The SEC-Big 12 challenge acts as the opening ceremony for the college basketball season for most of the casual fans in the sport. It is the first Saturday of the season entirely devoted to college hoops from noon until one in the morning and Saturday’s slate kept fans entertained for the entire 13-hour stretch. The SEC sent a major message by winning the challenge on Saturday and did so by knocking off the top two teams in the Big 12 and they did it without the best team in their conference winning either of them. What a weekend it was and what a season we are in for as the sport is finally starting to take some shape at the top.

1. Auburn (20-1)

In their first week as the top team in the AP Poll, the Tigers nearly threw it all away against Missouri. A gutsy second half performance avoided the upset and they responded with a convincing win over Oklahoma to survive their first week at the top of the rankings. It won’t get any easier as Alabama will enter The Jungle coming off a season-changing upset victory over #4 Baylor.

2. Gonzaga (17-2)

It wasn’t an exciting week for the Zags, but all that means is that they are taking care of business and that’s all you can ask for if you’re Mark Few.

3. Kentucky (17-4)

I could take a lot of heat for this one, but the philosophy I always have with these rankings is that I rank the teams based on how they are playing right now. And I don’t know how you can rank more than two other teams ahead of the Wildcats. At full strength the Cats have looked unstoppable, and they might’ve done this to Auburn and LSU if they weren’t hampered with injuries during those tight conference losses.

4. Purdue (17-3)

Winning at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is never easy, and I feel like people are overlooking how impressive that win was for the Boilermakers. They followed it up with an exhilarating 81-78 win over No. 16 Ohio State thanks to Jaden Ivey and his electric game-winning 3-pointer that you can check out below.

5. UCLA (15-2)

I’ve been waiting for the Bruins to start looking like the Final Four team from a season ago and do you know what the frightening truth is? They’ve played better over the last two weeks than they ever did last season. They’re getting the most out of all five starters and Peyton Watson is starting to look like he belongs on the floor and his defensive impact will earn him more minutes as the season goes on.

6. Houston (17-2)

It is nearly impossible to upset the Cougars purely based on the style they play with. This is the third straight season they’ve ranked in the top-2 in offensive rebounding and they also play some of the best defense in the nation. Despite all the injuries and all the doubters, the Cougars continue to win and they could easily be on their way to the Final Four for the second straight year.

7. Baylor (18-3)

The Bears haven’t been fully healthy in a while and they certainly aren’t the first top team to lose to Alabama, but there are undeniable holes in this roster that didn’t exist last season. They are certainly Final Four good, but are they good enough to win back-to-back National Championships? I’m not buying it right now, but that can always change by next week.

8. Duke (17-3)

Coach K and the Blue Devils keep surviving, but I’d expect a top team to take care of business against a conference as weak as the ACC is this season. They have arguably the toughest remaining games on their schedule coming up this week including Krzyzewski’s final trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday. A 2-0 week will be a major statement for the best team in the conference.

9. Arizona (17-2)

Those who stayed up to watch the Wildcats on Tuesday were immensely disappointed after the drubbing they took from No. 7 UCLA. They’ll get a shot at payback on Thursday, but the second ranked offense in the nation looked pedestrian in a week they’d rather forget.

10. Kansas (17-3)

College Gameday returned to Allen Fieldhouse only to see them suffer one of the worst home losses in the Bill Self era. The Jayhawks looked outmatched from start to finish, but it came on the heels of a physical, double-OT win over Texas Tech, so I’m willing to look past the humiliating loss for now.

11. Michigan State (16-4)

Losing at No. 24 Illinois is usually nothing to be ashamed of, but the absence of Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo makes you wonder how the Spartans let this one slip away. But their response in a huge rivalry matchup against a desperate Michigan team speaks more to me than their loss earlier in the week. You never know who is going to beat you and that makes the Spartans as dangerous as anyone, especially at the time of year when Tom Izzo thrives.

12. Wisconsin (17-3)

The Badgers survived a Sunday scare from Minnesota to improve to 17-3 on the season. Johnny Davis went for 16 points and 15 rebounds in the win as he continues to find new ways to impact the game and help his team win. A trip to Illinois on Wednesday is a huge matchup in the Big Ten race as we enter the defining stretch of the season for most teams.

