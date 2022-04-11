Jean Montero 6-2 172 PG (Dominican Republic) Overtime Elite

Measured: 6’2″ 1/2 in shoes, 172 lbs, 6’4″ 1/2 wingspan, 8’1″ standing reach

23 points / 7-15 FG / 4-8 3P / 1 rebounds / 3 assists / 2 steals /1 turnover

Montero shined under the bright lights, putting up a game high 23 for the World Team and proving to be impossible for the USA team to stay in front of. He created looks well, starting with the game’s first basket, a step back three off a screen. He hit 4-of-8 from three, and even knocked down a desperation shot with the clock winding down from a few feet beyond the arch. He also showed nice passing ability, finding teammates in favorable positions near the basket. Jean (pronounced: Yan) was solid though not particularly a stand out in practices, but really shined in the game, showing polished ball handling and an ability to create and knock down shots off the dribble. With a lot of professional experience at a young age, he was one of the more experienced players in the event from a competitive team standpoint. He’s a smooth operator with the ball, showing the ability to pull up and knock down shots with a slick handle and concise shooting form. While he showed flashes in practices, he didn’t have quite the buzz going into the game as he did coming out of it. He lacks size and physicality, and while he’s got great quickness, he’s not an explosive athlete. He’s a small scoring guard but after a tremendous Hoop Summit performance, he is likely to recapture some first round buzz from media and scouts.

Omaha Biliew 6-8 215 PF/SF (South Sudan), Link Year Prep (MO)

Measured: 6’8 in shoes, 213 lbs, 7’2″ wingspan, 8’11” 3/4 standing reach

12 points / 5-12 FG / 0-3 3P / 6 rebounds / 1 assist / 1 steal / 2 turnovers

Biliew was the most impressive World team prospect in practices showing great energy and an intriguing package of top shelf athleticism and developing skills. While it wasn’t there in the game, he showed the ability to attack the rim off the bounce with a number of moves including use of the Eurostep as well as setting defenders up with fakes. With Link he’s used more as a bigman, but seems he could transition into being a wing over time. He’s got solid form on his jumper and can knock down the three point shot, though at times his form breaks down from distance. He’s got an alpha type of personality showing natural leadership and seemed to really be in his element in the team environment. He also has a great feel for the game with good decision making, moving the ball quickly and choosing proper angles on entry passes. He’s the one World team player with a +6 ape index, at 6-8 in shoes with a 7-2 wingspan. Really impressive physical profile with a motor and confidence that gives him a really high ceiling if he works to get there. Kansas appears to be the likely destination for him as a college player. The sky is the limit for Biliew if he can continue to develop his skill set, and the makings are there for him to become a star.

Matas Buzelis 6-10 185 SF (Lithuania) Brewster Academy (NH)

Measured: 6’10” 1/4 in shoes, 183 lbs, 6’10 wingspan, 8’9″ 3/4 standing reach

Did Not Play in Game

Was announced as a scratch for the game after participating in the first few days of practices and missed the Thursday practice and game. Buzelis is just a junior with a long, lean frame and solid agility and skill. While neither an overwhelming athlete (his wingspan matches his height at 6-10), nor the most explosive athlete, his skill set at his age is intriguing. He shows solid form on his shot and just needs to add weight to become a better defender and more physical player around the rim. It’s optimistic to rank him as a top 10-20 player in his high school class, but he could certainly be among the top 50 prospects in his class by the end of his high school career. At just 17, turning 18 in October, he seems to have a solid feel for the game. He needs to add more strength and toughness to compete with the best in his age group.

