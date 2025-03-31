The second weekend of March Madness delivered as advertised with four one seeds reaching San Antonio for the first time since 2008, which makes for an incredible level of competition and excitement. The following are the players that helped their cause in the rounds of Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, and a few that had hiccups that could cost them slightly. With NIL money flowing like Niagara Falls, the players that even feel fairly certain they are first rounders will be faced with decisions, to take more money from colleges or get their NBA clock started towards their second, more lucrative NBA deals. Thsee winners of the genetic lottery (as Billl Walton liked to say) have good problems on their hands.



Stock Up

Thomas Haugh 6’9 210 SF Florida So.

Nobody’s stock rose as much as Florida’s “secret weapon” Thomas Haugh (pictured) over the past weekend. Facing a nine point deficit with just over three minutes to go, Draft Kings estimated the Gators had a less than five percent chance (Texas Tech with 95.6% odds) to pull off the comeback. But what they didn’t factor in was that Florida has two of the most clutch players in the tournament with Haugh and Walter Clayton Jr. At the 3:13 mark, Haugh ripped down an offensive rebound and then knocked down a three pointer to cut the lead to 6. The next time down the floor, he knocked down another three to cut the lead to 3. Florida would ultimately outscore the Red Raiders 18-4 over the final three, to win by five. Without Haugh (and Clayton’s) heroics, it’s unlikely the Gators would have pulled off the comeback. In 30 minutes, coming off the bench, Haugh finished with 20 points and 11 boards, and was consistently Florida’s best defender, making key stops throughout the contest. Haugh was not receiving a lot of buzz for the 2025 NBA draft going into the Tournament. but that has begun to change. Despite averaging just 9.8 ppg thus far this year, he has shown that a case can be made that he’s the best prospect on the Gators team. He is a high level shooter, knocking down 35% from three and 81% from the line and a disciplined and strong defender.

Walter Clayton 6’3 190 PG/SG Florida Fr.

Clayton has consistently proven that he’s perhaps the best big moment player in the entire tournament field. Need a bucket with the game on the line, Clayton is your man. He delivered once again with two three pointers in the closing minutes to put the dagger in the hearts of an opponent, this time Texas Tech. Clayton played absolutely sensational, in a game they had to make a huge come back in, to pull off. He’s as tough as nails and showed the ability to score in a variety of ways, including beating his man off the dribble to get to the basket. The one concern, when projecting Clayton to the next level, is whether he has the natural point guard instincts to run a team and get other players involved. While he has been solid, some question whether his size will be a detriment playing against NBA lead guards with equal or better size and athleticism. The other main concern is his age and apparent lack of potential. But considering how he has been one of the top performers on the college level for the past month and half of the season, he may not need to improve a ton to thrive at the NBA level. The Final Four could affect things slightly, but scouts feel he’s improved his stock to likely mid to late first round area.

Cooper Flagg 6-8 220 SF/PF Duke Fr.

Flagg went for 30, 6 and 7 against Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen. He made all the plays towards the end of the game, with both athleticism and skill and showed why he is clearly the top player at the college level at just 18 years of age. He had a bit of an off game by his standards with “just” 16 and 9 against Alabama. In the two games he shot a combined 4-for-7, showing that his outside shooting is true and unaffected by the moment. Houston awaits in the Final Four in San Antonio, so how Flagg is able to play against the top defensive team in the country should be extremely interesting. Duke has all of the ingredients to cut down the nets next Monday Night. it will likely take an outstanding defensive and shooting performance to beat them.

Khaman Maluach 7-2 260 C Duke Fr.

Maluach is coming on at just the right time for Duke. He impacted the game tremendously on Saturday, facing 2 seed Alabama. His impact was actually felt the most when he left the floor, as Alabama went on a run and it was clear that Duke’s Defensive scheme was not nearly as effective. He finished with 14 points, primarily on dunks, 9 boards and 2 blocks. While it’s clear that he impacts opposing teams with his size and defensive presence, his shot blocking numbers are not as prolific as you might expect, at just 1.3 per game. However, he’s showing good ability to stay in front of opposing players on the perimeter and move his feet well enough to switch and not get consistently burnt. Being 7’2 and with a 7’9 wingspan, there is obvious intrigue with his potential as a rim protector. He is shooting 75% from the ft line, giving his offensive game some intrigue as well. He’s still a project, and likely not a player that can be expected to impact right away, or be a prolific player, due to offensive limitations, Therefore, it’s fair to say he’s somewhat capped from a draft projection. He could get looks in the top 10, but will likely get selected in the late lotto to mid first round range. Zach Edey went 10th last year, which was surprising, but the Grizzlies obviously loved the toughness and early game match up problems that he presented, when they selected him.

