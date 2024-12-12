The first leg of the adidas ANGT took place in Istanbul in early December. U18 Mega MIS Belgrade punched their ticket to Abu Dhabi, UAE with an automatic bid at the adidas NextGen EuroLeague Finals. Here is a recap of the top prospects.

Ognjen Srzentic

Date of birth: 18th March 2007

Position: SG/SF

Height: 202cm/ 6´7.5

Weight: 86kg/ 188 pounds

Nationality: Serbian

Team: Mega Mis ( SERBIA )

Tournament stats ( ANGT Istanbul- 4 games):

MPG: 28:25

PIR: 30.5

PPG: 24.5

RPG: 7.5

APG: 5.5

SPG: 2.0

TPG: 2.8

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 60.9% ( 28/46 )

3FG: 44% ( 11/25 )

FT: 60% ( 9/15 )

Srzentic (pictured) was the standout player of this tournament, winning the MVP award, showing nice potential with athleticism, size, leadership, mentality and a diverse offensive game in Istanbul. He is very powerful in transition, and can score in more than one way, which makes him very dangerous. He has a great ball control and usually gets all the way to the rim, but could improve finishing around the basket when contested. With his size has a good court vision,from where he usually finds his teammates open. He feels more comfortable playing one on one,where he is always a threat and knows how to draw fouls, in pick and roll situations and has a lot of options to finish. His shooting release is smooth, but maybe a little lower than it should be. His pull up game looks polished. He goes more on the right side of the rim and when he goes left with his dribble he generally goes for pull ups. His spacing without the ball is solid. He needs to improve his FT percentage ( 60 % ). Defensively, his athleticism and footwork gives him an advantage when he is late for closeout situations and rotations to compensate for that, but on a higher level he could have problems. Transition defense sometimes looks bit lazy as well as going for offensive rebounds. His on ball defense is aggressive, even overaggresive. He can guard multiple positions from 1 to 4 with his long wingspan. Knowing that he already plays this season on a senior level in the KLS league and has solid numbers and minutes so far, his development is going well and could soon be playing at a higher level. Earned MVP and top five of the tournament deservedly, leading his team with a dominant performance in ANGT Istanbul.

Jahel Trefle

Date of birth: 21st December 2007

Position: C

Height: 205cm/ 6´8.7

Weight: 96kg/ 210 lbs

Nationality: FRENCH

Team: U18 NEXT GEN TEAM ISTANBUL

Tournament stats:

MPG: 24:12

PIR: 19.0

PPG: 14.2

RPG: 7.2

APG: 0

SPG: 1.2

TPG: 0.8

BPG: 1.8

2FG: 50 % ( 22/44 )

3FG: 0 % ( 0/1 )

FT: 56.5 ( 13/23 )

Without a doubt the best and the most consistent player at Adidas Next Gen was Jahel. He led his team to winning second place. His energy, athleticism, fighting spirit is what stands him out from the other players here. His game is based mostly around the rim, playing on a low post or pick and roll. Even though his numbers were solid, there were not so many sets played for him. More dominant right hand and side. In low post game he is resourceful and efficient but lacks a bit of finesse. He is always aggressive for both offensive and defensive rebounds and very fast in transition. He was shooting from short distance but with not so great percentages as his free throws percentages needs improvement as well. Defensively, he is very aggressive, at times too much, and can guard every position on this level, having quick footwork. On pick and roll defense, he can defend well in every scenario ( pop out, switch, shadow, drop.. ).

