COVID-19 is ravaging college basketball with cancellations popping up all over the nation, but there were still plenty of big games and thrilling contests leading up to conference play starting up for good. See which teams survived the challenging week and boosted their stock in our power rankings.

1. Baylor (10-0)

The Bears are the first team in four weeks to survive a week as the top team in the AP Poll and they did it with an impressive road victory against Oregon on Saturday night. They should also survive into the new year before they travel to Ames for a huge Big 12 matchup.

2. Arizona (11-0)

Tommy Lloyd learned a lot about offense during his time as an assistant for Gonzaga and he has the Wildcats leading the nation with 91 points per game. They’ll be tested with four consecutive road games including three versus ranked teams (Tennessee, UCLA, USC) in the next two weeks.

3. Purdue (10-1)

It looks like Purdue might be out of their mini slump after they demolished Butler 77-48 on Saturday. This is probably the deepest roster in the nation and if Jaden Ivey is going to keep making threes, it’s hard to imagine this team losing many games.

4. Duke (10-1)

The Blue Devils were back in action this week and took care of business at the end of their non-conference schedule. AJ Griffin is forcing himself into the rotation and with two big performances this week, he could be the pivotal player who puts this team over the top.

5. Gonzaga (9-2)

Mark Few loves to challenge his team in non-conference play with fast-paced offenses, stingy defenses and top programs. It is why his team always performs well in March because they learn how to win against completely different styles of play. Their win against Texas Tech proved they can win with perimeter shooting and physical defense, which is a bad sign for the rest of the nation as this team starts to find their identity.

6. UCLA (8-1)

The only game for the Bruins was cancelled this week, but a matchup with Arizona on December 30 is potentially the game of the year in the Pac-12.

7. Auburn (10-1)

A huge comeback win against Saint Louis showed a lot about the toughness of this Tigers team. They trailed by 13 with under 10 minutes to go and were still able to grind out a four-point victory in the final minute. Alabama’s loss makes these guys the favorites in the SEC.

8. Kansas (9-1)

The Jayhawks survived a scare from the always frustrating Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night. There is a lot of talent on this bench, but it needs to start producing results if they want to challenge Baylor in the Big 12.

9. USC (12-0)

Georgia Tech is no pushover, but the Trojans made them look that way with a suffocating 67-53 win in Arizona this weekend. All five starters scored in double figures as their unbeaten run to start the season continues to look more impressive every week.

10. Iowa State (11-0)

Another shocking undefeated team is the Cyclones whose resume got a huge boost with Memphis and Xavier both proving they were formidable opponents with big wins this week. It’s hard to believe this same team went 0-18 last season in conference play, but technically that’s still possible, right?

11. Michigan State (9-2)

The Spartans proved enough early in the season to maintain a top ranking despite an uneventful week with no game played.

12. Alabama (9-2)

This was a really tough week for the Tide who were run out of the building by Memphis and followed it up with an arguably worse performance when they trailed Jacksonville State with under 11 minutes to play in the game. Two consecutive wins against Gonzaga and Houston feel like ages ago and this team needs to figure out their shortcomings as an unforgiving SEC slate is right around the corner.

13. Houston (10-2)

Speaking of the Cougars, this team showed Alabama how to respond to adversity with an impressive win against Oklahoma State despite Marcus Sasser struggling from beyond the arc.

14. Ohio State (8-2)

Few teams are playing better than the Buckeyes who were robbed of another chance to prove that as their game against Kentucky was postponed this weekend.

15. LSU (11-0)

The win against Louisiana Tech was a huge gut check for the Tigers who protected their unblemished record with a double-digit comeback win. They are yet to concede more than 61 points in a regulation game this season, but Auburn is sure to challenge that record next Wednesday as SEC play opens up.

16. Xavier (11-1)

The resurgence of the Big East is headlined by the Musketeers as Villanova are arguably in the bottom half of the league from what we’ve seen so far this season. Xavier will have a chance to prove that as they will take on the Wildcats on the road on Tuesday.

Next 5: Providence, Seton Hall, Kentucky, Tennessee, Loyola-Chicago

Players of the Week:

Alondes Williams, SG/SF, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Three games ago, Williams posted a triple-double against SC Upstate. In the last two games he is averaging 34 points and shooting 60% from the field in the process. The Oklahoma transfer is finding a home at Wake Forest and the Demon Deacons currently hold the best record in the ACC because of it.

Sahvir Wheeler, PG, Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats destroyed North Carolina in Las Vegas this weekend and Wheeler exploded for 26 points and 8 assists in the win. Nobody seemed to want to stop him from getting to the rim and he even posted four steals on the defensive end for good measure.

Jaden Ivey, SG, Purdue Boilermakers

Ivey is becoming a weekly inclusion on this list and he is earning it every time he’s on the court. Remember when his biggest weakness was his lack of a three-point shot? Well, it’s time to start looking for a different weakness because he shot 6-6 from beyond the arc to improve 5o 46% on the season. Ivey is almost certainly the Player of the Year thus far in college basketball.

Azuolas Tubelis, PF, Arizona Wildcats

Tommy Lloyd is the best in the nation at recruiting players overseas, but he had a superstar fall into his lap this year in Tubelis. The 6’11 sophomore from Lithuania is averaging 16 points on the season, but he is also a great rebounder and incredible passer who sets up his teammates as well as any big man in the nation. Bennedict Mathurin might be the star of this team, but you’re going to have to remember this name as well because he will win the Wildcats some games this season.

Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa Hawkeyes

Murray continued his ridiculous scoring efficiency in a blowout victory against Utah State this week. He scored 35 points on 13-17 shooting in just 29 minutes for the Hawkeyes. He leads the nation in scoring for a reason and he proved why in a huge bounce back win for the Hawkeyes.

Play of the Week:

Memphis needed a win in a big way this week and for the first time all year, they lived up to the hype. The secret to their success? They had fun. Every player was flying around the entire game and despite the mounting pressure provided by a four-game losing streak, Penny Hardaway got his players loose as they ran circles around the Crimson Tide on Tuesday night. This incredible alley-oop epitomized the energy their team played with, and the crowd was feeling it after this play. Take a look!

This alley-oop sequence from Memphis