Johni Broome 6’10 250 C Auburn Sr.

Battling through injury, in a scene many likened to the famous scene with Willis Reed limping back onto the court for the Knicks, Broome has definitely enhanced his stock over the second weekend of the tournament. The best senior in the country and a potential second round pick, Broome was sensational. He knocked down 3-of-5 threes over the two games and scored 22 and 25 against Michigan and Michigan State, respectively. His 14 rebounds were key in Auburn’s victory over the Spartans, outperforming Michigan’s twin towers. Broome is an older, 5th year senior, he’ll turn 23 on July 19th. Heading into the Final Four, Broome will have a chance, with an NCAA title, to put a cherry on top of a tremendous season in which he challenged Cooper Flagg for NPOY. He’s one of the few players in the nation averaging a double double at 18.5 and 10.8.

Jase Richardson 6-3 190 PG/SG Michigan St.

Jase had 20 and 11 in his final two games of the season against Ole Miss and Auburn respectively. He shot a combined 4-18 from three in those contests. While not a pure point guard, having limited time playing the position as any level, he shows very good decision making, as well as vision and passing. Leading to the idea that he can develop his point guard skills at the next level and play the position. He thrives in catch and shoot situations, and proved all year to be a clutch performer and high level competitor with maturity beyond his years. JRich2 finished the year on a tear, averaged 12.1 ppg, (on 49%, 41% and 84% slits), and a 1.9 to .8 a/to ratio. He figures to be a late lottery pick (or close) if he ultimately decides to keep his name in this year’s NBA draft. However the decision to return for a sophomore season for the son of an NBA player could be enticing.

Tahaad Pettiford 6’1 170 PG Auburn Fr.

Pettiford is one of those competitors that lives for the moment. He loves to take the big shot and never backs down from a fight. Pettiford has not flinched through four games in the tourney, showing the heart of a lion and leadership and clutch play that he became known for all season. there are obvious concerns regarding size and defensive play at the next level. But there’s a very good chance teams in the late first round would overlook those concerns due to the body of work and competitiveness he’s exhibited. Pettiford has averaged 17.5 ppg, coming off the bench for Auburn. His 20 points against Michigan followed up a 23 point game against Creighton. he’s had at least 3 assists and at least 2 three pointers made in every tournament game. Showing consistency with his determination and competitiveness to play his best on a big stage.

Caleb Love 6’3 185 SG Arizona Sr.

The fifth year senior ended his college career on a high note, helping Arizona reach the Sweet Sixteen and going blow to blow with Duke before losing by just 7 points in a game in which he scored 35 points. In his final two games, he knocked down a combined 10 three pointers on 18 attempts. He scored 29 and 35 points in those contests and was highly efficient in doing so. Love made a solid care to be a potential draft pick, as Arizona’s top scorer and clearly raised his level of play in their biggest games. Love finishes his senior year, averaging 17.2 ppg, hitting 34% from three and 89% from the line. He’s a high level athlete and seems to have matured with regard to decision making and late game performance. While an undersized 2-guard, his athleticism and experience at 23 years of age, gives him a real shot to both get drafted and make an NBA team next season.

Kon Knueppel 6-6 220 SG/SF Duke Fr.

Knueppel continues to impress, as the rock of consistency and toughness for Duke, despite being just a freshman. Knueppel has such an advanced feel for the game, his passing and shooting is at a high level for his age and should allow him to stand out in a Kyle Korver fashion, even if his lack of speed and athleticism are a glaring weakness. While not the physical specimen of other prospects, it’s completely possible that he could end up going higher than prospects such as Tre Johnson of Texas and Kasparas Jakucionis of Illinois. Knueppel went for 20 and 21 in Duke’s second weekend games. it may not seem possible, but Kon has been as integral to the team’s success as Cooper Flagg, stepping up his level of play during Flagg’s absence and guiding the Blue Devils to the ACC tournament title. Kon knocked down 4-6 three pointers and 15-16 Fts over the two games over the weekend. He’s one of the most entertaining players to watch, not for the highlight dunks and athleticism, but for the off the charts skill level and IQ stuff that allows him to compete despite the below average physical attributes.

Danny Wolf 6-11 240 PF/C Michigan Fr.

Wolf showed out in what was likely his final collegiate game. Despite Michigan losing, he made a strong case to be a first round pick, notching 20 points and putting on a display of both passing, and also getting to the rim for finishes. Which was something that he had struggled to show in previous games in March. Wolf is well liked for his versatility with great ability run the show as a high post passer and have the ball flow through him as a big. Where he’s lacking is that he doesn’t have great length for a 7-footer, nor is his speed and athleticism at a great level versus NBA athletes. He may struggle some defensively, but the hope is that his great feel for the game and anticipation will help him to overcome some of the foot speed limitations. His versatility as a passer is his main forte. He’s also a tough rebounder. But he’ll need to cut down on the turnovers at 3.2 turnovers to 3.5 assists. His shooting can also stand to improve at 33.6% from three and 59.4% from the FT line on the year.