Pavle Backo

Date of birth: 11th July 2007

Position: C

Height: 213cm/ 6´11.5

Weight: 118kg/ 260lbs

Nationality: SERBIAN

Team: Mega Mis ( SERBIA )

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Istanbul – 4 games )

MPG: 20:16

PIR: 19.8

PPG: 14.2

RPG: 6.8

APG: 1.0

SPG: 1.8

TPG: 1.0

BPG: 1.0

2FG: 66.7 % ( 20/30 )

3FG: 40 % ( 2/5 )

FT: 91.7 % ( 11/12 )

Pavle is one of the big surprises, after Ognjen Srzentic, and was one of the main reasons their team won this tournament without any close games. His feel for the game and IQ set him apart from the other bigmen in Istanbul. He can do a bit of everything on the floor at his size, score in more than one way, pass, read both offense and defense, rebound. His low post game is diverse although most of the time finishing with his left hand. His pick and roll game is very good, he can pop and shoot 3s, roll down to the basket or stop near the ft line for short roll and find teammates for shots or cuts. He reads the defense very well and has great court vision. In transition, he runs pretty well, but could be faster. In pick and roll defense, he is sometimes late and slower, as his footwork is too, but compensates that with good reads and quick hands, having few steals and interceptions. Low post defense is decent. His body and athleticism needs to improve, lose few pounds and gain some muscle, so he can play at a higher level. His game and size remind of Donatas Motiejunas.

Arthur Tsafack

Date of birth: 14th January 2007

Position: F/SF

Height: 200cm/ 6´6.7

Weight: /

Nationality: CAMEROON

Team: Gran Canaria ( SPAIN )

Tournament stats ( ANGT Istanbul – 4 games )

MPG: 25:48

PPG: 15.5

RPG: 7.8

APG: 1.2

SPG: 1.5

TPG: 3.5

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 60.5 % ( 26/43 )

3FG: 0% ( 0/3 )

FT: 62.5 % ( 10/16 )

Arthur is probably the most energetic player on his team. His physicality, athleticism, and strength is what makes him way ahead of his generation in this tournament. His size and body are already looking set for a Euroleague/NBA level. His game is based near basket with not too many dribbles, waiting for a closeout and cut situations where he is unstoppable going through contact, generating a few and one situations at the rim. His game, in transition, without the ball is great, where he is often the fastest player on the court. His low post game and face up game is not so diverse, but it is efficient, using no more than two or three dribbles. Defensively, he was solid, he can guard multiple positions, good lateral footwork, likes contact, but at times makes unnecessary fouls. His one flaw is clearly his shooting, most of his shots were around the basket, as his free throw percentage needs improvement too. Also, his position could be a problem in the future on the higher level, where in Europe he could be undersized forward, while on the NBA level it’s uncertain. Even though his last game he did not finish because of the early injury, he made the “starting five” of the tournament.

Christos Georgas

Date of birth: 17th March 2007

Position: SF/ SG

Height: 197cm/ 6´6.5

Weight: 85kg/ 187lbs

Nationality: GREEK

Team: Panathinaikos ( Greece )

Tournament stats:

MPG: 29:59

PIR: 21.5

PPG: 15.0

RPG: 9.2

APG: 1.0

SPG: 2.8

TPG: 3.2

BPG: 2.2

2FG: 53.3 % ( 16/30 )

3FG: 27.8 % ( 5/18 )

FT: 68.4 %

Christos was also member of the top five of the tournament leading his team to a fourth place finish in Istanbul. With his size and wingspan, he has great timing for blocked shots and was averaging 2 per game which is very good for a guard. He is talented, athletic, skinny, a good shooter, even though his percentages do not show that. He’s always aggressive for a rebound, averaging almost a double double throughout the tournament. He moves very well without the ball, knowing when to go for a cut or move to the corner. He is not afraid of taking the game winning shot, even though he missed one. In transition he can be powerful with the ball. His ball handling control is good but can be better, lower and improved. His shooting form looks pretty good, but lacks consistency, mostly off the dribble. Defensively,his one on one defense is solid, while on the pick and roll, he usually tries to avoid contact with the screener. One of the most important things he needs to improve is his strength and physicality for playing at the senior/ higher level.

