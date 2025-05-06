The 2025 NBA Draft class may not have a clear-cut international headliner like Luka Dončić or Victor Wembanyama, but it features a deep and intriguing crop of prospects vying for lottery and first-round consideration. Players like Joan Beringer, Nolan Traore, Noa Essengue, and Noah Penda have emerged as potential risers in recent months, showcasing real growth in pro settings. With many still developing physically and sharpening their skills, the next two months of workouts and international tournaments could significantly shake up draft boards. Here’s the latest breakdown of who’s trending where recently.

Who’s Hot

Joan Beringer (6-10, PF, 2006, Cedevita Olimpija)

Beringer’s late-season surge has drawn significant attention across the scouting landscape. In March and April, he continued to impress in ABA Liga action, consistently making his presence felt as a high-energy rim protector and vertical threat. His mobility on the perimeter allowed Cedevita to switch defensively more often, and he averaged 1.7 blocks per game in limited minutes. Offensively, he showed flashes of a developing touch on short rolls and improved feel as a cutter. While still raw, his defensive activity and ground coverage have turned him from a draft sleeper to a player to watch.

Nolan Traore (6-4, PG, 2006, Saint-Quentin)

Traore found his rhythm in March after a somewhat inconsistent winter. He had an 18-point outing against Paris that reminded everyone why he’s still the top international prospect for many scouts. His decision-making out of pick-and-roll looked sharper, and while his pull-up shooting still wavers, he started finding better balance on his attempts. Defensively, he had trouble containing speedier guards, but his offensive ceiling remains incredibly high. Teams continue to monitor whether the flashes turn into consistency.

Ben Saraf (6-6, PG, 2006, Ratiopharm Ulm)

Saraf has embraced a more stable role with Ulm over the past two months, displaying improved game management and body control. While his 3-point shot is still inconsistent overall, he has improved in catch-and-shoot actions in April and showed improved lift on his jumper. He continues to be one of the most intelligent pick-and-roll guards in his age group and had two games with 5+ assists and 2 or fewer turnovers — a step forward in terms of efficiency. His limitations in quickness are still present, but the development in his floor game is encouraging.

Noa Essengue (6-10, F/C, 2006, Ratiopharm Ulm)

Essengue continues to show why he’s one of the most versatile defenders in this international class. In April, he had a notable stretch where he guarded 1-through-5 in switches during his play, logging multiple possessions on opposing guards without breaking down. His offensive role remains limited, but his physicality and motor translate. Free throw shooting has ticked upward (64% in the last 6 games), hinting at gradual offensive polish.

Noah Penda (6-6, F, 2005, Le Mans)

Penda’s consistency stood out over the past eight weeks. He’s not a flashy player, but his defensive anticipation and help rotations have become increasingly refined. On offense, he is a ball mover who can score in spot-ups. Coaches trust him. His improved shooting mechanics, especially off the catch, could help him raise his stock higher.

Stock Neutral

Bogoljub Markovic (6-11, PF, 2006, Mega MIS)

Markovic had some good games, but also a couple of standout offensive performances — including a 27-point outing where he hit 3 threes against Buducnost. His passing vision continues to impress, and he’s shown flashes of handling the ball in the open court. However, defensive lapses and turnover issues persist, and he struggles with physicality inside. He’s intriguing, but his stock remains fluid heading into workouts.

Hugo Gonzalez (6-6, SF, 2006, Real Madrid)

With Real Madrid resting veterans down the stretch of the EuroLeague regular season, Gonzalez earned a bigger slice of the rotation and capitalized. His role remained defense-oriented, but he delivered several high-impact moments. He also knocked down a pair of corner 3s in an April game, which suggests confidence is growing. He’s still streaky offensively, but the energy and defensive versatility are NBA-level.

Johann Grunloh (6-10, C, 2005, Rasta Vechta)

Grunloh is ending the season with strong momentum. He remains Bundesliga’s leading shot-blocker and had an impressive March stretch where he averaged 2.8 blocks per game. His pick-and-pop touch showed signs of development, as he hit two 3s in consecutive April games. Scouts still want to see better decision-making and overall strength development, but he’s carving out a defined identity.

Sergio De Larrea (6-6, PG/SG, 2005, Valencia)

Despite modest box scores, De Larrea had a few nice stretches in March and April, especially in spot minutes during Liga Endesa games. He showed poise managing tempo, and his decision-making as a secondary creator looked mature. Still, his role in Valencia’s deep rotation limits opportunities to truly break out. His size and IQ continue to give him long-term intrigue.

Neoklis Avdalas (6-9, G/F, 2006, Peristeri)

Avdalas has blossomed into a real X-factor for Peristeri all season long. His numbers took a small dive in March due to ankle injuries, but the potential is clear. The Greek prospect has operated confidently in pick-and-rolls as a secondary creator and even closed games with the ball in his hands. Concerns about physicality and spot-up shooting remain, but his on-ball growth has been hard to ignore.

Mouhamed Faye (6-9, F/C, 2005, Reggio Emilia)

Faye maintained his double-double pace into the spring, finishing the regular season with a pair of good performances in April. He’s emerged as a premier offensive rebounder in the Italian league, and his rim-running in transition has become a real weapon. While his offensive skill set remains limited, he knows who he is — a vertical threat who competes. NBA teams are buying his role-player projection more and more.

Alex Toohey (6-7, G/F, 2004, Sydney Kings)

Toohey ended his NBL campaign on a steady note in February, staying within his role and contributing as a high-IQ connector. His court awareness and defensive positioning continue to stand out. His shooting remains a question mark and limits him, but he has supporters among scouts.

Ben Henshall (6-5, G/F, 2004, Perth Wildcats)

Henshall wrapped up the season in solid fashion, showcasing his steady pull-up jumper and ability to play both guard spots in February. While his athleticism isn’t elite, his craft and ability to create separation in the mid-range give him value as a potential scoring wing. His name is still hovering around the second-round radar.

Who’s Cold

Izan Almansa (6-10, PF, 2005, Perth Wildcats)

Unfortunately, Almansa’s struggles continued this season. His production dipped further, and he appeared hesitant on offense. He failed to finish at the rim consistently and continues to show limitations in defending faster forwards. The same questions about positional fit and shot creation persist. Almansa remains a smart player, but since his season practically ended in February, he didn’t have the chance to help his case.

Michael Ruzic (6-10, PF, 2006, Joventut Badalona)

Ruzic finally returned from injury in late February, but over the past couple of months he has continued searching for rhythm. He’s been eased back into action, logging under 10 minutes per game and shooting poorly. His stroke looks stiff, and he hasn’t found a flow offensively yet. Still, the long layoff is a factor, and he remains one of the younger players in this class. May and June workouts will be critical for him.

Rocco Zikarsky (7-2, C, 2006, Brisbane Bullets)

With the season already over, Zikarsky enters the offseason needing a big summer. He played limited minutes and was largely a non-factor on defense, blocking only 3 shots in his final 5 games. His physical tools are impressive, but he struggled to stay on the floor against quicker competition. Another year of development seems essential.

Eli Ndiaye (6-9, F/C, 2004, Real Madrid)

Ndiaye remains buried on Madrid’s deep bench, and his overall game hasn’t progressed much. Though he remains active defensively, his offense is limited, and his shooting is only marginally improved. He needs a breakout showing soon to reverse course, but time is running out. As of now, it’s tough to see a path to hearing his name on draft night.