The 2024 John Lucas Be Elite Invitational, held on September 14 and 15 in Houston, TX, has a history of elevating unranked players to highly regarded NBA prospects. Notable examples include 2024 projected top 5 NBA pick VJ Edgecombe and 2025 prospect Chris Cenac, who rose from unranked status to become the top-ranked center in his class. Recognizing the camp’s value, the NBA sanctioned it for NBA scouts, attracting several highly ranked players, including the highly regarded forward CJ Rosser. There was impressive talent on display, and I have identified several players who warrant evaluation as potential high-level college and professional prospects in the coming years.

CJ Rosser 6’9 F (Northern Nash High) Rocky Mountain, NC, Class of 2025



The player generating the most anticipation and excitement among scouts and analysts is CJ. His rapid ascent up the rankings has been nothing short of remarkable. At his last recorded measurements, he stood at an impressive 6’8.75″ with a wingspan of 7′. There are indications that he may have experienced additional growth, potentially adding another half inch or more to his height. While his offensive performance on the first day left room for improvement, it was evident that the pressure of the rankings and the surrounding hype were affecting his play. Although he did not perform poorly, his contributions were somewhat limited. However, the second day brought about a remarkable transformation. One of CJ’s standout qualities is his exceptional patience both with and without the ball. He demonstrates a keen understanding of his strengths and works diligently to position himself in areas where he can operate most effectively. He really was effective in the 15-foot range. He was effective at putting the ball on the floor, navigating in the paint, and finishing on either side of the basket. In the open court, he was active, filling the lane and finishing at the basket with authority. Even though he didn’t knock down many from three, he didn’t look uncomfortable shooting them. On defense, he showed the ability to block shots and alter many more. When caught on the switch with perimeter players, he didn’t look uncomfortable sitting down and defending. Now, physicality is where he struggles. He has real problems defending true, physical post players. At times on defense, he seems to become disinterested and not play with the same intensity all the time. His overall outlook and upside are outstanding. Even though he has a lot to work on, his talent cannot be dismissed.

Martay Barnes 6’2 CG (The Academy of Central Florida) Orlando, FL, Class of 2027



Coming off a great summer, I was very excited to see how his game has improved. He is 6’2″ and is one of the most electric guards in his class. The first thing that was apparent was his energy from the start of camp. He’s not overly built, but the first thing you notice is his athleticism and willingness to play physical He seemed to get up and down the court as quickly with the ball as without it. He played downhill and when in the paint finished in a variety of ways. He showed he could hurt you from behind the three-point arc, but it had to be in rhythm. When he asked to play more at the point, which when all is said and done will be his true position, he had to learn to be more patient and control the tempo to the benefit of his teammates. He has the court vision and unselfishness to become a true point guard. Where he separates himself from a lot of his counterparts in his class is on the defensive end. He plays physical defense and can lock you down with his quickness. He guards 94 feet and it’s really guarding, not token defense. His football instincts show up on the court when he’s playing the lanes and when the ball’s in the air. The thing I’ve probably been most impressed with watching him over the years is the leadership qualities. He talks and encourages on the court and is the first one to support off the bench.

King Gibson 6’5 SG (The Burlington School) Greensboro, NC, Class of 2027

He’s been on the national scene for years, which means he has a target on his back. Watching how he came into camp, with his energy and enthusiasm, showed me he came to just ball. Of course, the first thing that jumps out at you is his athleticism, but digging deep into his game, he brings a lot more. He’s a way better ball handler than I thought. I was surprised with his court vision and willingness to hit the open man. One of his Achilles’ heels has been being consistent outside the arc. It still needs work, but he looked more comfortable shooting it and was able to knock down a few. Now, when he pulled up from mid-range, he looked so much more comfortable. Now, when he’s the most dangerous, is in the open court. He will have you on your heels, and if you let him get downhill and all the way to the basket, he can finish with dramatic authority. What he brings to the defensive end is length for his position, energy, and athleticism. He’s able to guard multiple positions. He has no problem holding his own when switched onto a post player. To be so talented, there is so much more room for his game to grow that the sky’s the limit on his potential.

Dooney Johnson 6’5 SG/WF (Milwaukee Juneau) Milwaukee, WI, Class of 2027

He may have been the most intriguing prospect in camp. He’s 6’5 and truly plays the one, two, and the three. I first saw him at a camp in New Orleans, and I realized at that point there can’t be 20 players better than him in his class. He plays with great patience and shows a great understanding of the game. He controlled the tempo of certain games and went off on scoring tears in others. He can score at all three levels, and his shot from three is impressive. He plays with a business-like approach. Just like on the offensive side, he’s more impressive on the defensive side and showed he could guard four positions. His ability to guard smaller, quicker guards in the open court was very impressive. He has very good timing blocking shots in the paint for a wing player. His physicality at his size is what makes him different and what is so impressive. The way he plays the game, he can’t help but stand out in a camp setting.

Tyrone Jamison Jr.’6′ PG (Calvary Baptist Academy) Shreveport, LA, Class of 2027

The young athlete gained national recognition in the 7th grade and has consistently ranked among the top three point guards in his class. During the camp, he showcased the desirable qualities of a high-level point guard. He demonstrated excellent pace and ball-handling skills, along with impressive court vision. His ability to survey the entire court was remarkable. When driving to the basket in the open court, he posed a significant challenge to opponents and consistently capitalized on their disadvantage throughout the weekend. His pull-up and sudden stop were particularly impressive. His jump shot range has noticeably improved, and he appears more confident in shooting and making shots from behind the arc. While his height of 6 feet raises questions about his ultimate suitability for the professional level, he currently maintains control of the game and can effectively navigate the court. On defense, his perimeter defense was highly commendable. However, he faced difficulties when larger players caught him in the post. To fully utilize his talents, he would benefit from a system that emphasizes continuous pressure on the ball.

Marcus Spears 6’7 F (Dynamic Prep) Frisco, TX, Class of 2028

The first thing that caught my attention was Marcus’s unrefined yet energetic and tenacious style of play. His athleticism and agility allow him to make a significant impact on the game, particularly around the basket. He demonstrates remarkable tenacity on both ends of the court, especially when it comes to rebounding. Marcus has also showcased his ability to drive to the basket and score, with a preference for attacking from the left side. Furthermore, he has evidently been honing his jump shot, as evidenced by his successful mid-range attempts. However, his most notable contribution currently lies in his defensive prowess. Marcus possesses excellent timing for shot-blocking and can effectively switch and guard multiple positions. What truly excites me about his potential is the vast room for growth and development that he still possesses. It would not surprise me if, by his senior year, he emerges as a consensus top 25 player across the board.

Malachi Booker 6’6 WF (St. John’s School) Cypress, TX, Class of 2027

He was another player who caught my eye with his length and versatility. He started off a little slowly and wasn’t as aggressive as I expected. He was playing in spurts and wasn’t being consistent. Halfway through the game, he started to pick it up, and I was starting to get impressed. He was handling the ball with guard-like skills, and his unselfishness showed with pinpoint passing to his teammates. His offensive skills were impressive. He was good in the paint, scoring around the basket. His mid-range shot was on point, but his three-point shooting was streaky. His aggressiveness when attacking the rim was him making a strong statement. You can tell that offensively, he’s just tapping into his potential, and when he starts putting it all together, he will put his name in the mix as one of the most dynamic players in the country. On the defensive side is where he excels. He has no problem getting physical in the paint with post players. His athleticism and timing make him an excellent shot-blocker. He also showed that he could guard on the perimeter. When he’s aggressive on both ends, he’s a big-time game-changer.