Other players to watch:



Date of birth: 13th December 2008

Height: 208cm / 6´9.8

Position: C

Nationality: Congo

Team: Gran Canaria ( SPAIN )

Tournament stats:

MPG:21:08

PPG: 11.8

PIR: 14.2

RPG: 7.5

APG: 1.8

SPG: 1.5

TPG: 2.5

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 44.1 % ( 15/34 )

3FG: 100 % ( 3/3 )

FT: 57.1 % ( 8/14 )

Mervedi is a strong, explosive center with great size and potential. Being one year younger than his teammates, he had a very important role in the starting five. He can play both in low post and face up situations where he can drive or shoot from mid-range. He likes to play with contact. Solid defense.

Yavuz Kara

Date of birth: 25th March 2007

Height: 207cm / 6´9.4

Position: SF

Nationality: Turkish

Team: Bahcesehir College Istanbul

Tournament stats:

MPG: 30.4

PIR: 15.5

PPG: 14.5

RPG: 8.8

APG: 1.5

SPG: 2.5

TPG: 4.2

BPG: 1.2

2FG: 55 % ( 11/20 )

3FG: 44 % ( 11/25 )

FT: 37.5 ( 3/8 )

Yavuz is a talented big guy whose game is based on shooting and running in transition. In the future, he could be a good stretch 4. He needs improvement in defense and also strength for the higher levels.

Petar Ostojic

Date of birth: 4th May 2007

Height: 215cm / 7´0.4

Position: C

Nationality: Serbian

Team: Mega Mis ( SERBIA )

Tournament stats:

MPG: 18:40

PIR: 13.0

PPG: 8.0

RPG: 7.8

APG: 0.2

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 1.0

BPG: 1.8

2FG: 56 % ( 14/25 )

3FG: /

FT: 44 % ( 4/9 )

Petar was the starting center for Mega this tournament, showing a lot of potential, with great size, on both ends of the floor. He is a strong finisher around the basket, sets good screens and has solid low post game, that usually ends with the dominant right hand. His footwork, and speed need improvement for higher levels.

Omer Ziyaetin

Date of birth: 20th May 2008

Position: PG

Height: 188cm / 6´2

Nationality: Turkish

Team: Fenerbahce Beko ( TURKEY )

Tournament stats:

MPG: 27:35

PIR: 17.8

PPG: 18.2

RPG: 5.5

APG: 1.5

SPG: 1.5

TPG: 3.2

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 38.1 % ( 8/21 )

3FG: 46.9 % ( 15/32 )

FT: 75 % ( 12/16 )

Even though he is one year younger, Omer was the best player on his team, with great potential in offense and good numbers. His game is based on mostly shooting 3s off the dribble. The biggest concern for the future is his size and athleticism for the senior level.

Lucas Sanchez

Date of birth: 3rd April 2008

Position: PG

Height: 192cm / 6´3.5

Nationality: Spanish

Team: Next Gen Team Istanbul

Tournament stats:

MPG: 18:19

PIR: 9.5

PPG: 8.0

RPG: 4.2

APG: 2.5

SPG: 1.2

TPG: 2.0

BPG: 0.0

2FG: 52.6 % ( 10/19 )

3FG: 37.5 % ( 3/8 )

FT: 42.9 % ( 3/7 )

Lucas was a backup point guard on his team, but he used his minutes on the court very well. He has a great potential, reads the game solid, decent shooting percentages off the dribble, good in transition and at finding his teammates open. He is also a year younger than most of the players, but needs more strength and physicality in upcoming years.

Francesco Eramo

Date of birth: 23rd May 2007

Position: PG/SG

Height: 193cm / 6´3.9

Nationality: Italian

Team: Umana Reyer Venice ( ITALY )

Tournament stats:

MPG: 29:53

PIR: 15.8

PPG: 17.2

RPG: 5.0

APG: 2.5

SPG: 2.2

TPG: 1.2

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 46 % ( 23/50 )

3FG: 28.6 % ( 4/14 )

FT: 64.7 % ( 11/17 )

Francesco showed a lot of offensive potential. Even though his percentages do not show that. He has a solid ball control, uses his strong body very well, likes to play with contact. He needs to improve his shot off the dribble, his speed and athleticism as well.