What a region! We have the top overall seed in Gonzaga, Duke in Coach K’s last season, Tom Izzo and his Spartans who love playing in March and so many more story lines. If you don’t know where to start filling out this region, I have you covered with the ultimate preview of the top region in the bracket!

Why Gonzaga Advances

It’s easy to make an argument for the top overall seed, especially when they’ve reached the Elite Eight three times in the last four NCAA Tournaments. They have one of the best point guards in the country with Andrew Nembhard, an elite rim protector who is arguably the most talented player in the nation in Chet Holmgren and a Wooden Award finalist from the last two seasons with Drew Timme.

Why Gonzaga Goes Down

There is nothing more difficult than winning in March and there’s a reason why teams rarely reach a Final Four in consecutive seasons. The Zags were handed a brutal draw with UConn and Arkansas as the 4 and 5 seeds, but looking that far ahead is dangerous as well with a potential matchup with Memphis in the Round of 32. Duke could also be waiting in the Elite Eight, which makes this region daunting and problematic for the reigning runner-up.

Sweet 16 Sleeper

Memphis Tigers

Ever since Penny Hardaway exploded at the media, the Tigers surged as one of the hottest teams in the nation, defeating Houston twice and climbing to a 9-seed from the bubble watch. Saint Mary’s was able to slow Gonzaga down and Memphis can do the same thing with physical, relentless defense. No one thought Zion Williamson’s Duke team could lose before the Sweet 16 in 2019, but UCF was a tip-in away from the huge upset. Another American Conference team could do the same in 2022.

Final 4 Sleeper

Connecticut Huskies

The Huskies have the makeup of a Cinderella team with experience in the backcourt and a dominant big man who can control the interior. They can turn to the bench without much of a drop off and RJ Cole has the potential to be the next great UConn guard in March Madness. It won’t be easy, but this is a real sleeper to make a run in the West.

Top 1st Round Matchup

5 Connecticut vs. 12 New Mexico State

This is a scary spot for the Huskies who came into the tournament as one of my favorite sleepers to make a run. This matchup does them no favors as the Aggies know how to win in a variety of ways and have a former power-conference star in Teddy Allen who proved he can play with the best competition during his time at Nebraska. The Huskies are on major upset alert in the first round in the West.

Top Potential Player Showdown

Chet Holmgren vs. Paolo Banchero

With how much fun round 1 was between these two, why not let us get a rematch? The first matchup was a showdown to see who deserves to be the top prospect in the draft, but these stakes would be significantly higher with a Final Four on the line. Banchero was able to dominate the seven-footer for Gonzaga with his strength and power, but I’d hesitate to say that will happen again with how well Holmgren has played down the stretch. We can only hope March Madness can relent a bit in this region so we can see a rematch of this incredible player matchup.

Top Under the Radar Matchup

4 Arkansas vs. 13 Vermont

The Catamounts ran through their conference, winning 22 of their last 23 games, and they are a legit contender to reach the Sweet 16. They love to slow teams down and few teams love to run as much as the Razorbacks. Whoever can dictate the pace of this game will come out on top, making this a fascinating matchup that seems more worthy of a second weekend time slot instead of a first-round game that can bust a ton of brackets.

Top Five NBA Prospects

1. Chet Holmgren, PF/C, No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga’s unicorn center has an excellent chance of being selected first overall if he can shine in this year’s NCAA Tournament. You can’t dispute his ability to disrupt opposing offenses with his length, but questions about his strength are keeping him away from being considered the top overall prospect. If he can prove he can play with strength during the most physical month of the year, NBA teams will surely have to consider him at the top pick.

2. Paolo Banchero, PF, No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

The one trait you can’t question with Banchero is his strength, which he used to his advantage in his last matchup with Holmgren this season. His perimeter jumper desperately needs to improve if he wants his stock to improve and there is no better stage to do so than the NCAA Tournament. The 6’10 forward moves so fluidly in transition and on the drive and it will cause him to hear his name called in the top five of the upcoming draft.

3. AJ Griffin, SF, No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

You can make an argument that Griffin was the best prospect for the Blue Devils in the final month of the season with his deadly perimeter shooting and powerful frame. The Blue Devils are not a 2-seed without Griffin’s emergence this season and he gives them a chance to win a championship this season thanks to his 3-point shooting that opens the floor for his teammates.

4. Jalen Duren, PF/C, Memphis Tigers

If there’s one player who can stop Chet Holmgren in the NCAA Tournament, look no further than Jalen Duren. He has the size and strength to bully the lanky seven-footer down low and if he can assert this dominance in the Round of 32, he can send the Zags home early in a shocking upset.

5. Max Christie, SG, Michigan State Spartans

Shooting is more important now than it has ever been in the NBA and Christie is one of the best shooters in this class, despite his struggles in his freshman season. The numbers don’t show how smooth his shooting motion is and how tough of shots he has to take because his guards don’t create enough space for him. This is still an elite shooting prospect who will benefit greatly from a big NCAA Tournament.