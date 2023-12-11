This week was fun, but next week… should be special. UConn-Gonzaga, Kentucky-UNC, Kansas-Indiana and a battle between our top two teams headline an unbelievable slate of college hoops on the weekend. NCAA basketball has officially taken over Saturdays. Find out who the top teams are and who rounds out the weekly power rankings below!

1. Arizona (8-0)

The Cats just keep on rolling. Caleb Love looks like a whole new man in Tucson and Tommy Lloyd’s group is reaping the rewards. A blowout win over Wisconsin sets up a monumental matchup with No. 4 Purdue on Saturday.

2. Purdue (9-1)

The Boilermakers might be ranked fourth in the AP Poll, but their matchup with Arizona on Saturday will be between the two best teams in college hoops. As Braden Smith grows, so too will Edey and the rest of Purdue. The duo of Smith and Edey is one of the best 1-2 punches in the sport right now.

3. Marquette (8-2)

Looking at the loss column is an easy way to undervalue how good Marquette is this season. Shaka Smart’s evolving style of play continues to cause problems for opponents with Texas becoming the latest victim in an 86-65 rout in Milwaukee. With Big East play right around the corner, the Golden Eagles have earned the right to be the favorites so far.

4. Kansas (9-1)

Something about Kansas feels off to start the season, but the fact that they are 9-1 with wins over Kentucky, Tennessee and UConn shows just how talented they are anyway. The Jayhawks survived an upset bid from Missouri on Saturday and will have to do it again at Assembly Hall at the end of the week. KJ Adams (pictured) had one massive chase down block, and fills the role of (an in shape) Baby Zion for Kansas.

5. UConn (9-1)

Could they really do it again? The Huskies have as good of a chance as any team in recent memory to go back-to-back with Dan Hurley’s explosive offensive sets and a core of talented veterans and transfers. Cam Spencer was the latest to step up in a win over No. 9 North Carolina and will be heard from again below in this week’s players of the week.

6. Houston (10-0)

Houston is quietly 10-0 and holding opponents to under 50 points per game (1st in CBB). Their competition hasn’t been great, which is what is holding them back from a leap in these rankings, but that will change when conference play opens up at the beginning of the new year. Until then, keep your eye on the Cougars because they’re still here.

7. Baylor (9-0)

The Bears are another team from the state of Texas flying under the radar despite massive success the last few seasons. At 9-0, Baylor is among the last of the unbeaten teams but will be challenged by Michigan State and Duke to stay that way in the next 10 days.

8. Kentucky (7-2)

Look out, folks. Kentucky is starting to get healthy. Aaron Bradshaw provided the Cats with much needed size and energy in the frontcourt as he broke out with a 17-point double-double against Penn capped off by a trifecta of blocks. DJ Wagner looked sharp in his return from an ankle injury as well for Coach Cal’s group.

9. Creighton (8-1)

Since a humbling loss to Colorado State in late November, Creighton is 3-0 while outscoring opponents by a combined 88 points. Depth was always the main concern for the Blue Jays who look dangerous now that the likes of Mason Miller, Isaac Traudt and Fredrick King are starting to step up.

10. North Carolina (7-2)

A gauntlet stretch for the Tar Heels will continue this week with faceoffs against Kentucky and undefeated Oklahoma. Wins over Arkansas and Tennessee put the Heels back on the map, but UConn got the better of them at MSG and I would expect the Wildcats to do the same in Atlanta.

11. Tennessee (6-3)

It’s hard to emphasize how important Saturday’s win was for Tennessee. The Vols had competed hard, yet fell up short against three elite teams, but hadn’t proved they can finish one of these games since an opening week win against Wisconsin. The win over the Illini should provide Rick Barnes and his team a boost as they look to handle an easy schedule heading into SEC play.

12. Gonzaga (7-2)

There’s no reason for Gonzaga fans to panic after a late night loss to Washington on Saturday. The experience should ultimately benefit the Zags who battled one of the most experienced teams in the nation albeit in a loss. There’s no time to sulk with No. 5 UConn coming to the west coast on Friday.

13. Clemson (9-0)

It feels that every year we’re talking about the job Brad Brownell is doing at Clemson. They’ve won four in a row against high-major opponents and could very easily enter the new year undefeated with a win over Memphis on Saturday.

14. Oklahoma (9-0)

Here’s part two of don’t underestimate this surprisingly unbeaten high-major team. Porter Moser has found his footing in Norman and is back in the spotlight of the sport. With elite defense and impressive athleticism, the Sooners are not to be trifled with in a loaded Big 12.

15. Illinois (7-2)

Despite the loss to Tennessee, it’s hard to be upset with this week for the Illini. It wasn’t just Terrence Shannon who found his groove but also SIU transfer Marcus Domask. The rest of the pieces are there in Champaign for Illinois to threaten Purdue for a Big Ten title.

16. Texas (7-2)

Miami’s blowout loss on Sunday afternoon opened the door for the Longhorns to stay in this week’s rankings. Although they don’t have any impressive wins, losses to Marquette and UConn can be overlooked and should not be held against them too harshly. Max Abmas is also playing like a star as he showed in the loss to Marquette early in the week.

Next 5: FAU, Colorado State, Wisconsin, Virginia, James Madison

Players of the Week:

Zach Edey, No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

Surprise, surprise Zach Edey is back in the national spotlight. The Boilermakers needed every one of his 35 points against Alabama on Saturday, but the 11-11 shooting at the foul line is what stood out to me. If he can shoot this efficiently at the charity stripe, there will be no stopping this Purdue offense moving forward.

Tyler Kolek, No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

Kolek has been patiently waiting to erupt in Marquette’s unstoppable offense and finally capitalized on the opportunity in a dominant win over No. 12 Texas. His 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists carried the Golden Eagles to a statement win over the Longhorns following last week’s loss to Wisconsin.

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh Panthers

Anytime an opposing coach compares you to Kevin Durant, it’s clear you’re doing something right. I’m not sure about the comparison, but there’s no denying Blake Hinson was one of the top players of the week. The 6’8 wing broke a school record with nine 3-pointers against West Virginia and followed it up with 26 more points in a win over Canisius.

Terrence Shannon, No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini

I spoke about Shannon briefly earlier and his efforts were worthy of recognition once again here. The lefty combo guard has hovered on draft radars for years and is a few more performances like the 33-point effort against FAU away from convincing a team to give him a chance in this summer’s draft.

Cam Spencer, No. 5 UConn Huskies

Dan Hurley simply does not miss with additions through the portal. Spencer was talking the talk and walking the walk with 23 points and six assists to lead his team against the Tar Heels on Tuesday. The Huskies are title contenders once again with Spencer filling a major void in the backcourt this offseason.

Play of the Week:

Picturing what life was like three years ago makes moments and traditions like this one at Taylor University feel so special. Check out this incredible scene from Upland, Indiana and never, ever change college basketball!

Video Credit: WTHR on YouTube