We have a bracket.

Those are four of the most anticipated words each year for college basketball fans and it’s finally true. Even with Cooper Flagg going down in the ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils enter the big dance as hot as anyone and atop our power rankings. See where the rest of the field shakes out as the best week of the college basketball season gets ready to unfold.

1. Duke (28-3)

It’s a stretch to say no Cooper Flagg, no problem, but the Blue Devils handled their first action of the season without their star admirably by racing to an ACC Championship. The top seed in the East region should get their phenom back for the NCAA Tournament, but whether or not he’ll be at his best is the question as the nation’s most talented team preps for a deep run this week.

2. Florida (30-4)

For the first time in a long time, Auburn doesn’t sit atop our long list of SEC teams in these rankings. Florida’s run to an SEC Championship was as impressive as they come, and they locked up the final top seed in the NCAA Tournament because of it. Look out for the Gators out west.

3. Houston (30-4)

The Cougars are up to 26-1 in their last 27 games, rivalling Duke and Florida as the hottest team entering the week. Houston’s dominance over the majority of the past decade has only translated to one Final Four, which is something Kelvin Sampson will be striving to change as the top seed in the Midwest.

4. Auburn (28-5)

Nobody should overreact too much over the Tigers’ struggles in the final two weeks (1-3 in their last four), which is why they only drop to fourth in our rankings this week. This is still the same team that dominated the top conference in the country for the entire regular season, but it’s worth considering if they are still the favorite in March Madness. I think not.

5. Tennessee (27-7)

It was an impressive week for the Volunteers who knocked off No. 1 Auburn to reach yet another SEC Championship under Rick Barnes. The lack of success in those games is a visual of the lack of NCAA Tournament success as well. Barnes has another talented team this year with another opportunity to put that narrative to bed.

6. Alabama (25-8)

Alabama isn’t exactly entering the week scorching hot, although it defeated Auburn to end the regular season and crushed Kentucky on Friday. Defense continues to be an issue for the Crimson Tide, but they figured it out in March last season and could be poised for another deep run if they do so again.

7. St. John’s (30-4)

Another week, another chapter added to Rick Pitino’s already impressive legacy. Add another Big East championship to his resume, his first with the Red Storm, after the Johnnies defended MSG to win their first conference tournament in 25 years. This team knows how to win ugly and win close, which are two key traits to have in a tournament that can’t always be pretty.

8. Michigan State (27-6)

The Big Ten Tournament didn’t go according to plan for the Spartans, but it was still a terrific season for Tom Izzo who is set up for another great run in March. No one needs to be told to refrain from counting him out in the NCAA Tournament, but just in case…don’t doubt Tom Izzo in March Madness!

9. Louisville (27-7)

Pat Kelsey should be the national coach of the year. What he’s done for Louisville in just one year is as impressive of a turnaround as we’ve seen in decades in college basketball. The Cardinals nearly claimed an ACC Championship to show for it, but at the very least established themselves as contenders for those filling out their brackets this week.

10. Texas Tech (25-8)

The Red Raiders bowed out of the Big 12 Tournament in the semifinal against Arizona, but they can use the extra rest after injuries hampered their season down the stretch. A fully healthy Texas Tech squad can go as far as Jarrett Culver led them in 2019, but it certainly won’t be easy.

11. Clemson (27-6)

The winning streak is over for the Tigers who are looking to replicate the magic from last season when they appeared in the Elite Eight as a six seed. They earned a higher seed this year, so let’s see if Brad Brownell’s group can do it again as he attracts attention for bigger jobs across the country.

12. Maryland (25-8)

A last-second layup by Michigan ended Maryland’s Big Ten Tournament early, but with Kevin Willard poised to receive a hefty contract extension, the Terrapins are among the most well-rounded teams in America heading into March Madness. That’s always a good quality to have in a tournament as unpredictable as this, so look out for the Terps when filling out your bracket.

13. Memphis (29-5)

Memphis was the clear favorite all season long in the AAC, and they finished off a dominant campaign with a conference tournament title to close Selection Sunday. Penny Hardaway’s team is heading out west with a brutal draw in the NCAA Tournament.

14. Wisconsin (26-9)

Greg Gard’s group enjoyed a solid run to the Big Ten Championship before losing to Michigan and it helped secure a top three seed next week. Unfortunately, that bottom half of the region is deadly with BYU or VCU waiting if the Badgers defeat Montana and No. 2 Alabama likely lurking in the Sweet 16 if Wisconsin makes it through the first weekend.

15. BYU (24-9)

The Cougars feel like they’re being slept on heading into the tournament and that fact led to a difficult draw out in the East region. Still, they have what it takes to reach the second weekend and have an impressive resume over the season’s final month to prove it.

16. Iowa State (22-7)

As for the Cyclones, they’re limping into the NCAA Tournament and will now be shorthanded with the announcement of Keshon Gilbert’s injury to the season. It’ll take a lot of work to get out of a talented pool in Milwaukee featuring Lipscomb, Ole Miss and either San Diego State or North Carolina.

Next 5: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona, Texas A&M, Michigan

Players of the Week:

Walter Clayton, No. 2 Florida Gators

Florida rolled to an SEC Championship and had its star senior to thank throughout. Clayton averaged 21 points in the three wins and the eye test was even better for the fringe second round pick prospect. The Gators enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the top contenders and Clayton is a major reason why.

Kon Knueppel, No. 1 Duke Blue Devils

When Flagg went down in the quarterfinal against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils needed someone to step up. Knueppel entered the pictured and finished the day with 28 points and eight assists to lead his team into the semifinals. He played a big role for the eventual ACC champions as well while establishing himself as a top prospect even without his star teammate.

PJ Haggerty, No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Haggerty is having an unbelievable season in Memphis and his AAC Tournament performance only added to that fact. The sophomore Tulsa transfer dropped 42 points on Wichita State before adding 41 more in wins over Tulane and UAB to clinch a conference championship for his Tigers.

Nique Clifford, Colorado State Rams

The Rams were on the outside looking in heading into the week, but Clifford left nothing up to the committee on Sunday night by leading the Rams to a MWC title. The projected second round pick added to his outstanding season with three more 24-plus point performances and will have the opportunity on the biggest stage next week to tack on to his Colorado State legacy.

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB Blazers

Haggerty may have stolen Lendeborg’s AAC Tournament MVP award, but it wasn’t without the UAB star putting up a fight. The 6-9 senior posted 30-20-8 in the quarterfinal against East Carolina and racked up two more double doubles to close the tournament and nearly send the Blazers back to the big dance. Lendeborg is a crafty forward who is more than deserving of an NBA Combine invite and some interest heading into this summer’s draft.

Play of the Week

There are so many last-second shots, posters and improbable game-winners to choose from that it would feel unfair to honor one and not the others. So, instead, let’s honor and recognize one of the legendary voices of college basketball, Dick Vitale, whose return to the headset is far more improbable and impressive than any play on a basketball court. His perseverance through a multi-year cancer battle is what truly matters and is more than deserving of our play of the week to kick off March Madness. Welcome back, Dickie V!

https://x.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1901105582980972581

Video Credit: NCAA March Madness on X