Milos Uzan 6-4 190 PG Houston Jr.

The Cougars have upgraded their lead guard position with the best NBA prospect on the team. Uzan’s stats are diminished somewhat by the system, but his impact is clear. He scored the game winner against Purdue on an in bounds play that saw him receive the ball back for a game winning lay in. Uzan has embraced the defensive mindset and improved in his point guard and shooting ability. He finished with 22 points and 6 assists, knocking down 6 of 9 from three against Purdue. Against Tennessee, he was less productive with just 6 points, and 3 assists. But his tourney play has elevated his stock to the point where the junior lead guard will receive first round looks over the next two NBA drafts. If Houston is able to beat Duke on Saturday and reach the title game, and Uzan plays well ,it will only further elevate his profile as a pro prospect.

Derik Queen 6-10 250 C Maryland Fr.

Despite losing 87-71, Queen finished off a sensational freshman season with a 27 point, 5 rebound effort against one seed Florida. Queen had an excellent showing, and was able to exploit the Florida front court, scoring at will and knocked down all 10 of his free throws. Queen enhanced his draft stock with three stock boosting games and heads into the 2025 draft as a potential lottery pick. Queen shows a lot of determination and passion for the game. He seems to play quicker and with more speed when necessary, as he showed in last minute close outs and when he was challenged to create a basket. He’s not the most explosive big, but his footwork and skill level helps makes up for it.

Labaron Philon 6-2 170 Pg Alabama Fr.

The speedy point guard who exceeded expectations all season had an excellent showing in their Elite Eight match up with Duke. In a starting line up consisting primarily of super seniors, Philon was the lone underclassmen, but showed a lot of poise and toughness. In four tournament games, he dished out 8, 5, 6, and 3 assists, while averaging just 1.5 turnovers. Against Duke, he went for 16 points, and knocked down 3-of-6 three point shots. He’ll have a decision to make as at this point, a player his caliber can earn as much or more in college as with a late first rounder earns in a year. The one advantage being he would potentially lock in a multi-year deal plus be a year closer to his second contract. However the risk/reward for players like Philon is beginning to shift towards staying in college. So it will be interesting to see how many players enter with such an incentive to stay in college. One final factor is the number of point guards in this year’s draft and how that may affect decision making.

Karter Knox 6-6 220 SG/SF Arkansas Fr.

Another freshman who will have a decision to make as he has a shot to be a first rounder with his 3-and-D potential and the way that he shot the ball this season. Knocking down 35-of-100 three pointers on the year and hitting 4-4 in his last game of the season, finishing with 20 points, certainly helps his cause. He’s still somewhat limited in creating offense and handling the ball. But the physical profile and 3-and-D potential make him intriguing. At this point it appears he will likely return, but declaring for the draft is an obvious way to gain leverage.

Stock Down

Vladislav Goldin 7-1 250 C Michigan Sr.

The Senior is clearly on an uptick overall with a strong opening weekend and excellent play throughout his senior year. but against Auburn Goldin would like to have a do over. Johni Broome got the better of him, limiting him to 2-9 shooting and 10 points. Adding to the struggles was the fact that Broome went off for 25 and 14 in the game. Goldin is an old school center with good length and toughness. Goldin averaged a team high 16.1 ppg. His shooting remains a detriment, but has shown solid improvement, for the first time knocking down some three pointers, 33% on the year, and hitting a career high 73% from the line. Goldin is listed in the stock down section for the weekend, but it’s a stock up overall for the tourney.

Chaz Lanier 6-5 190 SG Tennessee Sr.

Another player on the rise overall but a dreadful weekend shooting has him on the stock down section. Lanier’s shot abandoned him at the worst time as he hit 3-of-18 from three over his final two games. He did score 17 points in each game, facing Kentucky and Houston. But 1-6 from three vs Kentucky and 2-12 against Houston is a meltdown from a three point shooting standpoint. the reality of it is that Houston is the cream of the crop in terms of defensive teams in the country, and they were able to completely take Lanier out of his comfort zone, and he was never able to get on track. The weekend struggles dropped Lanier’s three point percentage below 40% on the year at 39.5%. But it’s noteworthy that he shot over 40% for his college career and 80% from the line. Lanier still figures to be a projected first rounder as the list of entrants gets filled, but his weekend of poor shooting didn’t help his cause.