despite a high usage rate.

CJ Ingram 6’6 200 SF – Montverde (Florida)

CJ Ingram has emerged as one of the standout players in the 2025 class, climbing over 200 spots in the rankings since the summer. He continued his impressive performance at the Hoop Hall, where he helped Montverde secure two wins and one loss over the weekend. Ingram showcased a diverse skill set, effectively playing both on and off the ball during his team’s three games. Utilizing his athleticism and quick feet, Ingram positioned himself for success against various opponents throughout the tournament. He shot exceptionally well, converting over 51% of his attempts, including a perfect 6-for-6 in the second game. His best performance came against Utah Prep, where he scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out two assists, leading his team to a 14-point victory and earning MVP honors for the game. Over the weekend, Ingram averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and three assists per game.