13. Connecticut (15-4)

It was another dominant team for the best team in the Big East. Dan Hurley and the Huskies are the best team when they are fully healthy and they’re proving it throughout their five-game winning streak. They’ve avoided the top teams in the conference during this stretch, but that is about to change in a big way. Question the strength of their wins all you want, but that argument will be invalid two weeks from now.

14. Villanova (16-5)

While I consider the Huskies the top team in the Big East, it would be foolish to write off Villanova in that debate. The Wildcats belong in that discussion and a trip to Marquette followed by a clash with UConn on Saturday will be a substantial challenge for Jay Wright and the ‘Cats to survive unscathed.

15. Providence (18-2)

The Friars came back to get revenge on No. 23 Marquette and they have Nate Watson to thank for it. The physical big man came up huge down the stretch and kept his team at the top of the Big East standings for at least another week. Underestimate the Big East at your own risk when you’re filling out your brackets in just over a month.

16. Texas Tech (16-5)

If Ochai Agbaji didn’t make a game-tying, fadeaway 3-pointer to force double-OT, the Red Raiders would’ve walked away from Allen Fieldhouse with an epic upset victory. They deserved to win on the night, and it’s a shame they didn’t, but they responded in a big way with a convincing win over a talented Mississippi State team who was desperate to pull off an upset. Mark Adams has the right mix of players to make another run to the National Championship, so don’t be surprised if he does just that.

Next 5: Illinois, Ohio State, Marquette, Alabama, Texas

Players of the Week:

Keion Brooks Jr., SF, #12 Kentucky Wildcats

Saturday’s upset over Kansas was a big day for the Wildcats, but it was a career day for Keion Brooks. He had a solid first half, but once the Jayhawks switched to a zone, Brooks was able to feast in the middle of it and ended up scoring 14 consecutive points for the ‘Cats to help them pull away in the second half.

Oscar Tshiebwe, PF/C, #12 Kentucky Wildcats

You know the drill. A ton of points. A ton of rebounds. A couple of steals and blocks. The Oscar Tshiebwe experience is predictable, yes, but boy is it impressive. He continues to bully whoever is put in his path and he put together a 20-20 performance on Tuesday before going for 17 and 14 against the Jayhawks. He’d be my Wooden Award selection if the season ended today and it is unfathomable how Bob Huggins let this guy hit the transfer portal.

Ochai Agbaji, SG, #5 Kansas Jayhawks

While the top two guys outplayed him on Saturday, I would be foolish to ignore the incredible performance he put on to save the Jayhawks from what would’ve been the first of two home losses this week. Agbaji showed up in the clutch once again and finished with 37 points in one of the best individual performances of the season. He’ll be in the discussion for the Wooden Award for the rest of the season and this game will be a major reason why.

Izaiah Brockington, PG/SG, #23 Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones finally grabbed a road victory in the Big 12 and they owe it to their transfer guard from Penn State. Brockington makes a living on long 2’s and 3’s, and his shot-making was on full display in the final five minutes of regulation and the entire overtime period. He drilled at least five huge shots during this closing stretch and finished with a team-high 26 points for the Cyclones.

Bryce Hamilton, SG, UNLV Runnin’ Rebels

UNLV was dealt a pretty brutal hand with four games in eight days, but Hamilton’s hot streak helped the Rebels come away with two of them, including a major upset over 16-1 Colorado State. He scored 45 against the Rams and shot 8-14 from beyond the arc while doing so. The 6’4 senior is averaging 32 points per game over his last four and is one of the top mid-major players to watch if they are able to steal a bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Play of the Week:

Jaden. Ivey. We’re running out of ways to describe the fearless competitor who registered his second game-winning shot against Ohio State in his career Sunday afternoon. It was the perfect appetizer before the NFL Playoffs and showed why this kid is so special of a player. Check out the latest unbelievable moment of his career below!

Jaden Ivey Buzzer Beater