We’ve got a new No. 1. Again. Purdue’s win over Arizona in a juggernaut clash Saturday lifts them back to the top of our power rankings as conference play inches closer. Check out who follows them and which stars were shining this week in our latest Power 16 article!

1. Purdue (10-1)

Guess who’s back on top in college basketball? After handing Arizona their first loss of the season, Purdue should be ranked No. 1 in every poll and power ranking with four ranked wins and a 10-1 record. If Fletcher Loyer can find his shooting stroke like he did against the Cats, knocking off the Boilermakers will be a tall task come March.

2. Kansas (9-1)

The Jayhawks overcame a 13-point deficit after halftime in one of the most storied arenas in college hoops to continue an impressive start to their season. Depth and outside shooting remain major flaws, but this team just continues to win, and there’s something to be said for that, too.

3. Arizona (8-1)

Undefeated no more. Despite Caleb Love’s 29 points on Saturday, the Wildcats fell to Purdue in a thrilling December matchup. Tommy Lloyd will want to get his team back on track quickly, but that may be a challenge with Alabama and FAU next up on the schedule before Christmas.

4. UConn (10-1)

Death, taxes and UConn winning non-conference games by double-digits. Their NCAA record 24-game streak came to an end Dec. 1 in a loss to Kansas, but the Huskies are back to their old ways with three in a row, including two against top-10 teams in UNC and Gonzaga in the last 10 days.

5. Houston (11-0)

With their last true non-conference test out of the way, Houston will likely enter conference play, and the new year, a perfect 13-0. With a handful of talented guards and physical forwards, this group has a similar makeup as the successful teams the last few seasons and should compete for a Big 12 title in their first season.

6. Marquette (9-2)

They had to fight more than they hoped to this week, but the Golden Eagles fought past St. Thomas to improve to 9-2 ahead of their first conference clash of the season. As they enter the brutal Big East schedule, expect them to be among the biggest contenders with UConn and Creighton.

7. Kentucky (8-2)

The Cats are back. In what turned out to be one of the best games of this young season, Kentucky raced past North Carolina in a terrific 87-83 win. John Calipari is still seeking the best ways to incorporate his big guys into the rotation, but his increased willingness to spread the floor and hand the keys to his electrifying guards is a big shift from years past and should give his team the best opportunity to succeed in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.

8. North Carolina (7-3)

If you’ve followed my rankings at all the last few years, you know I’ll never punish a hard-fought loss to a great team. These next two teams are direct beneficiaries of that stance as they’ve clearly shown in wins and losses that they are among the best teams in the sport. RJ Davis is making sure of that as he continues to play like an All-American for the Tar Heels.

9. Tennessee (8-3)

A ridiculous non-conference schedule is finally winding down for the Vols who should be more than satisfied if they finish it out 10-3. Jonas Aidoo is developing into a star right before our eyes and he can drastically elevate Tennessee’s ceiling if he keeps up this level of play.

10. Oklahoma (10-0)

It was another perfect week for Oklahoma who will face their biggest challenge of the season on Wednesday against North Carolina. If they aren’t already, the Sooners will be on everyone’s radar if they can pull out a win in Charlotte against the Tar Heels. I’d go with Carolina but certainly won’t be surprised if Porter Moser’s suffocating pressure gets him his signature win in Norman.

11. Baylor (9-1)

Baylor picked the wrong day to mess with Michigan State. After a tumultuous start, to say the least, the Spartans came out on fire in an 88-64 rout in Detroit. This should be a wakeup call for the Bears, who still don’t have a signature win this season, but have a chance to change that against Duke on Wednesday.

12. Creighton (9-2)

If you remove the Mountain West from Creighton’s schedule, they might be ranked No. 1 in the country right now. A blowout loss to UNLV marred what would have been a tremendous week capped off by an exciting win over Alabama.

13. Gonzaga (8-3)

The losses are nothing to be ashamed of, but without any ranked wins and a flawed eye test, Gonzaga doesn’t seem to have the same aura this season. Something will need to click if the Zags want to shift the narrative around their NCAA Tournament struggles or they’ll be heading home early again.

14. Illinois (8-2)

The Fighting Illini are just about the only team with a chance to threaten Purdue in the Big Ten race this season. Terrence Shannon has everything clicking right now for an exciting and athletic group in Champaign.

15. Texas (8-2)

Nobody is in for a bigger wakeup call in conference play than the Texas Longhorns. Without any impressive wins and the best conference in the sport awaiting them, it’s hard to tell just how good this team will be as time goes on. However, the return of Dylan Disu, who was sensational Friday, should be a tremendous boost.

16. FAU (9-2)

Well there’s no better way to gauge where you’re at than traveling across the country to face previously No. 1 Arizona in Las Vegas. In what could be their last big game of the regular season, the Owls will have a chance to come up with as good of a win as any team will be able to boast on Selection Sunday.

Next 5: Clemson, Colorado State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Virginia

Players of the Week:

Kyle Filipowski, No. 21 Duke Blue Devils

With an upset bid from Hofstra gaining momentum, Duke turned to their superstar who rose to the occasion in a major way. Filipowski finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while coming up just two assists shy of a triple double. If the Blue Devils are going to turn around their season after a rocky start, unlocking their star sophomore will be the key.

Trey Galloway, Indiana Hoosiers

The absence of Xavier Johnson hardly hurt Indiana against Kansas, purely because Galloway’s sensational play in the backcourt. Mike Woodson started running everything through his senior early and often and it paid off for the Hoosiers who built a 13-point lead in the second half. His team came up short but Galloway’s 28-point performance earns him player of the week honors.

Wade Taylor, Texas A&M Aggies

The only reason Texas A&M had a chance at a big-time upset on Saturday was the play of Wade Taylor. He scored 34 points on six 3-pointers to bring the Aggies back from a 21-point second-half deficit before Houston reclaimed the lead and the game in the final minutes. Regardless, Taylor was one of the top five standouts in week six.

Jonas Aidoo, No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

His follow-up performance fell well short of expectations, but Aidoo shined in a 74-56 win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday night. The 6’11 junior had 29 points and 11 rebounds against the Eagles, building off three consecutive double-digit performances against high-level competition.

Jaxson Robinson, No. 18 BYU Cougars

Robinson is one guy who is soaring up draft boards and into the spotlight after an outstanding start to his senior season. The two-time transfer found a home at BYU with terrific shotmaking that was on full display in a 28-point performance against Denver off the bench that included 8-16 shooting from beyond the arc.

Play of the Week:

Much has been made of the freshmen struggles for Michigan State this season, but it’s plays like this that remind us just how special Coen Carr and the rest of the Spartans can be when they’re clicking on all cylinders. This windmill slam put the exclamation on a dominant first-half that put Sparty back on the map following a 4-5 start to the year.

https://www.foxsports.com/watch/fmc-nofi5cprtfxox2wr

Video Credit: Fox Sports