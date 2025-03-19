From a pure college basketball perspective, or from the perspective of NBA fans looking to see the next pool of young stars, the East region is by far the most captivating. Cooper Flagg, the undisputed top prospect in the draft, sounds like he’s going to give it a go following an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament, and the team around him is filled with NBA prospects as well.

Then there’s another top three prospect in VJ Edgecombe and the Baylor Bears who are led by a former Duke star in Jeremy Roach. Throw in Alabama’s high-powered offense, the always entertaining Caleb Love and an exciting group of double-digit seeds and you have a can’t miss region on your hands. Here are all the details on the deepest and most talented region in the big dance.

Why Duke Advances:

They have the best player and the best team in the country. Jon Scheyer is proving he’s a worthy successor of the legendary Coach K as well. Whether Flagg is 100 percent is the biggest question, but the Blue Devils showed at the ACC Tournament that they can win without him albeit against one of the weakest conferences among high majors. If Flagg is healthy and the surrounding core performs to expectations, the Blue Devils will be on a business trip to San Antonio in two weeks.

Why Duke Goes Down:

There’s no shortage of elite talent in the way between Edgecombe’s Baylor, Love’s Arizona and whoever would come out of the bottom half of the bracket. In all likelihood it would be Alabama and one of the most challenging teams to play against in the country. No one plays faster than the Crimson Tide, and when they’re playing with confidence, there’s really nothing the opponent can do about it.

Sweet 16 Sleeper

Liberty Flames, No. 12 Seed

The champions of Conference USA are more than dangerous between elite 3-point shooting (5th in NCAA) and loads of talent and experience. Additionally, their leading scorer comes off the bench and can provide a spark for a team that is efficient and patient on offense. They’re also getting hot at the right time and are no stranger to overcoming early deficits. Look out for Liberty.

Final Four Sleeper

VCU Rams, No. 11 Seed

I’m not sure if this is cheating considering VCU is famous for reaching the Final Four as an 11-seed under Shaka Smart in 2011, but this group has the chance to repeat history nearly two decades later. The Rams are led by a top-25 defense in America and another coach, former UMBC leader Ryan Odom, who is no stranger to upsets in March Madness.

Top 1st Round Matchup

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU

Speaking of VCU, the Rams are also part of the most intriguing matchup of the opening round, potentially in any region. It’s a true battle of offense vs. defense as BYU’s 11th ranked offense will meet VCU’s 23rd ranked defense in the opening round. Both teams come into the tournament on a tear and will be legitimate elite eight contenders as well with a win.

Top Potential Player Matchup

Cooper Flagg vs. VJ Edgecombe

It doesn’t get much better than two of the top three projected picks facing off, and considering the other didn’t make the tournament, Flagg vs. Edgecombe truly is as good as it gets in the NCAA Tournament. Both teams only need one win to make it happen as scouts and fans everywhere cheer on the Blue Devils and Bears to set it up. It’s unlikely anything takes Flagg off the top spot on draft boards, but a brilliant display by Edgecombe could make his case for the No. 2 pick much more interesting.

Top Under the Radar Matchup

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron

Two of the fastest teams and two elite offenses are set to face off on Friday and it seems like the matchup isn’t getting the attention it deserves. The Wildcats were upset just two years ago as a 2-seed, so it isn’t crazy to suggest that Akron could produce a similar situation, especially with the success the MAC has had in March.

Top 5 NBA Prospects

1. Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils

There’s not any deliberation necessary here as Flagg has established himself as the clear top prospect in the country throughout the season. Even with an ankle injury, he’s the most dangerous player in the field and fully capable of leading the Blue Devils to another national championship. Hopefully, he’s recovered enough to prove that once again for the sake of fans and scouts trying to enjoy the show one final time.

2. VJ Edgecombe, Baylor Bears

Edgecombe’s ascension down the stretch doesn’t feel like it’s being talked about enough. He continues to climb our mock draft because of it, and if you haven’t tuned in at all this year, find your way to a television on Friday at 12:15. With freakish athleticism, elite defense and limitless potential, the Baylor freshman is one of the most exciting prospects of the last few years.

3. Kon Knueppel, Duke Blue Devils

Knueppel showed in the ACC Tournament that he’s more than capable of taking over as the go-to guy without Flagg and we might see a bit more usage for him as his freshman teammate gets back to full strength. The projected lottery pick is the definition of a three-level scorer and a tenacious one at that.

4. Khaman Maluach, Duke Blue Devils

Completing the big three, that could easily stretch to five or six as you go down the rest of Duke’s roster, is a powerful big man and another projected first-round pick. Maluach is a dominant interior force with the frame and strength to translate to the NBA tomorrow. He’s also an underrated part of the Blue Devils success this year, so keep an eye on the big guy as Duke progresses this week and beyond.

5. Labaron Philon, Alabama Crimson Tide

There might not be a better athlete in the field than Labaron Philon. The wiry guard is one of many threats in Alabama’s fast-paced attack and he’s a guy you need to pick out in transition defense. A progressing outside jumper is a major part of his growth and a positive sign for teams wanting to take a chance on the dynamic freshman this summer.

Elite Eight Prediction:

No. 1 Duke 89, No. 2 Alabama 76