Sidy Cissoko 6-7 210 SF/PF (France) Baskonia/Spain



Measured: 6’7″ 1/4 in shoes, 208 lbs, 6’9′ 1/4 wingspan, 8’7″ standing reach

3 points / 1-4 FG / 0-2 3P / 7 rebounds / 4 assists / 3 steals / 4 turnovers

Turned 18 just a week ago. Cissoko has an intriguing combination of length and athleticism and shows an impressive package of skills as well. He’s got a powerful frame with good leg strength, and does a solid job of attacking the rim off the dribble. He still needs to become more consistent shooting and develop his offensive game but there’s some legitimate reason for intrigue with him. He’s got an impressive 8’7 standing reach and a 6’9″ wingspan. Cissoko has experience at the professional level in Spain playing for Baskonia, and has a very impressive highlight reel already. He’s very versatile and makes a lot of flashy plays with his creative passing ability, as he showed in the game with his wrap around behind the back dish for a basket in the early second half. Not an exact match, but has shades of Draymond with his great length, feel and versatility.

London Johnson 6-3 165 PG (Jamaica) Norcross High School (GA)

Measured: 6’3″ in shoes, 166 lbs, 6’5″ wingspan, 8’1″ 1/2 standing reach

3 points / 1-4 FG / 0-1 3P / 2 rebounds / 1 assist / 1 steal / 4 turnovers

Johnson is a Junior point guard with good size at 6’3 and a 6’5 wingspan and shows solid playmaking ability. His shot from outside is solid and he has a good feel for the game. Despite not being a standout athlete, he’s steady. He’s also one of the youngest kids on the World team at just 17 years of age. A flashy ball handler and a good shooter. Really struggled in the game however hitting just 1-6 from the field for 4 points. Seemed to rush a number of his shots and may have been a little overwhelmed playing against the top kids that are all in the class ahead of him. Regardless, Johnson should really benefit from the experience of playing at Hoop Summit, and should make a push to be among the top 10-15 players in his class next year.

Tyrese Proctor 6-5 180 SG/PG (Australia) NBA Global Academy *Duke



Measured: 6’5″ 1/2 in shoes, 180 lbs, 6’6″ 1/2 wingspan, 8’4″ 1/4 standing reach

4 points / 1-4 FG / 1-2 3P / 1 rebound / 1 assist / 1 steal / 1 turnovers

Like Cissoko, Proctor celebrated his 18th birthday just a week ago. The combo guard out of Sydney is an impressive prospect with his combination of size and scoring along with ability to play as a lead guard. He’s seen as a possible first round pick by some scouts as early as next year, when he’s first possibly eligible. Proctor is part of the NBA Global Academy and just announced he will play for Duke next season, giving the Blue Devils an international player to bolster their backcourt. Proctor measured 6’5″ 1/2 in shoes and with a 6’6″ 1/2 wingspan, and a 8’4′ 1/4 standing reach, all very solid measurements for a combo guard. He had a disappointing showing in the game but made a couple of very impressive passes, showing vision and a good feel for playmaking. He’s got a lot of upside but it remains to be seen how well he develops at Duke. Some scouts mentioned they prefer him to projected first rounder this year Dyson Daniels.

Michael Sharavjamts 6-9 180 SF (Mongolia) Andrews Osborne Academy (OH) *Dayton

Measured: 6’8″ 3/4 in shoes, 182 lbs, 6’8″ 3/4 wingspan, 8’7″ 1/4 standing reach

2 points / 1-3 FG / 0-2 3P / 1 rebounds / 1 assists / 2 steal / 1 turnovers



The Dayton commit has a really nice feel for the game and intriguing skills. He’s been impressive in other events we have covered, having spent a year at Prolific Prep when Jalen Green was there. Known as a big point guard due to his tremendous passing and ball handling at 6’9. Was really impressive as scouts mentioned him along with Montero as possibly the top two shooters on the World Select team. He had one practice where he hit a string of threes in front of scouts, “he never misses”. Needs to focus on gaining strength in order to become more confident and able to play with contact, but he’s an intriguing talent for the college level and could get to the NBA over time if he continues developing.

