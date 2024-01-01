The beginning of a new year always provides hope and a fresh start for those who desire one. Most of these top 16 teams aren’t thinking about that clean slate as much as they’re trying to replicate their success with a new year upon us. Which team will 2024 be the kindest to? Check out our power rankings to see who has the best shot in college hoops!

1. Purdue (12-1)

Purdue ended 2023 with a comfortable win over Eastern Kentucky, but more importantly, is starting to learn how to win without overreliance on Zach Edey. That additional element will be crucial to avoiding another upset in March.

2. Kansas (12-1)

The road to another Big 12 regular season championship starts next week for Bill Self who should have the trophy named after him once he retires as one of the all-time greats. He’s got a great chance to lead the Jayhawks to another behind impactful transfers and outstanding player development.

3. Houston (13-0)

The biggest challenger to Self’s reign of terror over the Big 12 will make its conference debut by hosting West Virginia on Saturday. Going from the AAC to the Big 12 won’t be easy, but Kelvin Sampson is as well-equipped as anyone to make the jump a seamless transition.

4. UConn (11-2)

An idle week for UConn sends them into 2024 as the defending champions with the confidence to run it back. That hasn’t been done in nearly two decades, but I wouldn’t count out Hurley and the Huskies with their talent and experience on the roster.

5. Kentucky (10-2)

Antonio Reeves took care of business against his former team on Friday with his sixth 20-point performance of the season against Illinois State. The senior could work his way onto draft boards with terrific three-level scoring and his elite quickness.

6. North Carolina (9-3)

The Tar Heels flexed their depth and well-rounded play with six double-digit scorers in a 105-60 rout of Charleston Southern to cap off the calendar year. They’ll enter the new year as slight favorites in the ACC as conference play continues.

7. Marquette (11-3)

Shaka Smart went viral with his suffocating defense from the sideline in Marquette’s 72-67 win over No. 22 Creighton in an exciting Big East clash. His intensity and intelligence have turned around his program and should lead to another productive run over the next few months.

8. Arizona (10-3)

Well, that got out of hand quickly. After an 8-0 start saw the Wildcats rise to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, things are looking bleak for Tommy Lloyd’s group heading into 2024. Sunday’s 100-82 loss to Stanford is a sign that a Pac-12 championship will not be the cakewalk many expected it to be after a tremendous start to the season.

9. Tennessee (9-3)

Tennessee deserved their rest this week after a brutal non-conference schedule that leaves them 9-3 entering one last matchup with Norfolk State before SEC play starts. The race for first place will be one to watch between the Vols and Kentucky, with Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas vying for the regular season crown as well.

10. Illinois (10-2)

The controversy over Terrence Shannon and his arrest for a rape charge several months ago sheds a negative light on what has been a great start to the season for Illinois. The uncertainty surrounding his return makes the Illini incredibly unpredictable moving forward.

11. Duke (9-3)

In the blink of an eye, the Blue Devils have won four in a row and are back in the hunt for an ACC title this season. As the freshmen continue to grow, Jon Scheyer’s group will only continue to get more dangerous as the games start to matter the most.

12. Baylor (10-2)

No game this week for the Bears who need to refocus after a tough end to 2023. We have much more to learn about this team, but the draft stock of freshmen Ja'Kobe Walter and Yves Missi is well worth monitoring no matter what.

13. FAU (10-3)

What goes up, must come down. A week after defeating No. 4 Arizona in one of the best games of the year, FAU came crashing down with their second Quad 4 loss of the year at Florida Gulf Coast. The Owls don’t need to win the American Conference championship to make the Big Dance but rather a strong display in a brand new conference to show they belong once again.

14. Colorado State (12-1)

It was an easy week for the Rams who will prepare for a heavyweight clash with New Mexico that people should put on their radar as an underrated mid-major matchup. Scouts should be tuned in as well as there are some NBA-caliber guards littering those lineups.

15. Texas (10-2)

Hosting UNC-Greensboro had the potential to be a trap game for the Longhorns, who never gave the Spartans the chance by holding them to 37 points. Not many teams can match Texas’ athleticism and guard play, which they’ll lean on heavily under Rodney Terry in his first official season leading the Longhorns.

16. Oklahoma (12-1)

A 12-point loss to No. 8 North Carolina is the lone blemish on Oklahoma’s resume so far in what has been a program resurgence for Porter Moser in Norman. How they handle a Big 12 schedule is still to be determined but the Sooners look poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

Next 5: Ole Miss, Memphis, Clemson, Creighton, Alabama

Players of the Week:

Malik Reneau, Indiana Hoosiers

With Kel'el Ware out with an illness, Reneau stepped into the spotlight in a big way against Kennesaw State. The sophomore big man is in the midst of a breakout after a 34-point double-double against a team that could easily be back in the NCAA Tournament this March. Look out for Reneau and the Hoosiers in a reeling Big Ten this season.

Shahada Wells, McNeese State Cowboys

Michigan’s woes continued as they dropped to 6-7 following a loss to Shahada Wells and the Cowboys. The TCU transfer dominated the Wolverines with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals in an 87-76 road win. Wells could be the next iconic figure for a Cinderella story this March.

KJ Simpson, Colorado Buffaloes

That’s five straight 20-point games for KJ Simpson who is making a case for Colorado to be contenders for a Pac-12 championship this winter. The junior point guard was just three assists shy of a triple-double against Washington before a 34-point showing sent the Buffaloes into 2024 with an 11-2 record and plenty of confidence.

Kanaan Carlyle, Stanford Cardinal

The Cardinal have played better than their 6-6 record indicates, and they proved it with an upset win over Arizona Sunday night. Freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle, a product of Overtime Elite, is a big reason why. The Atlanta native knocked down six of his eight 3-pointers in the win and showed why he was such a highly touted recruit upon his commitment to Stanford two years ago.

Dillon Jones, Weber State Wildcats

A strong start to his senior season should make this the year Dillon Jones finally breaks through and enters the NBA Draft this summer. He stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals against Montana State and is now averaging a double-double for an underrated team out in the Big Sky.

Play of the Week:

It might not have been a great week for Arizona, but this dunk by Caleb Love against Cal on Friday night easily earned him the play of the week. The senior guard is nothing if not exciting to watch and will be a key piece to turning around a mid-season slump for the Wildcats in the new year. More plays like this should help.

Video Credit: Bleacher Report