Aside from BYU knocking off Wisconsin in the Round of 32, the East region provided elite matchups all weekend as the chalkiest region in the tournament. It now leads to an exciting second weekend ahead as tournament favorite Duke attempts to reach the Final Four for the first time under Jon Scheyer.

The Blue Devils will have to face the man who ended the long Coach K era in Caleb Love and a red-hot Arizona squad that only made it here because of a heroic comeback against Oregon. The Cougars and Alabama will duke it out on the bottom half of the bracket in a contest between two of the most explosive offenses in the sport, which could be the most exciting game of the weekend to watch.

Let’s get into the matchups:

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 BYU

How Alabama made it here: The Crimson Tide seemed more comfortable in a battle with No. 7 Saint Mary’s than they were against No. 15 Robert Morris on Friday. Grant Nelson’s return was monumental in both games and as he continues to get healthier, Alabama will only get more dangerous.

How BYU made it here: By going to war and coming back battered, yet alive. The Cougars battled one of the nation’s top defenses in VCU and managed 80 points to stave off the 11-seed and after building a massive lead against No. 3 Wisconsin, they nearly threw it away with a disastrous final few minutes. Survive and advance is the name of the game in March, so there won’t be a lot of complaining in Provo as a passionate fanbase prepares for its first Sweet 16 in 14 years.

Key to the game: Extra possessions. Alabama still found a way to win two games despite taking 34 less shots than its opponents due to turnovers and offensive rebounds. BYU isn’t strong in either category, but if they can find a way to get a few extra shots as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation, the Cougars could find themselves one win away from their first ever Final Four.

Matchup to watch: Mark Sears vs. Egor Demin

Two of the best playmakers in the country will go head-to-head in the opening bout of the Sweet 16 and a large number of scouts will have their eyes all over it. Both guards average five assists per game and could double that number on Thursday night with a frenetic pace of play anticipated.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Arizona

How Duke made it here: They are the best team in the field. I’ve been set on picking the Blue Devils to win the big dance for weeks and their opening weekend proved exactly why. From Tyrese Proctor shooting the lights out from beyond the arc to the elite rim protection from Scheyer’s centers, Duke dominated its opponents to the point of Spencer Hubbard getting on the floor in both contests. This is a dangerous team on a mission to bring home another national championship.

How Arizona made it here: As scary as it is for Duke fans to hear…Caleb Love. The former Blue Devil heartbreaker is back to his old tricks by getting hot at the right time and will have one final chance to become one of the most hated players in the history of Duke basketball. The UNC transfer took over against Oregon to will his team to the second weekend and will be more than comfortable trying to do the same thing again against a Blue Devils program that’s been on the wrong end of his heroics one too many times.

Key to the game: Can Arizona keep it close. Not many teams have been able to make Duke play a 40-minute game, but the ones who did were able to find success in crunch time. Love is unafraid of any moment and the Blue Devils don’t have the experience in late-game situations to feel comfortable when the game comes down to the final few possessions. If the Wildcats can make Duke feel the pressure and allow Caleb Love an opportunity at the top of the key, maybe he recreates some of the magic from the 2022 Final Four.

Matchup to watch: Khaman Maluach vs. whoever dares to guard him

You can go on and on about Cooper Flagg and the terrific guards in Durham, but one of the most underrated players in the nation is Khaman Maluach. His physicality and fluidity down low are beyond impressive, and quite frankly, Arizona doesn’t have a single player who can match his toughness and size. Tobe Awaka is physical but lacks the size at just 6-8 and Henri Veesar has the size but nowhere near the strength to hang with the star freshman down low. Look for the Blue Devils to go to the big guy early and often while trying to get a thin Arizona rotation in foul trouble along the way.

Final Four Prediction

The most talented team with the most talented player versus the most exciting and fast-paced offense in the nation? Sign me up. I think we’ll get the Blue Devils and the Crimson Tide in the best possible Elite Eight matchup of the tournament with Duke’s elite defense being the difference to send Scheyer to the first of many Final Fours in his tenure in Durham. The Blue Devils advance to San Antonio in an 81-71 victory over the Crimson Tide.