Mackenzie Mgbako 6-9 215 SF (Nigeria) St. Bernard’s School (NJ)

Measured: 6’8″ 3/4 in shoes, 213 lbs, 6’10” wingspan, 8’9″ 1/4 standing reach

2 points / 1-7 FG / 0-3 3P / 2 rebounds/ 2 assists / 1 steal / 3 turnovers



Mgbako came in with a huge reputation as perhaps one of the top three kids in his 2023 class. He’s clearly a skilled player for his age and plays a controlled game with impressive shooting ability. His athleticism never really stood out as being elite in practices however. He’s a solid athlete with a developed frame. he came in as one of the most hyped players on either squad, but really struggled in the game hitting just 1-7 from the field. And turning the ball over three times. He’s obviously still got a ways to go and just doesn’t appear to have the long term potential of some of the other kids due to limited athleticism. Perhaps he was a bit overwhelmed by the event and needs some time to better utilize his shooting ability.

Leonard Miller 6-11 210 SF/PF (Canada) Fort Erie International Academy

Measured: 6’11” in shoes, 208 lbs, 7’2″ wingspan, 9′ foot standing reach

11 points / 4-9 FG / 2-4 3P / 5 rebounds / 2 assists / 1 steal / 2 turnovers

Miller was one of the most interesting developments from this year’s Hoop Summit. He’s a (potential) draft eligible player that a dozen or so teams scouted during the season and could get looks in the late first-early second round area due to his great versatility at his size. He showed great energy in practices, showing the ability to handle the ball and create off the dribble and a surprisingly effective shot. He’ll need to tweak his shooting form some as he sort of pushes the ball and has a low release. But without a doubt he’s got NBA talent, especially if he’s put in the right situation. Right now he’s rumored to be down to Kentucky, G League or the NBA draft. Proving that his shot is actually better than advertised, he hit 2-of-4 from three. He was called for one push off on a drive early. Plays with a lot of youthful exuberance. He’s a kid that will need some refinement but you have to love the passion and energy that he has for the game.

Vince Iwuchukwu 7-1 235 C (Nigeria) San Antonio, TX *USC

Measured: 7’1″ 3/4 in shoes, 235 lbs, 7’2″ 1/4 wingspan, 9’2″ 1/4 standing reach

9 points / 4-8 FG / 0-0 3P / 6 rebounds / 0 assists / 1 steal / 0 turnovers

The future Trojan big came out of the gates like a house on fire. His energy helped the World team build an early 20-13 lead, with a number of rebounds and baskets. Iwuchukwu is a traditional big with size at 7-1 and a 7-2 wingspan and solid mobility. He still a project in terms of basketball skills as he has trouble with the speed of the game and doesn’t have the ability to create much offense yet. But over time at USC he could turn into something. Bigs usually take the longest to develop as the saying goes, and Vincent will have time to devlelop over the next few years at USC.

Felix Okpara C 6-11 210 (Nigeria) Link Year Prep (MO)

Measured: 6’11” 1/2 in shoes, 217 lbs, 7’2″ 1/4 wingspan, 9’3″ standing reach

7 points / 3-3 FG / 0-0 3P / 3 rebounds / 0 assists / 0 steals / 0 turnovers

Okpara is another kid playing for Link Academy who were the runners up for the National Championships last week. He’s the most fluid of the big men on the World team. Still growing into his body and developing his skill set. Excels in the role of rim runner and can develop into a rim protector with his length and athleticism. Finished the game a perfect 3-3 from the floor, converting a few plays around the basket.

Yohan Traore 6-10 230 C (France) Dream City (AZ) *Auburn



Measured: 6’11” in shoes, 217 lbs, 7’3″ 1/4 wingspan, 9′ 3/4 standing reach

4 points / 1-4 FG / 0-2 3P / 1 rebounds / 0 assists / 0 steals / 0 turnovers

Traore is a solid big with decent shooting and leaping ability. He is not the most fluid of athletes and a little rigid in his movements. But he’s got some intrigue due to his great size with a massive 7’3 wingspan and ability to hit shots. Easily the top outside shooter among the bigs on the World team. He wasn;t able to knock down either of his three pointers but has a skill set that gives him some intrigue. Bigs take the longest to develop so perhaps he can smooth out some of the rough edges with his fluidity and athleticism over the next few years and become a more appealing NBA prospect.

**Jean Montero Photo: NAJI SAKER / OregonLive